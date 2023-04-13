ITT to Release First Quarter 2023 Results on Thursday, May 4

April 13, 2023-- ITT Inc. (NYSE: ITT) will release its first quarter 2023 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, May 4. The company will hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4 to discuss its first quarter performance.

To participate on the conference call, please dial +1 (929) 526-1599 approximately ten minutes before 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on May 4. Please provide Access Code: 519839 to the conference operator. A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed at https://investors.itt.com, where related materials will be available immediately prior to the presentation.

A replay of the conference call will be available by phone two hours after the call until Thursday, May 18 at midnight. The telephone replay will be available by calling +1 (866) 813-9403, Access Code: 568794.

About ITT

ITT is a diversified leading manufacturer of highly engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. Building on its heritage of innovation, ITT partners with its customers to deliver enduring solutions to the key industries that underpin our modern way of life. ITT is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with employees in more than 35 countries and sales in approximately 125 countries. For more information, visit www.itt.com.

