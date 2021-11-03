ITT Reports Strong Third-Quarter Results, Raises 2021 Outlook
11/03/2021 | 06:09pm EDT
Revenue up 17%, organic revenue up 16% driven by demand across all segments
Segment operating margin of 16.1%, up 190 bps
Adjusted segment operating margin of 16.8%, up 60 bps
Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $1.00, up 282%; adjusted EPS of $0.99 up 21%; exceeding 2019
Raising 2021 EPS guidance to reflect strong year to date performance
November 3, 2021–– ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021. The company delivered a year-over-year revenue increase of 17% driven by growth in Motion Technologies’ Friction aftermarket business, the connector business in Connect & Control Technologies, and short cycle demand in Industrial Process.
Segment operating margin for the third quarter of 16.1% expanded 190 basis points versus prior year driven by higher sales volume, productivity, and strategic commercial actions. This was partially offset by higher raw material costs, supply chain disruptions, strategic growth investments and a reversal of temporary cost reductions that were executed in 2020.
Earnings per share of $1.00 increased from a net loss per share of $0.55 in prior year. The prior year loss was primarily due to a non-cash expense of $1.20 per share related to the estimated legacy net asbestos liability. InTelCo, the former wholly-owned subsidiary holding this legacy liability and related insurance assets, was divested on July 1, 2021. Earnings for this quarter benefited from higher segment operating income, share repurchases, and a lower effective tax rate. Adjusted earnings per share of $0.99 was up 21% compared to prior year and exceeded adjusted EPS for the same quarter in 2019 by 2%.
Operating cash flow of $104 million declined $11 million due to investments in working capital to support continued sales growth and from continued supply chain disruptions, partially offset by higher segment operating income. On a year-to-date basis, operating cash flows declined by $446 million to $(128) million mainly driven by a $398 million payment related to the InTelCo divestiture and investments in working capital, which was partially offset by higher segment operating income.
Table 1. Third Quarter Performance
3Q 2021
3Q 2020
Change
Revenue
$
689.6
$
591.2
16.6
%
Organic Growth
15.6
%
Segment Operating Income
$
111.2
$
83.9
32.5
%
Segment Operating Margin
16.1
%
14.2
%
190
bps
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
115.7
$
95.5
21.2
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
16.8
%
16.2
%
60
bps
Earnings Per Share
$
1.00
$
(0.55
)
281.8
%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$
0.99
$
0.82
20.7
%
Operating Cash Flow (YTD)
$
(127.9
)
$
318.1
(140.2
)%
Free Cash Flow (YTD)
$
(180.5
)
$
270.5
(166.7
)%
Note: all results unaudited
Management Commentary
“The resilience of our business and our people drove strong results at ITT once again this quarter. Despite unprecedented challenges related to inflation and global supply chain disruptions, we performed exceptionally well, delivering 16% organic sales growth and 21% earnings growth on an adjusted basis,” said Luca Savi, Chief Executive Officer and President of ITT. “Driving our strong top-line performance was 21% growth in Friction and 29% growth in Connectors, where we have seen a steady recovery throughout 2021. We overcame a twenty-three-cent headwind related to raw material inflation and generated a 60-basis point adjusted margin improvement versus 2020, with adjusted incremental margins in Industrial Process and Connect & Control over 30%. Our hour-by-hour, all-hands-on-deck approach to working effectively with our customers and suppliers drove the execution this quarter.
The demand for ITT’s products and services drove 27% organic orders growth in the third quarter, with broad-based strength across connectors, projects and short cycle in Industrial Process, and rail in Motion Technologies. Friction continued to outperform the global automotive market through share gain on conventional original equipment (OE) platforms and awards on electric vehicle (EV) platforms. The orders growth in all three businesses has further strengthened an already robust backlog heading into 2022.”
Savi concluded, “As we look ahead, we continue to see challenges on the supply side, still, I am confident in our team’s ability to manage these headwinds. Given our strong year-to-date performance, we are again raising our full year adjusted earnings per share outlook for the third consecutive quarter, to a new range of $4.01 to $4.06, up 25% to 27% versus the prior year. At these levels, ITT is positioned to exceed 2019 pre-pandemic levels. We remain focused on our commitments for 2021, whilst positioning the company for strong growth in 2022.”
