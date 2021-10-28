Log in
EXPLANATORY NOTE - Form 6-K/A

10/28/2021 | 11:33am EDT
EXPLANATORY NOTE
This Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K/A (the "Amended Report") is furnished to amend the Report of Foreign Private Issuer furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2021 (the "Original Report"). This amended report amends the number of the outstanding shares in Original Report to 20,687,393. No other change to the Original Report is made by this Amended Report.
The information set forth in page 3 of the Original Report is amended and replaced as follows:
As of October 27, 2021 we have 20,687,393 outstanding shares.

Disclaimer

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2021 15:32:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
