Adam Adler to Join Potato as Creative Director

11th November 2021 - Potato, the award-winning ITV Studios label, has announced that Adam Adler, creator of the global hit format The Cube, is joining as Creative Director.

Adler's appointment at The Chase producer comes as the label is increasing its focus on quiz and game shows, following the commission of a number of brand new shows this year, including two primetime commissions for ITV, Moneyball and Sitting On A Fortune - both co-productions with fellow ITV Studios label, Possessed - and exciting new dating show, Ready To Mingle, as well as the return of the National Television Award-winning Beat the Chasers and Winning Combination.

Adler most recently led ITV Studios' Gameface label, which was behind shows including recent Saturday night primetime ITV game show The Void and Britain's Brightest Family, and Gameface's IP will now integrate into Potato going forwards. Adler joins fellow Creative Directors at the label, Martin Scott and Phil Mount, and will report in to Potato's Managing Director, Michael Kelpie.

Prior to Gameface, Adler was Creative Director of Objective Productions, where he created the BAFTA award-winning game show The Cube and BBC One game show Reflex, while he was previously Commissioning Editor for entertainment at Channel 4, overseeing shows such as Darren Brown's The Heist, 8 out of 10 Cats, Beauty & the Geek and Russell Brand's Ponderland.

"Potato is home to a group of amazing, talented, dedicated & passionate people and I am genuinely thrilled that Adam has joined us," said Michael Kelpie. "2021 has been Potato's most successful year ever, a year of meteoric growth, awards and unprecedented ratings. The addition of Adam to our team signals Potato's unbridled ambition to be one of the UK's foremost content producers, creating and making exciting, entertaining and original shows."

Adler said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Potato at this exciting time, as they enjoy their most successful year to date. For me, it's the home of quiz & game, and I can't wait to see what I can add to that in the coming months. We've already got some really strong ideas in development and I'm really excited for next year."

Both Sitting On A Fortune and Moneyball, which are hosted by Gary Lineker and Ian Wright respectively, have launched on ITV in the past couple of weeks, while there have also been new series in recent months for a number of returning shows, including The Chase, Beat The Chasers, Winning Combination, The Family Diaries and Fearne McCann: First Time Mum.

About Potato

Potato is the label behind the award-winning ratings-busting juggernaut The Chase and it's thrilling hit prime-time spin-off Beat the Chasers, winner of Best Quiz Game Show at the 2021 National Television Awards. Potato has produced a range of high quality, entertaining and returning formats across multiple genres such as Ninja Warrior UK, Ready to Mingle, Iain Stirling's Celebability, Winning Combination, Sam and Billie; The Mummy Diaries, Paddington Station 24/7, My Favourite Sketch and Autopsy USA: The Last Hours Of… for broadcasters including ITV, Channel 5, ITV2, UKTV, Reelz and Sky. Potato is part of ITV Studios.