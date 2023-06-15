Ittehad Chemicals : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM)

ITTEHAD CHEMICALS LIMITED

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of M/s Ittehad Chemicals Limited ("the Company") has decided to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Company which was scheduled to be held on June 21, 2023 as notified to the shareholders through the Notice of EOGM published in newspapers on June 01, 2023.

By Order of the Board

Abdul Mansoor Khan

Company Secretary

Lahore

June 16, 2023