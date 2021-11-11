Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/11 05:39:50 am
123.125 GBX   -2.17%
05:27aJohn & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
PU
05:27aAdam Adler to join Potato as Creative Director
PU
03:25aITV Week 46 Highlights 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Adam Adler to join Potato as Creative Director

11/11/2021 | 05:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Adam Adler to Join Potato as Creative Director

11th November 2021 - Potato, the award-winning ITV Studios label, has announced that Adam Adler, creator of the global hit format The Cube, is joining as Creative Director.

Adler's appointment at The Chase producer comes as the label is increasing its focus on quiz and game shows, following the commission of a number of brand new shows this year, including two primetime commissions for ITV, Moneyball and Sitting On A Fortune - both co-productions with fellow ITV Studios label, Possessed - and exciting new dating show, Ready To Mingle, as well as the return of the National Television Award-winning Beat the Chasers and Winning Combination.

Adler most recently led ITV Studios' Gameface label, which was behind shows including recent Saturday night primetime ITV game show The Void and Britain's Brightest Family, and Gameface's IP will now integrate into Potato going forwards. Adler joins fellow Creative Directors at the label, Martin Scott and Phil Mount, and will report in to Potato's Managing Director, Michael Kelpie.

Prior to Gameface, Adler was Creative Director of Objective Productions, where he created the BAFTA award-winning game show The Cube and BBC One game show Reflex, while he was previously Commissioning Editor for entertainment at Channel 4, overseeing shows such as Darren Brown's The Heist, 8 out of 10 Cats, Beauty & the Geek and Russell Brand's Ponderland.

"Potato is home to a group of amazing, talented, dedicated & passionate people and I am genuinely thrilled that Adam has joined us," said Michael Kelpie. "2021 has been Potato's most successful year ever, a year of meteoric growth, awards and unprecedented ratings. The addition of Adam to our team signals Potato's unbridled ambition to be one of the UK's foremost content producers, creating and making exciting, entertaining and original shows."

Adler said: "I'm thrilled to be joining the amazing team at Potato at this exciting time, as they enjoy their most successful year to date. For me, it's the home of quiz & game, and I can't wait to see what I can add to that in the coming months. We've already got some really strong ideas in development and I'm really excited for next year."

Both Sitting On A Fortune and Moneyball, which are hosted by Gary Lineker and Ian Wright respectively, have launched on ITV in the past couple of weeks, while there have also been new series in recent months for a number of returning shows, including The Chase, Beat The Chasers, Winning Combination, The Family Diaries and Fearne McCann: First Time Mum.

[end]

About Potato

Potato is the label behind the award-winning ratings-busting juggernaut The Chase and it's thrilling hit prime-time spin-off Beat the Chasers, winner of Best Quiz Game Show at the 2021 National Television Awards. Potato has produced a range of high quality, entertaining and returning formats across multiple genres such as Ninja Warrior UK, Ready to Mingle, Iain Stirling's Celebability, Winning Combination, Sam and Billie; The Mummy Diaries, Paddington Station 24/7, My Favourite Sketch and Autopsy USA: The Last Hours Of… for broadcasters including ITV, Channel 5, ITV2, UKTV, Reelz and Sky. Potato is part of ITV Studios.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 10:26:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
05:27aJohn & Lisa's Weekend Kitchen
PU
05:27aAdam Adler to join Potato as Creative Director
PU
03:25aITV Week 46 Highlights 2021
PU
11/10European stocks end at record high on robust earnings
RE
11/10Lingo
PU
11/10ITV Partners with The Army for the Launch of Planet V's Dynamic Creative Solution
PU
11/10FTSE 100 Rises Led by ITV After Strong 3Q Update
DJ
11/10Sterling Could Fall if Post-Brexit Tensions Escalate
DJ
11/10FTSE 100 Seen Little Changed With US Inflation Print in View
DJ
11/10ITV and Virgin Media O2 agree new long term commercial partnership
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 267 M 4 374 M 4 374 M
Net income 2021 359 M 481 M 481 M
Net Debt 2021 453 M 606 M 606 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,74%
Capitalization 5 038 M 6 795 M 6 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 125,85 GBX
Average target price 142,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC17.84%6 795
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.71%316 998
COMCAST CORPORATION2.58%247 499
VIACOMCBS INC.-5.02%23 025
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP25.05%18 030
FORMULA ONE GROUP37.32%13 379