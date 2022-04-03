ITT : Showcases Highly Engineered Military and Defense Products at the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit 2022

News & Releases

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. - April 3, 2022 - ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) and its Enidine, ITT Aerospace Controls and Matrix Composites brands will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of advanced military and defense applications during the Army Aviation Mission Solutions Summit 2022, April 3-5 in the Gaylord Opryland Hotel & Convention Center, Nashville, Tenn.



"ITT has a long history of providing a wide range of components and sub-systems to solve mission critical problems and applications for the Army's Aviation platforms. From military vehicle-based missile systems to fixed wing aircraft and rotorcraft, we deliver critical aerospace components designed to ensure success on land, sea, air, and space," said William Wilk, executive director of sales and product management, ITT Connect and Control Technologies aerospace business. "Our innovative composite molding technologies, motion and flow control, and energy absorption components ensure high performance and reliability of military equipment in the most extreme conditions, providing customers with consistency and peace of mind."



During this three-day event, ITT will showcase diverse and proven solutions used across a variety of military aerospace applications that require custom-engineered capabilities.



In booth 1187, ITT will feature a comprehensive portfolio of technologies for today's military and defense applications from the following brands:

Enidine designs and manufactures shock and vibration isolation systems for military aerospace applications. These highly engineered products are specifically designed to meet the challenges of the demanding military environment. Enidine's broad portfolio of proven solutions are designed, manufactured and tested in-house, resulting in reliable delivery and premium performance for critical defense applications.

Enidine will showcase its rotorcraft Liquid Inertia Vibration Eliminator (LIVE), which allows the static system to soften at specific frequencies for isolation to reduce and cancel vibrations during flight. Enidine will also feature its restraint pack, a system for restraining movement and isolating a pylon in rotorcraft applications, as well as its recoil buffer products which reduce recoil, improve accuracy and protect optics while firing weapons.

ITT Aerospace Controls provides high-quality engineered products for critical aerospace applications including noise, conveyance, heaters, switches, actuators and fluid controls. At the event, ITT Aerospace Controls will feature its line of innovative fuel valves and switches, which provide numerous benefits for air, temperature, fuel, and water management in the aerospace and defense industries.

Matrix Composites designs and manufactures precision components for the defense industry. The company utilizes state-of-the-art molding processes for critical composite structures. Matrix Composites' proprietary HiPRM® process is designed for composite manufacturing of smaller and more intricate structures like rotor fairings, edges, and spars. The process provides unique benefits over more traditional autoclave manufacturing enabling robust and repeatable manufacturing of critical applications in rotorcraft.

For more information about ITT's mission-critical defense technologies for land, air, space, and sea applications, please visit; www.enidine.com, www.ittaerospace.com and www.matrixcomp.com.

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation and industrial markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in a total of approximately 125 countries.

ITT's Connect and Control Technologies business designs and manufactures harsh-environment connectors and critical energy absorption, motion, flow and environmental control components. Through leading brands such as Aerospace Controls, BIW Connector Systems, Cannon, Compact, Enidine and Veam, the business serves customers in the aerospace, automation, defense, energy, industrial, infrastructure and transportation markets.

