Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. ITT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITT   US45073V1089

ITT INC.

(ITT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-12 pm EDT
83.15 USD   +0.53%
06:31aITT to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 4
BU
03/28ITT Inc Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
03/21Transcript : ITT Inc. Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference, Mar-21-2023 01:05 PM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ITT to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 4

04/13/2023 | 06:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 13, 2023-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 4. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4 to discuss its first quarter performance.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (929) 526-1599 approximately ten minutes before 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4. Please provide Access Code: 519839 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be available immediately prior to the presentation.

A replay of the conference call will be available by phone two hours after the call until Thursday, May 18 at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (866) 813-9403, Access Code: 568794.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about ITT INC.
06:31aITT to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 4
BU
03/28ITT Inc Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
03/21Transcript : ITT Inc. Presents at Bank of America Global Industrials Conferen..
CI
03/20ITT Signs 10-Year Supply Deal With Continental
MT
03/20ITT And Continental AG Sign 10-Year Strategic Aftermarket Agreement
BU
03/15Itt : Debuts Latest Innovations in Motion Control Components at ProMat 2023
PU
03/13Insider Sell: ITT
MT
03/08ITT INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/02ITT Announces Participation at Bank of America Global Industrials Conference 2023 on Ma..
BU
02/23Transcript : ITT Inc. Presents at Gabelli 33rd Annual Pump, Valve & Water Sys..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITT INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 218 M - -
Net income 2023 387 M - -
Net cash 2023 297 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,2x
Yield 2023 1,36%
Capitalization 6 885 M 6 885 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,91x
Nbr of Employees 10 300
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart ITT INC.
Duration : Period :
ITT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 83,15 $
Average target price 101,27 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luca Savi President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Emmanuel Caprais Chief Financial Officer
Timothy H. Powers Chairman
Kristen W. Prohl Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
Geraud Darnis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITT INC.1.99%6 885
ATLAS COPCO AB3.90%58 320
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.52%41 625
FANUC CORPORATION13.97%32 357
SANDVIK AB17.09%26 739
FORTIVE CORPORATION4.02%23 604
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer