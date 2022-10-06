Advanced search
    ITTEFAQ   PK0115101013

ITTEFAQ IRON INDUSTRIES LIMITED

(ITTEFAQ)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
7.260 PKR   +0.28%
02:52aIttefaq Iron Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 30.06.2022
PU
09/26Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
04/26Ittefaq Iron Industries : Transmission of Quarterly Report for the Period Ended. 31.03.2022
PU
Ittefaq Iron Industries : Transmission of Annual Report for the year Ended 30.06.2022

10/06/2022 | 02:52am EDT
CONTENTS

Company Information

2

Vision

4

Mission

5

Strategy Goals

6

Core Values

7

Notice of Annual General Meeting

8

13

18

Organization Chart

20

Chairman Message

21

Chief Executive Message

22

Director Report to Members

23

Review Report to the Members

30

Key Figures

31

Last Five year Financial review

33

Code of Business Conduct & Ethics

35

Statement of Compliance with the code

38

of Corporate Governance 2019

Pattern of Shareholding

43

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Auditor's Report to the Members

48

Statement of Financial Position

53

Statement of Profit or Loss

55

Statement of Comprehensive Income

56

Statement of Changes in Equity

57

Statement of Cash Flow

58

Notes to and Forming Part of these Financial Statements

59

Director Reports in Urdu

112

Proxy Form in Urdu & English

113

1

Annual Report 2022

CORPORATE INFORMATION

Board of Directors

Hr & R Committee

Chairman

Muhammad Mubashir Iqbal

Chairman

Shahzad Javed

Chief Executive

Tayyab Ali

Member

Khurram Jamil

Independent Director

Wajeeha Shahzad

Member

Muhammad Mubashir Iqbal

Independent Director

Tayyab Ali

Director

Wajeeha Shahzad

Director

Sobia Irshad

Director

Khaliq Sharif Khilji

Audit Committee

Share Registrar

Muhammad Mubashir Iqbal

Chairman

M/s. Corplink (Pvt.) Ltd

Imran Khan

Committee Sec.

Share Registrar & Corporate Consultants

Khurram Jamil

Member

Wing Arcade, 1-K, Commercial

Tayyab Ali

Member

Model Town, Lahore

Sobia Irshad

Member

Tel; 042-35916714, Fax; 042-35869037

Company Secretary

Email; corplink786@gmail.com

Tariq Asgher (FCMA)

40 B-II, Gulberg III, Lahore

Auditors

Tel: 042-35765021-26, Fax; 042-35759546

SARWARS

Email; info@ittefaqsteel.com

Company Website

Chartered Accountants

Office # 12-14, 2nd Floor Lahore Centre

77-D Main Boulevard Gulberg III, Lahore.

www.ittefaqsteel.com

Mills

Legal Advisor

8-KM Manga Raiwind Road

Muhammad Shahzad Bazmi

Near Rousa Stop

Advocate High Court

Tel: 042-35397001-8

40 B-II, Gulberg III, Lahore

Bankers

Tel: 042-35765021-26, Fax; 042-35759546

Email: mshehzadbazmi@yahoo.com

National Bank of Pakistan

Bank of Punjab

Soneri Bank Ltd.

2

Annual Report 2022

3

Annual Report 2022

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITTEFAQ Iron Industries Ltd. published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 06:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 6 201 M 27,7 M 27,7 M
Net income 2021 267 M 1,19 M 1,19 M
Net Debt 2021 1 557 M 6,96 M 6,96 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 048 M 4,69 M 4,69 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,76x
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 519
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart ITTEFAQ IRON INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Ittefaq Iron Industries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,26 PKR
Average target price 24,00 PKR
Spread / Average Target 231%
Managers and Directors
Shahzad Javed Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Abdul Khaliq Sahreef Chief Financial Officer
Muhammad Mian Pervaiz Shafi Chairman
Ahsan-ul-Haq Abid Chief Operating Officer
Khurram Jamil Independent Directors
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITTEFAQ IRON INDUSTRIES LIMITED-39.35%5
JSW STEEL LIMITED-1.94%18 974
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-26.54%16 382
CHINA STEEL CORPORATION-21.92%13 244
CITIC PACIFIC SPECIAL STEEL GROUP CO., LTD.-13.96%12 501
AVIC HEAVY MACHINERY CO., LTD.-16.93%6 200