    ITT   US45073V1089

ITT INC.

(ITT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/04 04:00:01 pm EDT
76.21 USD   +4.51%
News 
Summary

ITT to Present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 10th

05/04/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
May 4, 2022-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) today announced that Chief Financial Officer Emmanuel Caprais will present at the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, from 9:40 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. ET.

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at investors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in White Plains, N.Y., with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 982 M - -
Net income 2022 372 M - -
Net cash 2022 50,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,0x
Yield 2022 1,44%
Capitalization 6 096 M 6 096 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Luca Savi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Caprais Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Richard P. Lavin Chairman
Orlando D. Ashford Independent Director
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITT INC.-30.08%6 109
ATLAS COPCO AB-30.63%51 478
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-13.11%35 515
FANUC CORPORATION-19.16%29 103
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-30.80%25 106
SANDVIK AB-26.62%23 611