Table 2. Third Quarter Segment Results
Revenue
Operating Income
3Q 2021
Reported
Increase
Organic
Increase
3Q 2021
Reported
Increase
Adjusted
Increase
Motion Technologies
$
332.3
22.3
%
20.3
%
$
53.6
6.3
%
14.5%
Industrial Process
210.7
8.6
%
8.1
%
32.4
89.5
%
20.1%
Connect & Control Technologies
147.1
16.8
%
17.0
%
25.2
53.7
%
41.8%
Total segment results
689.6
16.6
%
15.6
%
111.2
32.5
%
21.2%
Note: all results unaudited; excludes intercompany eliminations; comparisons to Q3 2020
Motion Technologies revenue increased primarily due to strength in Friction aftermarket, growth in sealings and OE shims in Wolverine, and strength in the automotive aftermarket business in Koni. Operating income improved from $50 million to $54 million primarily due to higher sales volume, strategic commercial actions, shop floor and sourcing productivity, and favorable foreign currency, partially offset by significant headwinds related to higher raw material costs, as anticipated, and strategic growth investments.
Industrial Process revenue increased primarily due to growth in short cycle parts, service, and valves. We saw strength overall in the energy and general industrial markets across the business. Operating income increased from $17 million to $32 million primarily due to higher sales volume, favorable mix of higher margin products and services, shop floor and sourcing productivity, and strategic commercial actions, partially offset by higher costs related to global supply chain disruptions, including higher freight costs, and inflation.
Connect and Control Technologies revenue increased primarily due to Connector sales in North America and Europe, principally in the industrial market, and through distribution, partially offset by continued weakness in commercial aerospace. Operating income increased from $16 million to $25 million, primarily driven by higher sales volume, productivity, including restructuring benefits, partially offset by higher raw material costs and labor inflation.
2021 Guidance
The company raised its full-year 2021 guidance to reflect the strong third quarter results despite higher than anticipated headwinds from raw material costs, particularly in the Motion Technologies segment. We now expect earnings per share of $3.47 to $3.54, up 345% to 354%, and adjusted earnings per share of $4.01 to $4.06 per share, up 25% to 27%. The guidance for revenue of up 11% to 13%, or an increase of 8% to 10% on an organic basis, is unchanged given the ongoing delays and disruptions in the global supply chain. We expect segment operating margin of 16.8% to 17.3%, up 390 to 440 bps, and adjusted segment operating margin of 16.9% to 17.4%, up 170 to 220 bps.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Revenue
$
689.6
$
591.2
$
2,079.6
$
1,769.2
Costs of revenue
467.6
400.6
1,404.0
1,205.6
Gross profit
222.0
190.6
675.6
563.6
General and administrative expenses
55.9
47.1
168.2
148.8
Sales and marketing expenses
37.4
33.4
112.4
110.7
Research and development expenses
22.5
19.7
70.0
61.3
Asbestos-related costs (benefit), net
-
141.4
(74.4)
116.7
Restructuring costs
4.5
11.5
8.2
42.5
Asset impairment charges
-
-
-
16.3
Operating income (loss)
101.7
(62.5)
391.2
67.3
Interest and non-operating expenses (income), net
0.5
1.2
(4.3)
4.0
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income tax expense
101.2
(63.7)
395.5
63.3
Income tax expense (benefit)
14.1
(16.2)
182.7
(19.6)
Income (loss) from continuing operations
87.1
(47.5)
212.8
82.9
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax benefit (expense) of $0.5, $0.5, $0.5, and $(0.2), respectively
0.9
1.2
0.9
3.9
Net income (loss)
88.0
(46.3)
213.7
86.8
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.5
0.5
1.0
0.8
Net income (loss) attributable to ITT Inc.
$
87.5
$
(46.8)
$
212.7
$
86.0
Amounts attributable to ITT Inc.:
Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax
$
86.6
$
(48.0)
$
211.8
$
82.1
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
0.9
1.2
0.9
3.9
Net income (loss) attributable to ITT Inc.
