February 26, 2024-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced the appointment of Michael G. Guhde as president of its Connect & Control Technologies (CCT) business, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Luca Savi. CCT, one of ITT’s three segments, is a leading manufacturer of connectors and control components for critical applications in the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Guhde will be based at CCT’s headquarters in Irvine, CA.

Guhde joins ITT from Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW), where he led a large, global business serving the automotive industry through the development and manufacture of highly engineered components. In this role, he oversaw several business improvements that led to consistent, sustainable advancements in customer satisfaction while driving significant profitability increases. He also led the creation of a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) focused business unit to address rising demand.

Prior to ITW, Guhde spent more than twenty years at Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) as general manager of its industrial cylinder and hydraulic cartridge divisions after leading global sales and marketing for the hydraulic cartridge division from 2005-2013. He also held roles of increasing responsibility across sales, operations and engineering during his tenure at Parker Hannifin. Guhde holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.

“On behalf of all of our employees, I’d like to welcome Michael to ITT. He is an experienced leader with vast operations expertise in component manufacturing, similar to the technologies we produce in CCT. He brings a track record of driving growth and innovation while developing a culture of execution and customer centricity in his previous roles. His continuous improvement mindset will be a valuable addition to this important part of our portfolio,” said ITT’s CEO and President Luca Savi. “We are excited to begin the next chapter of growth and profitability at CCT with Michael on board.”

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226469605/en/