    ICL   PK0078901011

ITTEHAD CHEMICALS LIMITED

(ICL)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-06-13
39.79 PKR   -1.75%
06:12aIttehad Chemicals : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM)
PU
06/12Ittehad Chemicals : Electronic Voting Facility and Postal Ballot on Special Business - EOGM to be held on June 21, 2023
PU
04/27Ittehad Chemicals Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended March 31, 2023
CI
Ittehad Chemicals : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM)

06/15/2023 | 06:12am EDT
ITTEHAD CHEMICALS LIMITED

NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of M/s Ittehad Chemicals Limited ("the Company") has decided to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Company which was scheduled to be held on June 21, 2023 as notified to the shareholders through the Notice of EOGM published in newspapers on June 01, 2023.

By Order of the Board

Abdul Mansoor Khan

Company Secretary

Lahore

June 16, 2023

Disclaimer

Ittehad Chemicals Ltd. published this content on 15 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2023 10:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 15 681 M 54,6 M 54,6 M
Net income 2022 414 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net Debt 2022 3 500 M 12,2 M 12,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,21x
Yield 2022 3,35%
Capitalization 3 979 M 13,9 M 13,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 485
Free-Float 67,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Abdul Sattar Khatri Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Muhammad Siddique Khatri Chairman
Pervaiz Ahmad Khan Independent Director
Pervez Ismail Independent Director
Farhana Abdul Sattar Khatri Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITTEHAD CHEMICALS LIMITED44.69%14
AIR LIQUIDE20.53%90 368
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-0.89%70 916
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.36%39 735
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.8.79%29 382
NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION11.55%20 461