$
87.5
$
(46.8)
$
212.7
$
86.0
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to ITT Inc.:
Basic:
Continuing operations
$
1.01
$
(0.55)
$
2.46
$
0.95
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
Net income (loss)
$
1.02
$
(0.54)
$
2.47
$
0.99
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$
1.00
$
(0.55)
$
2.45
$
0.94
Discontinued operations
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.04
Net income (loss)
$
1.01
$
(0.54)
$
2.46
$
0.98
Weighted average common shares – basic
85.9
86.4
86.1
86.8
Weighted average common shares – diluted
86.3
86.4
86.6
87.4
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
October 2,
2021
December 31,
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
585.8
$
859.8
Receivables, net
560.2
507.5
Inventories, net
413.7
360.5
Other current assets
82.1
189.5
Total current assets
1,641.8
1,917.3
Plant, property and equipment, net
494.7
525.1
Goodwill
929.1
944.8
Other intangible assets, net
90.8
106.4
Asbestos-related assets
-
353.7
Deferred income taxes
36.9
158.3
Other non-current assets
260.9
272.0
Total non-current assets
1,812.4
2,360.3
Total assets
$
3,454.2
$
4,277.6
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Commercial paper and current maturities of long-term debt
$
198.6
$
106.8
Accounts payable
342.0
306.8
Accrued liabilities
358.6
457.4
Total current liabilities
899.2
871.0
Asbestos-related liabilities
-
840.6
Postretirement benefits
215.1
227.5
Other non-current liabilities
194.9
210.6
Total non-current liabilities
410.0
1,278.7
Total liabilities
1,309.2
2,149.7
Shareholders’ equity:
Common stock:
Authorized – 250.0 shares, $1 par value per share
Issued and outstanding – 85.6 shares and 86.5 shares, respectively
85.6
86.5
Retained earnings
2,376.8
2,319.3
Total accumulated other comprehensive loss
(319.4)
(279.4)
Total ITT Inc. shareholders’ equity
2,143.0
2,126.4
Noncontrolling interests
2.0
1.5
Total shareholders’ equity
2,145.0
2,127.9
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,454.2
$
4,277.6
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)
(IN MILLIONS)
Nine Months Ended
October 2, 2021
September 26, 2020
Operating Activities
Income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc.
$
211.8
$
82.1
Adjustments to income from continuing operations:
Depreciation and amortization
85.3
82.0
Equity-based compensation
11.8
9.7
Asbestos-related (benefit) costs, net
(74.4)
116.7
Asset impairment charges
-
16.3
Other non-cash charges, net
17.9
33.5
Asbestos-related payments, net
(14.9)
(8.9)
Divestiture of asbestos-related assets and liabilities
(398.0)
-
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Change in receivables
(63.0)
77.8
Change in inventories
(62.6)
13.8
Change in accounts payable
48.1
(34.8)
Change in accrued expenses
9.5
17.3
Change in income taxes
129.4
(63.9)
Other, net
(28.8)
(23.5)
Net Cash – Operating Activities
(127.9)
318.1
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(52.6)
(47.6)
Other, net
(1.3)
(2.8)
Net Cash – Investing Activities
(53.9)
(50.4)
Financing Activities
Commercial paper, net borrowings
95.4
30.7
Short-term revolving loans, borrowings
-
495.8
Short-term revolving loans, repayments
-
(524.7)
Long-term debt, issued
-
1.5
Long-term debt, repayments
(1.3)
(1.3)
Repurchase of common stock
(111.7)
(83.9)
Dividends paid
(57.0)
(29.7)
Other, net
0.4
1.7
Net Cash – Financing Activities
(74.2)
(109.9)
Exchange rate effects on cash and cash equivalents
(18.5)
12.2
Net cash – operating activities of discontinued operations
0.7
0.2
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(273.8)
170.2
Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of year (includes restricted cash of $0.8 and $0.8, respectively)
860.6
612.9
Cash and Cash Equivalents – End of Period (includes restricted cash of $1.0 and $0.8, respectively)
$
586.8
$
783.1
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information
Cash paid during the year for:
Interest
$
3.3
$
2.6
Income taxes, net of refunds received
$
50.2
$
40.9
Key Performance Indicators and Non-GAAP Measures
Management reviews a variety of key performance indicators including revenue, segment operating income and margins, earnings per share, order growth, and backlog, some of which are calculated on a non-GAAP basis. In addition, we consider certain measures to be useful to management and investors when evaluating our operating performance for the periods presented. These measures provide a tool for evaluating our ongoing operations and management of assets from period to period. This information can assist investors in assessing our financial performance and measures our ability to generate capital for deployment among competing strategic alternatives and initiatives, including, but not limited to, acquisitions, dividends, and share repurchases. Some of these metrics, however, are not measures of financial performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and should not be considered a substitute for measures determined in accordance with GAAP. We consider the following non-GAAP measures, which may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies, to be key performance indicators for purposes of our reconciliation tables.
