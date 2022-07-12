ITT to Release 2022 Second Quarter Results on Thursday, August 4

July 12, 2022 -- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results before the opening of The New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the 2022 second quarter results.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (929) 203-1909 approximately ten minutes before the 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time start. Please provide Access Code: 4591917 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at investors.itt.com, where related materials will be posted prior to the presentation.

A replay of the conference call will be available telephonically from two hours after the call concludes until Thursday, August 18, 2022, at midnight. The telephone replay is available by calling +1 (647) 362-9199, Access Code: 4591917.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

