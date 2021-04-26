Ituran Location and Control : Annual Report (SEC Filing - 20-F) 04/26/2021 | 06:12am EDT Send by mail :

FORM 20-F
ANNUAL REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.
Commission file number. 001-32618
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD.
(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)
ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. We have prepared our consolidated financial statements in US Dollars. Our consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ('U.S. GAAP'). All references herein to 'dollars' or '$' or 'USD' are to United States dollars, and all references to 'NIS' are to New Israeli Shekels. FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS This Annual Report on Form 20-F contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The use of the words 'projects,' 'believes,' 'expects,' 'may,' 'plans' or 'intends,' or words of similar import, identifies a statement as 'forward-looking.' The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that we will not lose a significant customer or customers or experience increased fluctuations of demand or rescheduling of purchase orders, that our markets will continue to grow, that our products will remain accepted within their respective markets and will not be replaced by new technology, that competitive conditions within our markets will not change materially or adversely, that we will retain key technical and management personnel, that our forecasts will accurately anticipate market demand, and that there will be no material adverse change in our operations or business. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions, and future business decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, our business and operations are subject to substantial risks which increase the uncertainty inherent in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that our objectives or plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations or projections include the risks and uncertainties described in this annual report in Item 3D: Risk Factors. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or other information contained in this report, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any additional disclosures we make in our reports on Form 6-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC'). iv PART I ITEM 1. IDENTITY OF DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND ADVISERS Not applicable. ITEM 2. OFFER STATISTICS AND EXPECTED TIMETABLE Not applicable. ITEM 3. KEY INFORMATION A. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA The selected consolidated financial data below is provided under generally accepted accounting principles in the U.S. (U.S. GAAP). You should read the selected consolidated financial data presented in this Item together with Item 5 - Operating and Financial Review and Prospects and with our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this annual report. Our selected consolidated statements of income data for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020 and our selected consolidated balance sheet data as of December 31, 2019 and 2020 have been derived from our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. The selected consolidated statements of income data for each of the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2017, and the selected consolidated balance sheet data as of December 31, 2016, 2017 and 2018, are derived from our audited consolidated financial statements not included in this report. 1 Selected Financial Data Under U.S. GAAP: Consolidated Statements of Income Data Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 In USD In thousands, except per share amounts Revenues: Telematics services 182,944 204,728 181,357 169,752 141,940 Telematics products 62,683 74,604 71,978 64,884 57,634 Total Revenues 245,627 279,332 253,335 234,636 199,574 Cost of Revenues: Telematics services 81,365 90,158 70,329 60,256 50,633 Telematics products 48,747 58,656 55,678 54,996 46,910 Total cost of revenues 130,112 148,814 126,007 115,252 97,543 Gross profit 115,515 130,518 127,328 119,384 102,031 Research and development expenses 12,767 13,913 6,223 3,160 2,895 Selling and marketing expenses 11,014 12,778 11,340 12,246 10,074 General and administrative expenses 49,705 55,166 47,693 47,590 40,228 Impairment of goodwill 10,508 12,292 - - - Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income) net 3,690 13,715 (306 ) (147 ) 836 Operating Income 27,831 22,654 62,378 56,535 47,998 Other income (expenses), net (272 ) (26 ) 13,138 - - Financing income (expenses), net 1,480 576 717 (989 ) 2,056 Income before income tax 29,039 23,204 76,233 55,546 50,054 Income tax (10,856 ) (12,234 ) (17,273 ) (17,705 ) (14,877 ) Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (842 ) (3,203 ) 4,219 8,520 (449 ) Net income for the year 17,341 7,767 63,179 46,361 4,728 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,218 ) (878 ) (2,504 ) (2,567 ) (2,589 ) Net income attributable to Company stockholders 16,123 6,889 60,675 43,794 32,139 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.78 $ 0.33 $ 2.88 $ 2.09 $ 1.53 Diluted $ 0.78 $ 0.33 $ 2.88 $ 2.09 $ 1.53 Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic 20,813 21,037 21,077 20,968 20,968 Diluted 20,813 21,037 21,077 20,968 20,968 2 Consolidated Balance Sheets Data: Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 In USD In thousands, except per share amounts Cash & Cash Equivalent; and investment in trading marketable securities 78,846 54,322 53,295 40,465 31,485 Working Capital 66,708 73,085 84,214 71,360 55,062 Total Assets 312,472 339,235 373,792 215,159 178,019 Total Liabilities 182,573 203,321 213,592 81,930 69,848 Retained Earnings 127,684 116,479 129,580 92,065 71,717 Stockholders' Equity 127,192 129,330 153,693 125,790 102,229 Dividend declared per share 0.24 0.95 0.95 1.12 0.86 Other Data: Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 Subscribers of telematics services (1) 1,768,000 1,781,000 1,770,000 1,160,000 1,057,000 Average monthly churn rate 3 % 3.3 % 2.8 % 3.2 % 3.1 % ​(1) Number of subscribers are rounded to the nearest thousand. B. CAPITALIZATION AND INDEBTEDNESS Not applicable. C. REASONS FOR THE OFFER AND USE OF PROCEEDS Not applicable. D. RISK FACTORS Our business, operating results and financial condition could be seriously harmed due to any of the following risks, among others. If we do not successfully address the risks to which we are subject, we could experience a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations and financial condition and our share price may decline, which may result in a loss of all or part of your investment. We cannot assure you that we will successfully address any of these risks. You should carefully consider the following factors as well as the other information contained and incorporated by reference in this annual report before taking any investment decision with respect to our securities. See 'Forward Looking Statements' on page iv above. RISKS RELATED TO OUR BUSINESS Failure to maintain our existing relationships or establish new relationships with insurance companies or car manufacturers could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. Revenues from our stolen vehicle recovery services, which we refer to as SVR services, ('SVR') and automatic vehicle location ('AVL') products, which we refer to as telematics products, are primarily dependent on our relationships with insurance companies. In Israel, insurance companies drive demand for our SVR services and telematics products by encouraging and, in some cases, requiring customers to subscribe to vehicle location services and purchase vehicle location products such as ours. In certain subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina, insurance companies enter into written agreements to subscribe to our services and purchase or lease our products directly. Our inability to maintain our existing relationships or establish new relationships with insurance companies could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. In some of the territories in which we operate, we have business relation with car manufacturers. Our inability to maintain our existing relationships or establish new relationships with car manufacturers companies could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. In some of territories we operate in, we have business relation with car manufacturers. Our inability to maintain our existing relationships or establish new relationships with car manufacturers companies could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. 3 Changes in practices of insurance companies in the markets in which we provide our SVR services and sell our telematics products could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. We depend on the practices of insurance companies in the markets in which we provide our SVR services and sell our telematics products. In Israel, insurance companies either mandate the use of SVR services and telematics products, or their equivalent, as a prerequisite for providing insurance coverage to owners of certain medium- and high-end vehicles or provide insurance premium discounts to encourage vehicle owners to subscribe to services and purchase products such as ours. In certain subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina, insurance companies mainly lease our telematics products directly and subsequently require their customers to subscribe to our SVR services. Therefore, we rely on insurance companies' continued practice of: ▪ accepting vehicle location and recovery technology as a preferred security product; ▪ requiring or providing a premium discount for using location and recovery services and products; ▪ mandating or encouraging use of our SVR services and telematics products, or similar services and products, for vehicles with the same or similar threshold values and for the same or similar required duration of use; and If any of these policies or practices change, revenues from sales of our SVR services and telematics products could decline, which could adversely affect our revenues and growth potential. A reduction in vehicle theft rates may adversely impact demand for our SVR services and telematics products. Demand for our SVR services and telematics products depends primarily on prevailing or expected vehicle theft rates. Vehicle theft rates may decline as a result of various reasons, such as the availability of improved security systems, implementation of improved or more effective law enforcement measures, or improved economic or political conditions in markets that have high theft rates. If vehicle theft rates in any or all of our existing markets decline, or if insurance companies or our other customers believe that vehicle theft rates have declined or are expected to decline, demand for our SVR services and telematics products may decline. A decline in sales of new cars at the markets in which we operate could result in reduced demand for our telematics services and telematics products. Our SVR services and telematics products are primarily used to protect cars and are often installed before or immediately after their initial sale. Consequently, a reduction in sales of vehicles could reduce our addressable market for SVR services and telematics products. New vehicle sales may decline for various reasons, including an increase in new vehicle tariffs, taxes or gas prices. A decline in vehicle production levels or labor disputes affecting the automobile industry in the markets where we operate may also impact the volume of new vehicle sales. A decline in sales of new vehicles in the markets in which we provide our SVR services or sell our telematics products could result in reduced demand for such services and products. There is significant competition in the markets in which we offer our services and products and our results of operations could be adversely affected if we fail to compete successfully. The markets for our services and products are highly competitive. We compete primarily on the basis of the technological innovation, quality and price of our services and products. Our most competitive market is the telematics services market and the related telematics products market, due to the existence of a wide variety of competing services and products and alternative technologies that offer various levels of protection and tracking capabilities, including global positioning systems, or GPS, satellite- or network-based cellular systems and direction-finding homing technologies. Some of these competing services and products, such as certain GPS-based products, are installed in new cars by vehicle manufacturers prior to their initial sale, which effectively precludes us from competing for such subscribers in the SVR market. Furthermore, providers of competing services or products may extend their offerings to the locations in which we operate, or new competitors may enter the telematics services market. Our telematics products also compete with less sophisticated theft protection devices such as standard car alarms, immobilizers, steering wheel locks and homing devices, some of which may be significantly cheaper. Some of these competing products have greater brand recognition than our telematics products. The development of new or improved competitive products, systems or technologies that compete with our telematics products may render our products less competitive or obsolete, which could cause a decline in our revenues and profitability. We are engaged in businesses characterized by rapid technological change and frequent new product developments and enhancements. The number of companies developing and marketing new telematics products has expanded considerably in recent years. The development of new or improved products, systems or technologies that compete with our telematics products, for both our SVR and fleet management services, may render our products and services less competitive and we may not be able to enhance our technology in a timely manner. In addition to the competition resulting from new products, systems or technologies, our future product enhancements may not adequately meet the requirements of the marketplace and may not achieve the broad market acceptance necessary to generate significant revenues. Any of the foregoing could cause a decline in our revenues and profitability. 4 The inability of local law enforcement agencies to timely and effectively recover the stolen vehicles we locate could negatively impact customers' perception of the usefulness of our SVR services and telematics products, adversely affecting our revenues. Our telematics products identify the location of vehicles in which our products are installed. Following a notification of an unauthorized entry, or if we receive notification of the vehicle's theft from a subscriber, we notify the relevant law enforcement agency of the location of the subscriber's vehicle and generally rely on local law enforcement or governmental agencies to recover the stolen vehicle. We cannot control nor predict the response time of the relevant local law enforcement or other governmental agencies responsible for recovering stolen vehicles, nor that the stolen vehicles, once located, will be recovered at all. In the past, some stolen vehicles in which our telematics products were installed were not recovered on timely manner, from the time an unauthorized entry is confirmed or reported to the time the vehicle is recovered. To the extent that the relevant agencies do not effectively and timely respond to our calls and recover stolen vehicles, our recovery rates would likely diminish, which may, in turn, negatively impact customers' perception of the usefulness of our SVR services and telematics products, adversely affecting our revenues. The ability to detect, deactivate, disable or otherwise inhibit the effectiveness of our telematics products could adversely affect demand for such products and our revenues. The effectiveness of our telematics products is dependent, in part, on the inability of unauthorized persons to deactivate or otherwise alter the functioning of our telematics products or the vehicle anti-theft devices that work in conjunction with our telematics products. As sales of our telematics products increase, criminals in the markets in which we operate may become increasingly aware of our telematics products and may develop methods or technologies to detect, deactivate or disable our tracking devices or the vehicle anti-theft devices that work in conjunction with our telematics products. We believe that, as is the case with any product intended to prevent vehicle theft, over time, there may be an increased ability of unauthorized persons to detect, deactivate, disable or otherwise inhibit the effectiveness of our telematics products, although it is difficult to verify this fact. An increase in the ability of unauthorized persons to detect, deactivate, disable or otherwise inhibit the effectiveness of our telematics products could adversely affect demand for our products and our revenues. We rely on some intellectual property that we license from third parties, the loss of which could preclude us from providing our SVR services or market and sell some of our telematics products, which would adversely affect our revenues. We license from third parties some of the technology that we need in order to provide our SVR services and market and sell some of our telematics products. In the event that such licenses were to be terminated, or if such licenses were rendered unenforceable or invalid and we would not be able to license similar technology from other parties, it would require us, at a minimum, to obtain rights to a different technology and reconfigure our telematics products accordingly. In addition, some of the licenses we obtained from third parties are non-exclusive, which may enable other entities to obtain identical licenses from such third parties to operate in the places in which we conduct our business resulting in increased competition and could adversely affect our revenues. Our ability to sell some of our services and products depends upon the prior receipt and maintenance of various governmental licenses and approvals and our failure to obtain or maintain such licenses and approvals, or third-party use of the same licenses and frequencies, could result in a disruption or curtailment of our operations, a significant increase in costs and a decline in revenues. We are required to obtain specific licenses and approvals from various governmental authorities in order to conduct our operations. For example, some of our telematics products use radio frequencies that are licensed and renewed periodically from the Ministry of Communications in Israel and similar agencies worldwide. As we continue to expand into additional markets, we will be required to obtain new permits and approvals from relevant governmental authorities. Furthermore, once our telematics infrastructure is deployed and our telematics end-units are sold to subscribers, a change in radio frequencies would require us to recalibrate all of our antennas and replace or modify all end-units held by subscribers, which would be costly and may result in delays in the provision of our SVR services. In addition, some of the governmental licenses for radio frequencies that we currently use may be preempted by third parties. In Israel, our license is designated as a 'joint' license, allowing the government to grant third parties a license to use the same frequencies, and in Brazil our license is designated as a 'secondary', non-exclusive license, which allows the government to grant a third party a primary license to use such frequencies, which third-party use could adversely affect, disrupt or curtail our operations. Our inability to maintain necessary governmental licenses and frequency approvals, or third-party use of or interference with the same licenses or frequencies, could result in a significant increase in costs and decline in revenues. 5 Our SVR services business model is based on the existence of certain conditions, the loss or lack of which in existing or potential markets could adversely affect our revenues generated in existing markets or our growth potential. Our SVR services business model and, consequently, our ability to provide our SVR services and sell our telematics products, relies on our ability to successfully identify markets in which: ▪ the rate of car theft or consumer concern over vehicle safety is high; ▪ satisfactory radio frequencies are available to us for our RF technology, that allow us to operate our business in an uninterrupted manner; and ▪ insurance companies, car manufacturers or owners of cars believe that the value of cars justifies incurring the expense associated with the deployment of SVR services. The absence of such conditions, our inability to locate markets in which such conditions exist or the loss of any one of the above conditions in markets we currently serve could adversely affect our revenues generated in existing markets or our growth potential. The loss of key personnel could adversely affect our business and prospects for growth. Our success depends upon the efforts and abilities of key management personnel, including our President and our Co-Chief Executive Officers. Loss of the services of one or more of such key personnel could adversely affect our ability to execute our business plan. In addition, we believe that our future success depends in part upon our ability to attract, retain and motivate qualified personnel necessary for the development of our business. If one or more members of our management team or other key technical personnel become unable or unwilling to continue in their present positions, and if additional key personnel cannot be hired and retained as needed, our business and prospects for growth could be adversely affected. We rely on third parties to manufacture our telematics products, which could affect our ability to provide such products in a timely and cost-effective manner, adversely impacting our revenues and profit margins. We outsource the manufacturing of a significant part of our telematics products to third parties. We use manufacturers for production of our telematics products and we do not maintain significant levels of inventories to support us in the event of an unexpected interruption in its manufacturing process. If our principal manufacturer or any of our other manufacturers is unable to or fails to manufacture our products in a timely manner, we may not be able to secure alternative manufacturing facilities without experiencing an interruption in the supply of our products or an increase in production costs. Any such interruption or increase in production costs could affect our ability to provide our telematics products in a timely and cost-effective manner, adversely impacting our revenues and profit margins. We rely on two major suppliers to supply us with various products and services. Each of these suppliers supply us with different type of products and services and act as single supplier of such products and services. We rely on two major suppliers to supply us with various products and services, one of them is our subsidiary. Each of these suppliers supply us with different type of products and services and act as single supplier of such products and services. Termination of relations with one of our major suppliers would adversely affect our operations and revenues. We depend on the use of specialized quality assurance testing equipment for the production of our telematics products, the loss or unavailability of which could adversely affect our results of operations. We and our third-party manufacturers use specialized quality assurance testing equipment in the production of our products. The replacement of any such equipment as a result of its failure or loss could result in a disruption of our production process or an increase in costs, which could adversely affect our results of operations. The adoption of industry standards that do not incorporate the technology we use may decrease or eliminate the demand for our services or products and could harm our results of operations. There are no established industry standards in all of the businesses in which we sell our telematics products. For example, vehicle location devices may operate by employing various technologies, including network triangulation, GPS, satellite-based or network-based cellular or direction-finding homing systems. The development of industry standards that do not incorporate the technology we use may decrease or eliminate the demand for our services or products and we may not be able to develop new services and products that are in compliance with such new industry standards on a cost-effective basis. If industry standards develop and such standards do not incorporate our telematics products and we are unable to effectively adapt to such new standards, such development could harm our results of operations. 6 Expansion of our operations to new markets involves risks and our failure to manage such risks may delay or preclude our ability to generate anticipated revenues and may impede our overall growth strategy. We anticipate future growth to be attributable to our business activities in new markets, particularly in developing countries, where we may encounter additional risks and challenges, such as longer payment cycles, potentially adverse tax consequences, potential difficulties in collecting receivables and potential difficulties in enforcing agreements or other rights in foreign legal systems. The challenges and risks of entering a new market may delay or preclude our ability to generate anticipated revenues and may impede our overall growth strategy. Part of our services rely on GPS/GPRS-based technology owned and controlled by others, the loss, impairment or increased expense of which could negatively impact our immediate and future revenues from, or growth of, our services and adversely affect our results of operations. Part of our business relies on signals from GPS/GPRS satellites built and maintained by third parties. If GPS/GPRS satellites become unavailable to us, or if the costs associated with using GPS/GPRS technology increase such that it is no longer feasible or cost-effective for us to use such technology, we will not be able to adequately provide our services. In addition, if one or more GPS/GPRS satellites malfunction, there could be a substantial delay before such satellites are repaired or replaced, if at all. The occurrence of any of the foregoing events could negatively impact our immediate and future revenues from, or growth of, our telematics services and adversely affect our results of operations. Material cyber security failure may harm our operations, which rely on use of information technology and wireless transmission. Our telematics and SVR services, relies on the use of information technology which under a major cyber security breach, could harm our operations. We are using physical services, wireless transmitting stations, GPRS/GPS, and in lesser account cloud computing to provide our services. There are risks associated with storing and transmitting data, which due to cyber security breach may be corrupted, and the store data on remote servers may be destroyed, damaged, seized, or otherwise no longer accessible, which may temporary decrease our ability to deliver telematics and SVR services. We implemented cyber security controls - which consists of three pillars: prevention, detection and response (data recovery in the event of a cyber breach). We perform an ongoing review of our systems and an annual external review of our cyber security controls and their implementation. However, such cyber security controls may not be able to prevent all unexpected weaknesses. In the event of a cyber-attack, we could experience the corruption or loss of data, misappropriation of assets or sensitive information, including customer information, or operational disruption. This could result in response costs and various financial loss and may subject us to litigation and cause damage to our reputation, for which we may not be covered under our current insurance policies and may lead to substantial loss of revenues. Some of our employees in our subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina are members of labor unions and a dispute between us and any such labor union could result in a labor strike that could delay or preclude altogether our ability to generate revenues in the markets where such employees are located. Some of our employees in our subsidiaries in Brazil and Argentina are members of labor unions. If a labor dispute were to develop between us and our unionized employees, such employees could go on strike and we could suffer work stoppage for a significant period of time. A labor dispute can be difficult to resolve and may require us to seek arbitration for resolution, which arbitration can be time consuming, distracting to management, expensive and difficult to predict. The occurrence of a labor dispute with our unionized employees could delay or preclude altogether our ability to generate revenues in the markets where such employees are located. COVID-19 Pandemic A regional or a global health pandemic, including COVID-19, could severely affect our business, results of operations and financial condition due to impacts on our suppliers and customers, as well as impacts from remote work arrangements, actions taken to contain the disease or treat its impact and the speed and extent of the recovery. A regional or a global health pandemic, depending upon its duration and severity, could have a material adverse effect on our business. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic has had numerous effects on the global economy and governmental authorities around the world have implemented measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These measures, including shutdowns and 'shelter-in-place' orders suggested or mandated by governmental authorities or otherwise elected by companies as a preventive measure, have adversely affected workforces, customers, consumer sentiment, economies and financial markets, and, along with decreased consumer spending, have led to an economic downturn in many of our markets. 7 As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as near-term measures, we have transitioned many of our employees to remote working arrangements. The transition has had little impact on our employee productivity and has not caused material interruption to our business. We are unable to accurately predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on our operations going forward due to uncertainties that will be dictated by the length of time that the pandemic and related disruptions continue, the impact of governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic and overall changes in consumer behavior. Numerous state and local jurisdictions have imposed, and others in the future may impose, 'shelter-in-place' orders, quarantines, executive orders and similar government orders and restrictions for their residents to control the spread of COVID-19. Governments all over the world are continuing to impose limitations on gatherings, social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, only allowing essential businesses to remain open. Such orders or restrictions have and are continuing to result in temporary store closures, work stoppages, slowdowns and delays, travel restrictions and cancellation of events, among other effects, any of which may negatively impact workforces, customers, consumer sentiment and the economies in many of our markets, and as a result, may adversely affect our operations. We are subject to litigation that could result in significant costs to us. On July 13, 2015, we received a purported class action lawsuit which was filed against the Company in the District Court of Central Region in Tel-Aviv by one plaintiff who is a subscriber of the Company, alleging that the Company, which was declared a monopoly under the Israeli Antitrust Law, unlawfully abused its power as a monopoly and discriminated between its customers. The lawsuit is yet to be approved as a class action. The total amount claimed if the lawsuit is approved as a class action was estimated by the plaintiff to be approximately NIS 300 million (approximately USD 93 million). Based on an opinion of its legal counsels, the Company believes that the lawsuit lacks substantiation, and that the Company has good defense arguments in respect of claims made by the plaintiff and that the chances that the suit will not be approved as a class action lawsuit are higher than it will be approved. While we cannot predict the outcome of this case, if we are not successful in defending our claim, we could be subject to significant costs, adversely affecting our results of operations. For additional information on these lawsuits and for information concerning additional litigation proceedings, please refer to Item 8.A - 'Consolidated financial Statements and other Financial Information' under the caption 'Material Legal Proceedings' below. We have not applied nor obtained for several of the permits required for the operation of some of our base sites. To the extent enforcement is sought, the breadth, quality and capacity of our network coverage could be materially affected. The provision of our SVR services depends upon adequate network coverage for accurate tracking information. In Israel, we have installed 98 base sites that provide complete communications coverage in Israel. Similarly, we have communications coverage in Sao Paulo (120 sites), Rio (6sites), Brazil and Buenos Aires, Argentina (37 sites). The installation and operation of most of our base sites require building permits from local or regional zoning authorities as well as a number of additional permits from governmental and regulatory authorities. Currently most of our base sites in Israel and Brazil and some of our base sites in Argentina operate without local building permits or the equivalent. Although relevant authorities in Israel, Brazil and Argentina have not historically enforced penalties for non-compliance with certain permit regulations, following ongoing press coverage and actions by various public interest groups, relevant Israeli authorities have began seeking enforcement of permit regulations, especially with respect to antennas constructed for cellular phone operators. Some possible enforcement measures include the closure or demolition of existing base sites or the imposition of limitation on erection of new base stations. Should these enforcement measures be imposed upon us in Israel, Brazil or Argentina, the extent, quality and capacity of our network coverage and, as a result, our ability to provide SVR services, may be adversely affected. In Israel we are in process of achieving compliance with the regulation of our base stations, such process can take several years. Currency fluctuations may result in valuation adjustments in our assets and liabilities and could cause our results of operations to decline. The valuation of our assets and liabilities, our revenues received, and the related expenses incurred are not always denominated in the same currency. This lack of correlation between revenues and expenses exposes us to risks resulting from currency fluctuations. These currency fluctuations could have an adverse effect on our results of operations, such currency fluctuations take place in several countries in which we operate which affects our operation results in these countries. In addition, fluctuations in currencies may result in valuation adjustments in our assets and liabilities which could cause our results of operations to decline. 8 RISKS RELATED TO OUR OPERATIONS IN ISRAEL We are headquartered in Israel and therefore our results of operations may be adversely affected by political, economic and military instability in Israel. Our headquarters are located in Israel and most our key employees, officers and directors are residents of Israel. Accordingly, security, political and economic conditions in Israel directly affect our business. Over the past several decades, a number of armed conflicts have taken place between Israel and its Arab neighbors. During July-August 2014, Israel was engaged in an armed conflict with a militant group and political party who control the Gaza Strip. These conflicts involved missile strikes against civilian targets in various parts of Israel, including areas in which our employees and some of our consultants are located, and negatively affected business conditions in Israel. Continued or increased hostilities, future armed conflicts, political developments in other states in the region or continued or increased terrorism could make it more difficult for us to conduct our operations in Israel, which could increase our costs and adversely affect our financial results. Furthermore, there are a number of countries, primarily in the Middle East, that still restrict business with Israel or Israeli companies and as a result our company is precluded from marketing its products in these countries. Restrictive laws or policies directed toward Israel or Israeli businesses could have an adverse effect on our ability to grow our business and our results of operations. Under Israeli law, we are considered a 'monopoly' and therefore subject to certain restrictions that may negatively impact our ability to grow our business in Israel. We have been declared a monopoly under the Israeli Economy competition Law (formerly known as Restrictive Trade Practices Law, 1988) (the 'Israeli Antitrust Law'), in the market for the provision of systems for the location of vehicles. Under Israeli law, a monopoly is prohibited from taking certain actions, such as predatory pricing and the provision of loyalty discounts, which prohibitions do not apply to other companies. The Israeli antitrust authority (under its new name - Competition Authority) may further declare that we have abused our position in the market. Any such declaration in any suit in which it is claimed that we engage in anti-competitive conduct would serve as prima facieevidence that we are a monopoly or that we have engaged in anti-competitive behavior. Furthermore, we may be ordered to take or refrain from taking certain actions, such as set maximum prices, in order to protect against unfair competition. If we breach certain provisions of the Israeli Antitrust Law, including as a monopoly, the Israeli Competition authority may also impose on us in an administrative procedure, financial sanctions in an amount of up to the lower of NIS 100 million (approximately US$31.0 million) or 8% of our annual revenues for the last financial year prior to such breach. Restraints on our operations as a result of being considered a 'monopoly' in Israel could adversely affect our ability to grow our business in Israel. It may be difficult and costly to enforce a judgment issued in the United States against us, our executive officers and directors, or to assert United States securities laws claims in Israel or serve process on our officers and directors. We are incorporated and headquartered in Israel. As a result, our executive officers and directors are non-residents of the United States and a substantial portion of our assets and the assets of these persons are located outside of the United States. Therefore, service of process upon any of these officers or directors may be difficult to effect in the United States. Furthermore, it may be difficult to enforce a judgment issued against us in the United States or any of such persons in both United States courts and other courts abroad. Additionally, there is doubt as to the enforceability of civil liabilities under United States federal securities laws in actions originally instituted in Israel or in actions for the enforcement of a judgment obtained in the United States on the basis of civil liabilities in Israel. Provisions of Israeli corporate and tax law may delay, prevent or otherwise encumber a merger with, or an acquisition of, our company, which could prevent a change of control, even when the terms of such transaction are favorable to us and our shareholders. We may be subject to Israeli corporate law which regulates mergers, requires tender offers for acquisitions of shares above specified thresholds, requires special approvals for transactions involving directors, officers or significant shareholders and regulates other matters that may be relevant to these types of transactions. In addition, our articles of association contain, among other things, provisions that may make it more difficult to acquire our company, such as classified board provisions and certain restrictions on the members of our board pursuant to regulatory requirements of the Israeli Ministry of Communication. Furthermore, Israeli tax considerations may make potential transaction structures involving the acquisition of our company unappealing to us or to some of our shareholders. See Item 10.B. - 'Memorandum and Articles of Association' - 'Our Corporate Practices under the Israeli Companies Law' under the caption 'Approval of Transactions under Israeli law' and Item 10.E. - 'Taxation' under the caption 'Israeli Tax Considerations' for additional discussion of some anti-takeover effects of Israeli law. These provisions of Israeli law and our articles of association may delay, prevent or otherwise encumber a merger with, or an acquisition of, our company or any of our assets, which could have the effect of delaying or preventing a change in control of our company, even when the terms of such a transaction could be favorable to our shareholders. 9 The rights and responsibilities of our shareholders will be governed by Israeli law and may differ in some respects from the rights and responsibilities of shareholders under United States law. We are incorporated under Israeli law. The rights and responsibilities of holders of our ordinary shares are governed by our memorandum of association, articles of association and by Israeli law. These rights and responsibilities differ in some respects from the rights and responsibilities of shareholders in typical US-based corporations. In particular, a shareholder of an Israeli company has a duty to act in good faith toward the company and other shareholders and to refrain from abusing his, her or its power in the company, including, among other things, in voting at the general meeting of shareholders on certain matters. Israeli corporate law has undergone extensive revisions in recent years and, as a result, there is little case law available to assist in understanding the implications of these provisions that govern shareholders' actions, which may be interpreted to impose additional obligations on holders of our ordinary shares that are typically not imposed on shareholders of US-based corporations. GENERAL RISKS RELATED TO OUR ORDINARY SHARES AND THE ECONOMY Future sales of our ordinary shares could reduce the market price of our ordinary shares. If we or our shareholders sell substantial amounts of our ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, the market price of our ordinary shares may decline. The market price of our ordinary shares is subject to fluctuation, which could result in substantial losses for our investors. The stock market in general, and the market price of our ordinary shares in particular, are subject to fluctuation, and changes in our share price may be unrelated to our operating performance. The market price of our ordinary shares has fluctuated in the past, and we expect it will continue to do so, as a result of a number of factors, including: ▪ the gain or loss of significant orders or customers; ▪ recruitment or departure of key personnel; ▪ the announcement of new products or service enhancements by us or our competitors; ▪ quarterly variations in our or our competitors' results of operations; ▪ announcements related to litigation; ▪ changes in earnings estimates, investors' perceptions, recommendations by securities analysts or our failure to achieve analysts' earnings estimates; ▪ developments in our industry; and ▪ general market conditions and other factors unrelated to our operating performance or the operating performance of our competitors. These factors and price fluctuations may materially and adversely affect the market price of our ordinary shares and result in substantial losses to our investors. Somewhat significant portion of our ordinary shares are held by a small number of existing shareholders and our articles of association provide for a staggered board, which may hinder change of control. Moked Ituran Ltd. currently beneficially owns approximately 19.58% of our outstanding ordinary shares (not including treasury stock held by us). Other than applicable regulatory requirements under applicable law, Moked Ituran Ltd., is not prohibited from selling an interest in our company to a third party. In addition, our articles of association provide for a staggered board which may delay, prevent or deter a change in control. For additional information concerning our staggered board, see Item 6.A - Directors and Senior Management. U.S. investors in our company could suffer adverse tax consequences if we are characterized as a passive foreign investment company. If, for any taxable year, our passive income or our assets that produce passive income exceed levels established by the Internal Revenue Code, we may be characterized as a passive foreign investment company, which we refer to as PFIC, for US federal income tax purposes. This characterization could result in adverse US tax consequences to our shareholders who are U.S. Holders. See Item 10.E. - 'Taxation' under the caption 'United States Tax Considerations' below, for more information about which shareholders may qualify as U.S. Holders. If we were classified as a PFIC, a U.S. Holder could be subject to increased tax liability upon the sale or other disposition of our ordinary shares or upon the receipt of amounts treated as 'excess distributions.' Under such rules, the excess distribution and any gain would be allocated ratably over the U.S. Holder's holding period for the ordinary shares and the amount allocated to the current taxable year and any taxable year prior to the first taxable year in which we were a PFIC would be taxed as ordinary income. The amount allocated to each of the other taxable years would be subject to tax at the highest marginal rate in effect for the applicable class of taxpayer for that year, and an interest charge for the deemed deferral benefit would be imposed on the resulting tax allocated to such other taxable years. In addition, U.S holders of shares in a PFIC may not receive a 'step-up' in basis on shares acquired from a decedent. U.S. Holders should consult with their own U.S. tax advisors with respect to the United States tax consequences of investing in our ordinary shares as well as the specific application of the 'excess distribution' and other rules discussed in this paragraph. For a discussion of how we might be characterized as a PFIC and related tax consequences, please see Item 10.E. - 'Taxation' under the caption 'United States Tax Considerations-Passive foreign investment company considerations'. 10 Securities we issue to fund our operations or in connection with acquisitions could dilute our shareholders ownership or impact the value of our ordinary shares. We may decide to raise additional funds through a public or private debt or equity financing to fund our operations or finance acquisitions. If we issue additional equity securities, the percentage of ownership of our shareholders will be reduced and the new equity securities may have rights superior to those of our ordinary shares, which may, in turn, adversely affect the value of our ordinary shares. Global and local economic downturns could reduce the level of consumer spending and available credit within the automobile industry, which could adversely affect demand for our products and services and negatively impact our financial results. Current and future economic conditions could adversely affect consumer spending in the automobile industry, as such spending is often discretionary and may decline during economic downturns when consumers have less disposable income. Consequently, changes in general economic conditions resulting in a significant decrease in dealer automobile sales or in a tightening of credit in financial markets, such as the 2007 U.S. subprime mortgage crisis and resulting credit crunch, could adversely impact our future revenue and earnings. Such decreases could also affect the financial security of the automobile dealers and manufactures with whom we do business. The delayed payment from or closure of our larger dealer groups could affect our ability to collect on our receivables. Similar effects could result from local economic downturns in either one of our main markets of operations, i.e. Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina. Given the volatile nature of the current market disruption, we may not timely anticipate or manage such existing or new risks. Our failure to do so could materially and adversely affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. ITEM 4. INFORMATION ON THE COMPANY A. HISTORY AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE COMPANY Our History Our legal name is Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and we were incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel on February 1994 as a subsidiary of Tadiran Ltd., an Israeli-based designer and manufacturer of telecommunications equipment, software and defense electronic systems, whose original business purpose was to adapt military-grade technologies for the civilian market. We are mainly engaged in the area of Telematics services, consisting of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management services, connected cars, UBI, and other tracking services. We also provide telematics products used in connection with our Telematics services and various other applications. We currently primarily provide our services as well as sell and lease our products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, Canada and the United States. In May 1998, we completed the initial public offering of our ordinary shares in Israel and our ordinary shares began trading on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange. In September 2005, we publicly offered our ordinary shares in the United States. On May 25, 2016 our shares were delisted from the Tel Aviv stock exchange, and our ordinary shares are currently quoted only on Nasdaq under the symbol 'ITRN'. On September 13, 2018 we closed the acquisition of 81.3% of the shares of Road Track Holding S.L, (following transaction name was changed to Ituran Spain Holding) a telematics company operating primarily in the Latin American region ('RTH Transaction'). We paid the shareholders of Road Track Holding S.L $91.7 million for 81.3% of the company valuing the company at approximately $113 million. Of this, $75.7 million was paid in cash, through a debt facility provided by Ituran's lending bank. An additional $12 million was paid in our shares (373,489 shares). The remaining $4 million will be paid out of the company's equity as a bonus over the coming three years to the senior management of Road Track Holding S.L who will remain with us through the end of that period. The final consideration paid to the sellers was subject to downward adjustments depending on the full year 2018 performance of the Road Track business. Based on the aforementioned mechanism, during April 2019 an amount of 300,472 shares (approximately valued at $ 11 million) were transferred to our ownership. Based on indemnification provisions we were also compensated in an amount of 1.0 million USD. Following three years of joint operations, we will purchase the remainder of Road Track's shares at a price based on a valuation that will be made at that time. 11 We are subject to the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, 5759-1999. Our principal executive offices are located at 3 Hashikma Street, Azour 58001, Israel, and our telephone number is +972-3-557-1333. Our website address is www.ituran.com(the information contained therein or linked thereto shall not be considered incorporated by reference in this annual report). Our agent for service of process in the United States Ituran USA Inc.1700 NW 64th ST. SUITE 100 Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33309, and its telephone number is +1 (866) 543-5433. Principal Capital Expenditures We had capital expenditures of $ 10.2 million in 2020, $18.3 million in 2019, and $21.4 million in 2018. We have financed our capital expenditures with cash generated from our operations. Our capital expenditures in 2020, 2019, and 2018 consisted primarily of acquisition of operational equipment for $ 3.9 million, $7.1 million, and $13.7 million respectively. B. BUSINESS OVERVIEW Overview We believe we are a leading provider of telematics services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management services and other tracking services as well as connected car and UBI (usage base insurance). We also provide telematics products used in connection with our telematics services. We currently primarily provide our services and sell and lease our products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, United States, Canada and other regions through our distributers. We utilize technologies that enable precise and secure high-speed data transmission and analysis. Some of the technology underlying our products was originally developed for the Israeli Defense Forces in order to locate downed pilots. We generate our revenues from subscription fees paid for our telematics services and from the sale and lease of our telematics products. We describe below the principal markets in which we compete. For a breakdown of total revenues by category of activity and geographic market for each of the last three financial years, please see Item 5.A - Operating Results under the caption 'Revenues'. Telematics Services In 2020, 74% of our revenues were attributable to our telematics services. As of December 31, 2020 , we primarily provided our services in Israel, Brazil, and other Countries to approximately 643,000, 452,000, and 673,000 subscribers, respectively. Following RTH Transaction we have direct agreements with 2 major car manufacturers and our products developed by RTH subsidiary are embedded in the cars or otherwise approved by the car manufacturer. This connection requires us to stand up for the highest car manufacturer automotive standards. Stolen vehicle recovery services Our stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which we refer to as SVR services, enable us to locate, track and recover stolen vehicles for our subscribers. Our customers include individual vehicle owners who subscribe to our services directly, car manufacturers and insurance companies that either require their customers to install a security system or offer their customers financial incentives to subscribe to SVR services such as ours. In certain countries, insurance companies directly subscribe to our SVR services on behalf of their customers. Fleet management services Our fleet management services enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time. Our services improve appointment scheduling, route management and fleet usage tracking, thereby increasing efficiency and reducing operating costs for our customers. We market and sell our services to a broad range of vehicle fleet operators and individual vehicle owners in different geographic locations and industries. As of December 31, 2020, we provided our services to approximately 324,000 end-users through 23,000 corporate customers in countries where we operate directly and through distributers. Value-added services The locator services that we offer allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. We currently provide locator services in Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina. In addition, through a call center, we provide 24-hour on-demand navigation guidance, information and assistance to our customers. Such services include the provision of traffic reports, help with directions and information on the location gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals and other facilities. We offer our concierge services to our subscribers in Israel, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Brazil. 12 'Connected Car'- The service platform includes a back office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for both IOS and Android and an interface using the car infotainment screen. Such services include information on car service history, information on some car systems, remote communication with the car in order to detect malfunctions, and to provide pre-emptive car maintenance alerts for both mechanical failures and operational issues such as a low tire pressure alert. The system also enables booking service appointments, both from the infotainment system interface in the system and from the user's mobile app and additional related operational, and marketing services, as well as information analysis. 'Connected Car' is operating in Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Ecuador. 'Usage Based Insurance' (UBI) - we have developed a unique product (hardware and software) that measure and analyze the driving behavior in a verity of aspects by the driver, which enables insurance companies to offer a tailor -made and personalized insurance policy. The UBI has already been implemented and marketed by five Israeli insurance companies and we intend to accelerate its marketing and work with additional insurance companies in year 2021. Telematics Products In 2020 26% of our revenues were attributable to the sale of our telematics products. Our telematics products employ short - and medium-range communication between two-way wireless modems and are used for various applications, including automatic vehicle location, which we refer to as telematics products. Our telematics products enable the location and tracking of vehicles, as well as assets, and are used by us primarily to provide SVR and fleet management services to our customers. Each subscriber to our SVR services has our telematics end-unit installed in his or her vehicle. Subscribers to services for locating equipment and merchandise will use our SMART and GPS/GPRS products. Our Services and Products Telematics services Stolen vehicle recovery Our stolen vehicle recovery system is based on three main components: a telematics end-unit that is installed in the vehicle, a network of base stations and a 24-hour manned control center. Once the control center receives indication of an unauthorized entry into a vehicle equipped with our telematics end-unit, our operators decide whether it is a false alarm or an actual unauthorized entry. If it is determined to be an unauthorized entry, or if a notification of the vehicle's theft is received directly from the vehicle operator, our operators transmit a signal that activates the transmitter installed in the vehicle. We then pinpoint the location of the transmitter with terrestrial network triangulation technology or GPRS technology and notify the relevant law enforcement agency. In Israel, Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and Argentina, we also maintain private enforcement units, which work together with local police to recover the vehicle. In addition, we have the capability to immobilize vehicles remotely from our control centers. Fleet management We offer our customers the ability to use a comprehensive application for fleet management both by using an Internet site and workstations. Our system allows our customers 24-hour access to information on their fleets through our active control center and we are able to tailor our system to our customers' specific needs. Our solutions allow our subscribers to effectively manage and control their fleet, and thereby to reduce their operating costs, optimize work hours and appointment scheduling and improve their services and operations. Our system includes the following features: • the ability to locate the fleet's vehicles; • continuous data communication with the fleet's vehicles; • real-time vehicle status indicators: speed, distance driven, direction of travel, driver name, motion start/stop, engine start/stop, speeding, diagnostic alerts, driver behavior and more; • recording of determined events and analysis of data over time to improve driving and vehicle use; • remote monitoring and processing of data, such as temperature control in refrigerated or chilled compartments, time stamp, tire pressure and heat and other complementary data; • connection to standard organization systems; • accident notification; • task management optimization. 13 Value-added services Locator services. Our services allow consumers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment. We provide our locator services in Israel, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico and Argentina. Concierge services. Through a call center, we provide 24-hour on-demand navigation guidance, information and assistance to our customers. Such services include the provision of traffic reports, help with directions and information on the location of gas stations, car repair shops, post offices, hospitals and other facilities. We provide our concierge services to subscribers in Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia and Israel. 'UBI' and 'Connected Car'. We provide UBI services in Israel through five insurance companies, and Connected Car services in Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Ecuador. For additional information on the service, see Item 4.B. - 'Information on the Company ' - 'Business Overview' under the caption 'Telematics Services' Telematics products Our telematics products are used for various applications in the telematics markets and primarily in connection with our telematics services described above. Our telematics products enable the location and tracking of vehicles, as well as assets or persons, and are primarily used by us in providing our SVR and fleet management services. Each subscriber to our SVR services has at least one of our end-units installed in his or her vehicle. Subscribers to services for locating persons or valuables will use our SMART and GPS/GPRS products. Our key telematics products for telematics applications include: ▪ Base Site: a radio receiver, which includes a processor and a data computation unit to collect and send data to and from transponders and send that data to control centers as part of the terrestrial infrastructure of the location system; ▪ Control Center:a center consisting of software used to collect data from various base sites, conduct location calculations and transmit location data to various customers and law enforcement agencies; ▪ GPS/GPRS-based products:navigation and tracking devices installed in vehicles; and ▪ SMART:a portable transmitter installed in vehicles (including motorcycles) that sends a signal to the base site, enabling the location of vehicles, equipment or an individual; Geographical Information The following table lists the key services and products that we currently sell or lease in different regions of the world: Country Services offered Products sold Israel SVR, Fleet Management, Value-added services,including: Connected Car, UBI Telematics Products Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia SVR, Fleet Management, Value-added services,including: Connected Car Telematics Products United States SVR, Fleet Management, Value-added services,including: Asset protection to Auto Lenders Telematics Products 14 In each of the above countries we maintain a control center, which is operated 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. The following is a short description of key operating statistics about our telematics services in the countries in which we operate (including through RTH subsidiaries): ▪ Israel:We commenced operations in Israel in 1995 and we had approximately 643,000 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. The operations in Israel were expended through M& A transactions with local companies (following the RTH Transaction) as well as organic growth. We operate throughout Israel in providing services through GPS/GPRS and RF based products and services. ▪ Brazil:We commenced operations in Brazil in 2000 and we had approximately 452,000 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. The operations were expended through M& A transactions with local companies (following the RTH Transaction) as well as organic growth. We currently provide RF based products and services only in the metropolitan areas of Sao Paulo, Campinas, Americans and Rio de Janeiro. However, we operate throughout Brazil in providing GPS/GPRS and RF based products and services. ▪ Argentina:We commenced operations in Argentina in 2002. The operations were expended through M&A transactions with local companies (following the RTH Transaction) as well as organic growth. We currently provide RF based products and services only in the metropolitan area of Buenos Aires. However, we also operate throughout Argentina in providing GPS/GPRS based products and services. ▪ United States:We commenced operations in the United States in 2000. We provide GPS/GPRS products and services throughout the United States. ▪ Mexico:We acquired the operations in Mexico in September 2018 as part of the RTH Transaction. We currently provide GPS/GPRS based products and services. ▪ Ecuador:We acquired the operations in Ecuador in September 2018 as part of the RTH Transaction. We currently provide GPS/GPRS based products and services. ▪ Colombia:We acquired the operations in Colombia in September 2018 as part of the RTH Transaction. We currently provide GPS/GPRS based products and services. In all of the abovementioned countries (except of Israel and Brazil), and others, we had approximately 673,000 subscribers as of December 31, 2020. Customers, Marketing and Sales We market and sell our products and services to a broad range of customers that vary in size, geographic location and industry. In 2018 no single customer or group of related customers comprised more than 10% of our total annual revenues. In 2019 one of our customers comprised 15.8% of our total annual revenues. In 2020 no single customer or group of related customers comprised more than 10% of our total annual revenues. Our selling and marketing objective is to achieve broad market penetration through targeted marketing and sales activities. As of December 31, 2020, our selling and marketing team consisted of 71 employees. (A) Telematics services Stolen vehicle recovery Our customers in the SVR market include insurance companies, car manufactures and individual vehicle owners. As of December 31, 2020, majority of our subscribers use SVR services. Our marketing and sales efforts are principally focused on five target groups: insurance companies and agents, car manufacturers, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels (mostly vehicle fleet operators and owners) and private subscribers. We maintain marketing and sales departments in each geographical market in which we operate. Each department is responsible for maintaining our relationships with our principal target groups. These responsibilities also include advertising and branding, sales promotions and sweepstakes. In Israel, we focus our marketing efforts on insurance companies and agents, dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels (mostly vehicle fleet operators and owners) and private subscribers. In Brazil and Argentina our marketing and sales efforts are principally focused in all five target groups, as described above. In the United States, we believe that insurance companies do not constitute a material influence in the marketing of SVR services or telematics products. Most of our sales in the United States are made through car dealerships and dealers for new or used cars and cooperative sales channels (mostly vehicle fleet operators and owners). In Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador we focus our marketing efforts on dealers and importers, cooperative sales channels (mostly vehicle fleet operators and owners), private subscribers and car manufactures. 15 Fleet management Vehicle fleet management systems are primarily marketed through vehicle fleets' departments, which form a part of our regional marketing departments. We conduct in-depth research to identify companies that will gain efficiency and cost savings through the implementation of our products and services and conduct targeted marketing campaigns to these companies. In addition, we participate in professional conventions and advertise in professional publications and journals designed for our target customers. Our customers in the fleet management market include small-, mid- and large-size enterprises and individuals. As of December 31, 2020, we provided our services to approximately 324,000 end users through 23,000 corporate customers and individuals in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, United States, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and through distributers in other regions. Value-added services 'Concierge Services' -Our concierge services are provided to existing SVR customers. A few thousands SMART devices were installed in valuable merchandise and equipment. 'Connected Car'- The service platform includes a back-office application, a telematics device installed in the vehicle, mobile apps for both IOS and Android and an interface using the car infotainment screen. Such services include information on car service history, information on some car systems, remote communication with the car in order to detect malfunctions, and to provide pre-emptive car maintenance alerts for both mechanical failures and operational issues such as a low tire pressure alert. The system also enables booking service appointments, both from the infotainment system interface in the system and from the user's mobile app, and additional related operational, and marketing services, as well as information analysis.' Connected Car' is operating in Israel, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Argentina and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020 we had 468,000 subscribers. 'Usage Based Insurance (UBI)' - we have developed a unique product (hardware and software) that measure and analyze the driving behavior in a verity of aspects by the driver, which enables insurance companies to offer a tailor -made and personalized insurance policy. The UBI has already been implemented and marketed by five Israeli insurance companies and we intend to accelerate its marketing and work with additional insurance companies in year 2021. (B) Telematics products Our telematics end-units are primarily used by us in providing our telematics services, including, SVR, fleet management, 'Connected Car' and value-added services, at the regions we operate. Competition We face strong competition for our services and products in each market in which we operate. We compete primarily on technology edge, functionality, ease of use, quality, price, service availability, geographic coverage, track record of recovery rates and response times and financial strength. (A) Telematics services We compete with a variety of companies in each of our markets. The three major technologies utilized by our competitors are GPS/cellular, network-based cellular and radio frequency-based homing systems. In addition, new competitors utilizing other technologies may continue to enter the market. Stolen vehicle recovery ▪ Israel.Our primary competitors in Israel are Pointer and Skylock Ltd. ▪ Brazil.Brazil is a highly fragmented market with many companies selling competing products and services (including immobilizers and other less-sophisticated vehicle security systems). Our main competitors in Brazil are Sascar, Zatix, CEABS, Car Systems, GolSat, Sat-Company. ▪ Argentina.Argentina is a highly fragmented market with many companies selling competing products and services (including immobilizers and other less-sophisticated vehicle security systems). Our main competitors in Argentina are LoJack Corporation, Pointer Argentina S.A., Prosegur S.A. and Megatrans S.A. ▪ United States.In the United States, there are several major companies offering various theft protection and recovery products that compete with our product and service offerings, including LoJack Corporation, OnStar Corporation, Advantage GPS/Procon Analytics, Sarekon GPS, Calamp, Spireon (which also includes SysLocate and GoldStar), PassTime, Guide Point, Icon and I-Metrik SVR. 16 ▪ Colombia is a highly fragmented market. Main companies operate under the satellite/cellular infrastructure. Our main competitors are LoJack Corporation (under Detekor Brand), Prosegur, SATRACK (Local Company). ▪ Mexicois a highly fragmented market in tracking and satellite location services, in which there are multiple companies dedicated to providing comprehensive satellite tracking, fleet management and vehicle recovery solutions with GPS technology through the marketing of similar devices and technologies to ours, highly specialized in fleet management. The direct competitors are LoJack Corporation, Encontrack S.A. and Pointer Recuperación S.A. ▪ Ecuador highly fragmented market. Main companies operate under the satellite/cellular infrastructure. Our main competitors are Lojack,Tracklink and Carsync. We believe that we are a leading provider of telematics services in Israel, as we are deemed a monopoly in this field; however, we are unable to provide specific market share information in the markets of our operations for various reasons, including the broad range of services and products that compete in these markets, the non-existence of trade publications with respect to the products and services we offer in such markets and the lack of meaningful or accurate market research or data available to us. Fleet Management The vehicle fleet management market is highly fragmented with many corporations offering location products and services. Our major competitors are: • Israel:Pointer, ISR, Traffilog and Skylock; • United States:GPS Insight, Trimble, Network Fleet, Street Eagle, FleetMatics, Navtrack, Teletrac, Trim Track, FleetBoss, PassTime, Verizon, AT&T, Geotab, Fleet-Complete,Sprint, Zubie, and Spireon; • Brazil:Sascar, Zatix, CEABS and GolSat; • Argentina:LoJack Corporation, Megatrans SA., Sitrac S.A., American Tracer, Ubicar S.A.,Sky Cop. and Prosegur S.A; • Mexico:LoJack Corporation, Encotrack and Easytrack; • Ecuador:Hunter (LoJack Corporation), Tracklink and Sherlock; • Colombia:Satrack, Carlink and Detector. (B) Telematics products Our telematics system for automatic vehicle location is based on terrestrial network triangulation technology and primarily competes with companies that use one of three main technologies: GPS/GPRS (in combination with telematics), network-based cellular communication and radio frequency-based homing. Telematics products based on GPS, network-based cellular and homing technologies do not require the construction of a separate infrastructure of base stations as with terrestrial network triangulation systems. GPS receivers require line of sight to at least three satellites, which reduces their effectiveness in areas where the satellite signals are subject to interference and 'noise' (such as urban areas, buildings or parking garages, forests and other enclosed or underground spaces). GPS and network-based cellular systems are also prone to jamming since the tracking signal receivers are located in the vehicle and can be easily tampered with. In addition, the satellites utilized by GPS devices are managed by the United States Department of Defense and can be subject to forced temporary outages. The main disadvantage of homing systems is that they provide only the general direction and not the precise location of the end-unit. In addition, homing systems require that the vehicle be reported stolen before the tracking signal can be activated, which may result in a delay between vehicle theft and recovery. The GPS technology can receive and transmit a massive capacity of data which enable us to provide a better data analysis and variety of additional services. 17 Terrestrial network triangulation system does not require line of sight and the signals are not easily interrupted in densely populated or obstructed areas. Also, the signals are transmitted from the end-unit in the vehicle to a network of base stations. Therefore, in order to jam the system, receivers in each individual base station within range of the end-unit would have to be jammed, which is difficult to accomplish. Additionally, since the primary application of terrestrial network triangulation systems in the telematics industry is vehicle location and not continuous two-way communication, short bursts of data are sufficient for tracking purposes, which enable the network of base stations to be deployed at a much lower density in the coverage area than traditional network-based cellular base stations. Terrestrial network triangulation systems are capable of determining the precise location, and not just the general direction, of a vehicle at any moment in time. Furthermore, when connected with the existing theft protection system in the vehicle, terrestrial network triangulation systems automatically alert the control center when a vehicle is stolen and do not require that the vehicle be reported stolen, which can potentially reduce stolen vehicle recovery times to a few minutes. The main disadvantage of terrestrial network triangulation systems is the necessity to deploy a physical infrastructure, including the construction, development and deployment of a network of base stations and a control center and the need to address the various financial, legal and practical issues associated with such deployment. Any such deployment entails an investment of a sizable amount of money prior to the receipt of any revenues. Since our telematics end-units are primarily used by us in providing our telematics services, the information provided above concerning our competition in this market is applicable to the competition in the telematics products' market as well. Manufacturing Operations and Suppliers Our telematics products are manufactured and assembled by a limited number of manufacturers in Israel (including our subsidiary E.R.M) and in China. We engage with our manufacturers on a full turn-key basis, where we supply detailed production files and materials list and receive a final product that we sell directly to our clients. Other than our dependency on manufacturing suppliers, as described in Item 3D. - 'Risk Factors' above, we do not depend on a single manufacturer for the production of our products. Our quality assurance and testing operations are performed by our manufacturers at their facilities, while using our quality assurance and testing equipment and in accordance with the test procedures designated by us. We monitor quality with respect to key stages of the production process, including the selection of components and subassembly suppliers, warehouse procedures, assembly of goods, final testing, packaging and shipping. We are ISO 9001 certified. Some of our products are within the highest car manufacture automotive standard. We believe that our quality assurance procedures have been instrumental in achieving the high degree of reliability of our products. Several components and subassemblies included in our products are presently obtainable from a single source or a limited group of suppliers and subcontractors. We maintain strong relationships with our manufacturers and suppliers to ensure that we receive an adequate supply of products, components and raw materials at favorable prices and to access their latest technologies and product specifications. Proprietary Rights We seek to protect our intellectual property through patents, trademarks, contractual rights, trade secrets, know-how, technical measures and confidentiality, non-disclosure and assignment of inventions agreements and other appropriate protective measures to protect our proprietary rights in the primary markets in which we operate. The continued use of some licenses granted by third parties to use their intellectual property is material to our business. Please refer to Item 3D. - Risk Factors, under the caption 'We rely on some intellectual property that we license from third parties, the loss of which could preclude us from providing our SVR services or market and sell some of our telematics products, which would adversely affect our revenues' above. We typically enter into non-disclosure and confidentiality agreements with our employees and consultants. We also seek these protective agreements from some of our suppliers and subcontractors who have access to sensitive information regarding our intellectual property. These agreements provide that confidential information developed or made known during the course of a relationship with us is to be kept confidential and not disclosed to third parties, except in specific circumstances. Our stolen vehicle recovery system is based on three main components: (i) a telematics end-unit that is installed in the vehicle, (ii) (for RF technology based telematics units) a network of base stations that relay information between the vehicle location units and the control center, certain components of which were developed by third parties and are currently licensed to us and (iii) a 24-hour manned control center consisting of software used to manage communications and the exchange of information among the hardware components of the telematics system, certain components of which were developed by third parties and licensed to us. 'Ituran' and 'Mr. Big' and the related logos are our trademarks, the former has been registered in Israel, Hong Kong and as a European Union and the latter has been registered in Israel. 'Mapa' trademark and its related logos where sold as part of the sale of Mapa to an unrelated party to us. 18 Regulatory Environment In order to provide our SVR services in the locations where we currently operate, we need to obtain four primary types of licenses and permits: (i) for our products utilizing the RF technology - a license that allows us to use designated frequencies for broadcasting, transmission or reception of signals and information and to provide telecommunication services to our customers, (ii) for our products utilizing the RF technology - a building permit, which permits us to erect our base sites and transmit therefrom, (iii) product specific licenses (commonly known as type approvals), which enable us to use the equipment necessary for our services, and (iv) a general commerce license, which allows us to offer our services to the public. The telecommunication services and frequency license and general commerce licenses we require are granted by the applicable national agency regulating communications in the markets in which we operate, specifically, the Ministry of Communication, in Israel, Anatel. Agencia Nacional de Telecomunicatoes in Brazil. Modernization Ministry in Argentina and the Federal Communications Commission in USA. The product specific licenses we require are granted in Israel by the Ministry of Communication, in Brazil by IBRACE (the Instituto Brasileiro de Certificatao de Productos para Telecominicatoes), in Argentina by the Autoridad Federal de Tecnologias de la Información y las Comunicaciones, in the United States by the Federal Communications Commission, and Ministry of Information Technology and Communications in Colombia. In Mexico, the regulatory authority is the Federal Telecommunications Commission, however, because of the type of services we provide, we are not obligated entities; In Ecuador's case, the regulatory body is the Telecommunications Regulatory and Control Agency, however, we are not subject to either. In Brazil, the general commerce licenses, such as the city permits, are granted by the local municipalities and other specific entities, depending on the licenses required. Our frequency licenses in all of the locations where we operate are 'secondary' or 'joint', which means that the government may grant another person or persons, typically a cellular operator, a primary license to the same frequencies and, to the extent our operations interfere with the operations of the other person, we would have to modify our operations to accommodate the joint use of the frequencies. All of these licenses are also subject to revocation, alteration or limitation by the respective authority granting them. While any events that would cause us to change frequencies or to modify our operations could have a material adverse effect on us, we do not believe that this is a likely event in any of the locations where we provide our SVR services. Our frequency license in Israel was renewed for a term of five (5) years until January 31, 2023. Our frequency licenses in Brazil will expire in 2034. Except in Brazil, we have options to extend all of our frequency licenses for periods ranging from three- to ten-years. A renewal application in Brazil will be submitted 6 months before the frequency license expiration date, to provide us a new license for a period of ten (10) years. In Argentina, on July 15, 1999, the SECOM (Secretary of Communication dependent of Economy Ministry) granted us a license to provide services in a Secondary Band. On December 2015, SECOM was converted into the Modernization Ministry, with ENACOM (National Communication Entity) which is a decentralized entity that works within the scope of the Modernization Ministry. Nevertheless, our frequency is still authorized, there is a new entrant with ENACOM Authorization to provide LTE service. If this entrant starts the activity, we will face an incompatibility situation. We received the authorization from ENACOM to use a 12-month trial in Band 8 902-905/947-950 MHz bands additionally to our current frequencies. During this period, we will perform a test to obtain a definitive authorization. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic we have not managed an extension to the trial period so as not to compromise future network development. We have decided to wait for a formal request from ENACOM to start again with this trail. On December 9, 2016, we were informed that one of the cellular providers in Argentina, which shares some of our frequencies, intends to implement on them 4G cellular service. Such service may cause Interference that may impede the provision of our SVR service in Argentina. We are negotiating with ENACOM to define new frequency which we will migrate into. Subject to the applicable laws, and ENACOM decision, the migration process may take few years, and will be determined by ENACOM. In Israel and Brazil, like our competitors and most cellular operators, we are not in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations in connection with the erection of transmission antennas (our base sites). As of the date hereof, most of our base sites in Israel and Brazil are operating without local building permits. Currently, there is heightened awareness of this issue in Israel, particularly in connection with base sites of cellular providers, and possible sanctions could include fines and even the closure or demolition of these base sites. In Brazil, Brazilian authorities enforce permit requirements and impose penalties for non-compliance with such requirements. However, we do not believe this is likely. Obtaining such required permits may involve additional fees as well as payments to the Land Administration Authority. 19 In Israel the required permits and approvals for the erection of the base sites include: ▪ erection and operating permits from the Israeli Ministry of the Environment; ▪ permits from the Israeli Civil Aviation Authority, in certain cases; ▪ permits from the Israeli Defense Forces; ▪ approval from Israel's Land Administration and/or from Civil Administration in the Territories, which usually also involves payment for the land use rights; and ▪ building permits from local or regional zoning authorities in Israel and Brazil. We are continuously in the process of obtaining the relevant permits required for the construction of our base sites in Israel, however, to date, we have been issued only 15 of these permits (13 of them have expired). With respect to the general permit from Israel's Land Administration, in 2005 we entered into an agreement with the Israel's Land Administration, pursuant to which the general permit has been issued to us against an annual consideration based on the date of approval of our base sites. The agreement had expired on December 31, 2010. In the event that the Israel Land Administration claims consideration for the building of the base sites without a permit, we may be subject to penalties and payment of annual consideration for the years of use of those base sites. In Brazil, very few providers of wireless telecommunications services obtain the required permits for the erection of transmission antennas due to the nature of the approval process. Currently we do not have such permits (except Anatel permits). In Brazil, we try to minimize our risk by locating most of our equipment in sub-leased sites which are already used by other telecommunication service providers, such as cellular operators. In Brazil the required permits for the building of our base sites include: • a permit from Anatel (National Agency for Telecommunication) • a permit from IBAMA (Environment national agency) and/or state EPAs • Municipal permits • a permit from the fire department; and a • permit from COMAR (Aviation authorities) ANATEL permits are required only for sites where we have transmission equipment and we have obtained all the permits required with this agency. Special IBAMA permits need to be obtained only for ground sites which are located in certain preservation areas. We have few sites of this kind, most of them are collocated sites where we pay for the right of use and permits are undertaken by the landowner. Fire Department permits are required only for equipment rooms and we have not applied for any as of this date. COMAR permits are needed only for a very few of our sites, most of which are collocated. In Argentina, the installation of an antenna support structure requires the authorization of the owner of the building or the land in which it is intended to be install. The Municipalities regulate through specific Municipal Ordinances are granting urban licenses for our base stations' installation. The regulation referred to the civil work of the support structure of the antenna, (masts / towers / anchors / bracing, etc.) is not the competence of ENACOM (National Communication Entity), so it cannot exercise jurisdiction over it. This situation is determined in articles 39, 40 and 41 of the National Law 19798/72, and in Resolution No. 795 CNT / 92, ratified by Resolution 302 SC / 99. Therefore, the claims and queries related to the installation, the deterioration or poor conditions or related to the support structures, should be addressed to the municipalities. It should be noted that the owner of a station in operation assumes responsibility for the works and accessory facilities that must be executed to install a radio station, attributing the technical responsibility of a civil work, to the designer and the director of the same, being this situation framed in what is established in articles 1273 and following of the Civil and Commercial Code of the Nation. We are not in compliance with all relevant laws and regulations in connection with the erection of antennas; some of them in the past were closure by Municipalities. As of the date hereof, most of our base sites operating without local Municipality permits, possible sanctions could include fines and even the closure of those sites. In Argentina authorities enforce permit requirements and impose penalties for non-compliance with such requirements. Obtaining such required permits may involve additional fees as well as payments to Municipality Authority. We have been declared a monopoly under the Israeli Antitrust Law, 1988, in the provision of systems for the location of vehicles in Israel. This law prohibits a monopoly from abusing its market position in a manner that might reduce competition in the market or negatively affect the public. For instance, a monopoly is prohibited from engaging in predatory pricing and providing loyalty discounts, which prohibitions do not apply to other companies. The law empowers the Commissioner of Competition to instruct a monopoly abusing its market power to perform certain acts or to refrain from taking certain acts in order to prevent the abuse. Additionally, any declaration by the Israeli Competition authority that a monopoly has abused its position in the market may serve in any suit in which it is claimed that such a monopoly engages in anti-competitive conduct, as prima facie evidence that it has engaged in anti-competitive behavior. Our declaration as a monopoly in the market of 'provision of systems for the location of vehicles in Israel' was not accompanied with any instructions or special restrictions beyond the provisions of The Economic Competition Law. Although we may be ordered to take or refrain from taking certain actions, to date we have not been subject to such restrictions. 20 In Colombia we have to pay 2.2% on the annual gross income generated by the provision of our services to the Ministry of Information Technologies and Communications (MINTIC) for use of telecommunication spectrum (resolution 0290 MINTIC) and 0.1% to Commission Regulatory of Communications (CRC) in the same terms (resolution 5807 CRC). In Ecuador and Mexico there are no levies imposed on our activities. Other Investments As part of our ongoing business we are engaged and encountered by many potential investment which may have correlation to our core business. The following are the main investments we have consummated during last seven years. Bringg - On December 2013 the Company invested $1.4 million in Bringg delivery technologies Ltd. (formerly Overvyoo Ltd.), an Israeli start-up company developing solutions for the management of mobile/field workforce. On January and July, 2015, we invested additional amounts of $1.1 million and US$ 2 million, respectively. During the years 2015 - 2020, additional investors, which are not related to us, invested in Bringg a total amount of approximately $80 million, which reduced our capital share in Bringg. Following such investments, we now hold 19.72% of Bringg's share capital. SaverOne Ltd - On March 2017, we invested an amount of $0.9 million in SaverOne 2014 Ltd., an Israeli start-up company developing a system that aims to reduce the occurrence of road accidents by preventing the use of distracting mobile apps while driving (The system prevents the driver from using texting applications while the vehicle is in motion, leaving other passengers unaffected). During the years 2017 - 2020 we invested additional amount of approximately $0.8 million. On June 2020 SaverOne have consummated public registration on the Israeli Stock Market (TASE) and thus its shares became equity investment with readily determinable fair value. We now hold approximately 10% of SaverOne's share capital. As of December 31,2020, the fair value of our investment in SaverOne is approximately US$ 6.6 million. C. ORGANIZATIONAL STRUCTURE In July 1995, Moked Ituran Ltd. purchased our company and the assets used in connection with its operations from Tadiran and Tadiran Public Offerings Ltd. In September 2018, we acquired a majority of the shares of Road Track, a telematics company operating primarily in the Latin American region. List of Significant Subsidiaries Name of Subsidiary Country of Incorporation Proportion of Ownership Interest Ituran USA Holdings Inc USA 100 % Ituran USA Inc USA 85.80 % Ituran de Argentina S.A Argentina 100 % Ituran Sistemas de Monitoramento Ltda Brazil 98.75 % Ituran Instalacoes Ltda Brazil 98.75 % Teleran Holding Ltda Brazil 99.99 % Ituran servicos Ltda Brazil 98.75 % E.R.M. Electronic Systems Limited Israel 51 % Mapa Mapping & Publishing Ltd Israel 100 % Ituran Spain Holding S.L Spain 81.28 % Ituran Road Track Monitaramento de Veiculos LTDA Brazil 90.65 % Ituran Road Track Argentina, S.A Argentina 90.65 % Global Telematics Solutions HK, Limited Hong Kong 90.65 % Road Track De Colombia S.A.S Colombia 81.28 % Road Track Ecuador, S.A. Ecuador 81.28 % Road Track Mexico S.A. De C.V Mexico 81.28 % Road Track HK Telematics Limited Hong Kong 81.28 % E.D.T.E - Drive Technology Ltd Israel 81.28 % Ituran Tech Ltd Israel 99.99 % 21 D. PROPERTY, PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT As of the date of this report, we don't own any real estate other than the following properties: An office building of 8 floors in the area of approximately 5,356 sqm (57,651 square feet), which was purchased by our subsidiary Ituran Sistemas de Monitoramento Ltda (Ituran Brazil) in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and was later, on December 3, 2014 sold to us, A building located in Rua Joao pessoa 450, Sao Caetano do Sul, Estado de Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil in the area of approximately 36,936 square feet which was purchased by our subsidiary Ituran Road Track Monitoramento de Veiculos, Ltda which serve as an Operating center, A building located in Avenida del Taller No.36 Col. Transito in Mexico in the area of approximately 21,132 square feet which was purchased by our subsidiary Road Track Mexico, S.A de C.V which serve as an Operating center, a building located in Manuel Najas Oel 81 and Juan de Selis in Quito, Ecuador in the area of approximately 23,875 square feet which was purchased by our subsidiary Road Track Ecuador, S.A which serve as an Operating center, and a building located in Keren Ha' Yesod 15, Tirat Ha'Carmel, Israel at the area of approximately 5,025 square feet which was purchased by our subsidiary E.D.T.E - Drive Technology Ltd which serve as an Office space and a warehouse. Other than the property in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico and Israel, all of our offices, headquarters, control centers and facilities are leased in accordance with our specific needs in the areas in which we operate. Additionally, we lease space for our base sites, in order to operate the reception and transmission stations of the system, in each area in which we provide our SVR services. In 2020 we leased an aggregate of approximately $63,234 square feet of office space in Azour and Holon, Israel. In 2020, the annual lease payments for these facilities were approximately $1,069,000 The initial term of the primary lease (in Azour) expired on March 31, 2013; and we renewed the lease until April 2022. These premises include our executive offices and the administrative and operational centers for our operations as well as our customer service, value-added services and technical support centers for the Israeli market. We also lease 3,000 square feet for a warehouse and offices in Tirat Ha'Carmel for $ 34,000 annually. In Buenos Aires, Argentina, we lease approximately 4,521 square feet for office space for the total amount of $ 22,352 annually, approximately 1,238 square feet for our control center for $ 6,120 annually, approximately 5,253 square feet for our installation center for $ 32,123 annually, approximately 2,121 square feet for our warehouse for $ 15,048 annually, and approximately 2,121 square feet for our third warehouse for $ 13,599 annually. In Bogota, Colombia, we lease approximately 9,035 square feet for office space and Operating center for the amount of $ 85,000 annually, and additional 2,403 square feet for Operating center for the amount of $ 19,290 annually. The latter was terminated on May 2020. In Mexico City, Mexico, we lease approximately 3,875 square feet for Corporate Office for the amount of $ 35,000 annually. This was terminated on November 2020. Additionally, we lease a warehouse for the amount of $3,000 annually. In Sao Paulo, Brazil, we lease approximately 7,535 square feet for Parking lot for the amount of $ 30,000 annually. In Guayaquil, Ecuador, we lease approximately 5,832 square feet for Warehouse for the amount of $30,000 annually. In Quito, Ecuador, we lease approximately 7,354 square feet for Warehouse for the amount of $ 30,000 annually. In Cuenca, Ecuador, we lease approximately 538 square feet for Warehouse for the amount of $ 3,399 annually. In Ibarra, Ecuador, we lease approximately 3,875 square feet for Corporate Office for the amount of $ 1,956 annually. We lease approximately 9,260 square feet for our offices and control center in Florida for an amount of $ 165,000 annually for period of 60 months commencing March 24, 2016 and ending March 23, 2021, and a 12 months extension starting March 24,2021 at a reduced annual rate of $140,000 annually. We leased approximately 6,458 square feet of office space, stores and warehouse in Brazil for approximately 446,000 ($86,000) Brazilian Real annually. The lease agreements will expire and will have to be renewed on August 21, 2024, December 2024, as applicable to each engagement. 22 We believe that our facilities are suitable and adequate for our operations as currently conducted. In the event that additional facilities will be required, we believe that we could obtain such facilities at commercially reasonable rates. The size of our base station sites varies from approximately 11 to 44 square feet. In Israel, we have 98 base stations and we rent most base station sites independently for a monthly rate ranging from $200 to $2,000 per site depending on the location, size and other factors; for certain sites we do not pay any rent. The typical duration of a lease agreement for our base stations in Israel is five years and we generally have a right to renew the term of the lease agreements for a period ranging between two and five years. In Brazil, we have 147 base station sites, of which 23 sites are leased from the same entity under a 15 years-contract, (commencing from 2012) for a monthly rate ranging from $500 to $1,750 per site. The remaining 124 sites are leased independently for an annual rate ranging from $200 to $550 depending on the location, size and other factors, and the typical duration for these leases is five years. In Argentina, we have 37 base station sites, all of which are leased from six entities for a monthly rate ranging from $350 to $960 per site. The duration of the lease ranges from one to two years. We do not believe that we have a legal retirement obligation associated with the operating leases for our base sites pursuant to the relevant accounting standards, since we do not own any real property. However, we are obligated pursuant to certain of the operating leases for our base sites, mainly for base sites in Israel, Brazil and Argentina, to restore facilities or remove equipment at the end of the lease term. Since the restoration is limited to any construction or property installed on the property, which in our case is only the installed antennas, we do not believe that these obligations, individually or in the aggregate, will result in us incurring a material expense. ITEM 4.A. UNRESOLVED STAFF COMMENTS Not applicable ITEM 5: OPERATING AND FINANCIAL REVIEW AND PROSPECTS A. OPERATING RESULTS The following discussion and analysis should be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included elsewhere in this report. Introduction We believe we are a leading provider of telematics services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery, which we refer to as SVR, and tracking services. We also provide telematics products used in connection with our SVR services and for various other applications. We currently provide our services and sell and lease our products mainly in Israel, Brazil, Argentina and the United States and since September 2018 also in Colombia, Mexico and Ecuador. Our operations consist of two segments: Telematics services and telematics products. Our telematics services segment consists of our SVR, 'Connected Car' fleet management, UBI, and value-added services. We currently operate our telematics services throughout the regions we operate. Our telematics products segment consists of our short - and medium-range two-way telematics products. We sell our telematics end-units to customers that subscribe to our telematics services. Outlook We have historically experienced growth in most of the markets in which we provide our telematics services. These markets are generally characterized by high car theft rates, insurance companies and car manufactures that are seeking solutions to limit their actual losses resulting from car theft and increase their sales by adding additional value to the customer, and hence the Brazilian market continues to represent growth potential for our telematics services. The growth in subscribers within our telematics services segment also has a direct impact on the sale or lease of our telematics products, as they are an integral component of our telematics services and are installed in each subscriber's vehicle. In Israel, in recent years the market experienced an increased car sales which positively affect our sales as compared with previous years. Please refer to Item 3D. - Risk Factors above in respect of factors that could negatively impact our business. 23 Geographical breakdown Telematics services' subscriber base The following table sets forth the geographic breakdown of subscribers to our telematics services as of the dates indicated: As of December 31, 2020 2019 2018 Israel 643,000 610,000 551,000 Brazil 452,000 489,000 555,000 Others 673,000 682,000 664,000 Total(1) 1,768,000 1,781,000 1,770,000 ​ ​(1)All numbers provided are rounded, and therefore totals may be slightly different than the results obtained by adding the numbers provided. Revenues The following table sets forth the geographic breakdown of our revenues for each of our business segments for the relevant periods indicated. Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018(2) In USD, in Millions Telematics services Telematics products Telematics services Telematics products Telematics services Telematics products Israel 85.1 35.4 77.6 32.5 72.0 44.2 Brazil 60.0 1.5 85.1 12.9 86.3 4.6 Others 37.8 25.8 42.0 29.2 23.1 23.2 Total(1) 182.9 62.7 204.7 74.6 181.4 72.0 ​ ​(1) We attribute revenues to countries based on the location of the customer. ​ ​(2) The revenues include RTH results from the closing date, September 13, 2018. Telematics services segment We generate revenues from rendering our SVR, fleet management connected car and value-added services. A majority of our revenues represent subscription fees paid to us by our customers. We recognize revenues from subscription fees on a monthly basis. Our customers are free to terminate their subscription at any time. In the absence of such termination, the subscription term continues automatically. We also generate subscription fees from our fleet management services. Assuming no additional growth in our subscriber base and based on our historical average churn rates of 3% per month in this segment, we can anticipate that at least 90% of our subscription fees generated in a prior quarter will recur in the following quarter. Telematics products segment We generate revenues from sale of our telematics products to customers in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States. We currently sell or lease our telematics end-units in each of the above regions. Growth in our subscriber base is the principal driver for the sale of our telematics products. We recognize revenues from sales of our telematics products upon transfer of control to the customer (usually upon delivery). Cost of revenues Telematics services segment The cost of revenues in our telematics services segment consists primarily of staffing, maintenance and operation of our control centers and base stations, costs associated with our staff and costs incurred for private enforcement, licenses, permits and royalties, as well as communication costs and costs due to depreciation of leased products and installation fees. Cost of revenues for sales of our fleet management services also includes payments to a third party who markets our services. 24 Telematics products segment The cost of revenues in our telematics products segment consists primarily of production costs of our third-party manufacturers and costs associated with installation fees. Operating expenses Research and development Our research and development expenses consist primarily of salaries, costs of materials and other overhead expenses, primarily in connection with the design and development of our telematics products. We expense some of our research and development costs as incurred. Subject to certain criteria we capitalize software development costs. For further information see Note 1S to our consolidated Financial statements. Selling and marketing Our selling and marketing expenses consist primarily of advertising, salaries, commissions and other employee expenses related to our selling and marketing team and promotional and public relations expenses. General and administrative Our general and administrative expenses consist primarily of salaries, bonuses, accounting and other general corporate expenses. Operating Income Telematics services segment Operating income in our telematics services segment is primarily affected by increases in our subscriber base and our ability to increase the resulting revenues without a commensurate increase in our corresponding costs. Telematics products segment Operating income in our telematics products segment is primarily affected by our ability to increase sales of our telematics products. Financing expenses (income), net Financing income (expenses),net ,include, inter alia ,short-term and long-term interest expenses, financial commissions, income (expenses) in respect of changes in obligation to purchase non-controlling interests ,and gains (losses) from currency fluctuations from the translation of monetary balance sheet items denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of each entity in the group, gains (losses) in respect of marketable securities and other investments, and expenses related to tax positions. Taxes on income Income earned from our services and product sales is subject to tax in the country in which we provide our services or from which we sell our products. Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates Our critical accounting policies are more fully described in Note 1 to our consolidated financial statements appearing elsewhere in this report. However, certain of our accounting policies require us to make estimates and judgments that affect the reported amounts of assets, liabilities, revenues and expenses and related disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities. We evaluate our estimates on a periodic basis. We base our estimates on historical experience, industry trends, authoritative pronouncements and various other assumptions that we believe to be reasonable under the circumstances. Such assumptions and estimates are subject to an inherent degree of uncertainty. The following are our critical accounting policies and the significant judgments and estimates affecting the application of those policies in our consolidated financial statements. See Note 1 to our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. Revenue recognition We and our subsidiaries generate revenue from subscriber fees for the provision of services and sales of systems and products, mainly in respect of fleet management services, stolen vehicle recovery services and other value-added services. To a lesser extent, revenues are also derived from technical support services. we and our subsidiaries sell the systems primarily through their direct sales force and indirectly through resellers. On January 1, 2018, we adopted ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ('ASC 606') to all contracts, using the modified retrospective method. The cumulative impact of the adoption in an amount of approximately US$3 million (net of tax), was recognized as a reduction to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018. 25 In accordance with ASC 606, we determine revenue recognition through the following five steps: • Identification of the contract, or contracts, with a customer; • Identification of the performance obligations in the contract; • Determination of the transaction price; • Allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and • Recognition of revenue when, or as, we satisfy a performance obligation. A contract with a customer exists when all of the following criteria are met: the parties to the contract have approved it (in writing, orally, or in accordance with other customary business practices) and are committed to perform their respective obligations, we can identify each party's rights regarding the distinct goods or services to be transferred ('performance obligations'), we can determine the transaction price for the goods or services to be transferred, the contract has commercial substance and it is probable that we will collect substantially all of the consideration to which it will be entitled in exchange for the goods or services that will be transferred to the customer. For each type of contract at inception, we assess the goods or service promised in a contract with a customer and identifies the performance obligations. With respect to contracts that are determined to have multiple performance obligations, such as contracts that combine product with services (mostly SVR services) and/or rights to use assets, we allocate the contract's transaction price to each performance obligation using its best estimate of the relative standalone selling price of each distinct good or service in the contract. The primary method used to estimate the relative standalone selling price is expected costs of satisfying a performance obligation and an appropriate margin for that distinct good or service. Revenues are recognized when, or as, control of services or products is transferred to the customers at a point in time or over time, as applicable to each performance obligation. Revenues are recorded in the amount of consideration to which we expect to be entitled in exchange for performance obligations upon transfer of control to the customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of other third parties and sales taxes. We do not adjust the amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component since we expect, at most contracts inception, that the period between the time of transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer and the time the customer pays for these goods or services to be generally one year or less, based on the practical expedient. our credit terms to customers are, on average, between thirty and ninety days. In accordance with ASC 606, our revenues are recognized as follows: 1. Revenues from sales of Automatic Vehicle Location ('AVL') products are recognized when the control of the product passed to the customer (usually upon delivery). 2. Revenues from provision of SVR services are recognized over time, as the customers simultaneously receive and consume the benefits we provided. 3. For arrangements that involve the delivery or performance of multiple products (mostly, AVL products), services (such as SVR services) and/or rights to use assets, we analyze whether the goods or services that were promised to the customer are distinct. A good or service promised to a customer is considered 'distinct' if both of the following criteria are met: 1. The customer can benefit from the good or service, either on its own or together with other resources that are readily available to the customer; and, 2. Our promise to transfer the good or service to the customer is separately identifiable from other promises in the contract. When the above criteria are met the revenue recognition for the related products and/or services are recognized as described in 1 and 2 above, as applicable. With respect to arrangement that are determined to have multiple performance obligations that are distinct, we allocate the contract transaction price to each performance obligation using its best estimate of the relative standalone selling price of each distinct good or service in the contract. The primary method used to estimate the relative standalone selling price is the expected costs of satisfying the performance obligation with an appropriate margin for that distinct good or service. Revenues from SVR services subscription fees and from installation services, sold to customers within a single contractually binding arrangement were accounted for revenue recognition purposes, as a single performance obligation, since the installation services element was determined not to be 'distinct'. Accordingly, the entire contract fee for the two deliverables was recognized over time, on a straight-line basis over the subscription period. 4. Amounts earned by certain Brazilian subsidiary for arranging a bundle transaction of SVR services subscription and installation services together with insurance services to be supplied by a third-party insurance company, are recognized ratably on a straight-line basis over the subscription period (see 3 above), since the amount allocated to us (for the SVR services subscription, installation services and for arranging the transaction), was contingent upon the delivery of the SVR services. As the insurance company is acting as a principal with respect to the insurance component, we recognized only the net amounts as revenues, after deduction of amounts related to the insurance component. 26 5. Deferred revenues include unearned amounts received from customers (mostly for the provision of installation, future subscription services and extended warranty) but not yet recognized as revenues. Such deferred revenues are recognized as described in paragraph 3 above or paragraph 6 below, as applicable. 6. Extended warranty - In the majority of countries, in which we operates, the statutory warranty period is one year, and the extended warranty covers periods beyond year one. Revenues from extended warranty include warranty services which were sold separately for a monthly fee, or warranty services that were determined to represent a separate performance obligation and were sold together with an AVL unit. Such revenues are recognized over the duration of the warranty periods. Contingencies We and our subsidiaries are involved in certain legal proceedings that arise from time to time in the ordinary course of their business and in connection with certain agreements with third parties. Except for income tax contingencies, we records accruals for contingencies to the extent that the management concludes that the occurrence is probable and that the related liabilities are estimable. Legal expenses associated with contingencies are expensed as incurred. Goodwill and intangible assets 1. Goodwill represents the excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired in business combinations accounted for in accordance with the 'purchase method' and is allocated to reporting units at acquisition. Goodwill is not amortized but rather tested for impairment at least annually in accordance with the provisions of ASC Topic 350, 'Intangibles - Goodwill and Other'. we elected to perform the goodwill annual impairment test for its operating units as follows: • An amount of approximately $35.8 million (as of December 31, 2020) relates to two different reporting units (resulted from RTH transaction) should be tested on June 30, of each year, or more often if indicators of impairment are present. As described below, we were also required to perform an impairment test with respect to these units on December 31, 2020. • An amount of approximately $4.1 million (as of December 31, 2020) relates to two different reporting units (resulted from past acquisitions) is tested at December 31 of each year, or more often if indicators of impairment are present. As required by ASC Topic 350, we choose either to perform a qualitative assessment whether the quantitative goodwill impairment test is necessary or proceeds directly to the quantitative goodwill impairment test. Such determination is made for each reporting unit on a stand-alone basis. The qualitative assessment includes various factors such as macroeconomic conditions, industry and market considerations, cost factors, overall financial performance, earnings multiples, gross margin and cash flows from operating activities and other relevant factors. When we choose to perform a qualitative assessment and determines that it is more likely than not (more than 50 percent likelihood) that the fair value of the reporting unit is less than its carrying value, then we proceeds to the quantitative goodwill impairment test. If we determine otherwise, no further evaluation is necessary. With respect to goodwill impairment tests performed before the adoption of ASU 2017-04, when we decided or required to perform the quantitative goodwill impairment test, we firstly were required to compare the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying value ('step 1'). If the fair value of the reporting unit exceeded the carrying value of the reporting unit net assets (including the goodwill allocated to such reporting unit), goodwill was considered not to be impaired, and no further testing was required. If the carrying value was determined to exceed the fair value of the reporting unit, then the implied fair value of goodwill was determined by subtracting the fair value of all the identifiable net assets from the fair value of the reporting unit. An impairment loss was recorded for the excess, if any, of the carrying value of the goodwill allocated to the reporting unit over its implied fair value ('step 2'). Commencing the adoption of ASU 2017-04 (which eliminated Step 2 from the goodwill impairment, see also Note 10), when we decide or is required to perform the quantitative goodwill impairment test, we compare the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying value and an impairment charge is recognized for the amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the reporting unit's fair value, if any. In the performance of the quantitative analysis we applied assumptions that market participants would consider in determining the fair value of each reporting unit and the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of the reporting units, as applicable. As of December 31, 2020, we had four reporting units which include goodwill (four in 2019 and two in 2018). 27 Telematics services: Under the telematics services segment there are two reporting units with goodwill. For one of which (resulted from past acquisitions) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 1.9 million of goodwill, we performed a qualitative assessment as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such units. For the second reporting unit (resulted from RTH transaction) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 41.8 million of goodwill (as of June 30, 2020, before the impairment test), we performed the annual impairment test, as of June 30, 2020 and recorded impairment of approximately US$ 9.5 million. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under a separate line ('Impairment of goodwill'). As of December 31, 2020, the remaining balance of goodwill related to this unit is approximately US$ 32.3 million. Due to existence of negative factors during the following months until December 31,2020, we performed a qualitative assessment as of that date and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such unit. Telematics products: Under the telematics products segment there are two reporting units with goodwill, for one of which (resulted from past acquisitions) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 2.2 million of goodwill, we performed a qualitative assessment as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such units. For the second reporting unit (resulted from RTH transaction) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 4.5 million of goodwill (as of June 30, 2020, before the impairment test), we performed annual impairment test, as of June 30, 2020 and recorded impairment of approximately US$ 1.0 million. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under a separate line ('Impairment of goodwill'). As of December 31, 2020, the remaining balance of goodwill related to this unit is approximately US$ 3.5 million. Due to existence of negative factors during the following months until December 31,2020, we performed a qualitative assessment as of that date and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such unit. 2. Intangible assets with finite live (As of December 31,2020, the Balance of intangible assets consist of customer relationship, technology and others) are amortized using the straight-line basis over their useful lives, to reflect the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets are consumed or otherwise used up. As a part of RTH transaction we identified intangible assets in a fair value (as of the acquisition date) of approximately US$ 38.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the intangible assets are amortized as follows: Years Customer relationship 3 Technology services 5 Other 5 During 2020 and 2019 we recorded an intangible assets impairment loss in the amount of approximately US$ 3.7 million and US$ 13.9 million, respectively. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under 'Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses'. Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests An obligation to acquire shares of a subsidiary held by Non-controlling interests at a stated future date, represents liability under ASC Topic 480. Upon initial recognition such liability is measured at fair value in accordance with ASC Topic 480-10-30-3 at the amount of cash that would be paid under the conditions specified in the contract if the shares were repurchased immediately and in subsequent periods at the amount of cash that would be paid under the conditions specified in the contract if settlement occurred at the reporting date with any change in value from the previous reporting date recognized as interest cost. In addition, the Non-controlling interests subject to such obligation are not recognized and no earnings are allocated to them. 28 Results of Operations The following table sets forth for the periods indicated selected items from our consolidated statements of income as a percentage of our total revenues. Year Ended December 31, % Consolidated statements of operations data: 2020 2019 2018 Revenues: Telematics services 74.5 73.3 71.6 Telematics product 25.5 26.7 28.4 Total Revenues 100 100 100 Cost of Revenues: Telematics services 33.2 32.3 27.8 Telematics products 19.8 21.0 21.9 Total cost of revenues 53.0 53.3 49.7 Gross profit 47.0 46.7 50.3 Operating Expenses: Research and development expenses 5.2 5.0 2.4 Selling and marketing Expenses 4.5 4.6 4.5 General and administrative expenses, net 20.2 19.7 18.8 Impairment of goodwill 4.3 4.4 Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net 1.5 4.9 (0.1 ) Total operating expenses 35.7 38.6 25.6 Operating Income 11.3 8.1 24.7 Other income expenses, net (0.1 ) - 5.1 Financing income, net 0.6 0.2 0.3 Income before income tax 11.8 8.3 30.1 Income tax (4.4 ) (4.4 ) (6.8 ) Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (0.3 ) (1.1 ) 1.7 Net income for the year 7.1 2.8 25.0 Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.5 ) (0.3 ) (1.0 ) Net income attributable to company stockholders 6.6 2.5 24.0 Analysis of our Operation Results for the Year ended December 31, 2020 as compared to the Year ended December 31, 2019 Revenues Total revenues decreased from $279.3 million in 2019 to $245.6 million in 2020 or 12%. This decrease consisted a decrease of $ 21.8 million from subscription fees from our telematics services and a decrease of $ 11.9 million from sales of our telematics products. Telematics services segment Revenues in our telematics services segment decreased by $ 21.8 million from $ 204.7 million in 2019 to $182.9 million in 2020, or 10.6 %. Mainly due to the negative fluctuation of the Brazilian Real vs the USD in an amount of approximately $17.3 million. Telematics products segment Revenues in our telematics products segment decreased from $ 74.6 million in 2019, to $62.7 million in 2020 or 16 %. This decrease of $11.9 million is primarily due to a decrease in sales, mainly in our business relating to the OEM market in Brazil. This decrease was offset by a minor positive impact of exchange rate fluctuations of the NIS vs the USD in an amount of approximate $0.4 million. 29 Cost of revenues Total cost of revenues decreased from $ 148.8 million in 2019, to $130.1 million in 2020 or 12.6%. This decrease consisted of a decrease of $8.8 million in the Telematics services segment and a decrease of $9.9 million in the telematics product segment. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenues decreased from 53.3% in 2019 to 53% in 2020. Telematics services segment Cost of revenues for our Telematics services segment decreased from $90.2 million in 2019, to $81.4 million in 2020 or 9.8 %. This decrease was primarily due to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations in an amount of approximately $ 7.9 million and a decrease in salary expenses of approximately $3 million, the abovementioned were offset by increased in some other expenses items in insignificant amount each. As a percentage of total revenues for this segment, cost of revenues increased from 44.0% in 2019 to 44.5% in 2020. Telematics products segment Cost of revenues for our telematics products segment decreased from $ 58.6 million in 2019, to $ 48.7 million in 2020 or 16.9 %. This decrease was mainly due to the decrease in our products' sales. As a percentage of total revenues for this segment, cost of revenues decreased from 78.6 % in 2019, to 77.8% in 2020 mainly due to a change in the mixture of products sales. Operating expenses Research and development Our research and development expenses decreased from $ 13.9 million in 2019 to $ 12.8 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses increased slightly from 5.0 % in 2019 to 5.2 % in 2020. Selling and marketing Our selling and marketing expenses decreased from $ 12.8 million in 2019 to $ 11 million in 2020. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses decreased slightly from 4.6 % in 2019 to 4.5 % in 2020. General and administrative General and administrative expenses decreased from $55.2 million in 2019, to $ 49.7 million in 2020 or 10%. The decrease was mainly due to the effect of exchange rate fluctuations in amount of $5 million and a decrease in salary expenses of approximately $1.8 million. The abovementioned were offset primarily due to an increase in insurance cost in an amount of $0.5 million and allowance for doubtful accounts in an amount of $1 million. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses increased from 19.7% in 2019 to 20.2 % in 2020. Impairment of goodwill On June 30,2020, an impairment of approximately $10.5 million was recorded, primarily due to increase in the country's risk indicator, as part of the effects of Covid - 19. On December 31,2020, based on our qualitative assessment, no additional negative factors were spotted ,therefore another impairment was not indicated. On December 31, 2019, an impairment on the amount of $12.3 million was recorded primarily due to the increase in the country's risk indicator. Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net During 2020 and 2019 the company recorded an intangible assets impairment loss in the amount of approximately US$ 3.7 million and US$ 13.9 million, respectively. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under 'Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses'. Other expenses Other expenses in amount of $0.3 million in 2020 was mainly due to one-time reduction of one of our investments in other companies. In 2019 other expenses was in amount of $26 thousand. Operating income Total operating income increased from $ 22.7 million in 2019, to $27.8 million in 2020 or 22.5 %. This increase of approximately $ 5.1 million reflects an increase of $ 2.5 million in the operating income in the telematics service segment and a decrease of $ 2.6 million in the operating loss in the telematics products segment. 30 Telematics services segment Operating income in our telematics services segment increased from $26.1 million in 2019 to $ 28.6 million in 2020, or 9.6 %. This increase was mainly attributed to the decrease in the impairment of goodwill and of impairment of intangible assets from $22 million in 2019 to $11.3 million in 2020 which were offset by effect of the exchange rates fluctuation and from the decrease of our gross revenues in our telematics services segment. As a percentage of in our telematics services segment revenues, operating income in our telematics services segment increased from 12.7 % in 2019 to 15.7 % in 2020. Telematics products segment Operating loss in our telematics products segment decreased from $3.4 million in 2019 to $0.8 million in 2020. This decrease in operating loss was mainly attributed to the decrease in the impairment of goodwill and of impairment of intangible assets from $4.2 million in 2019 to $2.9 million. And from the decrease of our gross revenues in our telematics products segment. As a percentage of in our telematics services segment revenues, operating losses in our telematics services segment increased from (4.6) % in 2019 to (1.3) % in 2020. Financing income, net Financing income, net, was $ 0.6 million in 2019 compared with $ 1.5 million in 2020. The increase in the financing income was mainly due to an increase in gain in respect of marketable securities and other investments in an amount of $4.6 million. The abovementioned were offset by a decrease in income in respect of changes in obligation to purchase non-controlling interests in an amount of $2.4 million and an increase in expenses related to taxes positions in an amount of $0.7 million. Income Tax Income Tax expenses decreased from $ 12.2 million in 2019, to $ 10.9 million in 2020 or 10.6 %. As a percentage of income before tax, income tax expenses decreased from 52.7% in 2019 to 37.4 % in 2020 primarily due to recorded an (non- deductible for tax) impairment in goodwill and intangible assets related to RTH transaction in 2019 in an amount of $ 22.9 million, and in 2020 in an amount of $13.3 million. As a percentage from income before tax, exclude the impairment which mentioned above, income tax expenses decreased from 27.1% in 2019 to 25.5% in 2020. Analysis of our Operation Results for the Year ended December 31, 2019 as compared to the Year ended December 31, 2018 (Please take into consideration that 2018 operation results include RTH Results from the closing date, September 13, 2018) Revenues Total revenues increased from $253.3 million in 2018 to $279.3 million in 2019 or 10.3%. This increase consisted of an increase of $ 23.4 million from subscription fees from our telematics services and an increase of $ 2.6 million from sales of our telematics products. Telematics services segment Revenues in our telematics services segment increased by $ 23.4 million from $181.4 million in 2018, or 13 % to $204.7 million in 2019 mainly due to an increase in our average annual number of subscribers from 1,475,000 in 2018 to 1,776,000 in 2019 including due to RTH transaction. However, this increase was offset by the negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations of non-US dollar revenue in an amount of approximately $10.5 million. If the negative impact of the exchange rate fluctuation wasn't accounted, our revenue would increase by $ 33.93 million or 18.6%. Telematics products segment Revenues in our telematics products segment increased from $ 72.0 million in 2018, to $74.6 million in 2019 or 3.6%. This increase of $ 2.6 million is primarily due to expanding our business activities following RTH acquisition and consolidating RTH Financial Statements. However, this increase was offset by decrease in sales in the Israeli market, as well as, by a negative impact of exchange rate fluctuations of non-US dollar revenue in an amount of approximately $ 0.2 million. If the negative impact of the exchange rate fluctuation wasn't accounted, our revenue would increase by $ 2.8 million or 3.9%. 31 Cost of revenues Total cost of revenues increased from $ 126.0 million in 2018, to 148.8 in 2019 or 18.1%. This increase consisted of an increase of $ 19.8 million in the Telematics services segment and an increase of $ 3.0 million in the telematics product segment. As a percentage of total revenues, cost of revenues increased from 49.7% in 2018 to 53.3% in 2019. Telematics services segment Cost of revenues for our Telematics services segment increased from $ 70.3 million in 2018, to $ 90.2 million in 2019 or 28.2%. This increase was primarily due an increase in salary expenses of approximately $ 12.9 million, depreciation expenses of $ 1.3 million and as a result of consolidating RTH expenses, which all abovementioned were offset by effect of exchange rate fluctuations in an amount of approximately $ 5.0 million. As a percentage of total revenues for this segment, cost of revenues increased from 38.8% in 2018 to 44.0% in 2019. Telematics products segment Cost of revenues for our telematics products segment increased from $ 55.7 million in 2018, to $ 58.7 million in 2019 or 5.4%. This increase was mainly due to the increase in our products' sales following RTH acquisition. As a percentage of total revenues for this segment, cost of revenues decreased from 77.4% in 2018, to 78.6% in 2019 mainly due to a change in the mixture of products sales. Operating expenses Research and development Our research and development expenses increased from $ 6.2 million in 2018 to $ 13.9 million in 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, research and development expenses increased from 2.4 % in 2018 to 5.0 % in 2019 mostly due to RTH acquisition. Selling and marketing Our selling and marketing expenses increased from $ 11.3 million in 2018 to $ 12.8 million in 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, selling and marketing expenses increased from 4.5 % in 2018 to 4.6 % in 2019. General and administrative General and administrative expenses increased from $47.7 million in 2018, to $ 55.2 million in 2019 or 15.7%. The increase was mainly due to RTH contribution in an amount of $8.0 million, and an increase in salary expenses of approximately $ 1.4 million. The abovementioned were offset primarily by the effect of exchange rate fluctuations in amount of $ 2.6 million. As a percentage of total revenues, general and administrative expenses increased from 18.8% in 2018 to 19.7 % in 2019. Impairment of goodwill Due to the existence of various negative factors during the second half of year 2019, it was determined that impairment test as of December 31 ,2019 is required. Accordingly, we (using the assistance of third-party appraiser) preformed impairment test for the goodwill and intangible assets. As a result, we recorded a goodwill impairment in the amount of $12.3 million primarily due to decline in current and future forecast results of Road Track. No impairment was required in year 2018. Impairment of intangible assets and Other expenses (income), net An impairment of intangible assets in an amount of $ 13.9 million and other income of $0.2 million in 2019 compare to no impairment and $0.3 million other income during 2018. Operating income Total operating income decreased from $ 62.4 million in 2018, to 22.7 in 2019 or (63.7 %). This decrease of approximately $ 39.7 million reflects decrease of $ 30.8 million in the operating income in the telematics service segment and a decrease of $ 8.9 million in the operating income in the telematics products segment. Telematics services segment Operating income in our telematics services segment decreased from $56.9 million in 2018 to $ 26.1 million in 2019, or 54.2%. This decrease was mainly attributed to the impairment of $ 20.3 million and the effect of the exchange rates fluctuation of $ 3.9 million. 32 Telematics products segment Operating income (loss) in our telematics products segment decreased from $ 5.5 million in 2018 to $ (3.4) million in 2019. This decrease in the operating income was primarily due to the impairment of $ 6 million and the change in the product sales mixture. Other income, net (non-operational) In 2018, as a result of the acquisition of RTH, the Company gained control over certain companies that previously were accounted in accordance with the equity method and started to consolidate their financial statement. Following the abovementioned, the Company recorded a one-time gain in the amount of approximately $14.7 million from measurement of the previous investment in those affiliated companies at the acquisition date to fair value. Financing income, net Financing income, net, was $ 0.7 million in 2018 compared with an income of $ 0.6 million in 2019. Income Tax Income Tax expenses decreased from $ 17.3 million in 2018, to $ 12.2 million in 2019 or 29.2 %. As a percentage of income before tax, income tax expenses increased from 22.7% in 2018 to 52.7 % in 2019 primarily due to: 1. In 2018 we recorded nontaxable income in amount of $14.7 million related to RTH Transaction. 2. We recorded an (non- deductible for tax) impairment in goodwill and intangible assets in 2019 in an amount of $ 20.2 million related to RTH transaction. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on Results of Operations, Liabilities and Assets Although we report our consolidated financial statements in dollars, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, a portion of our revenues and direct expenses was derived in other currencies. For fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020 we derived approximately 19.8%, 29.3% and 30.6% of our revenues in dollars and other currencies, 45.9%, 40.0% and 49.2% in NIS, 34.3%, 30.7% and 20.2% in Brazilian Reals. In fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, 16.6%, 33.4% and 29.0% of our expenses were incurred in dollars and other currencies, 58.9 %, 42.5% and 50.6% in NIS and 24.5%, 24.1% and 20.4% in Brazilian Reals. Exchange differences upon conversion from our functional currency to dollars (presentation currency) are accumulated as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income under stockholders' equity. In the year 2020, accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $ 12.9 million as compared to the year 2019. In the year 2019, accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $ 4.1 million as compared to the year 2018. In 2018, accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $12.8 million as compared to the year 2017. The fluctuation of the other currencies in which we incur our expenses or generate revenues against the dollar has had the effect of increasing or decreasing (as applicable) reported revenues, cost of revenues and operating expenses in such foreign currencies when converted into dollars from period to period. The following table illustrates the effect of the changes in exchange rates on our revenues, gross profit and operating income for the periods indicated: Year Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2020 Actual At 2017 exchange rates (1) Actual At 2018 exchange rates (1) Actual At 2019 exchange rates (1) (In thousands of US$) Revenues 253,335 267,398 279,332 289,676 245,627 262,529 Gross profit 127,328 134,854 130,518 135,730 115,515 122,708 Operating income 62,378 67,340 22,654 25,419 27,831 31,229 ​(1)Based on average exchange rates during the period. Those columns are Non GAAP information. Our policy remains to reduce exposure to exchange rate fluctuations by entering into foreign currency forward transactions that mainly qualify as hedging transactions under ASC Topic 815, 'Derivatives and Hedging', the results of which are reflected in our income statements as revenues or cost of revenues. The result of these transactions, which are affected by fluctuations in exchange rates, could cause our revenues, cost of revenues, gross profit and operating income to fluctuate. 33 B. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES We fund our operations primarily from cash and cash equivalents generated from operations. As of December, 31 2018, 2019 and 2020, we had $ 53.3 million, $54.3 million and $ 78.8 million in cash and marketable securities and $84.2 million, $73.1 million and $ 66.7 million in working capital, respectively. We hold our cash and cash equivalents in US dollars or the local currency of their location. As of December, 2020 we had a long- term loan from an Israeli bank at the amount of $ 34.1 million and a short term loans at the amount of $ 20.4 million. As of December, 2019 we had a long - term loan from an Israeli bank at the amount of $ 49.8 million and a short term loans at the amount of $ 18.1 million. As of December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020, we also had $ 3.8 million, $ 4.1 million and $1.9 million respectively, available to us under existing lines of credit. As of December 31, 2018, we utilized $ 1.9 million from our line of credit, as of December 31, 2019 we did not use our credit line, and as of December 31,2020 we utilized $ 0.3 million of our credit line. For a reference concerning our use of financial instruments for hedging purposes, please see Item 5.A - Operating Results under the captions 'Impact of Currency Fluctuations on Results of Operations, Liabilities and Assets'. We believe that our cash flow from operations, availability under our lines of credit and cash and marketable securities will be adequate to fund our capital expenditures, contractual commitments and other demands and commitments for the foreseeable future as well as for the long-term. We believe that cash flow generated from operations and cash available to us from our credit facilities will be sufficient to cover future expansion of our various businesses into new geographical markets or new products, as currently contemplated and as we describe herein. However, if existing cash and cash generated from operations are insufficient to satisfy our liquidity requirements, we may seek financing elsewhere by selling additional equity or debt securities or by obtaining additional credit facilities. As of December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020 we had long-term liabilities of, $14.8 million, $17.0 million and $19.7 million respectively, for employee rights upon retirement for certain of our employees that become payable upon their retirement. Our Israeli employees are entitled to one month's salary, equal to the applicable monthly salary at the time of such employee's retirement, for each year of employment, or a portion thereof, upon retirement. This liability is partially funded by deposit balances maintained for these employee benefits in the amount of $9.5 million , $11.5 million and $13.6 million as of December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020 respectively. The deposited funds include profits accumulated up to the balance sheet date and may be withdrawn upon the fulfillment of the obligation pursuant to Israeli severance pay laws or labor agreements. In Argentina, new economic Policies related to the external sector have been in effect since August 2019, motivated by the liabilities in dollars and the inability of the Government to deal with it in the initially agreed terms. These measures were initially taken by the outgoing Government and then deepened by the new elected Government that began on December 10, 2019. The following regulations currently apply: 1. Currency market: a. Individuals can only acquire dollars for savings, in the amount of US $ 200 per month. On this purchase applies 30% taxes. It applies for all abroad and tourism expenses also. b. Companies are not allowed to acquire dollars. 2. Imports: a. The Information System called SIMI is maintained. Imports and their payments require prior authorization from the government. b. Payment for the importation of services also requires authorization from the government. c. Both types of imports (goods and services) require compliance with Transfer Pricing Report and other tax regulations. 3. Income Tax and Dividends: a. Payment of dividends to shareholders abroad requires prior authorization from the Central Bank. b. The Corporate Income Tax rate remains at 30% for 2020 fiscal year. The reduction to 25% was postponed for fiscal year 2021. c. On dividends originated 7% tax will be withheld as shareholders Income Tax. 34 In Ecuador, there are two unique Laws which are relevant to our activities: 1. Remittance tax (Impuesto a la Salida de Divisas) - Remittance tax of 5% is imposed on the transfer of money abroad in cash or through pay checks, transfers, or courier of any nature carried out with or without the mediation of the Ecuadorian financial system, including transfer from foreign bank accounts. Dividends are exempt from this tax, under certain considerations. 2. Labor profit sharing - Although it is not considered a tax, companies are obligated to pay 15% of their pre-tax earnings to their employees. This payment is considered a deductible expense for CIT computation purposes. In Mexico, All Mexican employers, whether individuals or entities, are required to calculate and pay mandatory profit- sharing payments to employees within 60 days following the filing of their annual Mexican tax return. The obligation for employers to make such payments is based on the legal provisions in Section IX of Article 123 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States, which establishes that employees shall have the right to participate in their employer's profits in the amount of 10% of such employer's taxable income. As such, the following types of employees have the right to receive profit sharing payments: (a) permanent employees hired to carry out normal, long-term work for an employer, without regard to the number of days worked during the January 1 through December 31, 2019 fiscal year; (b) eventual permanent employees who have worked for an employer fewer than 60 days, whether continuously or sporadically, during the fiscal year referred to above; (c) former employees who have the right to claim profit sharing payments, when such rights have not lapsed. Following the revision of our dividend policy in 2012, we declared and paid regularly quarterly dividends in 2018 and 2019. On February 26, 2017 we have revised our dividend policy, which came in force starting from 2017, that our dividends will be declared and distributed on a quarterly basis in an amount of at least 5 million USD subject to the provisions of the Israeli laws concerning lawful distribution of dividends. Dividend we declare in respect to 2018 result: In May 23, 2018 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on July 11, 2018, with respect to the first quarter of 2018. On August 30, 2018 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on October 10, 2018, with respect to the second quarter of 2018. On November 26, 2018 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on January 9, 2019, with respect to the third quarter of 2018. On March 11, 2019 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on April 10, 2019 with respect to the fourth quarter of 2018. Dividend we declare in respect to 2019 result: In May 21, 2019 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on July 3, 2019, with respect to the first quarter of 2019. On August 28, 2019 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on October 10, 2019, with respect to the second quarter of 2019. On November 25, 2019 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on January 9, 2020, with respect to the third quarter of 2019. On March 4, 2020 we declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $5 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on April 7, 2020 with respect to the fourth quarter of 2019. On May 13, 2020, we declared the suspension of the dividend distribution due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On March 3, 2021, we declared the renewal of the dividend distribution policy of at least $3 million a quarter. On the same date we also declared a quarterly dividend in an amount of $10 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on April 6, 2021 with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020. Until the RTH Transaction, we have repurchased 2,507,314 of our shares, out of these shares 373,489 shares were resold as part of the consideration in the RTH Transaction. As part of the RTH Transaction price adjustment 300,472 shares were returned to us in April 2019. As part of implementation of our Board of Directors decision of 25 million USD share repurchase program, our wholly owned subsidiary executed agreements pursuant to Rule 10b-5 and Rule 10b-18 to commence from July 10th 2019. The agreement was terminated on December 31,2019. Share repurchases were funded by our wholly owned subsidiary with available cash. Repurchases of the Company's ordinary shares was based on Rule10b-18 terms. As of December 31, 2019 we purchased 227,828 of our shares for approximately $ 6 million. As of the date of this report the updated quantity of treasury shares is 2,662,125 (including the aforementioned 227,828 shares which are entitled to dividend distributed). 35 The following table sets forth the components of our historical cash flows for the periods indicated: Year ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 (In thousands) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,068 59,679 53,264 Net cash used in investing activities (11,479 ) (18,287 ) (84,854 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,449 ) (38,927 ) 49,769 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (921 ) 101 (3,687 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,219 2,566 14,492 Years ended December 31, 2020, December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities Our operating activities provided cash of $53.3 million in 2018 and $59.7 million in 2019 and $60.1 million in 2020. Cash from operating activities in 2020 increased in an amount of approximately $ 0.4 million. Net cash used in investing activities Net cash used in investing activities in 2020 in an amount of approximately $ 11.5 million, included capital expenditure in the amount of $ 10.2 million. Net cash used in investing activities in 2019 in an amount of approximately $ 18.3 million, included capital expenditure in the amount of $ 18.3 million. Net cash used in investing activities in 2018 in an amount of approximately $84.9 million, includes acquisition of subsidiary in the amount of $69.0 million and capital expenditure in the amount of $ 21.7 million. Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities Net cash used in by financing activities in 2020 in an amount of approximately $ 29.4 million consisted primarily of a repayment of short and long term credit from financial institution in amount of $ 17 million, cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $ 10 million and a cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $ 1.7 million paid by our subsidiaries to the non - controlling interests. Net cash used in by financing activities in 2019 in an amount of approximately $ 38.9 million consisted primarily of a repayment of short and long term credit from financial institution in amount of $ 11.1 million, cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $ 19.8 million and a cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $ 2.0 million paid by our subsidiary to the non - controlling interests, an acquisition of our shares for $ 6 million. Net cash provided by financing activities in 2018 in an amount of approximately $49.8 million consisted primarily of a receipt of a loan in an amount of $81.7 million, repayment of short and long term credit from financial institution in amount of $ 9.0 million, cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $20.2 million and a cash dividend payment in an amount of approximately $ 2.7 million paid by our subsidiary to the non- controlling interests. C. RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT, PATENTS AND LICENSES Most of our research and development activities take place in Israel, Mexico, Colombia and Ecuador. Our Research and Design department is constantly working on upgrading the service infrastructure and improving our fleet management applications, including by introducing new services and uses of the system, while utilizing both internal development staff and outsourcing such activities to third parties, as well as developing new service platforms for cellular/GPS based devices. Expenditures for research and development activities undertaken by us were approximately $ 12.8 million in 2020, $ 13.9 million in 2019, $ 6.2 million in 2018. 36 D. TREND INFORMATION As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as near-term measures, we have transitioned many of our employees to remote working arrangements. The transition has had little impact on our employee productivity and has not caused material interruption to our business. We are unable to accurately predict the impact that COVID-19 will have on our operations going forward due to uncertainties that will be dictated by the length of time that the pandemic and related disruptions continue, the impact of governmental regulations that might be imposed in response to the pandemic and overall changes in consumer behavior. Numerous state and local jurisdictions have imposed, and others in the future may impose, 'shelter-in-place' orders, quarantines, executive orders and similar government orders and restrictions for their residents to control the spread of COVID-19. Governments all over the world are continuing to impose limitations on gatherings, social distancing measures and restrictions on movement, only allowing essential businesses to remain open. Such orders or restrictions have and are continuing to result in temporary store closures, work stoppages, slowdowns and delays, travel restrictions and cancellation of events, among other effects, any of which may negatively impact workforces, customers, consumer sentiment and the economies in many of our markets, and as a result, may adversely affect our operations. COVID-19 pandemic may have a negative effect on our business in the forthcoming quarters in several spheres. In order to mitigate our expenses we reduced the basic monthly payments of some of our senior management by 25% and deferred payments of part of their bonuses (see Item 6.B hereinafter), reduced salaries of our employees by 10%-40% (especially in 2nd and 3rd quarters of year 2020) which reduction we lifted recently. We also halted our dividend distribution until recently (see Item 5B above on page 40) and also either reduced some of the payments for services rendered by developers as well as reduction of rental payments. The aforementioned should be deemed as a forward-looking analysis under Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act and Section 27A of the Securities Act, 1933. Please see Item 4.A. - History and Development of the Company and Item 4.B. - Business Overview above for trend information. E. OFF-BALANCE SHEET ARRANGEMENTS We do not have off-balance sheet arrangements (as such term is defined in Item 5E. of the Form 20-F) that have or are reasonably likely to have a current or future effect on our financial condition, changes in financial conditions, revenues or expenses, results of operations, liquidity, capital expenditures or capital resources that are material to investors. F. TABULAR DISCLOSURE OF CONTRACTUAL OBLIGATIONS Contractual obligations and commercial commitments The following table summarizes our material contractual obligations as of December 31, 2020: Payments due by period Contractual obligations Total Less than 1 year 1-3 years 3-5 years After 5 years (In USD thousands) Operating leases 3,841 2,926 909 6 - Purchase Obligations 6,500 6,500 - - - Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests 10,595 10,595 - - - Long - term debt obligations 54,456 20,388 34,068 - - Total 75,392 40,409 34,977 6 - G. SAFE HARBOR The safe harbor provided in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Sections 21E of the Exchange Act shall apply, among other things, to forward looking information provided in Item 5. F. 37 ITEM 6. DIRECTORS, SENIOR MANAGEMENT AND EMPLOYEES A. DIRECTORS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT The following persons are our directors, senior management and employees upon whose work we are dependent: Name Age Position Izzy Sheratzky 74 President and director Yehuda Kahane 76 Director Ze'ev Koren 76 Chairman of the Board of Directors and an independent director Efraim Sheratzky 68 Director Eyal Sheratzky 52 Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director Nir Sheratzky 49 Co-Chief Executive Officer and Director Gil Sheratzky 43 CEO of our Subsidiary, International Activity and Business Development Officer and a Director Yoav Kahane(1)(2) 47 Director and an independent director Yigal Shani 76 Director Israel Baron (1)(2)(3) + 67 External Director Gidon Kotler (1)(2)(3) 80 External Director Tal Sheratzky- Jaffa 43 Director and an independent director Ami Saranga 57 Deputy Chief Executive Officer Eli Kamer 54 Executive Vice President, Finance; Chief Financial Officer Guy Aharonov 55 General Counsel Udi Mizrahi 49 Deputy Chief Executive Officer International Operation and VP of Finance Notes: ​​​​​(1)Member of audit committee ​​​​​(2)Member of compensation committee ​​​​​​​​(3)External director elected in accordance with the Israeli Companies Law ​​​​+Chairperson of all committees Izzy Sheratzkyis a co-founder of our company and its President. He has previously served as the Chairman of our Board of Directors, which in our company constitutes both an officer and director positions, ever since our company was acquired from Tadiran in 1995. Until 2003, Mr. Sheratzky also served as our Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sheratzky also serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Moked (1973) Investigations Company Ltd., Moked Services, Information and Investments Ltd., and Moked Ituran. He also serves as a director in Tikal Document Collection Ltd. Mr. Sheratzky is the father of Eyal, Nir and Gil Sheratzky, Brother of Efraim Sheratzky and uncle of Tal Sheratzky-Jaffa. Yehuda Kahaneis a co-founder of our company and has served on our board since 1995. Professor Kahane is an entrepreneur in both the academic and business arenas. He is a Fellow of the World Academy of Art and Science. He received the 2011 highest international award for his lasting contribution to the theory, practice and education in insurance and risk management, as well as a lifetime achievements award by the Israeli Insurance industry. He is a co-founder and chairperson of the YK Center for Preparing for the New Economy. Kahane is a Professor (Emeritus) from the Coller Business, Tel Aviv University where he headed the Institute for Business and the Environment. He taught at many business schools around the world, including the Wharton School, the University of Texas (Austin), the University of Toronto and the University of Florida, and has founded and served as the first Dean of the Israeli Academic School of Insurance. Professor Kahane chairs and is a major owner of Capital Point Ltd., and is active in the formation, seed investment and management of start-up companies and technological incubators, unrelated to our company. He chairs the association for the visually impaired people in Herzlia and Sharon district, and a board member of the Center for Blind People in Israel (The Umbrella organization). He is an honorary member of the Israel-Brazil Chamber of Commerce. Professor Kahane holds a BA degree in Economics and Statistics, an MA degree in Business Administration and a PhD in Finance from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and is a Fellow of the Israeli Association of Actuaries. He specializes in insurance, risk management, environmental issues and technological forecasting. He is the father of Yoav Kahane. Zeev Korenhas served as a director of our company since 2006 and since 2011 serves as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company. In 1988 Brigadier Gen. (Res) Koren retired from the Israel Defense Forces after a career of 25 years, where in his final position he served as the head of human resources planning for the general staff division. Since then he has served in a senior capacity in companies in the fields of international forwarding and medical services. During the past ten years he has also served as the general manager of a Provident Management Company. He holds a B.A. in Political Science and Criminology from Bar Ilan University. Efraim Sheratzkywas appointed to the board on February 9, 2015 to replace Mr. Amos Kurz, as a Class A Director. Efraim Sheratzky studied insurance in the Israeli Insurance College. Efraim Sheratzky owns together with Yigal Shani, Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd. Efraim Sheratzky served as our director from 1999 and until 2005. Efraim Sheratzky is the brother of Izzy Sheratzky and the uncle of Eyal, Nir and Gil Sheratzky and father of Ms. Tal Sheratzky-Jaffa. 38 Eyal Sheratzkyhas served as a director of our company since its acquisition from Tadiran in 1995 and currently serves as a Co-Chief Executive Officer since 2003. Prior to 2003, he served as Vice President of Business Development during the years 1999 through 2002. Mr. Sheratzky also serves as a director of Moked Ituran and certain of our other subsidiaries, including Ituran Network. From 1994 to 1999, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Moked Services, Information and Investments and as legal advisor to several of our affiliated companies. Mr. Sheratzky holds LLB and LLM degrees from Tel Aviv University School of Law and an Executive MBA degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, USA. Mr. Sheratzky is the son of Izzy Sheratzky and the brother of Nir and Gil Sheratzky and nephew of Effraim Sheratzky. Nir Sheratzkyhas served as a director of our company since its acquisition from Tadiran in 1995 and currently serves as a Co-Chief Executive Officer since 2003. Prior to 2003, Mr. Sheratzky served as an Executive Officer in our company from 1995 to 2003. Mr. Sheratzky is also a director in Moked Ituran. He holds BA and MA degrees in Economics from Tel Aviv University. Nir is the son of Izzy Sheratzky and the brother of Eyal and Gil Sheratzky and nephew of Effraim Sheratzky. Gil Sheratzkyserves as a director of our company and since 2013 as our International Activity and Business Development Officer. Mr. Sheratzky has been serving since January 23, 2007 as the Chief Executive Officer of our subsidiary, E-Com Global Electronic Commerce Ltd. From 2003 and until 2013 Mr. Sheratzky served as our advertising officer. During the years 2000 - 2001 Gil worked in our control center, and during the years 2001 - 2002 he worked in an advertising agency. Mr. Sheratzky holds a BA in Business Administration from the Herzliya Interdisciplinary Center, and an MBA degree from the Booth School of Business at Chicago University, USA. Gil serves also as director in Savor One. Gil Sheratzky is the son of Izzy Sheratzky and the brother of Eyal Sheratzky and Nir Sheratzky and nephew of Effraim Sheratzky. Yoav Kahanehas served as director of our company since 1998. Mr. Kahane is serving as Chief Executive Officer of VIZO Specs Ltd, a start up company he co-founded that develop a non-invasive technology for immediate enhancement of attention and the treatment of ADHD. During 2020 he served as Chief Business Officer of PrintCB, developer and manufacturer of Advanced Copper Materials for Car Electrification. Since 2015 Mr. Kahane has co-founded and served as the Chief Executive Officer of Spot-On Therapeutics Ltd., a startup company that develops a non-invasive brain stimulation technology for the treatment of balance disorders and falls prevention. During 2006-2014, Mr. Kahane has worked for Enzymotec in various managerial positions including Director of Business Development, VP Sales & Marketing, Infant Nutrition Business Unit Manager, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Advanced Lipids AB, a joint venture of AAK AB and Enzymotec, specializing in nutritional ingredients to the infant nutrition industry. During the years 2004-2005, Mr. Kahane served as Vice President of Sales and Marketing in Elbit Vision Systems Ltd. In 2000, Mr. Kahane established Ituran Florida Corp. and served as its Chief Executive Officer until 2001. Mr. Kahane holds a BA degree in Life Sciences from Tel-Aviv University, a BA degree in Insurance and an MBA degree from the University of Haifa. Yoav Kahane is the son of Professor Yehuda Kahane. Yigal Shanihas served as a director of our company since its acquisition from Tadiran in 1995. Mr. Shani is an insurance agent and a partner in the insurance agency Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd. together with Efraim Sheratzky, which provides insurance services to our company. Mr. Shani, has resigned on March 13, 2014 in order to allow compliance with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, which require that the board of directors to include at least one female and was reappointed on February 9, 2015 to replace Mr. Avner Kurz, as a Class B Director. Israel Baronhas been serving as an external director of our company since 2003 and is the Chairman of our board's committees. Mr. Baron served as a director in Poalim Trust Services Ltd., a fully owned subsidiary of Bank Hapoalim Ltd from 2009 until 2017. In addition, Mr. Baron has been serving as Chief Executive Officer of several public sector employee retirement and saving plans since 2003. Prior to 2003, Mr. Baron managed an organizational consulting firm, served as an investment manager in the Isaac Tshuva group during the years 1999 to 2001 and as Chief Executive Officer of Gmulot Investment Company Ltd. Mr. Baron serves as a director of Quality Baron Management Services Ltd. and until 2004 he served as a director of Brill Shoe Industries Ltd. Mr. Baron is a certified CPA and holds a BA degree in Economics and Accounting from the Bar-Ilan University in Ramat-Gan, Israel. Israel Baron was reelected on December 10, 2020 for additional 3-year term to serve as external director. Gidon Kotleris an external director of our company. He was nominated on April 30, 2014. Prior to his retirement on 2016, Mr. Kotler has been serving as the assets manager of Strauss-Group Ltd., one of Israel's largest public companies, since 1997. Prior to that, Mr. Kotler has served for 3 years as the chief executive officer of the Tel-Aviv New Central Bus Station, and for 14 years as the chief executive officer of the Dizengof Center's management company. Mr. Kotler has served as an external director of Elran Real Estate Ltd. from 2007 until 2010. On December 28, 2016, an annual general shareholders meeting approved the extension of the term of Mr. Gideon Kotler, our external director, for additional three years (beginning April 30, 2017). On December 12, 2019, an annual general shareholders meeting approved additional extension of the term of Mr. Gideon Kotler, our external director, for additional three years (beginning April 30, 2020). 39 Ms. Tal Sheratzky-Jaffawas until recently a Vice President at Margalit Startup City, a unique Israeli organization focused on building and creating centers of excellence worldwide. Prior to joining Margalit Startup City, Ms. Sheratzky-Jaffa was a Strategy and Development Manager at Reality Investment Funds, Israeli value-add real estate fund. Prior to joining Reality Investment Funds, Ms. Sheratzky-Jaffa was a partner at the Israeli law firm Amit, Pollak, Matalon and Co., specializing in the fields of investment funds, mergers and acquisitions, high-tech and corporate governance, and an associate at the New York offices of the US law firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld. Ms. Sheratzky-Jaffa holds LL.M degree from Columbia University (New York), LL.B from Haifa University and B.A (economics) from Haifa University, and is a member of the Israeli Bar Association and the New York State Bar. Ms. Sheratzky-Jaffa is the nephew of Izzy Sheratzky and the cousin of Eyal, Nir and Gil Sheratzky and the daughter of Efraim Sheratzky. Ms. Sheratzky - Jaffa was elected, on December 12, 2019, in annual general shareholders meeting, to serve as director in Class A for additional period until third succeeding Annual General meeting, thereafter. Ami Sarangahas been serving as the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of our company since 2011. Prior to that Mr. Saranga served as our VP Marketing since 2008. Prior to 2008, Mr. Saranga managed the SME division of Pelephone Communications Ltd., one of Israel's largest telecommunication network operators. Mr. Saranga holds a BA degree in Business Administration from Ruppin Academic Center, Israel. Eli Kamerhas served as Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer of our company since 1999, after serving as its Finance Department Manager since 1997. Prior such date, Mr. Kamer worked as an accountant in Fahn Kanne & Co., our independent registered public accountant. Mr. Kamer is a CPA and holds a BA degree in Business Administration from the Israel College of Management and an MBA degree in business administration from Bar Ilan University. Guy Aharonovhas served as our in-house legal counsel since 1999. Prior to joining our company, he has worked as an attorney in Cohen Lahat & Co. Mr. Aharonov holds LLB and LLM degrees from Tel Aviv University. Udi Mizrahihas served as our VP Finance since 2000. On his current position Mr. Mizrahi serve as a Deputy Chief Executive Officer International Operation and VP of Finance. Mr. Mizrahi is a CPA and holds a BA degree in accounting and economics from Ruppin Academic Center, Israel. Our articles of association provide for staggered three-year terms for all of our directors (except our external directors, who are elected in accordance with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law). The directors on our board (excluding the external directors) are divided into three classes, and each class of directors serves for a term of three years, as follows: Nir Sheratzky, Yigal Shani and Yehuda Kahane (class B), who were re-elected on December 10, 2020; Izzy Sheratzky, Gil Sheratzky and Zeev Koren (class C), who were re-elected on December 12, 2018; and Eyal Sheratzky, Efraim Sheratzky, Tal Sheratzky-Jaffa and Yoav Kahane (class A), who were re-elected on December 12, 2019. This classification of the board of directors may delay or prevent a change of control of our company. On December 28, 2016, an annual general shareholders meeting approved the extension of the term of Mr. Gideon Kotler, our external director, for additional three years (beginning April 30, 2017), which was extended to additional term of three years commencing on April 30, 2020. On December 10, 2020, an annual general and special shareholders meeting approved the re-election of Mr. Israel Baron, our external director, for additional three years. Shareholders Agreement and Articles of Association of Moked Ituran Ltd. Pursuant to Moked Ituran Ltd's articles of association and agreement (as amended) between its shareholders, there is a mechanism in place with regard to directors to be designated and voted for election by Moked Ituran Ltd in each of our annual shareholdings meeting for the relevant class of directors (four directors in class A and B and three in class C). The aforementioned is in effect only for as long as Moked Ituran Ltd holds at least 15% of our issued and outstanding share capital. 40 B. COMPENSATION During the year of 2020, as part of the management reaction to the Covid-19 effects on our company, the company has reduced monthly compensation for both employees and management. The aggregate direct compensation we paid to our directors who are not officers for their services as directors as a group for the year ended December 31, 2020 was approximately $ 251,000. Directors are reimbursed for expenses incurred in connection with their attendance of board or committee meetings. The compensation payable to external directors is determined in accordance with regulations promulgated under the Israeli Companies Law. See Item 6.C - Board Practices under the caption 'External directors' below. Our audit committee and board of directors approved compensation for Mr. Ze'ev Koren, for serving as the Chairman of our board of directors, and for Mr. Yoav Kahane, for serving as a member of our board committees, such that they shall be compensated in the same manner as our external directors are compensated, annually and per meeting, in accordance with the Companies Regulations (Rules for the Compensation and Expenses of an External Director), 2000-5760. In 2020, we paid the sum of NIS 399,000 (approximately $ 116,000) to our external directors, NIS 200,000 (approximately $ 58,000) to Mr. Ze'ev Koren, NIS 150,000 (approximately $44,000) to Mr. Yoav Kahane, NIS 115,000 (approximately $33,000) to Ms. Tal Sheratzky-Jaffa. We do not have any agreements with directors providing for benefits upon termination of their respective services as such. Due to the Covid-19 effect, since April 2020 we reduced the monthly salaries of our employees and managers by 10%-40% and monthly compensation of our President, Co-CEOs and manager of the Business Development by 25%. The first was lifted since February, 2021 and the latter is still in effect. The aggregate costs to the Company of the compensation to our Co-Chief Executive Officers in 2020 were $ 2.8 million. The aggregate compensation paid to all of our officers as a group during 2020 was approximately $ 9.9 million. In 2020 we paid an aggregate amount of $64,000 to one director who provided us with services. The above compensation amounts include amounts attributable to automobiles made available to our officers and other fringe benefits commonly reimbursed or paid by companies in Israel. Employee directors do not receive additional fees for their services as directors. The following table sets forth the breakdown of the compensation of our 5 highest paid officers in 2020 according to our 2020 financial reports: Management fees Wage Social components Car value Bonus (results based) Bonus (Share yield based) Total Compensation components (in thousand US Dollars) Izzy Sheratzky (President) 640 0 0 0 1,177 0 1,817 Eyal Sheratzky (Co-Chief Executive Officer 498 0 0 0 915 0 1,413 Nir Sheratzky (Co-Chief Executive Officer) 498 0 0 0 915 0 1,413 Gil Sheratzky (CEO of our Subsidiary. International Activity and Business Development Officer) 356 0 0 0 654 0 1,010 Ami Saranga (Deputy Chief Executive Officer) 0 203 47 32 76 0 358 Total of our 5 highest paid officers 2,067 203 47 32 3,737 0 6,086 During 2020, we set aside $ 573,000 for the benefit of our officers for pension, retirement or similar benefits. We do not set aside any funds for the benefit of our directors who are not employees for any pension, retirement or similar benefits. All numbers in this section are rounded to the nearest thousand. During 2020, Messrs. Izzy Sheratzky, Eyal Sheratzky, Nir Sheratzky and Gil Sheratzky provided their services as President, Co-Chief Executive Officers and CEO of our Subsidiary & International Activity and Business Development Officer respectively, as independent contractors pursuant to services agreements, which were adopted by our shareholders meeting in January 2014, which terms correspond to our compensation policy as described below. 41 On December 10, 2020 our annual general meeting of shareholders approved the extension of service agreements as independent contractors, of Messrs. Izzy Sheratzky, Eyal Sheratzky, Nir Sheratzky and Gil Sheratzky for a period of additional three years. For further details concerning such terms of service, please see Item 7.B - Related Parties Transactions under the caption 'Transactions with our directors and principal officers.' In 2006, our compensation committee has devised a bonus scheme pursuant to which some of our officers and employees received shares of our profit before tax on a consolidated basis, based on their seniority, level of global and domestic involvement, contribution to our operations and other criteria set by the compensation committee. In 2010, our compensation committee resolved that additional managers shall be entitled to receive bonuses under this bonus scheme and that some of the grantees should continue to receive a bonus based on our consolidated results and some should receive a bonus based only on our solo financial statements. During 2020, we paid a total of $ 773,000 to our officers and employees pursuant to the above bonus schemes. Our compensation policy for office holders In December 2012, amendment no. 20 to the Israeli Companies Law became effective. Among other things, this amendment requires Israeli public companies to set forth their policy regarding their office holders' terms of office, including fixed compensation, target-based incentives, equity awards, severance and other benefits. The amendments also set forth the considerations that should be applied when devising a compensation policy for office holders. The term 'office holder' is defined in the Israeli Companies Law, to mean the chief executive officer, chief business officer, deputy chief executive officer, vice chief executive officer, any other person fulfilling such position even if his title is different, as well as a director or a manager directly subordinate to the chief executive officer. The compensation policy must be approved every three years by the board of directors, after considering the recommendations of the compensation committee; and generally requires the approval of the company's general meeting of shareholders by a special majority of shareholders who are not controlling shareholders and who do not have a personal interest in the approval of the policy; or, alternatively, that the non-controlling shareholders and shareholders who do not have a personal interest in the matter who are present and vote against the policy hold two percent or less of the voting power of the company. The compensation policy does not intend to amend any officer's existing terms of office; nor to bestow any officer with a right to receive the compensation, or any element thereof set forth therein. However, generally, once the compensation policy is approved, all future terms of service of office holders should conform to its provisions. The specific terms of office of each officer shall be separately determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Israeli Companies Law and the regulations promulgated thereunder. Our general shareholders meeting approved our compensation policy for office holders on October 31, 2013, and on November 7, 2016 and later on December 12,2019 approved a renewal and several minor amendments in our compensation policy (in order to reflect several changes in Israeli Company Law). The policy applies to office holders of the Company (see definition above), who serve as the Company's President, Chief Executive Officer(s) and other executives who are deemed office holders of the Company, as well as office holders of the Company's Israeli wholly owned subsidiaries, provided they report to the chief executive officer. The policy also applies to directors of the Company. Our compensation policy for office holders was formulated in view of our belief that our business success is the result of the excellence of our human resources and their devotion to the achievement of our company's goals. Therefore, it is aimed at offering our officers with a competitive compensation package that will align their incentives with those of our company and our shareholders, and at motivating them to achieve the goals of our company, while avoiding undue pressure to take excessive risks. Among other factors, our compensation committee and board of directors have considered, as required by amendment no. 20 to the Israeli Companies Law and as reflected in the policy: (a) the advancement of the company's goals, its business plan and its policy with a long-term view; (b) the creation of appropriate incentives for office holders, considering the company's risk management policy; (c) the size of the company and the nature of its business; (d) with respect to variable components of the terms of office - the contribution of the office holders to the achievement of the company's goals and to the maximization of its profits, with a long-term view and in accordance with the position of the office holder. The compensation policy incorporates all matters required to be included in a compensation policy as mandated by amendment 20 to the Israeli Companies Law, including (without limitation): (a) the requirement to consider the office holders' education, skills, professional experience, expertise, position and past compensation agreements; (b) consideration of the ratios between overall compensation of the officers and the average and median salary of the other employees of the Company; (c) the board's right to reduce variable compensation; (d) the determination of a maximum period for advanced and transition periods upon termination of services; (e) basing variable components of compensation on key performance indicators and on measurable criteria; (f) determining the ratio between fixed and variable components of compensation and setting forth caps on the amount of variable compensation payable; and (g) a claw-back provision with respect to restatements of financial statements. For further details, see our full compensation policy for office holders, which is filed herewith as Exhibit 4.24 under Item 19 - Exhibits. 42 C. BOARD PRACTICES Board of Directors Pursuant to our articles of association as presently in effect, our board of directors generally consists of twelve directors, including at least three independent directors in accordance with the listing rules of Nasdaq concerning the composition of audit committees, of whom two directors are external directors as required by Israeli law. Our independent directors, as such term is defined under the Nasdaq listing rules, are Mr. Baron, Mr. Kotler, Mr. Koren, Mr. Yoav Kahane and Ms. Tal Sheratzky - Jaffa, Pursuant to our articles of association, other than the external directors, for whom special election requirements apply (see 'External directors' below), our directors are elected, by majority of our shareholders and may be removed by special majority. However, see Item 6.A - Directors and Senior Management for a description of our staggered board and the shareholders agreement and articles of association of Moked Ituran Ltd. Our board of directors may at any time and from time to time appoint any other person as a director to fill a vacancy until the general meeting of shareholders in which the term of service of the replaced director was scheduled to expire. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, our chairman convenes and presides over the meetings of the board. In addition, any two directors may convene a meeting of the board of directors, as well as a director who becomes aware of a company's matter that allegedly involves a breach of the law or an improper business conduct. A quorum consists of a majority of the members of the board, and decisions are taken by a vote of the majority of the members present. Our articles of association provide that such quorum will in no event be less than two directors. We are incorporated in Israel and are therefore subject to the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law, including certain corporate governance provisions. Our ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Our shares were delisted from the Tel Aviv stock exchange on May 25, 2016, for additional information see Item 9.A - Price History of Our Shares), and we are therefore subject to certain provisions of the Israeli securities laws, the U.S. securities Laws and the Nasdaq listing rules. See also Item 16.G. - Corporate Governance below for additional information concerning our compliance with the Nasdaq listing rules and exemptions therefrom. According to our Articles of Association, some of our officers and employees (including the chairman of our board and at least one third member of the Board) should be citizens and residents of Israel and receive clearance approval from the Israeli General Security Service. All the members of our board comply with these requirements. On February 26, 2017 our board has adopted an Internal Compliance policy, which following review of our internal process included a comprehensive update of our internal regulations and codification of our internal regulations, all pursuant to the applicable Israeli laws. External directors Under Israeli law, the board of directors of companies whose shares are publicly traded are required to include at least two members who qualify as external directors. External directors are to be elected by a majority vote at a shareholders' meeting, provided that either: ▪ Such majority includes at least the majority of the shares held by all non-controlling shareholders or those having personal interest in the nomination, except personal interest which is not resulting from connections with controlling shareholders, present and voting at such meeting; or ▪ The total number of shares voted against the election of the external director and held by shareholders other than controlling shareholders or those having personal interest in the nomination, except personal interest which is not resulting from connections with controlling shareholders, must not exceed 2% of the shares whose holders are entitled to vote at any meeting of shareholders. External directors are generally elected to serve an initial term of three years and may be re-elected to serve in that capacity for two additional three-year terms; however, companies whose securities are listed on recognized foreign exchanges, such as Nasdaq, may extend the service terms of their external directors for additional unlimited terms, each of no more of than three years, subject to the approval of the audit committee and the board of directors that such extension is for the benefit of the company in view of the directors' expertise and special contribution to the operation of the board and its committees and these reasons together with the term served by the external director were presented to the shareholders prior to their approval (see the Israeli Companies Regulations (Allowances for Companies with Securities Listed on an Exchange Outside Israel), 2000-5760). The appointment of an external director for additional terms may be brought for the approval of the shareholders either by the board of directors or by a shareholder that holds at least 1% of the company's voting rights, provided that the nominee is not a related or competing shareholder (as defined below) or a relative thereof, at the time of the appointment, and does not have an affinity to such shareholder (as defined below) at the time of the appointment or the two years preceding such appointment. The term 'related or competing shareholder' means the shareholder who proposed the appointment or a 5% shareholder of the company if, at the time of the appointment, his controlling person or a company controlled by either of them, has business relations with the company, or if he, his controlling person or a company controlled by either of them are competitors of the company. The term 'affinity' means the on-going existence of work relationship, business or professional relationship or control and the service as an officer. 43 External directors may generally be removed from office by the same majority of shareholders required for their election or by a court, in each case, only under limited circumstances, including if they cease to meet the statutory qualification for their appointment or violate the duty of loyalty to the company. If at the time of the appointment of an external director, all directors who are not controlling persons or their relatives are of the same gender, then the elected external director must be of the other gender. Each committee of the board of directors that is vested with an authority of the board must include at least one external director, except that the audit committee and compensation committee must include all external directors then serving on the board of directors. The Israeli Companies Law prohibits external directors from receiving, directly or indirectly, any compensation other than for services as an external director pursuant to the provisions and limitations set forth in the applicable regulations promulgated under the Israeli Companies Law. Israeli law provides that a person is not qualified to serve as an external director if he is a relative (as defined in the Israeli Companies Law) of the company's controlling person, or if, at the time of his/her appointment and/or at any time during the two years preceding his or her appointment, that person, a relative, partner or employer of that person, or any entity under that person's control, has or has had an affinity (as defined above) to the company, its controlling person or its relative or to any entity that, as of the date of appointment, or at any time during the two years preceding that date, is controlled by the company or by its controlling person. In addition, no person may serve as an external director if that person's professional activities create, or may create, a conflict of interest with that person's responsibilities as a director or otherwise interfere with that person's ability to serve as a director; and, a person already serving as a director of one company may not be appointed as an external director of the company if at that time a director of the company is serving as an external director of the first company. In addition, a company, controlling shareholder and any other entity controlled by the controlling shareholder may not grant to such external director, its spouse or child, any benefits, directly or indirectly, and the external director, its spouse or child may not be appointed to serve in any position, may not be employed by and may not, directly or indirectly, render any professional services to the company, such controlling shareholder or any other entity controlled by the controlling shareholder, during the first two years following such external director's termination of tenure of office, and with respect to a relative who is not the external director's spouse or child - during the first year following such termination. Mr. Israel Baron is now serving his seventh term as an external director of the Company, who was reelected on of December 10, 2020 for a term of 3 years. Mr. Gideon Kotler was appointed on April 30, 2014 by an extraordinary shareholders meeting as our new external director, following the death of our former external director, Dr. Orna Ophir, in January 2014 and was reelected by our general shareholders meeting on December 28, 2016, for his second term, of additional 3 years term starting from April 30, 2017, which was later extended for additional term of three years beginning April 30,2020. Audit committee Under Israeli law, the board of directors of a public company must appoint an audit committee. The audit committee must comprise of at least three directors, including all of the external directors and the chairman of the audit committee must be an external director. In addition, the majority of the members of the audit committee must be independent directors. Under the Israeli Companies Law, a director is considered 'independent' if he/she is an external director or if he/she meets the qualifications of an external director, has not served as a director of the company for over 9 consecutive years, and has been classified as such. Under Israeli regulations a director who serves more than 9 consecutive years as a director may still be deemed as 'independent director' provided the Audit committee and thereafter the board of directors resolved that his-her tenure as a director for an extend term is for the benefit of the company based on his/her expertise and unique contribution to the board and its committees. Our Audit committee and board of directors so resolved with regard to Messrs. Israel Baron and Yoav Kahane. The audit committee may not include the chairman of the board, any director who is employed by the company or regularly provides services to the company (other than as a board member), a controlling shareholder or any relative of such person. All audit committee decisions must be approved by a majority of the committee members of which the majority of members present are independent directors. Furthermore, a person who is not eligible to serve on the audit committee is restricted from participating in its meetings and votes, unless the chairman of the audit committee determines that such person's presence is necessary in order to present a certain matter, provided however, that the company employees who are not controlling shareholders or relatives of such shareholders may be present in the meetings but not in the actual votes and likewise, company counsel and secretary who are not controlling shareholders or relatives of such shareholders may be present in meetings and decisions of such present is requested by the audit committee. 44 Our audit committee must also meet the requirements of the Nasdaq listing rules concerning audit committees. Our board of directors has formed an audit committee that is empowered, among other things, to exercise the powers of the board of directors concerning our accounting, reporting and financial control practices. Our audit committee operates in accordance with a charter, which complies with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law and the Nasdaq listing rules. The members of the audit committee are currently Messrs. Israel Baron, Gidon Kotler and Yoav Kahane, all of whom are independent as required of members of the audit committee under the Nasdaq listing rules. Mr. Gidon Kotler was appointed on April 30, 2014 to replace Dr. Orna Ophir who passed away in January 2014. Our board of directors has determined that Mr. Israel Baron possesses financial sophistication as required by Rule 5605(c)(2) under the Nasdaq listing rules, and that both Mr. Baron and Mr. Kotler possess accounting and financial expertise as defined by Israeli regulations. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Regulations (Provisions and Conditions regarding the Financial Statements' Authorization Process), 2010, a reporting entity, except for a reporting entity that is subject to Chapter E(3) of the Israeli Securities Act, is required to establish a committee of the board of directors for the examination of financial statements. Since we are a reporting entity under Chapter E(3), we are not obliged to constitute a committee for the examination of financial statements; and therefore, commencing with the financial statements for the first quarter of 2013, we ceased holding meetings of the examination of financial statements committee; and instead, our audit committee considers the financial statements prior to their approval by the board. Pursuant to the 22nd amendment in the Israeli Company law, which was set to define new rules to approve transaction of the public company with its controlling shareholders, or the transaction in which the controlling shareholder has interest. The law requires from our Audit committee to set up rules to define the criteria for classification of transactions, which are neither Insignificant Transactions nor extraordinary transactions, and their procedures of approval that will be determined per each year in advance. In addition, the law requires from the Audit Committee to set methods of examining transactions with the controlling shareholders, in order to enable their classification and their comparison to the conditions in the free market. The Audit Committee resolved on September 29, 2014 as follows: 1. Transaction that is neither extraordinary, nor insignificant. Definition: the relevant criteria that is calculated for the transaction is such transaction which is higher than 0.25% of the equity of the company according its last combined financial reports, or higher than 1% of average net revenue of the past 3 years of the company in their absolute value, in the last 2 calendar years prior to the date of the transaction is being reported according the last financial report of the company. Methods of approval: approval by the senior management of the company (from vice chief executive officer and higher) and report to the Board. The following transactions will require also the approval of the Audit Committee: (1) Transaction which is higher than 4.5% of the equity of the company according its last combined financial reports which were published prior to the approval of the transaction. (2) Transaction that involves risks or significant exposure beyond mere monetary liabilities or obligations. (3) Transaction in which the company enters a new activity field or exits from an existing activity field. 2. Insignificant transaction: Definition: such transaction which is not higher than 0.25% of the equity of the company according its last combined financial reports or is not higher than 1% of average net revenue of the past 3 years of the company in their absolute value, in the last 2 calendar years prior to the date of the transaction is being reported according the last financial report of the company. Methods of approval: Approval by the management of the company or by the officer in charge in the company (vice chief executive officer, other officer or other in charged body in the company according the decisions of the company). 3. General rules: (1) Any transaction with a controlling shareholder or any transaction that a controlling shareholder has an interest in, will be brought before the Audit Committee, which will determine its type and decide on case by case basis on defining it as an insignificant transaction or other kind of transaction, and will decide on its review and on its approval. (2) According the adopted criteria, transactions with Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd. and with Rinat Yogev Nadlan Ltd. shall be classified as insignificant transactions. If the extent of such transactions will remain similar during the following years, our management shall be deemed qualified to approve such transactions and to report them to the Audit Committee. (3) Every year the criteria for classifying transactions as set up above shall be brought for re-approval by the Audit Committee. 45 Compensation committee The Israeli Companies Law mandates the appointment of a compensation committee comprising of at least three directors. The compensation committee must include all of the external directors, who shall constitute the majority of the members thereof, and its remaining members shall be directors whose terms of service comply with the provisions promulgated concerning the remuneration of external directors. The chairman of the committee must be an external director. The members of the Compensation committee are currently Israel Baron, Gideon Kotler and Yoav Kahane. Mr. Gidon Kotler was appointed on April 30, 2014 to replace Dr. Orna Ophir who passed away in January 2014. All members of our compensation committee are independent directors as defined by the Nasdaq listing rules, and all of whom meet the composition requirements under the Israeli Companies Law. Since February 2016, the Israeli Companies Law permits that Audit Committee can serve also as a Compensation committee, provided that it will comply with requirements of the Compensation Committee as explained above. Under the Israeli Companies Law, the compensation committee is responsible for: (i) making recommendations to the board of directors with respect to the approval of the compensation policy for office holders and any extensions thereto; (ii) periodically reviewing the implementation of the compensation policy and providing the board of directors with recommendations with respect to any amendments or updates thereto; (iii) reviewing and resolving whether or not to approve arrangements with respect to the terms of office of office holders; and (iv) determining whether or not to exempt a transaction with a candidate for chief executive officer from shareholders' approval. Furthermore, our compensation committee oversees, on behalf of the Board, the management of Ituran's compensation and other human resources-related issues and otherwise carries out on behalf of the Board its responsibilities relating to these issues. The committee is responsible for establishing annual and long-term performance goals and objectives for our executive officers. In addition, as required under the Nasdaq listing rules, our compensation committee is responsible for the appointment, compensation and oversight of the work of any compensation consultant, legal counsel and other adviser retained by the committee; and may retain such advice only after taking into account the considerations set forth in the Nasdaq listing rules in this respect. Our compensation committee operates in accordance with a charter, which complies with the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law and the Nasdaq listing rules. According to our compensation committee charter, the compensation committee, among its other duties, is responsible on reviewing the disclosure in this form which concerns the Compensation Policy and the sections describing the Terms of Service of Officers, controlling persons and their relatives. Internal auditor Under the Israeli Companies Law, the board of directors of a public company must appoint an internal auditor nominated by the audit committee. An internal auditor may not be: ▪ a person (or a relative of a person) who holds more than 5% of the company's shares or voting rights; ▪ a person (or a relative of a person) who has the power to appoint a director or the general manager of the company; ▪ an executive officer, director or other affiliate of the company; or ▪ a member of the company's independent accounting firm. The role of the internal auditor is to examine, among other things, the compliance of the company's conduct with applicable law and orderly business procedures. Our internal auditor in 2020 was Simon Yarel, CPA, who has served as our internal auditor since January 1999. On April 3, 2021, the audit committee and the board of directors approved the appointment of Ms. Alexandra Yarel as an internal auditor instead of Mr Simon Yarel, and that is due to his retirement. D. EMPLOYEES The following table sets forth the total number of our employees at the end of each of the past three years, and a breakdown of such employees by main category of activity and by geographic location: Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2018 By area of activity: Control Center 568 552 532 Research and Development 137 154 162 Sales and Marketing 71 69 45 Technical support and IT 494 467 652 Finance, Administration and Management 351 380 385 Private enforcement and operations 1,015 1,143 1,236 Manufacturing 125 143 160 Total 2,761 2,908 3,172 By geographic location (out of total): Israel 855 863 855 Brazil 820 884 990 Others 1,086 1,161 1,327 Total 2,761 2,908 3,172 46 We consider our relations with our employees to be satisfactory and have no ongoing major labor disputes or material labor-related litigation. Our employees are subject to local labor laws and regulations, which in some countries are more stringent than others. Some of our senior executives also have employment agreements that may grant them rights in excess of those provided by the applicable laws. Israel Our employees in Israel are subject to Israeli labor laws and regulations and employment customs. The applicable labor laws and regulations principally concern matters such as paid annual vacation, paid sick days, length of the workday, payment for overtime and severance pay. Israeli law generally requires severance pay equal to one month's salary for each year of employment upon retirement or death of an employee or termination of employment without cause. Furthermore, Israeli employees and employers are required to pay predetermined sums to the National Insurance Institute, which is similar to the United States Social Security Administration. Since January 1, 1995, these amounts also include payments for national health insurance. Israeli labor laws impose on employers increased liability, including monetary sanctions and criminal liability, in cases of violations of certain labor laws and certain violations by contractors providing maintenance, security and cleaning services. Brazil Our employment agreements in Brazil are subject to Brazilian labor laws and regulations, to collective labor agreements or bargaining arrangements with unions and contract. The laws and regulations in Brazil govern almost all aspects of an employment relationship and do not leave much room to be negotiated with the employee. Still, employment contracts create obligations to the parties if they are in compliance with the law. The Labor Code mainly governs the employees' right to paid annual vacation, paid sick days, the maximum length of a workday, minimum payment for overtime and statutory severance pay. Brazilian law generally requires severance pay equal to 50% of the balance of the employee's FGTS account (a mandatory fund to guarantee severance and unemployment). The FGTS can also be withdrawn when the employee retires, dies or his employment is terminated without cause, among others. Brazilian employers are required to purchase health insurance for employees only in the event it is set forth by the applicable collective labor agreement, contract or company policy, and are required to cover employees' food and travel costs whenever a business trip is required, and to make deposits into a Guarantee Severance Fund (the so-called 'FGTS'). Furthermore, Brazilian employees and employers are required to make contributions to the National Insurance Institute ('INSS'), similar to the United States Social Security Administration. Our collections to the National Insurance Institute amount to 34.8% to 39.8% of the payrolls, out of which 8% to 11% (limited to R$5,839.45 of individual salary) corresponds to contributions by the employees deducted from salaries and 26.8% is the fixed part we pay. Our contribution of 26.8% includes mandatory contribution to the Public Insurance for Labor Accidents and Diseases (SAT). According to Decree Law 6957/2009 such portion, which varies from 1% to 3% of payroll, should be multiplied by another factor (FAP) from 0.5 to 2 in order to reduce or increase our burden to reflect statistics of occupational accidents and diseases in our business. All of our employees in Brazil, excluding the chief executive officer, some directors (VPs) and two managers, are represented by a labor union and the employees' mandatory contributions to their union are paid by us. The law no. 13.467/2017, which entered into force on November 11, 2017, made the labor union contribution optional (i.e., discounted only upon the employees' consent). Argentina Our employees in Argentina are subject to Argentine labor laws and regulations and other special practices and employment customs. The laws and regulations in Argentina control all aspects of labor relations and designate a general Employment Contract with which all employees and employers must comply. This general Employment Contract adopts by reference the provisions of the Labor Law which principally concerns matters such as paid annual vacation, paid sick days, the length of the workday, and payment for overtime and severance pay. Argentine law generally requires severance pay equal to one month per year of service upon the termination of employment without a justified cause. On December 13, 2019 the new Government issued the Decree No. 34/2019, which doubles the amount of compensation for severance without justified cause, initially governing for the term of 180 days, which was later extended and is currently valid until December 31, 2021. Likewise an extension of the prohibition of dismissals and suspension without just cause was ordered until April 25, 2021. 