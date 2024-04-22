News & Releases

Monday, 22 Apr 2024

STAMFORD, Conn. - April 22, 2024 - ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) Enidine and Compact Automation brands will return to Automate 2024 from May 6-9, 2024, to showcase industry-leading motion control components at Booth #5038. Attendees of this year's show in Chicago can view the brands' portfolios of highly engineered products that are critical to the success of industrial automation applications, including high-performance actuation, shock, and vibration solutions.



"We look forward to participating in Automate 2024 and showcasing our extensive industrial components, developed by some of the most innovative engineering minds in the industry and designed to maximize cost savings and efficiency for our customers," said Greg Herman, Executive Director, GM Industrial at ITT Connect and Control Technologies. "The automation technologies to be featured at this year's show were designed to optimize durability and reliability, helping to significantly reduce downtime and the frequency of required maintenance and support the safety of equipment operators and the environment."

Enidine will feature its industry-leading product lines that solve the energy absorption, vibration isolation and noise attenuation problems facing manufacturers across several industries.



Products on display will include:

Platinum Extended Range (PXR) Series: This newly expanded line of small bore non-adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers is engineered to absorb maximum energy conditions from a wide range of industrial applications.

This newly expanded line of small bore non-adjustable hydraulic shock absorbers is engineered to absorb maximum energy conditions from a wide range of industrial applications. Corrosion Resistant Shocks (CRS) Series: These eco-friendly, stainless steel small bore adjustable and non-adjustable industrial shock absorbers are highly durable for harsh-environment industrial and wash down applications.

These eco-friendly, stainless steel small bore adjustable and non-adjustable industrial shock absorbers are highly durable for harsh-environment industrial and wash down applications. Heavy-Duty (HD/HDN) Series: The HD/HDN Series of heavy-duty shock absorbers are designed to protect both people and equipment from large impacts, while also increasing operating lifespan.

The HD/HDN Series of heavy-duty shock absorbers are designed to protect both people and equipment from large impacts, while also increasing operating lifespan. Wire Rope and Compact Wire Rope Isolators: Enidine's all-metal and environmentally stable wire rope isolation solutions offer versatile vibration damping up to 100,000 lbs.

Compact Automation will showcase its highly configurable, premium actuation and cylinder products that provide customers with reliable performance and precise positioning for their most challenging and critical automation tasks.



Products to be featured at the show include:

Round Line (RL) Cylinders: Round Line Stainless Steel Cylinders are durable and configurable to meet exact motion control needs and reduces the need for equipment maintenance.

Round Line Stainless Steel Cylinders are durable and configurable to meet exact motion control needs and reduces the need for equipment maintenance. Rotary Actuators: Turn-Act Rotary Actuators deliver zero backlash, no loss of motion, and smooth rotation throughout an extended product lifecycle.

Turn-Act Rotary Actuators deliver zero backlash, no loss of motion, and smooth rotation throughout an extended product lifecycle. Inch Cylinders: The highly customizable Inch Cylinder line is space efficient and designed for easy, fast, and affordable repair. Products can be overhauled in the field in a matter of minutes using cylinder repair kits, resulting in low cost of ownership.

The highly customizable Inch Cylinder line is space efficient and designed for easy, fast, and affordable repair. Products can be overhauled in the field in a matter of minutes using cylinder repair kits, resulting in low cost of ownership. NIASA Electric Actuators: Developed in partnership with NIASA, Compact's electromechanical actuators deliver precise and safe linear movement, regardless of speed.



These innovative products are highly engineered to provide customers with reliable performance for their specific automation application requirements.



To learn more about Enidine and Compact's advanced industrial components, stop by Booth #5038 at the Automate 2024 show or visit www.itt.com.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, CT with employees in more than 37 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries.

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.