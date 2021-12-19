Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at

Christmas

TX: Friday 24 December at 9pm on ITV

Bradley and Barney Walsh will be up to snow good as they take their famous RV across the sea to the magical island of Iceland, for a special bumper Christmas episode of the beloved father and son travel show.

The Walsh boys will test themselves to frosty new limits in the country of volcanoes, glaciers and breath-taking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure. That's why Dads go to Iceland!

By the end of all their festive frolics, will they discover the most valuable Christmas experience is spending time with the people we love, or will they be left bickering about their frostbite?

Press Pack Interview

Bradley and Barney

How do you feel about getting back in the RV together for the first ever Breaking Dad Christmas special?

Bradley: We are thrilled to be doing a Breaking Dad Christmas special together for the first time. We love making this show so much and it will be a joy to bring some extra festive fun for this programme. It's going to be a magical winter wonderland. And hopefully Barney will let me take my slippers...

Barney: I love Christmas and taking a festive trip together to explore a country I've never been to before, was such a brilliant opportunity. We are excited about the new main series coming soon in 2022, but filming a Christmas special is going to be extra special - the icing on the Christmas cake! I can't wait.

Where will you be heading and what can we expect to see?!