47 Argentine employers are also required to contribute for the following items: (a) Pension funds 20.70 % (b) health insurance for employees 6% (c) occupational accident insurance 1.53 %; and (d) Retirement fund insurance 2.5% (only this item is for Union Employees). All the rates should be applied on the gross salary. Our employees in Argentina, excluding the chief executive officer and a number of other employees, are members of a labor union and the employee member fees are paid by them. United States We have no collective bargaining agreements with any of our employees in the United States and none of our employees are members of a union. Mexico The hiring of employees in Mexico is subject to the regulations of the Federal Labor Law, the Social Security Law, the Infonavit Law, the Income Tax Law, Afore, and Infonacot In these laws both workers and employers have obligations and rights; the percentage corresponding to the employer is 40% in Payroll and Employee Tax depending on their level of income. The working relationship between employer and employee is regulated by the Individual work contract In Mexico we have several modalities of types of Labor Contract, according to the permanence and type of contract, example: Contract for a Determined Time, Permanent Contract, and Contract for Determined Work. In these Contracts the conditions of the work are specified. Within our company we also have working relationships through outsourcing, where our employees have the same rights and obligations and adhere to the same internal and legal guidelines. Contract terminations without cause by the employer require the payment of 3 months' salary as a concept of damages. Ecuador Our employees in Ecuador are subject by the Ecuadorian Labor Code. The Labor Code provides for a 40-hour work week, 15 calendar days of annual paid vacation, restrictions and sanctions for those who employ child labor, general protection of worker health and safety, minimum wages and bonuses, maternity and paternity leave, and employer-provided benefits. The 2008 Constitution bans child labor, requires hiring workers with disabilities, and unpaid internships are not permitted in Ecuador. The law also mandates that employees' thirteenth and fourteenth month bonuses, which are required by law, be paid in installments throughout the year instead of in lump sums. Employees have the option to opt out of this change and continue to receive the payments in lump sums. The law eliminates fixed-term employee contracts and replaced them with indefinite contracts, which shortens the allowable trial period for employees to 90 days. The Law for Labor Justice and Recognition of Work in the Home, which included several changes related to labor and social security, took effect in April 2015. Workers in the private sector have the constitutional right to form trade unions and local law allows for unionization of any company with more than 30 employees. Private employers are required to engage in collective bargaining with recognized unions. The Labor Code provides for resolution of union´s conflicts through a tripartite arbitration and conciliation board process. The Code also prohibits discrimination against union members and requires that employers provide space for union activities. Colombia Our employees in Colombia are subject to Colombian labor laws and regulations. All employees have an indefinite term employment contract and the law determines a minimum monthly salary (SMM), which is increased annually by the government and used to calculate labor obligations. 48 hours are the maximum hours for a week. All employees are affiliated with the Social Security System (Health, Pension and Occupational Risks), a percentage is paid by the company and the other by the employee, the calculation depends on the salary. The law determines additional benefits called social benefits payable by the company: Holidays: 15 working days for each year worked; Premium corresponds to the payment of 15 days of salary per semester worked or fraction; Unemployment corresponds to the payment of 30 days of salary per year worked or fraction; Unemployment interest corresponds to 12% of severance pay; Employees who earn less than 2 SMM must be given 3 times a year clothing and footwear or equivalent in bonuses. Termination of employment relationship by the company without a justified reason, is coupled with compensation to the employee. Additionally, for every 20 employees, the company must hire an apprentice who will receive financial support from 1 SMM, and who will be employed for a period of 6 months. Currently the company doesn't have any unionized employee. 48 E. SHARE OWNERSHIP The following sets forth, as of April 18, 2021 the share ownership of our directors and executive officers listed in Item 6.A above. All of the information with respect to beneficial ownership by our directors and executive officers has been furnished by the respective director or executive officer, as the case may be. Name of Director/Officer (1) Number of Ordinary Shares Beneficially Owned (2) Percentage of beneficial ownership (3) Izzy Sheratzky(4) 4,077,317 19.59 Professor Yehuda Kahane (5) 1,451,137 6.97 Zeev Koren - - Efraim Sheratzky (6) 240,508 1.16 Yigal Shani (7) 246,552 1.18 Eyal Sheratzky - - Nir Sheratzky - - Gil Sheratzky - - Yoav Kahane - - Tal Sheratzky- Jaffa 2,403* 0.0115* Israel Baron - - Gidon Kotler 105* * Ami Saranga - - Eli Kamer - - Guy Aharonov - - Udi Mizrahi - - * Own less than one percent of our shares. ​(1) This table includes only current directors and officers that beneficially hold our shares. ​(2) Beneficial ownership' is determined in accordance with the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (as defined in Rule 13d - 3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) and shares deemed beneficially owned by virtue of the right of any person or group to acquire such ordinary shares within 60 days are treated as outstanding only for the purposes of determining the percent owned by such person or group. To our knowledge, the persons and entities named in the table above are believed to have sole voting and investment power with respect to all ordinary shares shown as owned by them, except as described below. ​(3) Amounts in this column are based on 23,475,431 ordinary shares outstanding as of April 18, 2021, less 2,662,125 treasury shares held by us. ​(4) Shares beneficially owned include: (a) 4,075,952 shares owned by Moked Ituran Ltd., which Mr. Sheratzky is deemed to beneficially owns due to his shared voting and investment power over such shares in accordance with that certain shareholders agreement, dated May 18, 1998 as amended on September 6, 2005 and on September 17, 2014, among Moked Ituran and its shareholders, which we refer to as the Moked Shareholders Agreement. For further information concerning the Moked Shareholders Agreement see the discussion under Item 6.A. - Directors and Senior Management under the caption 'Shareholders Agreement and Articles of Association of Moked Ituran Ltd.' above; (b) 1,365 shares that are directly held by Mr. Sheratzky's wife, Maddie Sheratzky. ​(5) Shares beneficially owned include: (a) 13,264 shares directly owned by Professor Kahane jointly with his wife, Rivka Kahane;(b) 5,782 shares owned by Yehuda Kahane Ltd., which Professor Kahane may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his shared voting and investment control of the company through his 50% shareholdings thereof, the other 50% being owned by his wife, Rivka Kahane; and (c) 1,432,091 shares owned by Moked Ituran Ltd., which Professor Kahane may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his right to direct the disposition of such shares in accordance with Moked's articles of association. Professor Kahane has shared voting and investment control over Yehuda Kahane Ltd., a holder of 35.13% of the shares of Moked Ituran. ​(6) Shares beneficially owned include: (a) 3,956 shares directly owned by Efraim Sheratzky, (b) 30,000 shares owned by Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd., which Efraim Sheratzky may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his shared voting and investment control over such shares through his 50% ownership thereof, the other 50% of the shares held by Yigal Shani, and (c) 206,552 shares owned by Moked Ituran, which Mr. Sheratzky may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his right to direct the disposition of such shares in accordance with Moked's articles of association. Mr. Sheratzky may be considered to beneficially own such shares by virtue of his sole voting and investment control over his wholly owned G T.S.D. Holdings Ltd, the holder of 3.75% of Moked's shares. ​(7) Shares beneficially owned include: (a) 10,000 shares directly owned by Yigal Shani, (b) 30,000 shares owned by Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd., which Yigal Shani may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his shared voting and investment control over such shares through his 50% ownership thereof, the other 50% of the shares held by Efraim Sheratzky, and (c) 206,552 shares owned by Moked Ituran, which Mr. Shani may be considered to beneficially own by virtue of his right to direct the disposition of such shares in accordance with Moked's articles of association. Mr. Shani may be considered to beneficially own such shares by virtue of his sole voting and investment control over his wholly owned G.N.S. Holdings, the holder of 3.75% of Moked's shares. 49 ITEM 7. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS A. MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS The following table shows the number of our ordinary shares beneficially owned by (a) the shareholders known to us as of April 18, 2021, to beneficially own more than 5% of our outstanding ordinary shares and (b) all of our directors and executive officers as a group. Please also see Item 6.E above. There are no shares underlying options or warrants held by such persons. The shareholders listed below do not have any different or special voting rights from any other shareholders of our company. Except where otherwise indicated, we believe, based on information furnished by the owners, that the beneficial owners of the ordinary shares listed below have sole investment and voting power with respect to such shares. Shareholder Number of Ordinary Shares Beneficially Owned % Voting Moked Ituran Ltd. (1)* 4,075,952 19.58 All directors and executive officers as a group (2) 4,142,827 19.90 Vulcan Value Partners (3) 2,472,410 11.88 FMR LLC. (4) 1,933,262 9.288 Renaissance Technologies LLC. (5) 1,421,400 6.83 Gobi Capital LLC(6) 1,137,642 5.465 The Phoenix Holdings Ltd(7) 1,645,317 7.00 Treasury shares* 2,662,125 ​​(1) Moked's articles of association provides that each of Moked's shareholders shall have the right to direct Moked to dispose of such number of our shares corresponding to his or her relative shareholdings in Moked. In addition, ownership of all shares held by Moked are attributed to Mr. Izzy Sheratzky by virtue of his holdings in Moked. Please see Item 6.E above for the ownership of our shares attributed to Moked's shareholders. For further information please see Item 6.A - Directors and Senior Management under the caption 'Shareholders Agreement and Articles of Association of Moked Ituran Ltd' above. ​​​(2) Includes shares held by Moked Ituran Ltd., which ownership are attributed to some of these directors and executive officers. ​​​(3) The information presented herein is based on Form 13G filed by Vulcan Value Partners, LLC ('Vulcan') on February 16, 2021. According to the information presented on such Form 13G, Vulcan is an investment adviser, and various persons, including the investment companies and owners of the separate accounts to which Vulcan serves as investment adviser, have the right to receive or the power to direct the receipt of dividends from, or the proceeds from the sale of, the Company's securities that are the subject of Form 13G. ​​​(4) The information presented herein is based on Form 13G filed by FMR LLC. ('FMR') on February 8, 2021. According to the information presented on such Form 13G, the shares are beneficially owned by members of the Johnson family, including Abigail P. Johnson, are the predominant owners, directly or through trusts, of Series B voting common shares of FMR LLC, representing 49% of the voting power of FMR LLC. For further information on the beneficial ownership by the portfolio accounts, please refer to Form 13G filed by FMR on February 8, 2021. ​​​(5) The information presented herein is based on Form 13G filed by Renaissance Technologies LLC. ('RTC') on February 11, 2021. According to the information presented on such Form 13G, the shares are beneficially owned by RTC. For further information on the beneficial ownership by the portfolio accounts, please refer to Form 13G filed by RTC on February 11, 2021. ​​(6) The information presented herein is based on Form 13G filed by Gobi Capital LLC ('Gobi'). on February 12, 2021 . According to the information presented on such Form 13G. For further information on the beneficial ownership, please refer to Form 13G filed by Gobi on February 12, 2021. ​​(7) The information presented herein is based on Form 13G filed by The Phoenix Holdings Ltd. ('The Phoenix') on February 11, 2021. According to the information presented on such Form 13G, the shares are beneficially owned by The Phoneix Group. For further information on the beneficial ownership by the portfolio accounts, please refer to Form 13G filed by The Phoneix on February 11, 2021. As of December 2020, we had a total of 2,820 shareholders (including the Depository Trust Company) of record in the United States with registered addresses in the United States. The number of record holders in the United States is not representative of the number of beneficial holders nor is it representative of where such beneficial holders are resident since many of these ordinary shares were held of record by brokers or other nominees. * On December 26, 2017, we filed a registration statement on F-3 Form for Moked Ituran shares and our treasury shares. On January 9, 2018, our registration statement for Moked Ituran shares and our Treasury shares became effective. 50 B. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS Transactions with our directors and principal officers We purchase our insurance policies, including our directors' and officers' insurance, through Tzivtit Insurance Agency (1998) Ltd., an insurance agency owned by Efraim Sheratzky a director of the company and a shareholder of Moked, the brother of the President of our company and the uncle of both of our Co-Chief Executive Officers, and by Yigal Shani, who is one of our directors and is a shareholder of Moked. We pay an annual aggregate amount of NIS 1,481,000 or $ 430,000, for our basic insurance policies and NIS 3,019,000, or $ 877,000 for our directors' and officers' insurance policy. During 2020 Tzivtit Insurance Agency was entitled to commissions in an aggregate amount of NIS 449,000 or $ 130,000 which is paid by the insurance company on account of these policies. We have entered into indemnification agreements with each of our directors and officers and the officers and directors of our subsidiaries providing them with indemnification for liabilities or expenses incurred as a result of acts performed by them in their capacity as our directors and officers. Our general meeting of shareholders approved on January 28, 2014 an amendment to these indemnification agreements and the grant thereof to office holders, including controlling persons and their relatives, who serve at our company and its subsidiaries from time to time. For the full indemnification agreements as so approved, please see Exhibit 4.19 under Item 19 - Exhibits. Our general meeting of shareholders has also approved on January 28, 2014 the procurement from time to time of directors' and officers' insurance policies covering the liability of office holders, including controlling persons and their relatives, who serve at the Company and its subsidiaries from time to time, under the following terms: (a) the principal terms of the D&O insurance policies shall not materially deviate from the terms of our current directors' and officers' insurance policy; or (b) to the extent that the Company shall desire to procure a D&O insurance policy, which a material term thereof adversely deviates ( from our company's point of view) from the terms of the current policy, then our company's board of the directors shall confirm that, notwithstanding such deviation, our procurement of such policy is compatible with market terms and does not materially affect our profitability, assets or liabilities.. In February 2014, following the approval of our general meeting of shareholders on January 28, 2014, we entered into service agreements, setting forth the terms of service of our President and Co-Chief Executive Officers in compliance with our compensation policy for office holders; and E-Com entered into a service agreement setting forth the terms of service of its Chief Executive Officer in compliance with our compensation policy for officer holders. The principal terms of these agreements are as follows: Mr. Izzy Sheratzky shall provide his services as an independent contractor through A. Sheratzky Holdings Ltd., which shall be entitled to a monthly payment of NIS 225,000 (or $ 65,000) plus VAT, linked to the consumer price index for December 2013. At the request of the service provider, part of the fixed monthly pay may be granted through benefits, such as the provision of a company car for the use o/f Mr. Sheratzky and the payment of its maintenance costs and the cost of tax resulting there from the fixed monthly pay shall also include Mr. Sheratzky's entitlement for a 25 days' vacation and sick days as provided by law. The service provider shall also be entitled to payment or reimbursement of expenses, including hosting expenses, subsistence allowance abroad and participation in work-related home telephone expenses. The service provider shall be entitled to Target-based Cash Incentives and Excess Return Cash Incentives as detailed below. The agreement shall be in force for a period of 3 years and may be terminated upon 180 days' advance notice of termination; however, the company may terminate the agreement without an advance notice and without compensation if the following shall occur: (a) Mr. Sheratzky is convicted of a criminal offense involving moral turpitude; (b) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has breached his fiduciary duty towards the company; (c) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has materially breached the agreement through the unauthorized disclosure of company's secrets or competition with the company. The aggregate amounts paid to A. Sheratzky according this new service agreement in 2018, 2019 and 2020 were approximately $ 2,859,000 , $ 2,136,000 and $ 1,096,000 respectively (the numbers include 17% value added tax). 51 Mr. Eyal Sheratzky shall provide his services as an independent contractor through ORAS Capital Ltd. which shall be entitled to a monthly payment of NIS 175,000 (or $ 51,000) plus VAT, linked to the consumer price index for December 2013. At the request of the service provider, part of the fixed monthly pay may be granted through benefits, such as the provision of a company car for the use of Mr. Sheratzky and the payment of its maintenance costs and the cost of tax resulting therefrom. The fixed monthly pay shall also include Mr. Sheratzky's entitlement for a 25 days' vacation and sick days as provided by law. The service provider shall also be entitled to payment or reimbursement of expenses, including hosting expenses and subsistence allowance abroad. The service provider shall be entitled to Target-based Cash Incentives and Excess Return Cash Incentives as detailed below. The agreement shall be in force for a period of 3 years and may be terminated upon 180 days' advance notice of termination; however, the company may terminate the agreement without an advance notice and without compensation if the following shall occur: (a) Mr. Sheratzky is convicted of a criminal offense involving moral turpitude; (b) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has breached his fiduciary duty towards the company; (c) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has materially breached the agreement through the unauthorized disclosure of company's secrets or competition with the company. The aggregate amount paid to ORAS Capital Ltd in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was approximately $ 2,224,000, $ 1,707,000 and $ 864,000 respectively (the number includes value added tax). Mr. Nir Sheratzkyshall provide his services as an independent contractor through Galnir Management and Investments Ltd., which shall be entitled to a monthly payment of NIS 175,000 (or $ 51,000) plus VAT, linked to the consumer price index for December 2013. At the request of the service provider, part of the fixed monthly pay may be granted through benefits, such as the provision of a company car for the use of Mr. Sheratzky and the payment of its maintenance costs and the cost of tax resulting therefrom. The fixed monthly pay shall also include Mr. Sheratzky's entitlement for a 25 days' vacation and sick days as provided by law. The service provider shall also be entitled to payment or reimbursement of expenses, including hosting expenses and subsistence allowance abroad. The service provider shall be entitled to Target-based Cash Incentives and Excess Return Cash Incentives as detailed below. The agreement shall be in force for a period of 3 years and may be terminated upon 180 days' advance notice of termination; however, the company may terminate the agreement without an advance notice and without compensation if the following shall occur: (a) Mr. Sheratzky is convicted of a criminal offense involving moral turpitude; (b) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has breached his fiduciary duty towards the company; (c) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has materially breached the agreement through the unauthorized disclosure of company's secrets or competition with the company. The aggregate amount paid to Galnir Management and Investments Ltd, in 2018, 2019 and 2020 was approximately, $ 2,208,000, $ 1,707,000 and $ 864,000 respectively (the number includes value added tax). Mr. Gil Sheratzky shall provide his services as an independent contractor through ZERO-TO-ONE S.B.L. INVESTMENTS LTD., which shall be entitled to a monthly payment of NIS 125,000 (or $ 36,000) plus VAT, linked to the consumer price index for December 2013. At the request of the service provider, part of the fixed monthly pay may be granted through benefits, such as the provision of a company car for the use of Mr. Sheratzky and the payment of its maintenance costs and the cost of tax resulting therefrom. The fixed monthly pay shall also include Mr. Sheratzky's entitlement for a 25 days' vacation and sick days as provided by law. The service provider shall also be entitled to payment or reimbursement of expenses, including hosting expenses and subsistence allowance abroad. The service provider shall be entitled to Target-based Cash Incentives and Excess Return Cash Incentives as detailed below. The agreement shall be in force for a period of 3 years and may be terminated upon two months' advance notice of termination; however, E-Com may terminate the agreement without an advance notice and without compensation if the following shall occur: (a) Mr. Sheratzky is convicted of a criminal offense involving moral turpitude; (b) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has breached his fiduciary duty towards E-Com; (c) a final court ruling (without the possibility of appeal) determines that Mr. Sheratzky has materially breached the agreement through the unauthorized disclosure of E-Com' and/or company's secrets or competition with E-Com and/or the company. The aggregate amount paid to ZERO-TO-ONE S.B.L. INVESTMENTS LTD, in 2018, 2019 and 2020 according to this new service agreement, were approximately $ 1,039,000, $ 1,051,000 and $ 518,000 respectively (the numbers include value added tax). Messrs Izzy Sheratzky, Eyal Sheratzky, Nir Sheratzky and Gil Sheratzky, due to the Covid-19 effect on the society in general and including the Company, based on their own initiative, agreed temporarily to decrease their base salary by 25% from April 2020, for an indefinite period. Such reduction is in effect as of the date of this annual report. 52 Each of the above agreements also provides that the executives may request to provide their services to the company as an employee, and not through a service provider, and in such event, the they shall execute an employment agreement with the company, in lieu of the above service agreements, which shall also set forth the provisions of social security and other benefits that the company usually grants its senior executive officers (which may not deviate from the provisions of the Compensation Policy in this respect). In any event, it was agreed that the nature of the agreement pursuant to which the services are provided shall not affect the cost to us of the provision of the services as set forth in the service agreements. The aforementioned agreements were extended on April 20, 2020 (commencing as of February 1, 2020) subject to the approval of our next general shareholders meeting, for additional three years, with accordance to the provisions of Israeli Company Law and Israeli Companies Regulations (Relaxations in Transactions with Interested Parties) 5760-2000, and were approved accordingly by our compensation committee and our board of directors. Our shareholders meeting approved the aforementioned agreements for an additional period of three years on December 10, 2020. All agreements mentioned above are in compliance with our amended compensation policy as approved on November 7, 2016 and re approved on December 12, 2019, by the Company's general meeting of shareholders, which sets forth the principles of our office holders' compensation. The terms of the Cash Incentives applicable to each of Messrs. Izzy Sheratzky, Eyal Sheratzky, Nir Sheratzky and Gil Sheratzky (the 'Executive Office Holders'), as set forth in their agreements referred to above (the 'Agreements'), are as follows: • 'Target-based Cash Incentives' means a cash incentive awarded to the Executive Office Holders for the company's achievement of the following Profit-Before-Tax targets in each calendar year following the effective date of the above agreements, in which the Minimum Threshold (as defined below) has been achieved: Company's Profit-Before-Tax Targets (in USD thousands) Level of Incentive - As a Percentage of the Executive Office Holder's Annual Cost of Pay 24,001 - 27,500 20% 27,501-31,000 45% 31,001-35,000 75% 35,001-39,000 110% Above 39,001 150% 'Minimum Threshold' means, with respect to a particular calendar year, a Minimum Company's Return on Equity (as defined below) of 15%, and a minimum company's Profit before Tax of USD 24 million. 'Return on Equity' means, with respect to a particular calendar year, the ratio between the net income for such year and the average of the shareholders' equity at the beginning of such calendar year and at the end of each calendar quarter of such year; calculated in accordance with the company's audited or reviewed consolidated financial statements for such year, as the case may be, after taking into account Executive Officers' compensation, but excluding adjustments of the value of assets and obligations to their fair value in accordance with accounting standards. 'Profit-Before-Tax' means, with respect to a particular calendar year, the company's profit before tax for such year in accordance with the company's audited consolidated financial statements for such year, after taking into account Executive Officers' compensation, but excluding adjustments of the value of assets and obligations to their fair value in accordance with accounting standards. 53 'Executive Officers' means Office Holders of the Company ('Nosei Misra', as such term is defined in the Companies Law) who serve as the company's President, Co-CEOs and other executives who are deemed Office Holders of the company, as well as Office Holders of the company's Israeli wholly owned subsidiaries, provided they report to the CEO. 'Cost of Pay' means, with respect to independent contractors - their invoice amount plus company car and related expenses; and with respect to employees - their base pay (i.e. fixed gross amount payable to the employee in return for his services, excluding expenses, benefits and bonuses) plus 40% thereof. • Target-based Cash Incentives shall become payable upon the lapse of 30 days from the date of publication of the company's audited annual financial statements (the 'Entitlement Date'); and such cash incentive shall be paid on such date. However, if an Executive Office Holder's Target-based Cash Incentives exceed an amount equal to 100% of such Executive Office Holder's annual Cost of Pay (the '100% Threshold'), then 20% of the amount by which the Target-based Cash Incentives exceed the 100% Threshold (the 'Deferred Portion') shall not be paid on their Entitlement Date, but rather shall be deferred and paid in two equal installments on the first and second anniversary of the Entitlement Date, provided that the Minimum Threshold was achieved during the first calendar year (for the first installment) and during the second calendar year (for the second installment) following the Entitlement Date, respectively. The Deferred Portion shall be linked to the consumer price index known on the Entitlement Date. • The company may pay to the Executive Office Holders advances on account of expected Target-based Cash Incentives, based on the company's reviewed financial statements, prior to the Entitlement Date; provided that if on the Entitlement Date, it turns out that such advances exceed the Target-based Cash Incentives to which the Executive Office Holders are entitled, then the excess amounts shall be returned to the Company or shall be deducted from the payment of the remainder Target-based Cash Incentives on the Entitlement Date, as the case may be. • 'Excess Return Cash Incentives'means a cash grant based on the company's Stock Yield as compared to the Russell 2000 Index's Yield, as set forth below. 'Company's Stock Yield'means the percentage of increase or decrease of the company's stock price on Nasdaq over an Examined Period (as defined below), as adjusted for dividend distribution, calculated based on the average adjusted closing price of the company's shares on the Nasdaq during the 5 business days prior to and the 5 business days after the commencement and end of such Examined Period. 'Russell 2000 Index's Yield' means the percentage of increase or decrease of the Russell 2000 Index over an Examined Period, calculated based on the average Russell 2000 Index closing quotes during the 5 business days prior to and the 5 business days after the commencement and end of such Examined Period. At the end of each calendar year, the company shall examine the Company's Stock Yield since January 1 of such year or, with respect to the first year of such grant - since the date of its approval (an 'Examined Period'), as compared to the Russell 2000 Index's Yield over such Examined Period; and to the extent that the Company's Stock Yield exceeds the Russell 2000 Index's Yield for such period, each of the Executive Office Holders shall receive an amount equal to 50% of his monthly Cost of Pay for each 1% of excess return (in percentage points' terms), or a relative amount in the event of a partial excess return. For the avoidance of doubt, in the event that the Company's Stock Yield during such period is negative, no grant shall be awarded. The Excess Return Cash Incentive for each year shall not exceed an amount equal to the Executive Officer Holder's annual Cost of Pay. • In the event that an Agreement is terminated during a calendar year, the company's compensation committee and board of directors shall determine the relative amounts out of the Target-based Cash Incentives and/or Excess Return Cash Incentives to which the relevant Executive Office Holder is entitled for the portion of the year during which the Agreement was in force; and these amounts shall be paid within 30 days after the termination of service/employment, as the case may be. • On the date of determination of each Executive Office Holder's entitlement for a Target-based Cash Incentive for a particular year, the company's compensation committee shall examine whether the total amount of grants to which Executive Officers are entitled with respect to such calendar year and which constitute variable components of their terms of services (the 'Total Amount of Grants to Executive Officers'), exceed an amount equal to 10% of the Company's EBITDA for such year (the 'EBITDA's Threshold'), as calculated in accordance with data extracted from the company's audited consolidated annual financial statements, after taking into account the Executive Officers' fixed compensation but excluding their variable compensation. In such event, the amount by which the Total Amount of Grants to Executive Officers exceeds the EBITDA's Threshold shall be referred to as the 'Excess Amount'. 54 • In the event that the Total Amount of Grants to Executive Officers exceeds the EBITDA's Threshold, then the Target-based Cash Incentive and the Excess Return Cash Incentive to which an Executive Office Holder is entitled (together, the 'Grants') shall be reduced by an amount equal to the Executive Office Holder's Rate of Grants (as defined below) out of the Excess Amount. The term 'Executive Office Holder's Rate of Grants' means, with respect to a particular Executive Office Holder, the percentage which such Executive Office Holder's Grants constitute out of the Total Amount of Grants to Executive Officers. • The company's board of directors shall have the right, under special circumstances at its discretion, to reduce the amount of Grants to which the Executive Office Holders are entitled, upon a 60 days prior notice. • The Executive Office Holder shall be required to return any compensation paid to them on the basis of results included in financial statements that turned out to be erroneous and were subsequently restated in the company's financial statements published during the three year period following publication of the erroneous financial statements; to the extent they would not have been entitled to the compensation actually received had it been determined based on the restated financial statements. In such case, compensation amounts will be returned within 60 days from the date of publication of the restated financial statements, net of taxes that were withheld thereon. If the Executive Office Holder has a right to reclaim such tax payments with respect to Grants which were paid in excess, from the relevant tax authorities, then the Executive Office Holder shall reasonably act to reclaim such amounts from the tax authorities and upon their receipt, shall remit them to the company. In 2020 Executive Office Holders were eligible to Target based cash incentives at the maximum rate of (150%) as follows (which is included in the aforementioned payments according to the above new service agreements. Executive Office Holders Target-based Cash Incentive Deferred Portion for the next 2 years Deferred Portion from last 2 years Total to be paid for 2020: Izzy Sheratzky 1,124,216 (78,434 ) 78,434 1,124,216 Eyal Sheratzky 915,059 (61,004 ) 61,004 915,059 Nir Sheratzky 915,059 (61,004 ) 61,004 915,059 Gil Sheratzky 653,61 (43,574 ) 43,574 653,614 For the full-service agreements regarding the services of our President, Co-Chief Executive Officers and the Chief Executive Officer of E-Com, please see Exhibits 4.9-4.12(a) attached hereto. On January 28, 2014, our general meeting of shareholders re-approved the terms of engagement of Professor Yehuda Kahane, which were set forth in a financial services agreement, dated March 23, 1998, between our company and Professor Kahane. Pursuant to this agreement, as amended in May 2003, we are obligated to pay Professor Kahane a monthly consulting fee of NIS 15,000, or approximately $ 4,000, linked to the Israeli consumer price index as known on May 1, 2003. The term of the agreement automatically renews every two-years; however, either party may terminate it by providing a 180-day prior notice. The aggregate amounts paid to Professor Kahane by virtue of this agreement in each of the years 2018, 2019, 2020 were approximately, $ 61,000 , $ 62,000 and $ 64,000 respectively. Transactions with our affiliates and associates We purchase our GPS/GPRS equipment from our subsidiary, E.R.M Electronic Systems Limited. In , 2018 , 2019 and 2020 , Ituran, including its subsidiaries in Brazil and USA, purchased GPS/GPRS equipment from E.R.M in the sum of approximately, NIS 71.7 Million (or $ 19.9 Million) , NIS 51.6 Million (or $ 14.5 Million) and NIS 54.5 Million (or $ 15.8 Million) respectively. 55 C. INTERESTS OF EXPERTS AND COUNSEL Not applicable ITEM 8. FINANCIAL INFORMATION A. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS AND OTHER FINANCIAL INFORMATION For the audited financial statements and audit reports required to be contained in this annual report, please see Item 18 below. Material Legal Proceedings On June 24, 2010 the Brazilian Internal Revenue Service issued a tax assessment that claimed the payment, at the time of filing the tax assessment, of R$5,567,032 (approximately US$ 3,120,000 at the time) including interest and penalties, following the offsetting on October 1, 2005 of an amount of approximately US$ 2.1 million of a receivable held by Ituran Beheer BV, a Dutch legal entity held by us, against accumulated losses of our subsidiary Ituran Sistemas de Monitamento Ltda, which originated from a technology transfer agreement executed by and between Ituran Brazil and OGM Investments B.V. (also a Dutch company held by us). The decision of the administrative court of the first level was unfavorable to us and therefore we have filed an appeal to the Administrative Court of Appeals in São Paulo. In October 2013, we were notified that the Administrative Court of Appeal has partially accepted our administrative defense in order to reduce the percentage of penalty imposed on us. Subsequently, Ituran Brazil filed a Special Appeal to the Superior Court of Tax Appeals, an administrative venue. The Special Appeal lodged by Ituran Brazil was not accepted by the Superior Court of Tax Appeals. Ituran Brazil challenged the tax assessment before a Federal Court of Law by our special appeal, which was rejected on January 18th, 2016, and terminated the administrative venue. On March 15, 2016, we have taken the dispute to Judiciary venue, and filed a lawsuit in order to challenge the administrative decision. On July 2016 the federal government filed its defense, and on Sept. 2016 we filed counterarguments and request for the drafting of an accounting report to be made by a court-appointed expert. On April 3, 2017 the judge analyzed our request and granted the accounting report by a court - appointed expert. On February 2021, the Federal court denied both ours and Federal Government's Appeal. Against such a decision we filed an appeal. Federal Government has not filed an appeal yet (their deadline is April 30th, 2021). In case Federal Government will not file an appeal then we shall need to pay remainder debt of approximately R$2 million. As of April 2021, the aggregate sum claimed pursuant to the tax assessment (principal amount, interest and penalties) is estimated at R$12.8 million (approximately US$ 2.29 million). On January 12, 2016, Brazilian Federal Communication Agency - Anatel issued an additional tax assessment for FUST contribution (contribution on telecommunication services) levied on the monitoring services rendered by us regarding the year of 2012 which amounts on April 2021 to R$ 3,573,944 (approximately US$ 639,000) including interest and penalties. This amount added up to the previous FUST tax assessments for the years 2007 and 2008 which was issued on October, 20, 2011, and including interest and penalties. on December 2020 amounts to R$ 5,312,970_ (approximately US$ 1,298,000), to FUST tax assessment for the year 2010 which including interest and penalties, on December 2020 amounts to R$ 3,718,100 (approximately US$ 907,000) and to FUST tax assessment for the year 2011 (and January 2012) which including interest and penalties, on December 2020 amounts to R$ _3,711,050_(approximately US$ 905,000). Due to such last tax assessment, in December 2020, the aggregate amount claimed by Anatel increased to approximately US$ 3.749 million. The reason Anatel demand the payment of FUST from us is the fact that in order to provide monitoring services we need to operate telecommunication equipment in a given radio frequency. We hold a telecommunication license from Anatel (for information on our licenses see item 4B. 'Information on the company' - 'Business overview' under the caption 'Regulatory Environment'). The authorities have construed that we render telecommunication services and FUST should be levied in relation to Net Revenues. Based on the legal opinion of the subsidiary's Brazilian legal counsel we believe that such claim is without merit, the interpretation of the legislation is mistaken, given that we don't render telecommunication services, but rather services of monitoring goods and persons for security purposes and therefore the chances of our success are more likely than not. We have filed our defense for the years 2007 and 2008 on December 2011. Our Defense for the year 2010 was filed on November 2014, our defense for the year 2011 (and January 2012) was filed on February 2016 and our Defense for the year 2012 was filed on February 2016. We are currently awaiting the Lower Court decisions on all the aforementioned FUST claims. On November 22, 2016, Brazilian Federal Communication Agency - Anatel - issued an additional tax assessment for FUNTELL contribution (contribution to Fund for the Technological Development of Telecommunication) levied on the monitoring services rendered by us regarding the year of 2012 which on December 2020 amounts to R$ 1,463,660 (approximately US$ 281,000) including interest and penalties. This amount added up to the previous FUNTELL tax assessments for the year 2007, which was issued on July 13, 2011, and including interest and penalties, on December 2020 amounts to R$ 993,737 (approximately US$ 191,000), to FUNTELL tax assessment for the year 2008 which including interest and penalties, on December 2020 amounts to R$ 979,653 (approximately US$ 188,000), to FUNTELL tax assessment for the year 2010 which including interest and penalties, on December 2020 amounts to R$ 1,380,993 (approximately US$ 265000) and 2011 which on December 2020 amounts to R$ 1,450,000 (approximately US$ 278,000) including interest and penalties. Due to such last tax assessment, on December 2020 the aggregate amount claimed by Anatel increased to approximately US$ 1.203 million. The reason Anatel demands the payment of FUNTELL from us is the fact that in order to provide monitoring services we need to operate telecommunication equipment in a given radio frequency. We hold a telecommunication license from Anatel (for information on our licenses see item 4B. 'Information on the company' - 'Business overview' under the caption 'Regulatory Environment'). The authorities have construed that we render telecommunication services and FUNTELL should be levied in relation to Net Revenues. Based on the legal opinion of the subsidiary's Brazilian legal counsel we believe that such claim is without merit, the interpretation of the legislation is mistaken, given that we don't render telecommunication services, but rather services of monitoring goods and persons for security purposes and therefore the chances of our success are more likely than not. We have filed our defenses as follows: for the year 2007 on July 2011, for the year 2008 on June 2011, for the year 2010 on December 2014, for the year 2011 on October 2015, and for the year 2012 on November 2016. On March 27, 2018 the Administrative published a decision which rejected our defense for year 2011 and we filed an appeal. We are currently awaiting the Administrative decisions in several level on all the aforementioned FUNTELL claims. 56 On July 13, 2015 we received a purported class action lawsuit which was filed against the Company in the District Court of Central Region in Tel-Aviv, by one plaintiff who is a subscriber of the Company, alleging that the Company, which was declared a monopoly under the Israeli Antitrust Law, 1988, unlawfully abused its power as a monopoly and discriminated between its customers. The plaintiff claims that the alleged discrimination resulted from the Company charging higher monthly subscription fees from customers who are obliged by insurance company requirements to install location and recovery systems in their vehicles than the monthly subscription fees that are charged from customers who are not required by insurance companies to install location and recovery systems in their vehicles. In addition, the plaintiff claims that the Company offers to customers who are not required by insurance companies to install location and recovery systems in their vehicles, a discounted warrantee service to their location and recovery systems. The plaintiff claims in addition to the above, that such actions raise additional causes of action against the Company such as negotiations without good faith, executing contract without good faith, breach of contract, unjust enrichment, breach of consumer protection laws, tort laws, and breach of statutory duty. The lawsuit is yet to be approved as a class action. The total amount claimed if the lawsuit is approved as a class action was estimated by the plaintiff to be approximately NIS 300 million (approximately USD 93 million). Our defense against the approval of the class action lawsuit was filed on January 3, 2016. The plaintiff has responded to our defense on February 29, 2016. Hearing for first stage, i.e. whether claim will be approved as a class action are over and parties filed their summaries. On November 17, 2020, the court informed the parties that it decided to stall his decision whether to prove the class action, until The Supreme Court of Israel will render its decision in another case that involves a relevant issue. A class action lawsuit based on similar claims, against the Company, which was filed on form 6-K on March 22, 2011, was dismissed by the court on the request of both parties, on March 5, 2012 for a small compensation to the plaintiff and his attorneys, in a total amount of NIS 30,000 (approximately USD 8,700). Such dismissal of a similar class action lawsuit may have a positive effect on the Company's defense against the current lawsuit. Based on an opinion of our legal counsels, we have good defense arguments in respect of claims made by the plaintiff and that the chances that the lawsuit will not be approved as a class action lawsuit are higher than it will be approved. While we cannot predict the outcome of this case, if we are not successful in defending our claim, we could be subject to significant costs, adversely affecting our results of operations. 10.B. - 'Memorandum and Articles of Association' - 'Our Corporate Practices under the Israeli Companies Law' under the caption 'Approval of Transactions under Israeli law' Dividend distribution policy For a description of our dividend policy, see Item 5.B - Liquidity and Capital Resources above. B. SIGNIFICANT CHANGES Except as stated in this annual report, there are no significant changes since December 31, 2020. ITEM 9. THE OFFER AND LISTING A. LISTING DETAILS AND MARKET PRICE INFORMATION Our ordinary shares have been trading on Nasdaq under the symbol 'ITRN' since September 2005 and were traded on the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange from May 1998 and until May 2016. The delisting in Israel had no effect upon our continued listing on the NASDAQ in the United States, and all shareholders continue to trade our shares on NASDAQ. 57 B. PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION Not applicable C. MARKETS Our ordinary shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol 'ITRN'. For information on the delisting from Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange, see Item 9.A - Price History of Our Shares above. D. SELLING SHAREHOLDERS Not applicable E. DILUTION Not applicable F. EXPENSES OF THE ISSUE Not applicable ITEM 10. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION A. SHARE CAPITAL Not applicable B. MEMORANDUM AND ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION Our number with the Israeli Registrar of Companies is 52-004381-1. Our purpose appears in our memorandum of association and includes engaging in any lawful business. Articles of Association; Israeli Companies Law Articles of Association Pursuant to our articles of association our objectives are to engage in any lawful business and our purpose is to operate in accordance with business considerations to maximize our profits. We may take into consideration, inter alia, the interests of our creditors, employee and the public interest. Please also see a summarized description of our purposes and activities under the caption 'Overview' in Item B.4. above. Our Corporate Practice Under The Israeli Companies Law Approval of Transactions under Israeli Law Directors and executive officers Fiduciary duties Israeli law codifies the fiduciary duties that office holders owe to a company. An office holder is defined as any director, managing director, general manager, chief executive officer, executive vice president, vice president, other manager directly subordinate to the general manager or any other person assuming the responsibilities of any of these positions regardless of that person's title. Each person listed in the table under 'Management-Executive Officers and Directors' is an office holder of our company under the Israeli Companies Law. An office holder's fiduciary duties consist of a duty of loyalty and a duty of care. The duty of loyalty requires the office holder to avoid any conflict of interest between the office holder's position in the company and personal affairs, and proscribes any competition with the company or the exploitation of any business opportunity of the company in order to receive personal advantage for himself or others. This duty also requires him or her to reveal to the company any information or documents relating to the company's affairs that the office holder has received due to his or her position as an office holder. The duty of care requires an office holder to act with a level of care that a reasonable office holder in the same position would employ under the same circumstances. This includes the duty to use reasonable means to obtain information regarding the advisability of a given action submitted for his or her approval or performed by virtue of his or her position and all other relevant information pertaining to these actions. 