Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Ituran Location and Control Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITRN   IL0010818685

ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.

(ITRN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ituran Location and Control : Conference Call Scheduled at 9am ET (Form 6-K)

08/02/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Conference Call Scheduled at 9am ET

AZOUR, Israel - August 2, 2021 - Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ: ITRN), announced that it will be releasing its second quarter 2021 results on Monday, August 23, 2021.

The Company will also be hosting a conference that day at 9am Eastern Time. On the call, management will review and discuss the results, and will be available to answer investor questions.

To participate, call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls a few minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

US Dial-in Number: 1 866 860 9642
ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 03 918 0609
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: +972 3 918 0609
at:
9:00am Eastern Time, 6:00am Pacific Time, 4:00pm Israel Time

For those unable to listen to the live call, a replay of the call will be available from the day after the call in the investor relations section of Ituran's website.

About Ituran

Ituran is a leader in the emerging mobility technology field, providing value-added location-based services, including a full suite of services for the connected-car. Ituran offers Stolen Vehicle Recovery, fleet management as well as mobile asset location, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security for the retail, insurance industry and car manufacturers. Ituran is the largest OEM telematics provider in Latin America. Its products and applications are used by customers in over 20 countries. Ituran is also the founder of the Tel-Aviv based DRIVE startup incubator to promote the development of smart mobility technology.

Ituran's subscriber base has been growing significantly since the Company's inception to approaching 2 million subscribers using its location-based services with a market leading position in Israel and Latin America. Established in 1995, Ituran has approximately 3,000 employees worldwide, with offices in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Columbia, India, Canada and the United States.

For more information, please visit Ituran's website, at: www.ituran.com

Company Contact
International Investor Relations
Udi Mizrahi
udi_m@ituran.com
Deputy CEO and VP Finance, Ituran
(Israel) +972 3 557 1348
Ehud Helft
ituran@gkir.com
GK Investor & Public Relations
(US) +1 646 201 9246

Disclaimer

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
06:42aITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL : Conference Call Scheduled at 9am ET (Form 6-K)
PU
05/25SECTOR UPDATE : Tech Stocks Advance Premarket Tuesday
MT
05/25ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL : ANNOUNCES DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND (Form 6-K)
PU
05/25Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Approves Cash Dividend, Payable on July 14, ..
CI
05/25ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL : Posts Higher Q1 Earnings, Revenue Declines
MT
05/25ITURAN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/25ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL : PRESENTS RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2021 (Fo..
PU
05/25Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quart..
CI
04/27ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. : Schedules First Quarter 2021 Results Release ..
PR
04/26ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 265 M - -
Net income 2021 33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,0x
Yield 2021 1,69%
Capitalization 528 M 528 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,00x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,73x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 66,3%
Chart ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
Duration : Period :
Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 25,39 $
Average target price 27,00 $
Spread / Average Target 6,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eyal Sheratzky Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nir Sheratzky Co-Chief Executive Officer & Class B Director
Izzy Sheratzky President & Director
Eli Kamer CFO & Executive Vice President-Finance
Zeev Koren Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.33.28%528
HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.25.75%88 132
GARMIN LTD.31.37%30 233
ALLEGION PLC17.37%12 252
ZHEJIANG DAHUA TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.6.23%9 796
ADT INC.33.63%8 703