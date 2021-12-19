Log in
Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas

12/19/2021 | 10:30am EST
Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas

PRESS PACK

All contents embargoed until 00.01am on Tuesday 7 December 2021

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at

Christmas

TX: Friday 24 December at 9pm on ITV

Bradley and Barney Walsh will be up to snow good as they take their famous RV across the sea to the magical island of Iceland, for a special bumper Christmas episode of the beloved father and son travel show.

The Walsh boys will test themselves to frosty new limits in the country of volcanoes, glaciers and breath-taking landscapes, finding Christmas joy and terrifying challenges in equal measure. That's why Dads go to Iceland!

By the end of all their festive frolics, will they discover the most valuable Christmas experience is spending time with the people we love, or will they be left bickering about their frostbite?

Produced by Hungry Bear for ITV.

Press Pack Interview

Bradley and Barney

Strictly embargoed until Tuesday 7 December 2021.

How do you feel about getting back in the RV together for the first ever Breaking Dad Christmas special?

Bradley: We are thrilled to be doing a Breaking Dad Christmas special together for the first time. We love making this show so much and it will be a joy to bring some extra festive fun for this programme. It's going to be a magical winter wonderland. And hopefully Barney will let me take my slippers...

Barney: I love Christmas and taking a festive trip together to explore a country I've never been to before, was such a brilliant opportunity. We are excited about the new main series coming soon in 2022, but filming a Christmas special is going to be extra special - the icing on the Christmas cake! I can't wait.

Where will you be heading and what can we expect to see?!

Bradley: We are off to Iceland, because it's got to be the ultimate Christmas destination, hasn't it? Snow, beautiful icy landscapes, getting wrapped up and keeping warm with hot chocolate in the RV? We all know that's why dads go to Iceland!

Barney: Haha, I'm thinking more along the lines of exhilarating winter sports than gentle carol singing to be honest. But we'll have to wait and see!

Any activities planned that you can tell us about?

Barney: I don't want to give too much away, but I think snowmobiling will be amazing - across the snowy plains of Iceland. Incredible! We need to check out the geothermal pools. And maybe a spot of ice climbing on a glacier?

Bradley: Oh no, no, no. Really? I was imagining us singing Bing Crosby at a piano and popping in to give Father Christmas a visit?

How is Christmas usually spent in the Walsh household?

Bradley: I like my home comforts at Christmas. A roaring fire at home, a glass of something festive and getting all the family together. Job done.

Barney: Dad usually likes to take it easy and watch classic Christmas movies, like the Wizard of Oz. So this trip is going to give me the perfect opportunity to get him off the sofa for a bit and bring some proper adventure and surprises to his holiday season! I reckon he'll secretly love it.

What would be the perfect Christmas present to buy for each other this year?

Bradley: New socks, because Lulu keeps taking them and either hiding them or chewing them and now he's got drawers full of odd ones!

Barney: I'd get Dad a globe so he can tick off all the places we've been to on our travels and look for new places he's never seen so that we can have more adventures together!

Please credit: 'Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad at Christmas

is on Christmas Eve on ITV' (TBC).

Press Contacts

Lyndsey Large (Mon-Tues) Lyndsey.Large@itv.com

Hannah Green (Weds - Fri) Hannah.Green@itv.com

Pictures: Peter Gray Peter.Gray@itv.com

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 19 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2021 15:29:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