58 Disclosure of Personal interest Israeli law requires that an office holder promptly disclose to the board of directors any personal interest that he or she may have and all related material information known to him or her concerning any existing or proposed transaction with the company. A personal interest, as defined by the Israeli Companies Law, includes a personal interest of any person in an act or transaction of the company, including a personal interest of one's relative or of a corporate body in which such person or a relative of such person is a 5% or greater shareholder, a holder of 5% or more of the voting rights, a director or general manager, or in which he or she has the right to appoint at least one director or the general manager, but excluding a personal interest stemming solely from one's ownership of shares in the company. A personal interest also includes personal interest of a person voting pursuant to a proxy given by another person even if the other person does not have personal interest, regardless of whether the person given the proxy to vote at the meeting is given directions to vote in a certain manner or given discretion to vote independently. An office holder must disclose his personal interest no later than the first meeting of the company's board of directors that discusses the particular transaction. An office holder is not obliged to disclose such information if the personal interest of the office holder derives solely of the personal interest of his or her relative in a transaction that is not an 'extraordinary transaction.' The Israeli Companies Law defines an 'extraordinary transaction' as a transaction not in the ordinary course of business, not on market terms or that is likely to have a material impact on the company's profitability, assets or liabilities. The term 'relative' is defined by the Israeli Companies Law as a spouse, sibling, parent, grandparent, descendent, and descendent, brother, sister or parent of a spouse or the spouse of any of the foregoing. The Israeli Companies Law provides that once an office holder has complied with the disclosure requirement, a company may approve a transaction between the company and the office holder or a third party in which the office holder has a personal interest, or approve an action by the office holder that would otherwise be deemed a breach of duty of loyalty. Such a transaction generally requires approval by the board of directors, unless the articles of association provide otherwise. Our articles of association do not provide otherwise. If the transaction considered is an extraordinary transaction, audit committee approval is required prior to approval by the board of directors. For the approval of arrangements regarding the compensation, indemnification or insurance of executive officers and directors, see 'Compensation arrangements' below. A company may not approve a transaction or action that is adverse to the company's interest or that is not performed by the office holder in good faith. A director who has a personal interest in a matter involving an extraordinary transaction, as defined in the Israeli Companies Law, which is considered at a meeting of the board of directors or the audit committee may not attend that meeting or vote on that matter, unless a majority of the directors or members of the audit committee, as applicable, also have a personal interest in the matter. Any transaction in which a majority of the directors has a personal interest requires shareholder approval. Compensation arrangements Subject to the provisions relating to related-party transactions as described below, the terms of office of office holders other than the chief executive officer and directors, require the approval of both our compensation committee and the board of directors; and the terms of office of chief executive officers and directors require the approval of the compensation committee, the board of directors and our shareholders. However due to the change in the Israeli Company law, from February 2016, the extension or renewal of terms of office of chief executive officer, which terms are not improving the previous terms or not significantly different, and are according to the compensation policy, shall not require approval by the shareholders meeting. In addition, according to recent changes in Israeli Company law, chief executive officer can decide upon insignificant change in the terms of office of his subordinate officers, subject to additional conditions and requirement to include such right in the compensation policy of the company (such requirement was fulfilled in our renewed compensation policy which was approved by our shareholder's committee on November 7, 2016). In addition, according to Israeli Company Regulations (Relaxations in Transactions with Interested Parties) 5760-2000, transaction with board members and chief executive, on their term of office, which is according to the compensation policy and according to terms of office which are not better than the terms of office of previous holder of such position or there is no significant difference between the two engagements and relevant circumstances, including the scope of employment, may be approved by our compensation committee and the board of directors, and will not require general shareholders meeting approval until the next general meeting which will be announced by the company. 'terms of office' includes the grant of an exemption, insurance, undertaking to indemnify or indemnification, retirement compensation, and any benefit, other payment or an undertaking to pay, which are granted by virtue of serving as an office holder. Shareholders Controlling shareholders Pursuant to Israeli law, the disclosure requirements regarding personal interests that apply to an office holder also apply to a 'controlling shareholder' of a public company. A 'controlling shareholder' is a shareholder who has the ability to direct the activities of a company, and for the purpose of the disclosure requirements and approval of related party transactions, the term includes any shareholder holding 25% or more of the voting rights if no other shareholder holds more than 50% of the voting rights in the company. Two or more shareholders with a personal interest in the approval of the same transaction are deemed to be one shareholder. Currently there is no shareholder of us who holds more than 25% of the voting rights. 59 Required approval Extraordinary transactions of a public company and a controlling shareholder, or in which a controlling shareholder has a personal interest, including a private placement in which a controlling shareholder has a personal interest, a transaction concerning the terms of compensation of the controlling shareholder or the controlling shareholder's relative, directly or indirectly, through a company controlled by him in respect of receipt of services from same and if he is an office holder or an employee - the terms of his employment, generally require the approval of the audit committee (or with respect to Terms of Office and Employment - the compensation committee), the board of directors and the shareholders, in that order. If required, shareholder approval must include the majority of shares voted at the meeting. In addition, either: ▪ the majority must include at least the majority of the shares of disinterested shareholders voted at the meeting; or ▪ the total number of shares of disinterested shareholders who voted against the transaction must not exceed 2% of the aggregate voting rights in the company. Transactions for a period of more than three years generally need to be brought for approval in accordance with the above procedures every three years. A Shareholder is required according to Israeli Companies Law in certain votes on transactions to disclose his/her personal interest. Failure to disclose such interest will invalidate the casted vote of such shareholder and the Company shall not count it. According to our Articles of Association, a Shareholder seeking to vote using a proxy with respect to a resolution which requires that the majority for its adoption include at least a specified majority of the votes of all those not having a personal interest (as defined in the Companies Law) shall mark on the Proxy, if he or she has Personal Interest in such resolution, and in such case the Company will not count his/her vote for such resolution. In event the shareholder will vote by other means than Proxy, he/she shall notify the company of his/her Personal Interest in writing prior to the time of the General Meeting. Such notice either in Proxy or in writing (as applicable) shall be a condition for the right to vote with respect to a resolution which requires that the majority for its adoption include at least a specified majority of the votes of all those not having a Personal Interest. Shareholder duties Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, a shareholder has a duty to act in good faith and in customary way toward the company and other shareholders and to refrain from abusing his or her power in the company, including, among other things, in voting at the general meeting of shareholders and class meetings with respect to the following matters: ▪ an amendment to the company's articles of association; ▪ an increase of the company's authorized share capital; ▪ a merger; or ▪ interested party transactions that require shareholder approval. In addition, specified shareholders have a duty of fairness toward the company. These shareholders include any controlling shareholder, any shareholder who knows that it possesses the power to determine the outcome of a shareholder vote and any shareholder who has the power to appoint or to prevent the appointment of an office holder of the company or other power towards the company. The Israeli Companies Law does not describe the substance of this duty except to state that the remedies generally available upon a breach of contract will also apply in the event of a breach of the duty to act with fairness. Anti take-over provisions; mergers and acquisitions under Israeli Law Tender offers Full Tender Offer. A person wishing to acquire shares or any class of shares, or voting rights of a publicly traded Israeli company and who would, as a result, hold over 90% of the company's issued and outstanding share capital or of a class of shares that are listed, is required by the Israeli Companies Law to make a tender offer to all of the company's shareholders or all shareholders of such class of shares, as applicable, for the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of the company or of that class of shares, as applicable. If the shareholders who do not respond to the offer hold less than 5% of the issued share capital of the company or of that class of shares, as applicable, and the majority of shareholders who are disinterested accepted the offer, then all of the shares that the acquirer offered to purchase will be transferred to the acquirer by operation of law (however, full tender offer shall be accepted if shareholders who objected to the offer constituted less than 2% of the issued and outstanding share capital of the company to which the offer relates). However, the shareholders may petition the court to determine that the consideration for the shares constituted less than their fair value and that their fair value should be paid to the offerees. If the full tender offer is not accepted as described above, the acquirer may not acquire shares from shareholders who accepted the tender offer that would provide it over 90% of the company's issued and outstanding share capital or of the shares comprising such class, as applicable. 60 Special Tender Offer. The Israeli Companies Law provides that an acquisition of shares of a public company must be made by means of a tender offer if as a result of the acquisition the purchaser would become a holder of 25% or more of the voting rights of the company. This rule does not apply if there is already another holder of 25% or more of the voting rights of the company. Similarly, the Israeli Companies Law provides that an acquisition of shares in a public company must be made by means of a tender offer if as a result of the acquisition the purchaser would become a holder of more than 45% of the voting rights of the company, if there is no other holder of more than 45% of the voting rights of the company. The foregoing provisions do not apply to: ▪ a private placement in which the company's shareholders approved such holder owning 25% or more of the voting rights of the company (provided that there is no other shareholder that holds 25% or more of the voting rights of the company); or more than 45% of the voting rights of the company (provided that there is no other shareholder that holds 45% or more of the voting rights of the company); or ▪ a purchase from an existing holder of 25% or more of the voting rights of the company that results in another person becoming a holder of 25% or more of the voting rights of the company; or ▪ purchase from an existing holder of more than 45% of the voting rights of the company that results in another person becoming a holder of more than 45% of the voting rights of the company. In the event that a special tender offer is made, a company's board of directors is required to express its opinion on the advisability of the offer or shall abstain from expressing any opinion if it is unable to do so, provided that it gives the reasons for its abstention. An office holder in a target company who, in his or her capacity as an office holder, performs an action the purpose of which is to cause the failure of an existing or foreseeable special tender offer or is to impair the chances of its acceptance, is liable to the potential purchaser and shareholders for damages, unless such office holder acted in good faith and had reasonable grounds to believe he or she was acting for the benefit of the company. However, office holders of the target company may negotiate with the potential purchaser in order to improve the terms of the special tender offer and may further negotiate with third parties in order to obtain a competing offer. If a special tender offer was accepted by a majority of the shareholders who announced their stand on such offer, then shareholders who did not announce their stand or who had objected to the offer may accept the offer within four days of the last day set for the acceptance of the offer. In the event that a special tender offer is accepted, the purchaser or any person or entity controlling it at the time of the offer or under common control with the purchaser or such controlling person or entity shall refrain from making a subsequent tender offer for the purchase of shares of the target company and cannot execute a merger with the target company for a period of one year from the date of the offer, unless the purchaser or such person or entity undertook to effect such an offer or merger in the initial special tender offer. Regulations promulgated under the Israeli Companies Law provide that these tender offer requirements do not apply to companies whose shares are listed for trading outside of Israel if, according to the law in the country in which the shares are traded or the rules and regulations of the stock exchange on which the shares are traded: • There is a limitation on acquisition of any level of control of the company, or • The acquisition of any level of control requires the purchaser to offer a tender offer to the public. Merger The Israeli Companies Law permits merger transactions if approved by each party's board of directors and shareholders. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law and our articles of association as currently in effect, merger transactions may be approved by holders of a simple majority of our shares present, in person or by proxy, at a general meeting and voting on the transaction. In determining whether the required majority has approved the merger in the event of 'cross ownership' between the merging companies, namely, if our shares are held by the other party to the merger, or by any person holding at least 25% of the outstanding voting shares or 25% of the means of appointing directors of the other party to the merger, then a vote against the merger by holders of the majority of the shares present and voting, excluding shares held by the other party or by such person, or anyone acting on behalf of either of them, including any of their affiliates, is sufficient to reject the merger transaction. If the transaction would have been approved but for the exclusion of the votes of certain shareholders as provided above, a court may still approve the merger upon the request of holders of at least 25% of the voting rights of a company, if the court holds that the merger is fair and reasonable, taking into account the value of the parties to the merger and the consideration offered to the shareholders. Upon the request of a creditor of either party to the proposed merger, the court may delay or prevent the merger if it concludes that there exists a reasonable concern that, as a result of the merger, the surviving company will be unable to satisfy the obligations of any of the parties to the merger. In addition, a merger may not be consummated unless at least 50 days have passed from the time that a proposal for approval of the merger has been filed with the Israeli Registrar of Companies and 30 days have passed from the date of the approval of the shareholders of the merging companies. 61 The Israeli Companies Law further provides that the foregoing approval requirements will not apply to shareholders of a wholly owned subsidiary in a roll-up merger transaction, or to the shareholders of the acquirer if: ▪ the transaction is not accompanied by an amendment to the acquirer's memorandum or articles of association; ▪ the transaction does not contemplate the issuance of more than 20% of the voting rights of the acquirer that would result in any shareholder becoming a controlling shareholder; and ▪ there is no 'cross-ownership' of shares of the merging companies, as described above. For these purposes, 'controlling shareholder' is a shareholder who has the ability to direct the activities of a company, including a shareholder who owns 25% or more of the voting rights if no other shareholder owns more than 50% of the voting rights. The Israeli Companies Law allows us to create and issue shares having rights different from those attached to our ordinary shares, including shares providing certain preferred or additional rights to voting, distributions or other matters and shares having preemptive rights. In the future, if we do create and issue a class of shares other than our ordinary shares, such class of shares, depending on the specific rights that may be attached to them, may delay or prevent a takeover or otherwise prevent our shareholders from realizing a potential premium over the market value of their ordinary shares. The authorization of a new class of shares will require an amendment to our articles of association. Shareholders voting at such a meeting will be subject to the restrictions under the Israeli Companies Law. See 'Voting, Shareholder Meetings and Resolutions' below. Dividend and Liquidation Rights. We may declare a dividend to be paid to the holders of our ordinary shares according to their rights and interests in our profits. If we dissolve, after satisfaction of liabilities to creditors, our assets will be distributed to the holders of our ordinary shares in proportion to their shareholdings. This right may be affected by the grant of preferential dividend or distribution rights to the holders of a class of shares with preferential rights that may be authorized in the future. Our articles of association provide that shareholder approval would not be required for the declaration of dividends. Dividends may only be paid out of our retained earnings or 'profits' accrued over a period of two years, as defined in the Israeli Companies Law, whichever is greater, according to the last reviewed or audited financial reports of the company, provided that the date of the financial reports is not more than six months before the date of distribution (the 'profits' test), and further provided that there is no reasonable concern that a payment of a dividend will prevent us from satisfying our existing and foreseeable obligations as they become due, as determined by our Board of Directors. However, if we do not meet the profit requirement, a court may allow us to distribute a dividend, as long as the court is convinced that there is no reasonable risk that a distribution might prevent us from being able to meet our existing and anticipated obligations as they become due. For more information on our ability to grant or declare dividends, see Item 8.A - Financial Information under the caption 'Dividend Distribution Policy' above. Voting, Shareholder Meetings and Resolutions. As a foreign private issuer, we have elected to follow our home country practices in lieu of the Nasdaq Marketplace Rule requiring an issuer to hold its annual meeting of its shareholders no later than one year after the end of the issuer's fiscal year-end. Specifically, according to the Israeli Companies Law, we are required to hold an annual general meeting of our shareholders once every calendar year, and no later than 15 months after the date of the previous annual general meeting. All meetings other than the annual general meeting of shareholders are referred to as special meetings. Our Board of Directors may call special meetings whenever it sees fit, at such time and place, within or outside of Israel, as it may determine. In addition, the Israeli Companies Law provides that the board of directors of a public company is required to convene a special meeting upon the request of (a) any two directors of the company or one quarter of its board of directors or (b) one or more shareholders holding, in the aggregate, (i) 5% of the outstanding shares of the company and 1% of the voting power in the company or (ii) 5% of the voting power in the company. Pursuant to our articles of association, shareholders are entitled to participate and vote at general meetings and are the shareholders of record on a date to be decided by our Board of Directors, provided that such date is not more than 40 days, nor less than four days, prior to the date of the general meeting, except as otherwise permitted by the Israeli Companies Law. Furthermore, the Israeli Companies Law dictates that resolutions regarding the following matters must be passed at a general meeting of our shareholders: ▪ amendments to our articles of association; ▪ appointment or termination of our auditors; ▪ appointment and dismissal of external directors; ▪ approval of acts and transactions requiring general meeting approval pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law; ▪ increase or reduction of our authorized share capital; ▪ a merger; and ▪ the exercise of the Board of Directors' powers by a general meeting, if the Board of Directors is unable to exercise its powers and the exercise of any of its powers is required for our proper management. 62 The Israeli Companies Law and our articles of association require that a notice of any annual or special shareholders meeting will be provided 21 days prior to the meeting, except where the regulation prescribe for a period of not less than 35 days if the agenda includes certain resolutions to be adopted at the general meeting. Pursuant to our articles of association, holders of ordinary shares have one vote for each ordinary share held on all matters submitted to a vote of the shareholders. These voting rights may be affected by the grant of any special voting rights to the holders of a class of shares with preferential rights that we may authorize in the future. The quorum required for our ordinary meetings of shareholders consists of at least two shareholders present in person or by proxy, who hold or represent between them at least thirty-three and one-third percent of the total outstanding voting rights. A meeting adjourned for lack of a quorum generally is adjourned to the same day in the following week at the same time and place or on a later date specified in the summons or notice of the meeting. At the reconvened meeting, any number of our shareholders present in person or by proxy shall constitute a lawful quorum. Our articles of association provide that, other than with respect to the amendment of the provisions of the articles of association with respect to the appointment of directors and a resolution for removal of a director and the resolution of removal of a director, which action requires a majority vote of 75%, all resolutions of the shareholders require a simple majority. Israeli law does not provide for public companies such as ours to have shareholder resolutions adopted by means of a written consent in lieu of a shareholders meeting. The Israeli Companies Law provides that a shareholder, in exercising his or her rights and performing his or her obligations toward the company and its other shareholders, must act in good faith and in an acceptable manner and avoid abusing his or her powers. This is required, among other things, when voting at general meetings on matters such as changes to the articles of association, increasing the company's registered capital, mergers and approval of related-party transactions. In addition, pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, any controlling shareholder, any shareholder who knows that its vote can determine the outcome of a shareholder vote and any shareholder who, under the company's articles of association, can appoint or prevent the appointment of an office holder, is required to act with fairness towards the company. An ordinary resolution requires approval by the holders of a simple majority of the voting rights represented at the meeting, in person, by proxy or by written ballot, and voting on the resolution. Under the Israeli Companies Law, unless otherwise provided in the articles of association or applicable law, all resolutions of the shareholders require a simple majority. A resolution for the voluntary winding up of the company requires the approval of holders of 75% of the voting rights represented at the meeting, in person, by proxy or by written ballot and voting on the resolution. For information regarding the majority required for approval of related party transactions, see 'Approval of related party transactions under Israeli law' above. Transfer of Shares and Notice. Our ordinary shares that are fully paid are issued in registered form and may be freely transferred under our articles of association unless the transfer is restricted or prohibited by applicable law or rules of a stock exchange on which the shares are traded. Election of Directors. Our ordinary shares do not have cumulative voting rights in the election of directors. As a result, the holders of a majority of the voting power represented at a shareholders meeting have the power to elect all of our directors, subject to the special approval requirements for external directors described under the caption 'External directors' in Item 6.C. - 'Board Practices' above. Pursuant to the Israeli Companies Law, the procedures for the appointment and removal and the term of office of directors, other than external directors, may be contained in the articles of association of a company. Our articles of association provide for staggered terms for directors. This provision may be amended only by a vote of 75% of our shares voting at a meeting of shareholders. The appointing mechanism of our directors is further described under the caption 'Shareholders Agreement and Articles of Association of Moked Ituran Ltd.' in item 6.A. - 'Directors and Senior Management' above. Insurance, Indemnification and Exculpation of Directors and Officers. Under the Israeli Companies Law, a company may not exculpate an office holder from liability for a breach of the duty of loyalty. An Israeli company may exculpate an office holder in advance from liability to the company, in whole or in part, for damages caused to the company as a result of a breach of duty of care but only if a provision authorizing such exculpation is included in its articles of association. Our articles of association do not include such a provision. An Israeli company may not exculpate a director for liability arising out of a breach of duty of care in respect of a prohibited dividend or distribution to shareholders. 63 Under the Israeli Companies Law, a company may indemnify an office holder in respect of the following liabilities and expenses incurred for acts performed as an office holder, either in advance of an event or following an event, provided a provision authorizing such indemnification is included in its articles of association: • Financial liability imposed on him or her in favor of another person pursuant to a judgment, settlement or arbitrator's award approved by a court. However, if an undertaking to indemnify an office holder with respect to such liability is provided in advance then such an undertaking must be limited to events which, in the opinion of the board of directors, can be foreseen based on the company's activities when the undertaking to indemnify is given, and to an amount or according to criteria determined by the board of directors as reasonable under the circumstances, and such undertaking shall detail the abovementioned events and amount or criteria. • Reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred by the office holder as a result of an investigation or proceeding instituted against him or her by an authority authorized to conduct such investigation or proceeding, provided that (i) no indictment was filed against such office holder as a result of such investigation or proceeding, and (ii) no financial liability, such as a criminal penalty, was imposed upon him or her as a substitute for the criminal proceeding as a result of such investigation or proceeding or, if such financial liability was imposed, it was imposed with respect to an offense that does not require proof of criminal intent or in connection with monetary penalty. • Reasonable litigation expenses, including attorneys' fees, incurred by the office holder or imposed by a court in proceedings instituted against him or her by the company, on its behalf or by a third party or in connection with criminal proceedings in which the office holder was acquitted or as a result of a conviction for an offense that does not require proof of criminal intent. Under the Israeli Companies Law, a company may obtain insurance for an office holder against liabilities incurred in his or her capacity as an office holder if and to the extent provided in the company's articles of association. • A breach of duty of loyalty to the company, to the extent that the office holder acted in good faith and had a reasonable basis to believe that the act would not prejudice the company. • A breach of duty of care to the company or to a third party, including a breach arising out of the negligent conduct of the office holder. • A financial liability imposed on the office holder in favor of a third party. An Israeli company may not indemnify or insure an office holder against any of the following: • a breach of duty of loyalty, except to the extent that the office holder acted in good faith and had a reasonable basis to believe that the act would not prejudice the company; • a breach of duty of care committed intentionally or recklessly, excluding a breach arising out of the negligent conduct of the office holder; • an act or omission committed with intent to derive illegal personal benefit; or • a fine, civil fine, monetary penalty or forfeit levied against the office holder. Under the Israeli Companies Law, exculpation, indemnification and insurance of office holders must be approved by our compensation committee and our board of directors and, in respect to our chief executive officer, directors and controlling persons, by our shareholders. However due to the change in the Israeli Company law, from February 2016, the extension or renewal of terms of office (which includes exculpation, indemnification and insurance) of chief executive officer, which terms are not improving the previous terms or not significantly different, and are according to the compensation policy, shall not require approval by the shareholders meeting. In addition, according to changes in Israeli Company law from March 2016, chief executive officer can decide upon insignificant change in the terms of office of his subordinate officers, subject to additional conditions and requirement to include such right in the compensation policy of the company. Our articles of association allow us to indemnify and ensure our office holders to the fullest extent permitted by the Israeli Companies Law. Our articles of association also allow us to insure or indemnify any person who is not an office holder, including any employee, agent, consultant or contractor who is not an office holder. We currently have directors' and officers' liability insurance covering our officers and directors (including the officers and directors of our subsidiaries) against certain claims. No claims for liability have been filed under this policy to date. Our compensation committee, board of directors and shareholders have resolved to indemnify our directors and officers to the fullest extent permitted by law and by our articles of association for liabilities that are of certain enumerated types of events, subject to an aggregate sum equal to 25% of the shareholders equity outstanding at the time a claim for identification is made as indicated by our then latest financial statements (which sum also includes all insurance amounts received by such directors and officers under directors and officers insurance policies maintained by us). For further details, see Item 7.B - Related Party Transactions above. 64 Change in Capital. Our articles of association enable us to increase or reduce our share capital. Any such changes are subject to the provisions of the Israeli Companies Law and must be approved by a resolution duly passed by our shareholders at a general meeting and voting on such change in the capital. In addition, transactions that have the effect of reducing capital, such as the declaration and payment of dividends in the absence of sufficient retained earnings and profits and an issuance of shares for less than their nominal value, require a resolution of the Board of Directors and court approval. C. MATERIAL CONTRACTS For information concerning our service contracts with our President and Co-Chief Executive Officers, see Item 7.B - Related Party Transactions. On September 13, 2018 we closed the acquisition of 81.3% of the shares of Road Track Holding S.L,(following transaction name was changed to Ituran Spain Holding) a telematics' company operating primarily in the Latin American region ('RTH Transaction'). We paid the shareholders of Road Track Holding S.L $91.7 million for 81.3% of the company valuing the company at approximately $113 million. Of this, $75.7 million was paid in cash, through a debt facility provided by Ituran's lending bank. An additional $12 million was paid in our shares (373,489 shares). The remaining $4 million will be paid out of the company's equity as a bonus over the coming three years to the senior management of Road Track Holding S.L who will remain with us through the end of that period. The final consideration paid to the sellers was subject to downward adjustments depending on the full year 2018 performance of the Road Track business. Based on the aforementioned mechanism, during April 2019 an amount of 300,472 shares (approximately valued at $ 11 million) were transferred to our ownership. Based on indemnification provisions we were also compensated in an amount of 1.0 million USD. Following three years of joint operations, we will purchase the remainder of Road Track's shares at a price based on a valuation that will be made at that time. D. EXCHANGE CONTROLS Ordinary shares purchased by nonresidents of Israel with certain non-Israeli currencies (including dollars) and any amounts payable upon the dissolution, liquidation or winding up of our affairs, as well as the proceeds of any sale in Israel of our securities to an Israeli resident, may be paid in non-Israeli currencies (including US dollars) or, if paid in NIS, may be converted into freely repatriable currencies at the rate of exchange prevailing at the time of conversion - pursuant to the general permit issued under the Israeli Currency Control Law, 1978, provided that Israeli income tax has been paid on (or withheld from) such payments. Because exchange rates between the NIS and the U.S. dollar fluctuate continuously, U.S. shareholders will be subject to any such currency fluctuation during the period from when a dividend is declared through the date payment is made in U.S. dollars. Investments outside Israel by our company no longer require specific approval from the Controller of Foreign Currency at the Bank of Israel. E. TAXATION The following describes certain income tax issues relating to us and also certain income tax consequences arising from the purchase, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares. This discussion is for general information only and is not intended, and should not be construed, as legal or professional tax advice and does not cover all possible tax considerations.To the extent that the discussion is based on legislation yet to be judicially or administratively interpreted, there can be no assurance that the views expressed herein will accord with any such interpretation in the future. Accordingly, holders of our ordinary shares should consult their own tax advisor as to the particular tax consequences arising from your purchase, ownership and disposition of ordinary shares, including the effects of applicable Israeli, United States and other laws and possible changes in the tax laws. The following discussion represents a summary of the material United States & Israeli tax laws affecting us and our shareholders. 65 United States Tax Considerations The following discussion is a description of the material United States, or US, federal income tax considerations applicable to the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares by US Holders who hold such ordinary shares as 'capital assets'. As used in this section, the term 'US Holder' means a beneficial owner of an ordinary share who is: ▪ an individual citizen or resident of the United States; ▪ a corporation or partnership created or organized in or under the laws of the United States or of any state of the United States or the District of Columbia (other than a partnership, including any entity treated as a partnership for U.S. tax purposes, that is not treated as a US person under any applicable Treasury regulations); ▪ an estate, the income of which is subject to United States federal income taxation regardless of its source; or ▪ a trust if the trust has elected validly to be treated as a US person for United States federal income tax purposes or if a US court is able to exercise primary supervision over the trust's administration and one or more US persons have the authority to control all of the trust's substantial decisions. The term 'Non-US Holder' means a beneficial owner of an ordinary share who is not a US Holder. The tax consequences to a Non-US Holder may differ substantially from the tax consequences to a US Holder. This discussion does not address any aspects of US federal income tax which may be relevant to a Non-US Holder. Accordingly, Non-US Holders are strongly urged to consult with their own tax advisors. This description is based on provisions of the United States Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, existing, proposed and temporary US Treasury regulations and administrative and judicial interpretations thereof, each as available and in effect as of the date of this report. These sources may change, possibly with retroactive effect, and are open to differing interpretations. This description does not discuss all aspects of US federal income taxation that may be applicable to investors in light of their particular circumstances or to investors who are subject to special treatment under US federal income tax law, including: ▪ insurance companies; ▪ dealers or traders in stocks, securities or currencies; ▪ financial institutions and financial services entities; ▪ real estate investment trusts; ▪ regulated investment companies; ▪ grantor trusts; ▪ persons that receive ordinary shares as compensation for the performance of services; ▪ tax-exempt organizations; ▪ persons that hold ordinary shares as a position in a straddle or as part of a hedging, conversion or other integrated instrument; ▪ individual retirement and other tax-deferred accounts; ▪ expatriates of the United States; ▪ persons having a functional currency that is not the US dollar; or ▪ direct, indirect or constructive owners of 10% or more, by voting power or value, of our ordinary shares. This description also does not consider the US federal gift or estate tax or alternative minimum tax consequences of the acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares. If a partnership (or any other entity treated as a partnership for US federal income tax purposes) holds our ordinary shares, the tax treatment of a partner in such partnership will generally depend on the status of the partner and the activities of the partnership. Such a partner should consult its tax advisor as to its tax consequences. We urge our shareholders to consult with your own tax advisor regarding the tax consequences of acquiring, owning or disposing of our ordinary shares, including the effects of US federal, state, local and foreign and other tax laws. This summary does not constitute, and should not be construed as, legal or tax advice to holders of our shares. Medicare Tax Beginning January 1, 2013, certain individuals, estates and trusts, which have income above the statutory threshold amounts, generally will be subject to a 3.8% Medicare tax on their investment income and gain, with limited exceptions. US Holders should consult their own tax advisors concerning Medicare tax consequences, if any, of owning or disposing of our ordinary shares. Distribution Paid on the Ordinary Shares As of November 16, 2009, our dividend policy provides for an annual dividend distribution in an amount not less than 50% of our net profits, calculated based on the audited financial statements for the period ending on December 31 of the fiscal year with respect to which the relevant dividend is paid. On February 21, 2012, we revised our dividend policy so that our dividends will be declared and distributed on a quarterly basis in an amount not less than 50% of our net profits, calculated on the basis of our reviewed quarterly financial statements each fiscal year. On February 27, 2017, the board of directors approved a change in the dividend policy. The new policy calls for a dividend of $5 million, at minimum per quarter, this new policy became effective starting from the dividends for the first quarter of 2017. Due to the Covid-19 effects, in year 2020 such distribution was suspended. On March 3, 2021, we declared the renew of the dividend distribution policy of at least $3 million a quarter. On March 3, 2021, we declared a quarterly dividend in an amount of $10 million, which was paid (net of taxes at the rate of 25%) on April 6, 2021 with respect to the fourth quarter of 2020. 66 Subject to the discussion below under 'Passive Foreign Investment Company Considerations', US Holders, for US federal income tax purposes, will generally be required to include in their gross income as ordinary dividend income (unless qualifies as 'qualified dividend income') in the amount of any distributions made to them in cash or property (other than certain distributions, if any, of our ordinary shares distributed pro rata to all our shareholders), with respect to their ordinary shares, before reduction for any Israeli taxes withheld (without regard to whether any portion of such tax may be refunded to them by the Israeli tax authorities), to the extent that those distributions are paid out of our current or accumulated earnings and profits as determined for US federal income tax purposes. Subject to the discussion below under 'Passive Foreign Investment Company Considerations', distributions in excess of our current and accumulated earnings and profits as determined under US federal income tax principles will be applied first against, and will reduce their tax basis in, your ordinary shares and, to the extent they exceed that tax basis, will then be treated as capital gain. We do not maintain calculations of our earnings and profits under US federal income tax principles. Our dividends will not qualify for the dividends-received deduction generally available to corporate US Holders. For a US Holder, if we pay a dividend in NIS, any such dividend, including the amount of any Israeli taxes withheld, will be includible in such US Holder's income in a US dollar amount calculated by reference to the currency exchange rate in effect on the day the distribution is includible in your income, regardless of whether the NIS are converted into US dollars. Any gain or loss resulting from currency exchange fluctuations during the period from the date the dividend is includible in such US Holder's income to the date that payment is converted into US dollars generally will be treated as ordinary income or loss. A non-corporate US Holder's 'qualified dividend income' currently is subject to tax at reduced rates not exceeding 23.8% (including, if applicable, Medicare tax at a rate of 3.8%). For purposes of determining whether a non-corporate US Holders will have 'qualified dividend income', 'qualified dividend income' generally includes dividends paid by a foreign corporation if either: ▪ the stock of that corporation with respect to which the dividends are paid is readily tradable on an established securities market in the US, or ▪ that corporation is eligible for benefits of a comprehensive income tax treaty with the US that includes an information exchange program and is determined to be satisfactory by the US Secretary of the Treasury. The Internal Revenue Service has determined that the US-Israel Tax Treaty is satisfactory for this purpose. In addition, under current law, a non-corporate US Holder must generally hold his ordinary shares for more than 60 days during the 121-day period beginning 60 days prior to the ex-dividend date in order for the dividend to qualify as 'qualified dividend income'. Dividends paid by a foreign corporation will not be treated as 'qualified dividend income', however, if such corporation is treated, for the tax year in which the dividend is paid or the preceding tax year, as a 'passive foreign investment company' for US federal income tax purposes. We do not believe that we will be classified as a 'passive foreign investment company' for US federal income tax purposes for our current taxable year. However, see the discussion under 'Passive Foreign Investment Company Considerations' below. Foreign Tax Credit Any dividends paid by us to a US Holder with respect to our ordinary shares generally will be treated as foreign source passive income for US foreign tax credit purposes. Subject to the foreign tax credit limitations, a US Holder may elect to credit any Israeli income taxes withheld from dividends paid on our ordinary shares against such shareholder's US federal income tax liability (provided, inter alia, such shareholder satisfies certain holding requirements with respect to our ordinary shares). Amounts withheld in excess of the Treaty tax rate, however, will not be creditable against such shareholder's US federal income tax liability. As an alternative to claiming a foreign tax credit, such shareholder may instead claim a deduction for any withheld Israeli income taxes, but only for a year in which such shareholder elects to do so with respect to all foreign income taxes. The amount of foreign income taxes that may be claimed as a credit in any year is subject to complex limitations and restrictions, which must be determined on an individual basis by each shareholder. Accordingly, our shareholders should consult their own tax advisor to determine whether their income with respect to their ordinary shares would be foreign source income and whether and to what extent they would be entitled to the credit. 