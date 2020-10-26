Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  ITT Inc.    ITT

ITT INC.

(ITT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITT Inc. : Updates Call Time for Q3 2020 Investor Briefing on October 30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Investor Briefing Call Now Scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time

As previously announced, ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its third-quarter 2020 financial results on the investor relations section of its website at 6:45 a.m. Eastern Time, on Friday, October 30, 2020. The investor briefing call to follow, originally scheduled for 9 a.m. Eastern Time, will be moved to 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to better accommodate investors’ schedules that may be impacted by conflicts with other company briefings. During the session, ITT senior management will review the third-quarter financial and operating results, and answer questions.

The briefing can be accessed live by calling +1 (706) 643-7542 (ID#: 9518509). A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at www.itt.com/investors, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation, and a replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the presentation.

A replay of the briefing will be available telephonically from two hours after the webcast until Friday, November 13, 2020, at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (800) 585-8367 (ID#: 9518509).

About ITT
ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and oil and gas markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. The company generated 2019 revenues of $2.85 billion. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ITT INC.
06:46aITT INC. : Updates Call Time for Q3 2020 Investor Briefing on October 30
BU
10/16ITT : Cannon Expands Global Customer Reach through Distribution Agreement with H..
AQ
10/16ITT : Cannon Expands Global Customer Reach through Distribution Agreement with H..
BU
10/13ITT : to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Results on October 30
AQ
10/13ITT : to Release Third-Quarter 2020 Results on October 30
BU
10/09ITT : Wolverine Advanced Materials Launches QUIETPATH(TM) Value Line of High Per..
AQ
10/08ITT : Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share
AQ
10/07ITT : Declares Fourth-Quarter Dividend of 16.9 Cents Per Share
BU
09/21ITT : i-ALERT Brand Adds New Best-in-Class Automated Machine Health Diagnostics ..
AQ
09/21ITT : i-ALERT Brand Adds New Best-in-Class Automated Machine Health Diagnostics ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 395 M - -
Net income 2020 237 M - -
Net cash 2020 630 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,2x
Yield 2020 0,99%
Capitalization 5 729 M 5 729 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,13x
EV / Sales 2021 1,98x
Nbr of Employees 10 500
Free-Float 99,6%
Chart ITT INC.
Duration : Period :
ITT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 70,92 $
Last Close Price 66,31 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 6,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Luca Savi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard P. Lavin Chairman
Emmanuel Caprais Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Orlando D. Ashford Independent Director
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ITT INC.-10.28%5 729
ATLAS COPCO AB8.91%53 984
FANUC CORPORATION5.95%39 435
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION9.88%29 129
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.7.40%28 425
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED67.11%25 107
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group