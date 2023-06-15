Ittehad Chemicals : Cancellation of Extraordinary General Meeting (EOGM)

ITTEHAD CHEMICALS LIMITED
NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Directors of M/s Ittehad Chemicals Limited ("the Company") has decided to cancel the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EOGM") of the Company which was scheduled to be held on June 21, 2023 as notified to the shareholders through the Notice of EOGM published in newspapers on June 01, 2023.
By Order of the Board
Abdul Mansoor Khan
Company Secretary
Lahore
June 16, 2023
