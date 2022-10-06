Ittefaq Iron Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 30.06.2022

CONTENTS
Company Information
2
Vision
4
Mission
5
Strategy Goals
6
Core Values
7
Notice of Annual General Meeting
8
13
18
Organization Chart
20
Chairman Message
21
Chief Executive Message
22
Director Report to Members
23
Review Report to the Members
30
Key Figures
31
Last Five year Financial review
33
Code of Business Conduct & Ethics
35
Statement of Compliance with the code
38
of Corporate Governance 2019
Pattern of Shareholding
43
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Auditor's Report to the Members
48
Statement of Financial Position
53
Statement of Profit or Loss
55
Statement of Comprehensive Income
56
Statement of Changes in Equity
57
Statement of Cash Flow
58
Notes to and Forming Part of these Financial Statements
59
Director Reports in Urdu
112
Proxy Form in Urdu & English
113
1
Annual Report 2022
CORPORATE INFORMATION
Board of Directors
Hr & R Committee
Chairman
Muhammad Mubashir Iqbal
Shahzad Javed
Chief Executive
Tayyab Ali
Member
Khurram Jamil
Independent Director
Wajeeha Shahzad
Director
Sobia Irshad
Khaliq Sharif Khilji
Audit Committee
Share Registrar
M/s. Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd
Imran Khan
Committee Sec.
Share Registrar & Corporate Consultants
Wing Arcade, 1-K, Commercial
Model Town, Lahore
Tel; 042-35916714, Fax; 042-35869037
Company Secretary
Email; corplink786@gmail.com
Tariq Asgher (FCMA)
40 B-II, Gulberg III, Lahore
Auditors
Tel: 042-35765021-26, Fax; 042-35759546
SARWARS
Email; info@ittefaqsteel.com
Company Website
Chartered Accountants
Office # 12-14, 2nd Floor Lahore Centre
77-D Main Boulevard Gulberg III, Lahore.
www.ittefaqsteel.com
Mills
Legal Advisor
8-KM Manga Raiwind Road
Muhammad Shahzad Bazmi
Near Rousa Stop
Advocate High Court
Tel: 042-35397001-8
Bankers
Email: mshehzadbazmi@yahoo.com
National Bank of Pakistan
Bank of Punjab
Soneri Bank Ltd.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
Disclaimer
ITTEFAQ Iron Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:51:02 UTC.