67 Disposition of Ordinary Shares Upon the sale or other disposition of ordinary shares, subject to the discussion below under 'Passive Foreign Investment Company Considerations', if a holder of our shares is a US Holder, such shareholder generally will recognize capital gain or loss equal to the difference between the amount realized on the disposition and such shareholder's adjusted tax basis in the ordinary shares, which is usually the cost of such shares, in dollars. US Holders should consult their own advisors with respect to the tax consequences of the receipt of a currency other than dollars upon such sale or other disposition. Gain or loss upon the disposition of the ordinary shares will be treated as long-term if, at the time of the disposition, the ordinary shares were held for more than one year. Long-term capital gains realized by non-corporate US Holders generally are subject to a lower maximum marginal US federal income tax rate than the maximum marginal US federal income tax rate applicable to ordinary income, other than qualified dividend income, as defined above, generally, not exceeding 23.8% (including, if applicable, Medicare tax at a rate of 3.8%). The deductibility of capital losses by a US Holder is subject to limitations. In general, any gain or loss recognized by a US Holder on the sale or other disposition of ordinary shares will be US source income or loss for US foreign tax credit purposes. US Holders should consult their own tax advisors concerning the source of income for US foreign tax credit purposes and the effect of the US-Israel Tax Treaty on the source of income. Passive Foreign Investment Company Considerations Special US federal income tax rules apply to US Holders owning shares of a 'passive foreign investment company', or a PFIC, for US federal income tax purposes. A non-US corporation will be considered a PFIC for any taxable year in which, after applying look-through rules, either ▪ 75% or more of its gross income consists of specified types of passive income, or ▪ 50% or more of the average value of its assets consists of passive assets, which generally means assets that generate, or are held for the production of, 'passive income.' ▪ Passive income for this purpose generally includes dividends, interest, royalties, rents and gains from commodities and securities transactions and includes amounts derived by reason of the temporary investment of funds. If we were classified as a PFIC, and you are a US Holder, you could be subject to increased tax liability upon the sale or other disposition of ordinary shares or upon the receipt of amounts treated as 'excess distributions' (generally, your ratable portion of distributions in any year which are greater than 125% of the average annual distribution received by you either in the shorter of the three preceding years or your holding period). Under these rules, the excess distribution and any gain would be allocated ratably over our shareholders' holding period for the ordinary shares, and the amount allocated to the current taxable year and any taxable year prior to the first taxable year in which we were a PFIC would be taxed as ordinary income. The amount allocated to each of the other taxable years would be subject to tax at the highest marginal rate in effect for the applicable class of taxpayer for that year, and an interest charge for the deemed deferral benefit would be imposed on the resulting tax allocated to such other taxable years. In addition, holders of stock in a PFIC may not receive a 'step-up' in basis on shares acquired from a decedent. If any of our shareholders are US Holders who hold ordinary shares during a period when we are a PFIC, such shareholders be subject to the foregoing rules even if we cease to be a PFIC. We believe that we will not be classified as a PFIC for US federal income tax purposes for our current taxable year and we anticipate that we will not become a PFIC in any future taxable year based on our financial statements, our current expectations regarding the value and nature of our assets, and the sources and nature of our income. This conclusion, however, is a factual determination that must be made annually based on income and assets for the entire taxable year and thus may be subject to change. It is not possible to determine whether we will be a PFIC for the current taxable year until after the close of the year and our status in future years depends on our income, assets and activities in those years. In addition, because the market price of our ordinary shares is likely to fluctuate and the market price of the shares of technology companies has been especially volatile, and because that market price may affect the determination of whether we will be considered a PFIC, we cannot assure any US Holder that we will not be considered a PFIC for any taxable year. If we were a PFIC, our shareholders could avoid certain tax consequences referred to above by making an election to treat us as a qualified electing fund or by electing to mark the ordinary shares to market. A US Holder may make a qualified electing fund election only if we furnish the US Holder with certain tax information and we do not presently intend to prepare or provide this information. Alternatively, a US Holder of PFIC stock that is publicly traded may elect to mark the stock to market annually and recognize as ordinary income or loss each year an amount equal to the difference as of the close of the taxable year between the fair market value of the PFIC stock and the US Holder's adjusted tax basis in the PFIC stock. Losses would be allowed only to the extent of net mark-to-market gain previously included by the US Holder under the election for prior taxable years. This election is available for as long as our ordinary shares constitute 'marketable stock,' which includes stock that is 'regularly traded' on a 'qualified exchange or other market.' We believe that the Nasdaq Global Select Market will constitute a qualified exchange or other market for this purpose. However, no assurances can be provided that our ordinary shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or that the shares will be regularly traded for this purpose. According to law amendments effective in 2010, US persons that are shareholders in a PFIC generally will be required to file an annual report disclosing the ownership of such shares and certain other information. The rules applicable to owning shares of a PFIC are complex, and our shareholders should consult with their own tax advisor regarding the tax consequences that would arise if we were treated as a PFIC. 68 Information Reporting and Back-up Withholding Dividend payments with respect to ordinary shares and proceeds from the sale or disposition of ordinary shares made within the United States or by a US payor or US middleman may be subject to information reporting to the Internal Revenue Service and possible US backup withholding. Certain exempt recipients (such as corporations) are not subject to these information reporting requirements. Backup withholding also will not apply to a US Holder who furnishes a correct taxpayer identification number and makes any other required certification or otherwise is exempt from US backup withholding requirements. US Holders who are required to establish their exempt status must provide such certification on Internal Revenue Service Form W-9. US Holders should consult their tax advisors regarding the application of the US information reporting and backup withholding rules. Backup withholding is not an additional tax. Amounts withheld under the backup withholding rules may be credited against a US Holder's US federal income tax liability and a US Holder may obtain a refund of any excess amounts withheld by filing the appropriate claim for refund with the Internal Revenue Service and furnishing any required information in a timely manner. The above description is not intended to constitute a complete analysis of all tax consequences relating to acquisition, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares. Our shareholders are urged to consult their own tax advisor concerning the tax consequences of their particular situation. Israeli Tax Considerations The following is a summary of the current material Israeli tax laws applicable to companies in Israel with special reference to its effect on us. This section also contains a discussion of certain Israeli government programs from which we may benefit and some Israeli tax consequences to persons acquiring ordinary shares. This summary does not discuss all the acts of Israeli tax law that may be relevant to a particular investor in light of his or her personal investment circumstances or to some types of investors subject to special treatment under Israeli law. Examples of this kind of investor include residents of Israel, traders in securities or persons that own, directly or indirectly, 10% or more of our outstanding capital, all of whom are subject to special tax regimes not covered in this discussion. Some parts of this discussion are based on new tax legislation that has not been subject to judicial or administrative interpretation. Accordingly, we cannot assure you that the views expressed in the discussion will be accepted by the tax authorities in question. The discussion is not intended and should not be construed as legal or professional tax advice and does not cover all possible tax considerations. The discussion below should not be construed as legal or professional tax advice and does not cover all possible tax considerations. Potential investors are urged to consult their own tax advisors as to the Israeli or other tax consequences of the purchase, ownership and disposition of our ordinary shares, including in particular, the effect of any foreign, state or local taxes. General Corporate Tax Structure in Israel Israeli companies are generally subject to corporate tax on their taxable income. In 2013 the corporate tax rate was 25%. On August 5, 2013 the Israeli Parliament amended the Income Tax Ordinance, by which, inter alia, the corporate tax rate was raised by 1.5% to a rate of 26.5% s from 2014, and in 2015was 26.5%, and for 2016 the corporate tax decreased to a rate of 25%. According to new amendment, the regular corporate tax for 2017 decreased to a rate of 24% and, as of 2018 and thereafter, there will be a further reduction to 23%. Capital gains derived after January 1, 2010 are subject to a corporate tax rate imposed in the sale year. Tax Benefits Under the Law for the Encouragement of Capital Investments, 1959, as amended Under the Israeli law, Israeli subsidiary of the company is entitled to various tax benefits by virtue of the 'Preferred Enterprise' status that was granted to her production under the 'Investment Law'. There can be no assurance that this Israeli subsidiary will continue to qualify as 'Preferred Enterprises' in the future or that the benefits will be granted in the future. Reform of the Investments Law under the 2010 and 2013 Amendments On December 29, 2010, the Israeli parliament approved an amendment to the Investments Law, effective as of January 1, 2011, which introduces a new status of 'Preferred Company' and 'Preferred Enterprise'. The amendment allows enterprises meeting certain required criteria to enjoy grants as well as tax benefits. The amendment also introduces certain changes to the map of geographic development areas for purposes of the Investments Law, which will take effect in future years. The amendment generally abolishes the previous tax benefit routes that were afforded under the Investment Law, specifically the tax-exemption periods previously allowed, and introduces new tax benefits for industrial enterprises meeting the criteria of the law, which include among others the following: 69 On August 5, 2013 the Israeli Parliament amended the Investments Law, by which, inter alia, it canceled the scheduled progressive reduction in the corporate tax rate for Preferred Enterprises and set it at 16% for enterprises located elsewhere as of January 1, 2014. On December 2016 the Israeli Parliament amended the Investments Law, by which, inter alia, it reduced for Preferred Enterprises which is located in areas other than 'Development Zone A' and set it at 7.5% for enterprises located elsewhere as of January 1, 2017. • The reduced tax rates will no longer be contingent upon making a minimum qualifying investment in productive assets. • A definition of 'preferred income' was introduced into the Investments Law to include certain types of income that are generated by the Israeli production activity of a preferred enterprise. A Preferred Company (as defined in the Investments Law) may generally elect to apply the provisions of the amendment to preferred income produced or generated by it commencing from January 1, 2011. The amendment provides various transitional provisions which allow, under certain circumstances, to apply the new regime to investment programs previously approved or elected under the Investments Law in its previous form, or to continue existing investment programs under the provisions of the Investment Law in its previous form for a certain period of time. As of December 31, 2020, only 1 of our Israeli subsidiaries is entitled to a 'Preferred Company' status pursuant to the Investments Law. Tax Benefits under the 2016 Amendment In December 2016 new legislation amended the Investment Law (the '2016 Amendment'). Under the 2016 Amendment a new status of 'Technological Preferred Enterprise' was introduced to the Investment Law. Technological Preferred Enterprise - an enterprise which, amongst other conditions, is part of a consolidated group with consolidated revenues of less than NIS 10 billion. A Technological Preferred Enterprise which is located in areas other than Development Zone A will be subject to tax at a rate of 12% on profits derived from intellectual property, and a Technological Preferred Enterprise in Development Zone A will be subject to tax at a rate of 7.5%. Income not eligible for Technological Preferred Enterprise is taxed at the regular corporate tax rate or at the preferred tax rate as mentioned above, as the case may be. As of December 31, 2020, 2 of our Israeli subsidiaries are entitled to a 'Technological Preferred Enterprise' status pursuant to the Investments Law. Taxation of Non-Israeli Subsidiaries Non-Israeli subsidiaries are generally taxed based upon tax laws applicable in their countries of residence. In accordance with the provisions of Israeli-controlled foreign corporation rules, certain income of a non-Israeli subsidiary, if the subsidiary's primary source of income is passive income (such as interest, dividends, royalties, rental income or income from capital gains), may be deemed distributed as a dividend to the Israeli parent company and consequently is subject to Israeli taxation. An Israeli company that is subject to Israeli taxes on such deemed dividend income of its non-Israeli subsidiaries may generally receive a credit for non-Israeli income taxes paid by the subsidiary in its country of residence or are to be withheld from the actual dividend distributions. On December 23, 2013 the Israeli Parliament amended the Income Tax Ordinance, with profound changes to the tax treatment of CFC, mainly with regard to the following: • Reducing the tax rate criterion: a company is considered CFC If the tax rate applicable to passive income does not exceed 15 % (instead of 20 %). • Sale of a security will be considered passive income, unless the holding duration is less than one year and it has been shown that the security served in a business. • Cancel the notional credit mechanism and replacing it with dividend deduction against the actual dividend distribution. Tax refund may be allowed under certain conditions. • Dividends derived from income that was taxed at a rate of at least 15% shall not be considered 'passive income' under certain conditions. 70 Taxation of our shareholders Capital Gains Taxes Applicable to Israeli Resident Shareholders The income tax rate applicable to Real Capital Gain derived by an Israeli individual from the sale of shares which had been purchased after January 1, 2012, whether listed on a stock exchange or not, is 25%. However, if such shareholder is considered a 'Substantial Shareholder' (as defined below) at the time of sale or at any time during the preceding 12-month period, such gain will be taxed at the rate of 30%. A 'substantial shareholder' is generally a person who alone, or together with his relative or another person who collaborates with him on a permanent basis, hold, directly or indirectly, at least 10% of any of the 'means of control' of the corporation. 'Means of control' generally include the right to vote, receive profits, nominate a director or an officer, receive assets upon liquidation, or order someone who holds any of the aforesaid rights how to act, and all regardless of the source of such right. Generally, as of January 1, 2012, the tax rate applicable to capital gains derived from by Israeli resident company on the sale of shares, whether listed on a stock market or not, is the corporate tax rate in Israel (commencing from January 1, 2018, 23%). Commencing as of January 1, 2017, an individual whose taxable income during a tax year is in excess of NIS 640,000, will be liable for an additional 3% on the portion that is in excess of NIS 640,000. Moreover, capital gains derived by a shareholder who is a dealer or trader in securities, or to whom such income is otherwise taxable as ordinary business income, are taxed in Israel at ordinary income rates (currently up to 48% for individuals in 2014). Pursuant to Amendment No. 234 to the Income Tax Ordinance there was a decrease of 1% and stands at 47% from January 1, 2017 and onwards. Taxation of Israeli shareholders on receipt of dividends Israeli resident individuals are subject to Israeli income tax on the receipt of dividends paid, at the rate of 25%, or 30% for a shareholder that is considered a 'Substantial Shareholder' (as defined above) at any time during the 12-month period preceding such distribution. A distribution of dividend to Israeli resident individuals from income attributed to a Preferred Enterprise will be generally subject to a withholding tax rate of 20%. An individual whose taxable income during a tax year is in excess of NIS 810,720, will be liable for an additional 2% on the portion that is in excess of NIS 810,720. from January 1, 2017 taxpayers having taxable income of NIS 640,000 will be subject to an additional tax payment at the rate of 2% (and commencing from January 1, 2017 - an additional tax payment at the rate of 3%) on the portion of their taxable income for such tax year that is in excess such threshold. For this purpose, taxable income includes taxable capital gains from the sale of our shares and taxable income from dividend distributions. Dividends paid from income derived from Preferred Enterprises are subject to withholding at the rate of 20%. Any dividends distributed to foreign companies, as defined in the Investment law, derived from income from the Technological Preferred Enterprise will be subject to tax at a rate of 4%. Dividends paid on our ordinary shares to Israeli companies are exempt from such tax, except for dividends distributed from income derived outside of Israel, which are subject to the corporate tax rate. Taxation of non-Israeli shareholders on receipt of dividends. Non-residents of Israel are subject to income tax on income accrued or derived from sources in Israel, including dividends paid by Israeli companies. On distributions of dividends other than stock dividends, income tax (generally collected by means of withholding) will generally apply at the rate of 25%, or 30% for a shareholder that is considered a significant shareholder (as defined above) at any time during the 12-month period preceding such distribution, unless a different rate is provided in a treaty between Israel and the shareholder's country of residence. Dividends paid from income derived from Approved or Benefited Enterprises are subject to withholding at the rate of 20%, or 4% for Benefited Enterprises in the Ireland Track. Under the U.S.-Israel Tax Treaty, the maximum tax on dividends paid to a holder of ordinary shares who qualifies as a resident of the United States within the meaning of the U.S.-Israel Tax Treaty is 25%. The treaty provides for reduced tax rates on dividends if (a) the shareholder is a U.S. corporation holding at least 10% of our issued voting power during the part of the tax year that precedes the date of payment of the dividend and held such minimal percentage during the whole of its prior tax year, and (b) not more than 25% of the Israeli company's gross income consists of interest or dividends, other than dividends or interest received from subsidiary corporations or corporations 50% or more of the outstanding voting shares of which is owned by the Israeli company. The reduced treaty rate, if applicable, is 15% in the case of dividends paid from income derived from Approved, Benefited or Preferred Enterprise or 12.5% otherwise. A distribution of dividend to non-Israeli resident from income attributed to a Preferred Enterprise will be generally subject to withholding tax rates of 20%, subject to a reduced rate under the provisions of any applicable double tax treaty. A non-resident of Israel who receives dividends from which tax was withheld is generally exempt from the duty to file returns in Israel in respect of such income, provided such income was not derived from a business conducted in Israel by the taxpayer, and the taxpayer has no other taxable sources of income in Israel. 71 Capital Gains Taxes Applicable to Non-Israeli Resident Shareholders. Israeli law generally imposes a capital gains tax on the sale of securities and any other capital asset. But, non-Israeli residents are exempt from Israeli capital gains tax on any gains derived from the sale of shares of Israeli companies publicly traded on a recognized stock exchange or regulated market outside of Israel, provided that the shares were purchased after January 1, 2009, capital gain does not belong to the foreign resident's permanent business in Israel, the security was not acquired by the foreign resident from a relative and the shares are not listed on Israeli stock exchange upon the sale of the shares. After the company's shares had been listed for trading on a foreign Exchange and the provisions of section 101 of the Ordinance, the provisions of the Adjustments Law and provisions under section 130A of the Ordinance do not apply to the capital gain, non-Israeli corporations will not be entitled to such exemption if an Israeli resident (i) has a controlling interest of more than 25% in such non-Israeli corporation, or (ii) is the beneficiary or is entitled to 25% or more of the revenues or profits of such non-Israeli corporation, whether directly or indirectly. In some instances where our shareholders may be liable to Israeli tax on the sale of their ordinary shares, the payment of the consideration may be subject to the withholding of Israeli tax at the source. F. DIVIDENDS AND PAYING AGENTS Not applicable G. STATEMENT BY EXPERTS Not applicable. H. DOCUMENTS ON DISPLAY We are required to file reports and other information with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the regulations thereunder applicable to foreign private issuers. Reports and other information filed by us with the Securities and Exchange Commission may be inspected and copied at the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities described below. We are not required to file periodic information as frequently or as promptly as United States companies. As a foreign private issuer, we are also exempt from the rules under the Exchange Act prescribing the furnishing and content of proxy statements; and our officers, directors and principal shareholders are exempt from the reporting and other provisions of Section 16 of the Exchange Act. You may review a copy of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including any exhibits and schedules, at the Securities and Exchange Commission's public reference facilities at 100 F Street, N.E., Room 1580, Washington, D.C. 20549. You may also obtain copies of such materials at prescribed rates by writing to the Public Reference Section of the Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You may call the Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the public reference rooms. As a foreign private issuer, we are now required to file through the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR system and our periodic filings are therefore available on the Securities and Exchange Commission's Web site at http://www.sec.gov. You may read and copy any reports, statements or other information that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission at the Securities and Exchange Commission facilities listed above. These Securities and Exchange Commission filings are also available to the public from commercial document retrieval services. I. SUBSIDIARY INFORMATION Not applicable ITEM 11. QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURES ABOUT MARKET RISK The principal market risks to which we are exposed as a result of our operations are foreign exchange rate risks and interest rate risks. Foreign exchange rate risk Although we report our consolidated financial statements in dollars, in 2018, 2019 and 2020, a portion of our revenues and direct expenses was derived in other currencies. For fiscal years 2018, 2019 and 2020, we derived approximately 19.8% , 29.3% and 30.6% of our revenues in dollars and other currencies, 45.9%, 40.0% and 49.2% in NIS, 34.3% , 30.7% and 20.2% in Brazilian Reals. In fiscal years, 2018, 2019 and 2020, 16.6% , 33.4% and 29.0% of our expenses were incurred in dollars and other currencies, 58.9 % , 42.5% and 50.6% in NIS and 24.5% , 24.1% and 20.4% in Brazilian Reals. 72 Exchange differences upon conversion from our functional currency to dollars (presentation currency) are accumulated as a separate component of accumulated other comprehensive income under stockholders' equity. In the year 2020, $ 12.9M. In the year 2019 accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $ 4.1 Million as compared to the year 2018, accumulated other comprehensive income decreased by $12.8 million as compared to the year 2017. The fluctuation of the other currencies in which we incur our expenses or generate revenues against the dollar has had the effect of increasing or decreasing (as applicable) reported revenues, cost of revenues and operating expenses in such foreign currencies when converted into dollars from period to period. The following table illustrates the effect of the changes in exchange rates on our revenues, gross profit and operating income for the periods indicated: Year Ended December 31, 2018 2019 2020 Actual At 2017 exchange rates (1) Actual At 2018 exchange rates (1) Actual At 2019 exchange rates (1) (In US$ thousands) Revenues 253,335 267,398 279,332 289,676 245,627 262,529 Gross profit 127,328 134,854 130,518 135,730 115,515 122,708 Operating income 62,378 67,340 22,654 25,419 27,831 31,229 ​(1)Based on average exchange rates during the period. Our policy remains to reduce exposure to exchange rate fluctuations by entering into foreign currency forward transactions that mainly qualify as hedging transactions under ASC Topic 815, 'Derivatives and Hedging' the results of which are reflected in our income statements as revenues or cost of revenues. Currently, the item most likely to be affected by the foreign currency risk is our inventory purchase price. Therefore, from time to time, we enter into such forward contracts, generally of 3 to 20 months' duration in order to hedge a portion of our foreign currency risk on the inventory purchase price. The result of these transactions, which are affected by fluctuations in exchange rates, could cause our cost of revenues, gross profit and operating income to fluctuate. See Note 19 to our consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this report. Interest rate risk We invest our cash balances in each country in local currency in bank deposits and therefore, we are exposed to interest rate fluctuation in those currencies, but we do not believe such risks to be material. We do not use derivative financial instruments to limit exposure to interest rate risk. ITEM 12. DESCRIPTIONS OF SECURITIES OTHER THAN EQUITY SECURITIES Not applicable. PART II ITEM 13. DEFAULTS, DIVIDEND ARREARAGES AND DELINQUENCIES Not applicable ITEM 14.A MATERIAL MODIFICATIONS TO THE RIGHTS OF SECURITY HOLDERS AND USE OF PROCEEDS None ITEM 15. CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES (A) Disclosure Controls and Procedures Our co-chief executive officers and chief financial officer, after evaluating the effectiveness of our disclosure controls and procedures (as defined in Rule 13a-15(e) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended) as of December 31, 2020 have concluded that, as of such date, our disclosure controls and procedures were effective to ensure that information required to be disclosed by us in reports that we file or submit under the Exchange Act is accumulated and communicated to our management, including our co-chief executive officers and chief financial officer, to allow timely decisions regarding required disclosure and is recorded, processed, summarized and reported within the periods specified by the SEC's rules and forms. (B) Management's Annual Report on Internal Control Over Financial Reporting 73 Our management is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over our financial reporting. Internal control over financial reporting is designed to provide reasonable assurance to our management and the board of directors regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation and fair presentation of published financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Therefore, even those systems determined to be effective can provide only reasonable assurances with respect to financial statement preparation and presentation. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may decline. Our management assessed the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting, as of December 31, 2020. In making this assessment, our management used the criteria set forth by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO) in Internal Control-Integrated Framework (2013 Framework). Based on such assessment, our management has concluded that, as of December 31, 2020, our internal control over financial reporting is effective. Fahn Kanne & Co. Grant Thornton Israel, our independent registered public accounting firm, has issued an attestation report on our internal control over financial reporting, as of December 31, 2020 and such report is included elsewhere in this Form 20 -F. Change in Internal Control over Financial Reporting There have not been any changes in our internal control over financial reporting during the year ended December 31, 2020 that have materially affected, or are reasonably likely to materially affect, our internal control over financial reporting. (C) Attestation Report of the Registered Public Accounting Firm. 74 Fahn Kanne & Co. Head Office REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 32 Hamasger Street Tel-Aviv 6721118, Board of Directors and Stockholders ISRAEL PO Box 36172, 6136101 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. T +972 3 7106666 F +972 3 7106660 www.gtfk.co.il Opinion on internal control over financial reporting We have audited the internal control over financial reporting of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and Subsidiaries (the 'Company') as of December 31, 2020, based on criteria established in the 2013 Internal Control-Integrated Frameworkissued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO'). In our opinion, based on our audit, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020, based on criteria established in the 2013 Internal Control-Integrated Frameworkissued by COSO. We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB'), the consolidated financial statements of the Company as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our report dated April 26, 2021, expressed an unqualified opinion on those financial statements. Basis for opinion The Company's management is responsible for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying management's report on internal control over financial reporting. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audit. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects. Our audit included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk, and performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audit provides a reasonable basis for our opinion. Definition and limitations of internal control over financial reporting A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. /s/FAHN KANNE & CO. GRANT THORNTON ISRAEL Certified Public Accountants (Isr.) Tel-Aviv, Israel April 26, 2021 75 ITEM 16. [RESERVED] ITEM 16A. AUDIT COMMITTEE FINANCIAL EXPERT Our board of directors determined that Mr. Israel Baron, one of our independent directors, is an 'audit committee financial expert', as defined by the applicable regulations promulgated under Section 407 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act. For information concerning the experience of Mr. Baron, please refer to Item 6.A - Directors and Senior Management, above.(YLC- to review) ITEM 16B. CODE OF ETHICS In 2005, we adopted a Code of Ethics that applies to our senior management, including chief executive officer, chief financial officer, internal auditor and other individuals performing similar functions. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics was revised on February 26, 2017 as part of our Internal Compliance Program. The amendments were imposing on our employee's stricter rules on compliance with Intellectual properties laws, compliance with Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, restrictions and rules on posting information on Ituran on social media and online networking websites, adding additional disciplinary measures and providing contact details of our compliance officer. The Code of Business Conduct and Ethics has been posted on our website at www.ituran.com. ITEM 16C. PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTANT FEES AND SERVICES Fahn Kanne & Co. Grant Thornton Israel ('Grant Thornton'), has served as our independent auditors. On December 10, 2020 they have been re-elected by our shareholders to serve as our independent auditors for the year 2020, until the next general meeting of the shareholders. The following table presents aggregate fees for professional audit services and other services rendered by Grant Thornton, for 2019 and 2020: 2019 2020 (in thousands, USD) Audit Fees (1) 546 572 Tax Fees (2) 106 48 Total 652 620 ​(1) The audit fees for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2020 respectively, were for professional services rendered for the audits of our annual consolidated financial statements, review of consolidated quarterly financial statements, statutory audits of Ituran. ​(2) Consists of all tax related services. Our audit committee has approved the above audit and non-audit services provided by Grant Thornton, during the years 2019 and 2020. ITEM 16D. EXEMPTIONS FROM THE LISTING STANDARDS FOR AUDIT COMMITTEES Not applicable. 76 ITEM 16E. PURCHASES OF EQUITY SECURITIES BY THE ISSUER AND AFFILIATED PURCHASERS During 2018 and year 2020, the Company did not purchase any of its shares. In year 2019 we purchased through our wholly owned subsidiary 227,828 of our shares. In year 2019 we announced a purchase plan under Rule 10b-5 and Rule 10b-18 to purchase our shares up to $ 25 million. Plan was terminated on December 31, 2019. Plan was publicly filed on July 1, 2019. Period Total Number of Shares Average Price Paid per Share Total Proceeds Maximum Approximate Value that May Yet to Be Purchased Under the Program Jul 2019 33,239 30.08 999,875 24,000,125 Aug 2019 38,315 28.73 1,100,876 22,899,249 Sep 2019 32,555 27.62 899,108 22,000,141 Oct 2019 40,660 24.55 998,185 21,001,956 Nov 2019 40,364 24.77 999,938 20,002,018 Dec 2019 42,695 23.42 999,818 19,002,199 Total 2019 227,828 26.33 5,997,801 19,002,199 ITEM 16F. CHANGES IN REGISTRANT'S CERTIFYING ACCOUNTANT Not applicable. ITEM 16G. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE Under NASDAQ Marketplace Rule 5615(a)(3), foreign private issuers, such as our company, are permitted to follow certain home country corporate governance practices instead of certain provisions of the Rule 5600 series and the requirement to distribute annual and interim reports. A foreign private issuer that elects to follow a home country practice instead of any of such provisions, must disclose in its annual reports each requirement that it does not follow, describe the home country practice followed by the company in lieu of such requirements, satisfy the voting rights (Rule 5640) requirements, have an audit committee that satisfies Rule 5605(c)(3), and ensure that such audit committee's members meet the independence requirement in Rule 5605(c)(2)(A). In reliance upon Rule 5615(a)(3), as a foreign private issuer, we have elected to follow our home country practices, absent home country rules requiring otherwise, in lieu of certain Nasdaq Marketplace Rules. Specifically, in Israel, it is not required that a public company have (i) a majority of independent board members or that independent directors have regularly scheduled meetings at which only independent directors are present, or (iii) independent oversight of director nominations. As a result, we have elected to follow Israeli law regarding the independence requirements of our board of directors. See 'External directors' above. In addition, our board of directors has not appointed a nominating committee and, instead, elects to follow Israeli law, which provides that a company may determine its method of nominating its directors. ITEM 16H. MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURE Not applicable. PART III ITEM 17. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS See 'Item 18-Financial Statements.' ITEM 18. The omitted non-public information has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ** Previously filed *** Certain portions of this exhibit have been omitted. 79 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2020 Table of Contents Page Report of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm Consolidated Financial Statements: F-2 Balance Sheets F-5 Statements of Income F-7 Statements of Comprehensive Income F-8 Statements of Changes in Equity F-9 Statements of Cash Flows F-11 Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements F-13 ======================= ============= REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. Fahn Kanne & Co. Head Office 32 Hamasger Street Tel-Aviv 6721118, ISRAEL PO Box 36172, 6136101 T +972 3 7106666 F +972 3 7106660 www.gtfk.co.il Opinion on the financial statements We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. and subsidiaries (the 'Company') as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, changes in equity, and cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, and the related notes (collectively referred to as the 'financial statements'). In our opinion, based on our audits, the financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for each of the three years in the period ended December 31, 2020, in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. We also have audited, in accordance with the standards of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ('PCAOB'), the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020, based on criteria established in the 2013 Internal Control-Integrated Frameworkissued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission ('COSO'), and our report dated April 26, 2021 expressed an unqualified opinion. Basis for opinion These financial statements are the responsibility of the Company's management. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's financial statements based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the PCAOB and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB. Certified Public Accountants Fahn Kanne & Co. is the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd F - 2 We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud. Our audits included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence supporting the amounts and disclosures in the financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinion. Critical Audit Matter The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the audit committee and that (i) relate to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements and (ii) involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of a critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing separate opinions on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates. Goodwill and intangible assets impairment analysis As described further in Note 1N, Note 9 and Note 10 to the consolidated financial statement, the Company's consolidated goodwill and intangible assets balances were $39,862 thousand, $19,382 thousand, respectively, as of December 31, 2020. As disclosed by management, goodwill is assigned to reporting units and tested for impairment at least annually, and whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of goodwill may not be recoverable. Management determines the fair value of its reporting units using the income approach. Within the income approach, the method that was used is the discounted cash flow method with respect to the goodwill impairment analysis. Management started with a forecast of all the expected net cash flows associated with the reporting units, which includes the application of a terminal value, and then applied a discount rate to arrive at a net present value amount. Cash flow projections are based on management's estimates of revenue growth rates and operating margins, taking into consideration industry and market conditions (including COVID-19 impact estimates). With respect to the intangible asset's impairment analysis, management measures the recoverability of such assets to be held and used by a comparison of the carrying amount of the asset to the future undiscounted cash flows expected to be generated by the asset. If such assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying amount of the asset exceeds its fair value. We identified the goodwill and intangible assets impairment analysis as a critical audit matter. The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to the goodwill and intangible assets impairment analysis is a critical audit matter are due to the significant judgment by management when determining the fair value measurement of the reporting units and the intangible assets. This in turn led to a high degree of auditor judgment, effort and subjectivity in performing procedures and evaluating management's fair value estimate, which included significant assumptions related to revenue growth rates, expected cash flows, discount rate and terminal growth rate. In addition, the audit effort involved the use of professionals with specialized skill and knowledge to assist in performing these procedures and evaluating the audit evidence obtained. Certified Public Accountants Fahn Kanne & Co. is the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd F - 3 Our audit procedures related to this matter included the following, among others. We tested the effectiveness of controls relating to management's goodwill and intangible assets impairment analysis, including controls over the valuation. We tested management's process for determining the fair value estimate, which included evaluating the appropriateness of the discounted cash flow model; testing the completeness, accuracy and relevance of underlying data used in the model; and evaluating the reasonableness of significant assumptions used by management, including revenue growth rates, discount rate and terminal growth rate with respect to goodwill and future revenues and discount rate with respect to other intangible assets. Evaluating management's assumptions related to revenue growth rates and terminal growth rate involved evaluating whether the assumptions used by management were reasonable considering (i) the current and past performance of the reporting units, (ii) the consistency with external market and industry data, and (iii) the constituency of the assumptions used with evidence obtained in other areas of the audit. We also used professionals with specialized skill and knowledge to assist in the evaluation of management's discounted cash flow model, and certain significant assumptions, including the discount rate. FAHN KANNE & CO. GRANT THORNTON ISRAEL Certified Public Accountants (Isr.) We have served as the Company's auditor since 1997. Tel-Aviv, Israel April 26, 2021 Certified Public Accountants Fahn Kanne & Co. is the Israeli member firm of Grant Thornton International Ltd F - 4 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS US dollars December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 72,183 53,964 Investment in marketable securities 6,663 358 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 39,343 45,090 Other current assets (Note 2) 38,624 49,201 Inventories (Note 4) 22,622 25,537 179,435 174,150 Long-term investments and other assets Investments in affiliated companies (Note 5A) 908 1,666 Investments in other companies (Note 5B) 1,263 3,260 Other non-current assets (Note 6) 2,953 3,365 Deferred income taxes (Note 17) 11,910 10,385 Funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement 13,558 11,476 30,592 30,152 Property and equipment, net(Note 7) 37,653 45,900 Operating lease right of use assets, net(Note 8) 5,548 12,626 Intangible assets, net(Note 9) 19,382 26,321 Goodwill (Note 10) 39,862 50,086 Total assets 312,472 339,235 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 5 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS US dollars December 31, (in thousands, except share data) 2020 2019 Current liabilities Credit from banking institutions (Note 11A) 20,388 18,110 Accounts payable 19,716 22,656 Deferred revenues 24,351 29,146 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests (Notes 1Y,3) 10,595 - Other current liabilities (Note 12) 37,677 31,153 112,727 101,065 Long-term liabilities Deferred income taxes (Note 17) 2,494 2,867 Loan from bank institution (Note 11B) 34,068 49,803 Liability for employee rights upon retirement 19,715 17,000 Deferred revenues 8,536 9,763 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 2,692 10,839 Other non-current liabilities 2,341 241 Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests (Notes 1Y,3) - 11,743 69,846 102,256 Contingent liabilities(Note 13) Equity: Stockholders' equity(Note 14) Share capital - ordinary shares of NIS 0.33⅓par value: 1,983 1,983 Authorized - December 31, 2020 and 2019 - 60,000,000 shares Issued and outstanding - December 31, 2020 and 2019 - 23,475,431 shares Additional paid- in capital 78,304 78,680 Accumulated other comprehensive income (38,832 ) (25,865 ) Retained earnings 127,684 116,479 Treasury stock at cost - December 31, 2020 and 2019 - 2,662,125 shares. (41,947 ) (41,947 ) Stockholders' equity 127,192 129,330 Non-controlling interests 2,707 6,584 Total equity 129,899 135,914 Total liabilities and equity 312,472 339,235 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 6 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME US dollars Year ended December 31, (in thousands except earnings per share) 2020 2019 2018 Revenues: Telematics services 182,944 204,728 181,357 Telematics products 62,683 74,604 71,978 245,627 279,332 253,335 Cost of revenues: Telematics services 81,365 90,158 70,329 Telematics products 48,747 58,656 55,678 130,112 148,814 126,007 Gross profit 115,515 130,518 127,328 Research and development expenses 12,767 13,913 6,223 Selling and marketing expenses 11,014 12,778 11,340 General and administrative expenses 49,705 55,166 47,693 Impairment of goodwill (Note 10) 10,508 12,292 - Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses (income), net (Note 9) 3,690 13,715 (306 ) Operating income 27,831 22,654 62,378 Other income (expense), net (Note 15) (272 ) (26 ) 13,138 Financing income, net (Note 16) 1,480 576 717 Income before income tax 29,039 23,204 76,233 Income tax expenses (Note 17) (10,856 ) (12,234 ) (17,273 ) Share in gains (losses) of affiliated companies, net (Note 5A) (842 ) (3,203 ) 4,219 Net income for the year 17,341 7,767 63,179 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (1,218 ) (878 ) (2,504 ) Net income attributable to the Company 16,123 6,889 60,675 Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to Company's stockholders (Note 18) 0.77 0.33 2.88 Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 20,813 21,037 21,077 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 7 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME US dollars Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Net income for the year 17,341 7,767 63,179 Other comprehensive gain (loss), net of tax: Foreign currency translation adjustments (12,918 ) (4,054 ) (12,807 ) Unrealized gains (losses) in respect of derivative financial instruments designated for cash flow hedge - (384 ) 1,615 Reclassification of net gains realized to net income - (399 ) (385 ) Other comprehensive loss, net of tax (12,918 ) (4,837 ) (11,577 ) Comprehensive income 4,423 2,930 51,602 Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests (1,267 ) (1,302 ) (1,777 ) Comprehensive income attributable to the Company 3,156 1,628 49,825 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 8 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (in thousands) COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS Ordinary shares Number of shares Share capital amount Additional paid in capital Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) Retained earnings Treasury stock Purchase price adjustment to be settled in shares Non-controlling interests Total US dollars (except for number of shares) Balance as of January 1, 2018 23,476 1,983 71,550 (9,754 ) 92,065 (30,054 ) - 7,439 133,229 Impact of change in accounting policy - - - - (2,972 ) - - - (2,972 ) As adjusted balance as of January 1, 2018 23,476 1,983 71,550 (9,754 ) 89,093 (30,054 ) - 7,439 130,257 Changes during 2018: Issuance of treasury shares (Note 3) - - 7,130 - - 4,908 (10,800 ) - 1,238 Net income - - - - 60,675 - - 2,504 63,179 Other comprehensive loss - - - (10,850 ) - - - (727 ) (11,577 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (2,709 ) (2,709 ) Dividend paid - - - - (15,366 ) - - - (15,366 ) Dividend declared - - - - (4,822 ) - - - (4,822 ) Balance as of December 31, 2018 23,476 1,983 78,680 (20,604 ) 129,580 (25,146 ) (10,800 ) 6,507 160,200 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 9 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (cont.) (in thousands) COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS Ordinary shares Number of shares Share capital amount Additional paid in capital Accumulated other comprehensive loss Retained earnings Treasury stock Purchase price adjustment to be settled in shares Non-controlling interests Total US dollars (except for number of shares) Balance as of January 1, 2019 23,476 1,983 78,680 (20,604 ) 129,580 (25,146 ) (10,800 ) 6,507 160,200 Changes during 2019: Treasury shares return (*) - - - - - (10,800 ) 10,800 - - Purchase of treasury shares (**) - - - - - (6,001 ) - - (6,001 ) Net income - - - - 6,889 - - 878 7,767 Other comprehensive loss - - - (5,261 ) - - - 424 (4,837 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (1,225 ) (1,225 ) Dividend paid - - - - (14,940 ) - - - (14,940 ) Dividend declared - - - - (5,050 ) - - - (5,050 ) Balance as of December 31, 2019 23,476 1,983 78,680 (25,865 ) 116,479 (41,947 ) - 6,584 135,914 Changes during 2020: Net income - - - - 16,123 - - 1,218 17,341 Other comprehensive loss - - - (12,967 ) - - - 49 (12,918 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (1,461 ) (1,461 ) Dividend paid - - - - (4,918 ) - - - (4,918 ) Dividend declared to non-controlling interests - - - - - - - (3,363 ) (3,363 ) Purchase of subsidiary shares from non-controlling interests - - (430 ) - - - - (320 ) (750 ) Stock-based compensation in a subsidiary company - - 54 - - - - - 54 Balance as of December 31, 2020 23,476 1,983 78,304 (38,832 ) 127,684 (41,947 ) - 2,707 129,899 (*) See Note 3 (**) See Note 14A5 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 10 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS US dollars Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities Net income for the year 17,341 7,767 63,179 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 18,831 22,843 14,608 Interest and exchange rate on long term credit (266 ) 26 88 Loss (gains) in respect of trading marketable securities and other investments (4,101 ) 241 (166 ) Increase in liability for employee rights upon retirement 1,445 1,094 491 Share in losses (gains) of affiliated companies, net 842 3,203 (4,219 ) Deferred income taxes (2,158 ) (2,246 ) 2,346 Capital loss on sale of property and equipment, net 199 112 85 Gain from measurement of previously held interests at acquisition date fair value - - (14,677 ) Decrease in accounts receivable 4,496 10,704 6,182 Decrease (increase) in other current and non-current assets 3,064 2,021 (10,656 ) Decrease in inventories 3,120 3,815 3,580 Decrease in accounts payable (658 ) (1,125 ) (3,837 ) Decrease in deferred revenues (5,367 ) (7,392 ) (3,479 ) Increase (decrease) in Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests (848 ) (3,215 ) 519 Impairment of goodwill 10,508 12,292 - Impairment of other intangible assets 3,661 13,862 - Increase (decrease) in other current and non-current liabilities 9,959 (4,323 ) (780 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,068 59,679 53,264 Cash flows from investment activities Increase in funds in respect of employee rights upon retirement, net of withdrawals (1,148 ) (1,191 ) (576 ) Capital expenditures (10,234 ) (18,310 ) (21,744 ) Investment in affiliated company (90 ) (55 ) (1,250 ) Investment in marketable securities - (1,102 ) (8,100 ) Repayment of loans from affiliated companies - - 7,317 Proceeds from (investments in) long - term deposit (32 ) (16 ) 10 Investments in other companies (467 ) (229 ) (1,517 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 223 216 381 Sale of marketable securities 269 2,400 9,594 Acquisition of subsidiary (Appendix A) - - (68,969 ) Net cash used in investment activities (11,479 ) (18,287 ) (84,854 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of long-term loan (18,157 ) (8,938 ) (7,994 ) Receipt of long-term credit from bank institution - - 81,695 Short term credit from banking institutions 1,186 (2,167 ) (1,004 ) Acquisition of company shares purchased by a wholly owned subsidiary - (6,001 ) - Purchase of shares from non-controlling interests (750 ) - - Dividend paid (9,967 ) (19,848 ) (20,219 ) Dividend paid to non-controlling interests (1,761 ) (1,973 ) (2,709 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (29,449 ) (38,927 ) 49,769 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (921 ) 101 (3,687 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 18,219 2,566 14,492 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 53,964 51,398 36,906 Balance of cash and cash equivalents at end of year 72,183 53,964 51,398 Supplementary information on investing and financing activities not involving cash flows: During 2020, one of the Company's subsidiaries declare a dividend that includes an amount of US$3.4 million to non-controlling interests that wasn't paid during 2020. During 2020, an Israeli investee have completed public registration in Israel and its shares became equity investment with readily determinable fair value. As a result, the company reclassified the above-mentioned investment (in the amount of approximately US$6.5 million) from investment in other companies (under long-term investments and other assets) to investment in marketable securities (under current assets). The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 11 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (cont.) Appendix A - Acquisitions of a subsidiary US dollars September 13, (in thousands) 2018 Working capital (excluding cash and cash equivalents and deferred revenues), net 34,576 Intangible assets, net 38,583 Property and equipment, net 11,014 Liability for employee rights upon retirement (1,337 ) Goodwill 59,402 Consideration paid by issuance of treasury stock, as adjusted (12,038 ) Amount to be received as purchase price adjustment 10,800 Deferred income taxes 763 Other non-current assets 2,132 Fair value of previous investments in acquired companies (24,734 ) Deferred revenues (including current portion) (34,048 ) Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests (16,144 ) Net cash used to pay for the Acquisition 68,969 Supplementary disclosure of cash flow information US dollars Year ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Interest paid 1,956 1,788 1,266 Income taxes paid, net of refunds 14,402 10,376 15,533 The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements. F - 12 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES A.General 1.Operations Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (the 'Company') commenced operations in 1994. The Company and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') are engaged in the provision of Location based Telematics services and machine-to-machine Telematics products for use in stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management and other applications. On September 13, 2018 the company closed the acquisition of 81.3% of the shares of Road Track Holding S.L ('Road Track'), a telematics' company operating primarily in the Latin American region. (See Note 3) 2. Functional currency and translation to the reporting currency The functional currency of the Company and its subsidiaries located in Israel (except those that are held through the subsidiary 'Road track') is the New Israeli Shekel ('NIS'), which is the local currency in which those entities operate. The functional currency of the foreign subsidiaries located in Brazil is the Brazilian Real and the functional currency of the rest of the subsidiaries (including Argentinian subsidiaries that operates in highly inflationary economy) is the US Dollar. Regarding the Argentinian subsidiaries see below. The consolidated financial statements of the Company and all of its subsidiaries were translated into U.S. dollars in accordance with the standards of the Financial Accounting Standards Board ('FASB'). Accordingly, assets and liabilities were translated from local currencies to U.S. dollars using yearend exchange rates, and income and expense items were translated at average exchange rates during the year. Gains or losses resulting from translation adjustments (which result from translating an entity's financial statements into U.S. dollars if its functional currency is different than the U.S. dollar) are reported in other comprehensive income and are reflected in equity, under 'accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)'. Translation gains and losses resulting from changes in exchange rates used in the translation of intercompany balances that are long term investment nature (i.e. which their settlement is not planned or anticipated) are also included in other comprehensive income (loss). When an economy in which a foreign entity of the group operates, becomes highly inflationary environment (an economy with a cumulative inflation rate of approximately 100% or more over a three-year period, such as the company's subsidiaries in Argentina), the financial statements of that foreign entity are remeasured as if its functional currency is the reporting currency of its parent. F - 13 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) A.General (cont.) 2. Functional currency and translation to the reporting currency (cont.) Balances denominated in, or linked to foreign currency are stated on the basis of the exchange rates prevailing at the balance sheet date. For foreign currency transactions included in the statement of income, the exchange rates applicable on the relevant transaction dates are used. Transaction gains or losses arising from changes in the exchange rates used in the translation of such balances are carried to financing income or expenses as applicable. The following table presents data regarding the dollar exchange rate of relevant currencies and the Israeli CPI: Exchange rate of one US dollar Israeli CPI(*) NIS Real At December 31, 2020 3.215 5.1967 113.84 points 2019 3.456 4.0307 114.63 points 2018 3.748 3.8748 113.95 points Increase (decrease) during the year: 2020 (6.97 )% 28.93% (0.69)% 2019 (7.79 )% 4.02% 0.60% 2018 8.10 % 17.13% 0.80% (*) Based on the Index for the month ending on each balance sheet date, on the basis of 2008 average 100. 