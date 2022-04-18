Ittefaq Iron Industries : BOARD MEETING FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31-03-2022

Ittefaq Iron Industries Ltd.

April1B,2022

Ref:IIIL/PSX/00077/2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road Karachi

SUBJECT:ITTEFAQ IRON INDUSTRIES LTD -BOARD MEETINGDear Sir,

This is to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of ITTEFAQ IRON INDUSTRIES LID is scheduled to be held on Monday, April 25, 2022 at 10:00 AM at 40-B II, Gulberg III, Lahore to consider the third Quarter Financial Statements of the Company for period ended March 31, 2022 for declaration of entitlement, if any

The Company has declared "CLOSED PERIOD" closed period from 18-04-22 to 25-04-22 (Both days inclusive) as required under clause 05.19.15 of code of corporate Governance contained in the rules Books of Pakistan Stock exchange Limited (PSX).

Accordingly, no Director, CEO, or Executive shall directly or indirectly, deal in shares of the Company in any manner during closed period.

You may please inform the TRE certificate holders of the exchange accordingly .

Yours sincerely,