Organic Revenues and Organic Orders are defined, respectively, as revenue and orders, excluding the impacts of foreign currency fluctuations and acquisitions. The period-over-period change resulting from foreign currency fluctuations is estimated using a fixed exchange rate for both the current and prior periods. Management believes that reporting organic revenue and organic orders provides useful information to investors by helping identify underlying trends in our business and facilitating comparisons of our revenue performance with prior and future periods and to our peers.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Segment Operating Income are defined, respectively, as total operating income and segment operating income, adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, asbestos-related impacts, impairments, restructuring, realignment, certain acquisition-related impacts, and unusual or infrequent operating items. Special items represent charges or credits that impact current results, which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted Segment Operating Margin are defined as adjusted operating income or adjusted segment operating income divided by revenue. Adjusted Segment Decremental or Incremental Operating Margin is defined as the change in adjusted segment operating income divided by the change in revenue. We believe these financial measures are useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EPS are defined, respectively, as income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. and income from continuing operations attributable to ITT Inc. per diluted share, adjusted to exclude special items that include, but are not limited to, asbestos-related impacts, impairments, restructuring, realignment, pension settlement and curtailment impacts, certain acquisition-related impacts, income tax settlements or adjustments, and unusual or infrequent items. Special items represent charges or credits, on an after-tax basis, that impact current results which management views as unrelated to the Company's ongoing operations and performance. The after-tax basis of each special item is determined using the jurisdictional tax rate of where the expense or benefit occurred. We believe that adjusted income from continuing operations is useful to investors and other users of our financial statements in evaluating ongoing operating profitability, as well as in evaluating operating performance in relation to our competitors.
Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. We believe that free cash flow provides useful information to investors as it provides insight into the primary cash flow metric used by management to monitor and evaluate cash flows generated by our operations.
ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs. Organic Revenue / Orders
Third Quarter 2021 & 2020
(In Millions)
(all amounts unaudited)
(As Reported - GAAP)
(As Adjusted - Organic)
(A)
(B)
(C)
(D)
(E)
(F) = A-D-E
(G) =C-D-E
(H) = G / B
$ Change
% Change
Revenue /
$ Change
% Change
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
2021 vs. 2020
2021 vs. 2020
Acquisitions Q3 2021
FX Impact Q3 2021
Orders Q3 2021
Adj. 2021 vs. 2020
Adj. 2021 vs. 2020
Revenue
ITT Inc.
$
689.6
$
591.2
$
98.4
16.6
%
$
-
$
5.9
$
683.7
$
92.5
15.6
%
Motion Technologies
332.3
271.8
60.5
22.3
%
-
5.3
327.0
55.2
20.3
%
Industrial Process
210.7
194.1
16.6
8.6
%
-
0.8
209.9
15.8
8.1
%
Connect & Control Technologies
147.1
125.9
21.2
16.8
%
-
(0.2
)
147.3
21.4
17.0
%
Orders
ITT Inc.
$
731.5
$
573.2
$
158.3
27.6
%
$
-
$
4.4
$
727.1
$
153.9
26.8
%
Motion Technologies
334.1
270.2
63.9
23.6
%
-
5.2
328.9
58.7
21.7
%
Industrial Process
242.5
193.2
49.3
25.5
%
-
(0.3
)
242.8
49.6
25.7
%
Connect & Control Technologies
155.4
110.4
45.0
40.8
%
-
(0.5
)
155.9
45.5
41.2
%
Note: Excludes intercompany eliminations.
Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs Adjusted Segment Operating Income & Operating Margin
Third Quarter 2021 & 2020
(In Millions)
(all amounts unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
% Change
% Change
As Reported
Special Items
As Adjusted
As Reported
Special Items
As Adjusted
As Reported 2021 vs. 2020
As Adjusted 2021 vs. 2020
Revenue:
Motion Technologies
$
332.3
$
332.3
$
271.8
$
271.8
22.3
%
22.3
%
Industrial Process
210.7
210.7
194.1
194.1
8.6
%
8.6
%
Connect & Control Technologies
147.1
147.1
125.9
125.9
16.8
%
16.8
%
Intersegment eliminations
(0.5
)
(0.5
)
(0.6
)
(0.6
)
Total Revenue
$
689.6
$
689.6
$
591.2
$
591.2
16.6
%
16.6
%
Operating Margin:
Motion Technologies
16.1
%
130
BP
17.4
%
18.5
%
-
BP
18.5
%
(240
)
BP
(110
)
BP
Industrial Process
15.4
%
20
BP
15.6
%
8.8
%
530
BP
14.1
%
660
BP
150
BP
Connect & Control Technologies
17.1
%
-
BP
17.1
%
13.0
%
110
BP
14.1
%
410
BP
300
BP
Total Operating Segments
16.1
%
70
BP
16.8
%
14.2
%
200
BP
16.2
%
190
BP
60
BP
Operating Income:
Motion Technologies
$
53.6
$
4.1
$
57.7
$
50.4
$
-
$
50.4
6.3
%
14.5
%
Industrial Process
32.4
0.5
32.9
17.1
10.3
27.4
89.5
%
20.1
%
Connect & Control Technologies
25.2
(0.1
)
25.1
16.4
1.3
17.7
53.7
%
41.8
%
Total Segment Operating Income
$
111.2
$
4.5
$
115.7
$
83.9
$
11.6
$
95.5
32.5
%
21.2
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
Special items include, but are not limited to, restructuring and realignment costs, acquisition-related expenses and other unusual or infrequent items.
ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Reported vs. Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations & Adjusted EPS
Third Quarter 2021 & 2020
(In Millions, except per share amounts)
(all amounts unaudited)
Q3 2021
Q3 2021
Q3 2020
Q3 2020
2021 vs. 2020
2021 vs. 2020
As Reported
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Adjusted
As Reported
Non-GAAP Adjustments
As Adjusted
As Adjusted ($)
As Adjusted (%)
Segment operating income
$
111.2
$
4.5
#A
$
115.7
$
83.9
$
11.6
#A
$
95.5
Corporate (expense) income
(9.5
)
0.6
#B
(8.9
)
(146.4
)
141.7
#B
(4.7
)
Operating income (loss)
101.7
5.1
106.8
(62.5
)
153.3
90.8
Interest income (expense)
0.1
-
0.1
0.6
-
0.6
Other income (expense)
(0.6
)
-
(0.6
)
(1.8
)
1.4
#C
(0.4
)
Income from continuing operations before tax
101.2
5.1
106.3
(63.7
)
154.7
91.0
Income tax (expense) benefit
(14.1
)
(6.3
)
#D
(20.4
)
16.2
(35.2
)
#D
(19.0
)
Income from continuing operations
87.1
(1.2
)
85.9
(47.5
)
119.5
72.0
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
0.5
-
0.5
0.5
-
0.5
Income from continuing operations - ITT Inc.
$
86.6
$
(1.2
)
$
85.4
$
(48.0
)
$
119.5
$
71.5
EPS from continuing operations
$
1.00
$
(0.01
)
$
0.99
$
(0.55
)
$
1.37
$
0.82
$
0.17
20.7
%
Note: Amounts may not calculate due to rounding.
Per share amounts are based on diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
#A -
2021 includes restructuring costs ($4.5M).
#A -
2020 includes restructuring and other costs ($11.6M).
#B -
2021 includes other costs ($0.6M).
#B -
2020 includes asbestos related expense ($141.4M) and other costs ($0.3M). The net asbestos expense includes remeasurement expense ($135.9M) to transition to a full horizon, extending the projection through 2052, and other asbestos related costs ($5.5M).
#C -
2020 primarily includes pension termination related charges.
#D -
2021 includes the net tax benefit of special items #A, #B and #C ($1.6M), tax benefit for valuation allowance impacts ($1.9M) and other tax related special items.
#D -
2020 includes the net tax benefit of special items #A, #B and #C ($35.1M), tax benefit on uncertain tax position release ($3.2M), tax expense on future distribution of foreign earnings ($2.0M) and other tax related special items.
ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
Free Cash Flow
Third Quarter 2021 & 2020
(In Millions)
(all amounts unaudited)
9M 2021
9M 2020
Net Cash - Operating Activities #A
$
(127.9
)
$
318.1
Capital expenditures
52.6
47.6
Free Cash Flow
$
(180.5
)
$
270.5
#A - 2021 includes payments for asbestos ($412.9M), of which ($398M) relates to the sale of our asbestos assets and liabilities, and restructuring ($11.3M).
#A - 2020 includes payments for asbestos ($8.9M) and restructuring ($24.5M).
ITT Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation
GAAP vs. Adjusted EPS Guidance
Full Year 2021
(Per share amounts)
2021 Full-Year Guidance
Low
High
EPS from Continuing Operations - GAAP
$
3.47
$
3.54
Net asbestos related costs, net of tax
0.45
0.45
Pension termination funding, net of tax
(0.03
)
(0.03
)
Estimated restructuring, net of tax
0.10
0.08
Other, net of tax
0.02
0.02
EPS from Continuing Operations - Adjusted
$
4.01
$
4.06
Note:
The Company has provided forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for organic revenue growth and adjusted
segment operating margin. It is not possible, without unreasonable efforts, to estimate the impacts of foreign currency
fluctuations, acquisitions and certain other special items that may occur in 2021 as these items are inherently uncertain
and difficult to predict. As a result, the Company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be included in a
reconciliation of organic revenue growth and adjusted segment operating margin to the most directly comparable GAAP
financial measures without unreasonable efforts and has not provided reconciliations for these forward looking non-GAAP financial measures.