3.Basis of presentation The consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ('US GAAP'). 4. Use of estimates in the preparation of financial statements The preparation of financial statements in conformity with US GAAP requires management to make estimates and assumptions that affect the reported amounts of assets and liabilities and disclosure of contingent assets and liabilities at the date of the consolidated financial statements, and the reported amounts of revenues and expenses during the reporting periods. Actual results could differ from the estimates. As applicable to these consolidated financial statements, the most significant estimates and assumptions relate to legal contingencies, valuation of goodwill and other intangible assets and revenue recognition and related deferred expenses (contract costs). As of December 31, 2020, the impact of the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to unfold. As a result, some of our estimates and assumptions required increased judgment and carry a higher degree of variability and volatility. As events continue to evolve and additional information becomes available, our estimates may change materially in future periods. F - 14 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) B. Principles of consolidation The consolidated financial statements include the accounts of the Company and all of its subsidiaries. In these financial statements, the term 'subsidiary' refers to a company over which the Company exerts control and the financial statements of which are consolidated with those of the Company. Significant intercompany transactions and balances are eliminated upon consolidation; profits from intercompany sales, not yet realized outside of the Group, are also eliminated. Non-controlling interests are presented in equity. Changes in the Company ownership interest in a subsidiary while the control is retained are accounted for as equity transactions and accordingly no gain or loss is recognized in consolidated net income or comprehensive income. Upon such transaction, the carrying amount of the non-controlling interest is adjusted to reflect the change in its ownership interest in the subsidiary and any difference between the fair value of the consideration received or paid and the amount by which the non-controlling interest was adjusted is recognized in additional paid-in capital. C.Cash and cash equivalents The Group considers all highly liquid investments, which include short-term bank deposits that are not restricted as to withdrawal or use, and short-term debentures, with original periods to maturity not exceeding three months, to be cash equivalents. D. Marketable securities Commencing January 1, 2018 and upon the adoption of ASU 2016-01- Financial Instruments-Overall (Subtopic 825-10), the Company continue to account for its investments in debt securities in accordance with ASC Topic 320-10, which is applicable to Debt Securities only, while equity securities are accounted for in accordance with ASC Topic 321-10, 'Investments - Equity Securities'('ASC Topic 321-10'). According to ASC Topic 321-10, equity securities with readily determinable fair value are measured upon initial recognition and in subsequent periods at fair value with gains and losses reported periodically in earnings as financing income or expenses. The investments in debt and equity securities that were held by the Company during the reported periods and were subject to the provisions of ASC Topic 320-10 were designated by management as trading securities. Changes in fair value measurement of debt and equity securities for the years 2020, 2019 and 2018 amounted to gain (loss) of approximately US$ 11, (US$ 241) and US$ 166 thousand, respectively. E.Treasury stock Company shares held by the Company and a wholly owned subsidiary are presented as a reduction of equity, at their cost, under the caption 'Treasury Stock'. Gains and losses upon sale of these shares, net of related income taxes, are recorded as additional paid in capital. F - 15 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) F.Allowance for doubtful accounts The allowance for doubtful accounts is determined with respect to amounts the Group has determined to be doubtful of collection, in order to reflect the expected credit losses on accounts receivable balances. Judgment is required in the estimation of the allowance for doubtful accounts and the Company evaluates the collectability of its accounts receivable based on a combination of factors including , among other things, the past experience with customers, the length of time that the balance is past due using an aging schedule, the customer's current ability to pay and their the creditworthiness using all available information about the credit risk on such customers taking into consideration the current business environment. If it's becomes aware of a customer's inability to meet its financial obligations, a specific allowance is recorded to reduce the net receivable to the amount reasonably believed to be collectible from such customer. Accounts receivable are written off against the allowance for uncollectible accounts when the Company determines amounts are no longer collectible. See also Note 21A. The allowance in respect of accounts receivable at December 31, 2020 and 2019 was US$ 4,111,000 and US$ 3,016,000, respectively. G. Inventories Inventories are stated at the lower of cost or net realizable value. Cost of raw materials and finished products is mainly determined on the basis of first-in, first-out (FIFO). Other method which is utilized for determining the value of inventories is the moving average. The Group regularly reviews its inventories for obsolescence and other impairment risks and reserves are established when necessary. H. Investment in affiliated companies Investments in companies in which the Group has significant influence but less than controlling interests, are accounted for by the equity method. Income on intercompany sales, not yet realized outside of the Group, was eliminated. The Company also reviews these investments for impairment whenever events indicate the carrying amount may not be recoverable. In accordance with ASC Topic 323-10-40-1, a change in the Company's proportionate share of an investee's equity, resulting from issuance of shares by the investee to third parties, is accounted for as if the Company had sold a proportionate share of its investment. Any gain or loss resulting from an investee's share issuance is recognized in earnings. When the company obtain control of an affiliated company that was previously accounted for by the equity method, the investment is then remeasured at its fair value as of the date of which control was obtained and any remeasurement gain or loss is recognized in earnings. Management evaluates investments in affiliated companies, for evidence of other-than-temporary declines in value. Such evaluation is dependent on the specific facts and circumstances and includes analysis of relevant financial information (e.g. budgets, business plans, financial statements, etc.). During 2020 and 2019, no impairment was identified with respect to such affiliated companies. Investments in companies in which the company no longer has significant influence, are classified as 'investments in other companies'. See I. below. F - 16 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) I. Investment in other companies Equity investments without readily determinable fair values are measured at cost, less impairment, and plus or minus subsequent adjustments for observable price changes. Periodic changes in the basis of these equity investments are reported in current earnings. In addition, at each reporting period a qualitative assessment is performed to identify impairment. When a qualitative assessment indicates an impairment exists, the Company estimates the fair value of the investment and recognize in current earnings an impairment loss equal to the difference between the fair value and the carrying amount of the equity investment. During 2020, an Israeli investee have completed public registration in Israel and its shares became equity investment with readily determinable fair value. As a result, the company remeasured the investment to its fair value and recorded income in the amount of approximately $4.4 million in the consolidated statement of income under Financing income, net (see Note 16). J. Derivatives The group applies the provisions of ASC Topic 815, 'Derivatives and Hedging'. In accordance with ASC Topic 815, all the derivative financial instruments are recognized as either assets or liabilities on the balance sheet at fair value. The accounting for changes in the fair value of a derivative financial instrument depends on whether it has been designated and qualifies as part of a hedging relationship and further, on the type of hedging relationship. For derivative financial instruments that are designated and qualify as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, a company must designate the hedging instrument, based upon the exposure being hedged, as a fair value hedge, cash flow hedge or a hedge of a net investment in a foreign operation. From time to time the Company carries out transactions involving foreign exchange derivative financial instruments (forward exchange contracts) which are mostly designed to hedge the cash flows expected to be paid with respect to forecasted monthly purchases of inventory, denominated in currencies other than the functional currency of the Company. Such transactions were designated as hedging instruments on the date that the Company entered into such derivative contracts, and were determined to qualify as cash flow hedges under ASC Topic 815. Commencing January 1, 2018, the entire changes in fair value of the derivative instruments designated for hedging purposes that were determined as qualifying for hedging purposes (including the ineffective components of the hedging relationship) are reported as other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax under the caption 'unrealized gains (losses) in respect of derivative financial instruments designated for cash flow hedge' and are reclassified to the statements of income when the hedged transaction realizes. For all other derivative financial instruments that are not designated or qualify as hedging instruments for accounting purposes, the changes in fair value are recognized periodically in profit or loss, as incurred. However, as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, the company did not have material financial derivatives. K. Property and equipment 1. Property and equipment are stated at cost, net of accumulated depreciation. Depreciation is calculated using the straight-line method over the estimated useful lives of the assets. Leasehold improvements are depreciated on the straight-line method over the shorter of the estimated useful life of the property or the duration of the lease. 2. Rates of depreciation: % Operating equipment (mainly 20%-33%) 6.5-33 Office furniture, equipment and computers 7-33 Buildings 2.5 Vehicles 15 Leasehold improvements Duration of the lease which is less or equal to useful life. F - 17 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) L. Impairment of long-lived assets The Group's long-lived assets (including finite-lived intangible assets) are reviewed for impairment, whenever events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying amount of an asset may not be recoverable. Recoverability of assets to be held and used is measured by a comparison of the carrying amount of an asset to the future undiscounted cash flows expected to be generated by the asset. If such assets are considered to be impaired, the impairment to be recognized is measured by the amount by which the carrying amount of the asset exceeds its fair value (see also Note 1N). M. Income taxes The Group accounts for income taxes in accordance with ASC Topic 740-10, 'Income Taxes'. According to this guidance, deferred income taxes are determined utilizing the asset and liability method based on the estimated future tax effects of differences between the financial accounting and the tax bases of assets and liabilities under the applicable tax law. Deferred tax balances are computed using the tax rates expected to be in effect at the time when these differences reverse. Valuation allowances in respect of the deferred tax assets are provided for if, based upon the weight of available evidence, it is more likely than not that all or a portion of the deferred income tax assets will not be realized. Deferred tax balances are presented as non-current amounts. US GAAP provides that the tax effects from an uncertain tax position can be recognized in the financial statements only if the position is 'more-likely-than-not' to be sustained were to be challenged by a taxing authority. The assessment of a tax position is based solely on the technical merits of the position, without regard the likelihood that the tax position may be challenged. If an uncertain tax position meets the 'more-likely-than-not' threshold, the largest amount of tax benefit that is greater than 50% likely to be recognized upon ultimate settlement with the taxing authority is recorded. The Company recognizes interest as interest expenses (among financing expenses) and penalties, if any, related to unrecognized tax benefits in its provision for income tax. N. Goodwill and intangible assets 1. Goodwill represents the excess of the purchase price over the fair value of the identifiable net assets acquired in business combinations accounted for in accordance with the 'purchase method' and is allocated to reporting units at acquisition. Goodwill is not amortized but rather tested for impairment at least annually in accordance with the provisions of ASC Topic 350, 'Intangibles - Goodwill and Other'. The company elected to perform the goodwill annual impairment test for its operating units as follows: A. An amount of approximately $35.8 million (as of December 31, 2020) relates to two different reporting units (resulted from the acquisition described in Note 3) should be tested on June 30, of each year, or more often if indicators of impairment are present. As described below, the company was also required to perform an impairment test with respect to these units on December 31, 2020. B. An amount of approximately $4.1 million (as of December 31, 2020) relates to two different reporting units (resulted from past acquisitions) is tested at December 31 of each year, or more often if indicators of impairment are present. As required by ASC Topic 350, the Company chooses either to perform a qualitative assessment whether the quantitative goodwill impairment test is necessary or proceeds directly to the quantitative goodwill impairment test. Such determination is made for each reporting unit on a stand-alone basis. The qualitative assessment includes various factors such as macroeconomic conditions, industry and market considerations, cost factors, overall financial performance, earnings multiples, gross margin and cash flows from operating activities and other relevant factors. When the Company chooses to perform a qualitative assessment and determines that it is more likely than not (more than 50 percent likelihood) that the fair value of the reporting unit is less than its carrying value, then the Company proceeds to the quantitative goodwill impairment test. If the Company determines otherwise, no further evaluation is necessary. F - 18 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) N. Goodwill and intangible assets (cont.) 1. (cont.) With respect to goodwill impairment tests performed before the adoption of ASU 2017-04, when the Company decided or was required to perform the quantitative goodwill impairment test, the Company firstly was required to compare the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying value ('step 1'). If the fair value of the reporting unit exceeded the carrying value of the reporting unit net assets (including the goodwill allocated to such reporting unit), goodwill was considered not to be impaired, and no further testing was required. If the carrying value was determined to exceed the fair value of the reporting unit, then the implied fair value of goodwill was determined by subtracting the fair value of all the identifiable net assets from the fair value of the reporting unit. An impairment loss was recorded for the excess, if any, of the carrying value of the goodwill allocated to the reporting unit over its implied fair value ('step 2'). Commencing the adoption of ASU 2017-04 (which eliminated Step 2 from the goodwill impairment, see also Note 10), when the Company decides or is required to perform the quantitative goodwill impairment test, the Company compares the fair value of the reporting unit to its carrying value and an impairment charge is recognized for the amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the reporting unit's fair value, if any. In the performance of the quantitative analysis the Company applies assumptions that market participants would consider in determining the fair value of each reporting unit and the fair value of the identifiable assets and liabilities of the reporting units, as applicable. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had four reporting units which include goodwill (four in 2019 and two in 2018). Telematics services: Under the telematics services segment there are two reporting units with goodwill. For one of which (resulted from past acquisitions) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 1.9 million of goodwill, the Company performed a qualitative assessment as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such units. For the second reporting unit (resulted from the acquisition described in Note 3) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 41.8 million of goodwill (as of June 30, 2020, before the impairment test), the Company performed the annual impairment test, as of June 30, 2020 and recorded impairment of approximately US$ 9.5 million. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under a separate line ('Impairment of goodwill'). As of December 31, 2020, the remaining balance of goodwill related to this unit is approximately US$ 32.3 million. Due to existence of negative factors during the following months until December 31,2020, the Company performed a qualitative assessment as of that date and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such unit. See Note 10. Telematics products: Under the telematics products segment there are two reporting units with goodwill, for one of which (resulted from past acquisitions) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 2.2 million of goodwill, the Company performed a qualitative assessment as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such units. For the second reporting unit (resulted from the acquisition described in Note 3) with an allocated amount of approximately US$ 4.5 million of goodwill (as of June 30, 2020, before the impairment test), the Company performed annual impairment test, as of June 30, 2020 and recorded impairment of approximately US$ 1.0 million. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under a separate line ('Impairment of goodwill'). F - 19 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) N.Goodwill and intangible assets (cont.) 1. (cont.) As of December 31, 2020, the remaining balance of goodwill related to this unit is approximately US$ 3.5 million. Due to existence of negative factors during the following months until December 31,2020, the Company performed a qualitative assessment as of that date and concluded that the qualitative assessment did not result in a more likely than not indication of impairment, and therefore no further impairment testing was required, with respect to such unit. See Note 10. 2. Intangible assets with finite live (As of December 31,2020, the Balance of intangible assets consist of customer relationship, technology and others) are amortized using the straight-line basis over their useful lives, to reflect the pattern in which the economic benefits of the intangible assets are consumed or otherwise used up. As a part of the acquisition of describe in Note 3 the company identified intangible assets in a fair value (as of the acquisition date) of approximately US$ 38.6 million. As of December 31, 2020, the intangible assets are amortized as follows: Years Customer relationship 3 Technology services 5 Other 5 During 2020 and 2019 the company recorded an intangible assets impairment loss in the amount of approximately US$ 3.7 million and US$ 13.9 million, respectively. The impairment was recorded in the consolidated statement of income under 'Impairment of intangible assets and other expenses'. See Note 9. Recoverability of intangible assets is measured as described in Note 1L above. O. Contingencies The Company and its subsidiaries are involved in certain legal proceedings that arise from time to time in the ordinary course of their business and in connection with certain agreements with third parties. Except for income tax contingencies, the Company records accruals for contingencies to the extent that the management concludes that the occurrence is probable and that the related liabilities are estimable. Legal expenses associated with contingencies are expensed as incurred. P. Funds in respect of, and liability for employee rights upon retirement The Company's liability for employee rights upon retirement with respect to its Israeli employees is calculated, pursuant to Israeli severance pay law, based on the most recent salary of each employee multiplied by the number of years of employment, as of the balance sheet date. Employees are entitled to one month's salary for each year of employment, or a portion thereof. The Company makes monthly deposits to insurance policies and severance pay funds. The liability of the Company is fully provided for. The Company also has defined contribution plans for which it makes contributions to severance pay funds and appropriate insurance policies The deposited funds include profits or losses accumulated up to the balance sheet date. The deposited funds may be withdrawn upon the fulfillment of the obligation pursuant to Israeli severance pay laws or labor agreements. The value of the deposited funds is based on the cash surrender value of these policies, and includes profits or losses. Withdrawal of the reserve monies is contingent upon the fulfillment of detailed provision in the Law. The liability for employee rights upon retirement in respect of the employees of the non-Israeli subsidiaries of the Company, is calculated on the basis of the labor laws of the country in which the subsidiary is located and is covered by an appropriate accrual. Severance payments for the abovementioned policies for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018, amounted to US$ 1,610, US$ 1,557 and US$ 1,461 thousand, respectively. F - 20 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Q.Revenue recognition The Company and its subsidiaries generate revenue from subscriber fees for the provision of services and sales of systems and products, mainly in respect of fleet management services, stolen vehicle recovery services and other value-added services. To a lesser extent, revenues are also derived from technical support services. The Company and its subsidiaries sell the systems primarily through their direct sales force and indirectly through resellers. Revenue recognition accounting policy applied from January 1, 2018 (following the adoption of ASC Topic 606); On January 1, 2018, the Company adopted ASC Topic 606, Revenue from Contracts with Customers ('ASC 606') to all contracts, using the modified retrospective method. The cumulative impact of the adoption in an amount of approximately US$3 million (net of tax), was recognized as a reduction to retained earnings as of January 1, 2018. In accordance with ASC 606, the Company determines revenue recognition through the following five steps: 1. Identification of the contract, or contracts, with a customer; 2. Identification of the performance obligations in the contract; 3. Determination of the transaction price; 4. Allocation of the transaction price to the performance obligations in the contract; and 5. Recognition of revenue when, or as, the Company satisfies a performance obligation. A contract with a customer exists when all of the following criteria are met: the parties to the contract have approved it (in writing, orally, or in accordance with other customary business practices) and are committed to perform their respective obligations, the Company can identify each party's rights regarding the distinct goods or services to be transferred ('performance obligations'), the Company can determine the transaction price for the goods or services to be transferred, the contract has commercial substance and it is probable that the Company will collect substantially all of the consideration to which it will be entitled in exchange for the goods or services that will be transferred to the customer. For each type of contract at inception, the Company assesses the goods or service promised in a contract with a customer and identifies the performance obligations. With respect to contracts that are determined to have multiple performance obligations, such as contracts that combine product with services (mostly SVR services) and/or rights to use assets, the Company allocates the contract's transaction price to each performance obligation using its best estimate of the relative standalone selling price of each distinct good or service in the contract. The primary method used to estimate the relative standalone selling price is expected costs of satisfying a performance obligation and an appropriate margin for that distinct good or service. Revenues are recognized when, or as, control of services or products is transferred to the customers at a point in time or over time, as applicable to each performance obligation. Revenues are recorded in the amount of consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for performance obligations upon transfer of control to the customer, excluding amounts collected on behalf of other third parties and sales taxes. F - 21 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Q. Revenue recognition (cont.) The Company does not adjust the amount of consideration for the effects of a significant financing component since the Company expects, at most contracts inception, that the period between the time of transfer of the promised goods or services to the customer and the time the customer pays for these goods or services to be generally one year or less, based on the practical expedient. The Company's credit terms to customers are, on average, between thirty and ninety days. In accordance with ASC 606, the Company's revenues are recognized as follows: 1. Revenues from sales of Automatic Vehicle Location ('AVL') products are recognized when the control of the product passed to the customer (usually upon delivery). 2. Revenues from provision of SVR services are recognized over time, as the customers simultaneously receive and consume the benefits provided by the Company performance as the Company performs. 3. For arrangements that involve the delivery or performance of multiple products (mostly, AVL products), services (such as SVR services) and/or rights to use assets, the Company analyzes whether the goods or services that were promised to the customer are distinct. A good or service promised to a customer is considered 'distinct' if both of the following criteria are met: 1. The customer can benefit from the good or service, either on its own or together with other resources that are readily available to the customer; and, 2. The Company's promise to transfer the good or service to the customer is separately identifiable from other promises in the contract. When the above criteria are met the revenue recognition for the related products and/or services are recognized as described in 1 and 2 above, as applicable. With respect to arrangement that are determined to have multiple performance obligations that are distinct, the Company allocates the contract's transaction price to each performance obligation using its best estimate of the relative standalone selling price of each distinct good or service in the contract. The primary method used to estimate the relative standalone selling price is the expected costs of satisfying the performance obligation with an appropriate margin for that distinct good or service. Revenues from SVR services subscription fees and from installation services, sold to customers within a single contractually binding arrangement were accounted for revenue recognition purposes, as a single performance obligation, since the installation services element was determined not to be 'distinct'. Accordingly, the entire contract fee for the two deliverables was recognized over time, on a straight-line basis over the subscription period. 4. Amounts earned by certain Brazilian subsidiary for arranging a bundle transaction of SVR services subscription and installation services together with insurance services to be supplied by a third party insurance company, are recognized ratably on a straight-line basis over the subscription period (see 3 above), since the amount allocated to the company (for the SVR services subscription, installation services and for arranging the transaction), was contingent upon the delivery of the SVR services. As the insurance company is acting as a principal with respect to the insurance component, the company recognized only the net amounts as revenues, after deduction of amounts related to the insurance component. 5. Deferred revenues include unearned amounts received from customers (mostly for the provision of installation, future subscription services and extended warranty) but not yet recognized as revenues. Such deferred revenues are recognized as described in paragraph 3 above or paragraph 6 below, as applicable. F - 22 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) Q.Revenue recognition (cont.) 6. Extended warranty In the majority of countries, in which the Company operates, the statutory warranty period is one year, and the extended warranty covers periods beyond year one. Revenues from extended warranty include warranty services which were sold separately for a monthly fee, or warranty services that were determined to represent a separate performance obligation and were sold together with an AVL unit. Such revenues are recognized over the duration of the warranty periods. R. Warranty costs The Company provides a standard warranty for its products to end-users at no extra charge. The Company estimates the costs that may be incurred under its warranty obligation and records a liability at the time the related revenues are recognized. Among the factors affecting the warranty liability are the number of installed units and historical percentages of warranty claims. The Company periodically assesses the adequacy of the recorded warranty liability and adjusts the amount to the extent necessary. To date, warranty costs and the related liabilities related to the standard warranty period have not been material. S.Research and development costs 1. Research and development costs (other than computer software related expenses) are expensed as incurred. 2. Software Development Costs All research and development costs incurred in the process of software development before establishment of technological feasibility are charged to expenses as incurred. Costs incurred subsequent to the establishment of technological feasibility are capitalized according to the principles set forth in ASC Topic 985-20, 'Costs of Software to be Sold, Leased or Marketed'. Capitalized software costs are amortized on a product by product basis by the straight-line method over the estimated useful life of the software product (3-5 years). The Company assesses the recoverability of these intangible assets on a regular basis by assessing the net realizable value of such intangible assets based on the estimated future gross revenues from each product net of the estimated future costs of completing and disposing of that product (including the estimated costs of performing maintenance and customer support over the remaining economical useful life), cost of completion of products and cost of delivery to customers over its remaining economical useful life. During each of the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, no such unrecoverable amounts were identified. T. Advertising costs Advertising costs are expensed as incurred. Advertising expenses for the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019 and 2018 amounted to US$ 8.1 million, US$ 9.5 million and US$ 8.1 million, respectively. Advertising expenses are presented among 'selling and marketing expenses'. U. Earnings per share Basic earnings per share are computed by dividing net income attributable to the common shares, by the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the year, net of the weighted average number of treasury stock. In computing diluted earnings per share, basic earnings per share are adjusted to reflect the effect of any potential dilutive ordinary shares. During the reporting periods there were no such potential shares. F - 23 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) V. Fair value measurements The Company measures fair value and discloses fair value measurements for financial and non-financial assets and liabilities. Fair value is based on the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. As such, fair value is a market-based measurement that is required to be determined based on the assumptions that market participants would use to determine the price of an asset or a liability. As a basis for considering such assumptions, fair value accounting standard establishes the following fair value hierarchy, which prioritizes the inputs used in the valuation methodologies in measuring fair value: Level 1 - Quoted prices (unadjusted) in active markets that are accessible at the measurement date for assets or liabilities. The fair value hierarchy gives the highest priority to Level 1 inputs. Level 2 - Observable prices that are based on inputs not quoted on active markets, but corroborated by market data. Level 3 - Unobservable inputs are used when little or no market data is available. Level 3 inputs are considered as the lowest priority under the fair value hierarchy. In determining fair value, companies are required to utilize valuation techniques that maximize the use of observable inputs and minimize the use of unobservable inputs to the extent possible as well as to consider counterparty credit risk in the assessment of fair value. Regarding the fair value measurements of financial assets and liabilities and the fair value hierarchy of such measurements, see Note 21C. The Company also measures certain non-financial assets, consisting mainly of certain reporting units (as part of goodwill impairment test) and intangible assets at fair value on a nonrecurring basis. These assets are adjusted to fair value when they are considered to be impaired (see 1N and 1L above). W. Deferred installation expenses and prepaid expenses Direct installation expenses were determined not to represent a separate performance obligation for revenue recognition purposes in accordance with the principles of ASC 606, as they were determined not to be considered 'distinct' (see Note 1Q above). The Company has determined that such expenses relate directly to obtaining or fulfilling contract with a specific subscriber, they generate or enhance the Company resources and are expected to be recovered. In accordance with ASC 340-40, Other Assets and Deferred Costs: Contracts with Customers, such installation costs are capitalized and presented as 'Deferred installation expenses' within the balances 'Other current assets' and 'Other non-current assets', as applicable. The deferred expenses are amortized over the estimated life of the related subscription arrangements by the straight-line method. Costs that do not meet the aforementioned criteria, are recognized immediately as expenses. Prepaid expenses, consist of amounts paid by certain Brazilian subsidiary to insurance companies as a prepaid insurance on behalf of its customers as part of bundle transactions of SVR services together with insurance services to be supplied by a third-party insurance company. Under such transactions, the customers are required accordingly to pay to the Brazilian subsidiary a monthly fee for all the bundled services (see Note 1Q regarding the revenue recognition of such bundle transactions). The insurance companies are obligated to refund any unearned insurance amounts to the Brazilian subsidiary in the event of termination of the transaction by the customers. The prepaid expenses are amortized over the contractual life of the insurance service with the insurance company (usually 12 months) by the straight-line method. The amortization is netted against the monthly receipts from customers for the bundled services. F - 24 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.) X.Stock-based compensation The Company accounts for stock-based compensation to employees and non-employees in accordance with ASC 718, 'Compensation - Stock Compensation', ('ASC 718'). The fair value of the award, is recognized in the Company's consolidated statement of income as an expense over the requisite service periods. During the reported periods there were no significant grants of equity-based payment awards. The Company measures and recognizes compensation expense for cash bonuses to senior employees, which are based, or partly based, on the price of the Company's shares in accordance with ASC 718 -30, 'Compensation-Stock Compensation - Awards Classified as Liabilities' (See Note 19C regarding 'Excess Return Cash Incentives'). The awards are measured at the grant date at their fair value and remeasured at the end of each reporting period through settlement, with changes in the fair value recognized as compensation cost over the requisite service period. Compensation cost for awards that are subject to market conditions are be attributed separately for each vesting tranche of the award (generally calendar year). Y. Obligation to purchase non-controlling interests An obligation to acquire shares of a subsidiary held by Non-controlling interests at a stated future date, represents liability under ASC Topic 480. Upon initial recognition such liability is measured at fair value in accordance with ASC Topic 480-10-30-3 at the amount of cash that would be paid under the conditions specified in the contract if the shares were repurchased immediately and in subsequent periods at the amount of cash that would be paid under the conditions specified in the contract if settlement occurred at the reporting date with any change in value from the previous reporting date recognized as interest cost. In addition, the Non-controlling interests subject to such obligation are not recognized and no earnings are allocated to them. Z. Leases The Group entered into several non-cancelable lease agreements for real estate (mainly offices, warehouses and base sites), network equipment and vehicles for use in its operations, which are classified as operating leases. Lease accounting policy applied until December 31, 2018 (prior to the adoption of ASC Topic 842): Operating lease agreements were not reflected in the balance sheets of the Group. Such agreements were reflected as an expense over the lease term on a straight-line basis. Rental expense related to operating leases for the years ended December 31, 2018, were $3.1 million. The Group had no material capital leases. Lease accounting policy applied from January 1, 2019 (following the adoption of ASC Topic 842): On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted ASC Topic 842, Leases ('ASC 842') and all its related amendments using the modified retrospective transition approach. Under such method of adoption, the results for reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2019 are presented in accordance with ASC 842, while prior period amounts were not adjusted and are reported in accordance with the previous accounting treatment required under ASC Topic 840. The Group determines if an arrangement is a lease at inception. A classification of a lease is determined based on the following criteria: 1. The lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset to the lessee by the end of the lease term. 2. The lease grants the lessee an option to purchase the underlying asset that the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise. 3. The lease term is for the major part of the remaining economic life of the underlying asset (Generally, 75% or more of the remaining economic life of the underlying assets). F - 25 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.). Z.Leases (cont.) 4. The present value of the sum of the lease payments and any residual value guaranteed by the lessee equals or exceeds substantially all of the fair value of the underlying asset (Generally, 90% or more of the fair value of the underlying asset). 5. The underlying asset is of such a specialized nature that it is expected to have no alternative use to the lessor at the end of the lease term. If any of these five criteria is met, the lease is classified as a finance lease. Otherwise, the lease is classified as an operating lease. With the exception of short-term leases, Operating leases are included at the commencement date as a lease liability, which represent the group's obligation to make lease payments arising from a lease, measured on a discounted basis. As the leases do not provide an implicit interest rate, the Company uses its incremental borrowing rate based on information available on the commencement date in determining the present value of lease payments. Concurrently, the Company recognizes a right-of-use asset ('ROU') at the same amount of the liability, adjusted for any prepaid or accrued lease payments, plus initial direct costs incurred in respect of the lease. which represents the group's right to use, or control the use of, a specified asset for the lease term. In subsequent periods the ROU asset is measured at the present value of the remaining lease payments, adjusted for the remaining balance of any lease incentives received, any cumulative prepaid or accrued rent if the lease payments are uneven throughout the lease term and any unamortized initial direct costs. Further, the Company will recognize lease expense on a straight-line basis over the lease term. Lease liabilities are classified as current and non-current liabilities in the consolidated balance sheets. ROU assets are presented as non-current assets. See also Note 8. AA. Reclassification Certain comparative figures have been reclassified to conform to the current year presentation. Such reclassifications did not have any significant impact on the Company's equity, net income or cash flows. AB. Recently adopted accounting pronouncements Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-04, 'Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment' In January 2017, the FASB issued ASU No. 2017-04, Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment ('ASU 2017-04'). ASU 2017-04 eliminated Step 2 from the goodwill impairment test, to simplify the subsequent measurement of goodwill. In accordance with the new guidance, the annual, or interim, goodwill impairment test is performed by comparing the fair value of a reporting unit with its carrying amount. An impairment charge is recognized for the amount by which the carrying amount exceeds the reporting unit's fair value; however, the loss recognized should not exceed the total amount of goodwill allocated to that reporting unit. In addition, income tax effects from any tax deductible goodwill on the carrying amount of the reporting unit should be considered when measuring the goodwill impairment loss, if applicable. The amendments also eliminated the requirements for any reporting unit with a zero or negative carrying amount to perform a qualitative assessment and, if it fails that qualitative test, to perform Step 2 of the goodwill impairment test. An entity still has the option to perform the qualitative assessment for a reporting unit to determine if the quantitative impairment test is necessary. F - 26 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 1 - SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT ACCOUNTING POLICIES (cont.). AB. Recently issued accounting pronouncements (cont.) Accounting Standards Update No. 2017-04, 'Intangibles - Goodwill and Other (Topic 350): Simplifying the Test for Goodwill Impairment' The amendments were applied by the Company, on a prospective basis with respect to goodwill impairment tests that were performed subsequent to January 1, 2020. The adoption of ASU 2017-04 impacted the goodwill impairment test that was performed with respect to the goodwill. For further information see Note 10. Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, 'Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments' In June 2016, The FASB has issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments ('ASU 2016-13'). The ASU is intended to improve financial reporting by requiring timelier recording of credit losses on loans and other financial instruments held by financial institutions and other organizations. ASU 2016-13 requires the measurement of all expected credit losses for financial assets held at the reporting date based on historical experience, current conditions, and reasonable and supportable forecasts. Financial institutions and other organizations will now use forward-looking information to better inform their credit loss estimates. Many of the loss estimation techniques applied using the previous GAAP are still permitted, although the inputs to those techniques have been changed to reflect the full amount of expected credit losses. Organizations are required to continue to use judgment to determine which loss estimation method is appropriate for their circumstances. ASU 2016-13 requires enhanced disclosures to help investors and other financial statement users better understand significant estimates and judgments used in estimating credit losses, as well as the credit quality and underwriting standards of an organization's portfolio. These disclosures include qualitative and quantitative requirements that provide additional information about the amounts recorded in the financial statements. In addition, ASU 2016-13 amends the accounting for credit losses on available-for-sale debt securities and purchased financial assets with credit deterioration. The adoption of ASU 2016-13 did not have a significant impact on its consolidated financial statements. Recently issued accounting pronouncements not yet adopted In December 2019, The FASB has issued Accounting Standards Update (ASU) No. 2019-12, Income Taxes (Topic 740): Simplifying the Accounting for Income Taxes ('ASU 2019-12'). ASU 2019-12 is intended to simplify the accounting for income taxes by removing certain exceptions (such as (1) the incremental approach for intra-period tax allocation when there is a loss from continuing operations and income or a gain from other items; (2) exception to the requirement to recognize a deferred tax liability for equity method investments when a foreign subsidiary becomes an equity method investment; (3) exception to the ability not to recognize a deferred tax liability for a foreign subsidiary when a foreign equity method investment becomes a subsidiary; and (4) exception to the general methodology for calculating income taxes in an interim period when a year-to-date loss exceeds the anticipated loss for the year) and by updating accounting requirements around certain other topics such as franchise taxes, goodwill recognized for tax purposes, the allocation of current and deferred tax expense among legal entities, and other minor changes. ASU 2019-12 is effective for fiscal years beginning after December 15, 2020, including interim periods within those fiscal years. Early adoption is permitted. The Company is assessing what impact ASU 2019-12 will have on its condensed consolidated financial statements, if any. F - 27 ITURAN LOCATION AND CONTROL LTD. NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (cont.) NOTE 2 - OTHER CURRENT ASSETS US dollars December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Prepaid expenses 22,996