Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad PRESS PACK All contents embargoed until 00.01am on Tuesday 11 January 2022

Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad TX Monday 17 January 2022 8.00pm TBC Embargoed until 00.01am on Tuesday 11 January 2022 Bradley and Barney Walsh are back in their RV for another epic adventure, as the father and son duo return for a brand-newsix-part series of the hit ITV show. On a mission to explore what Europe has to offer, the Walsh boys will aim to experience extremes from the fiery heat of the Mediterranean to the icy tundras of the Arctic Circle, as they embark on their latest trip. Barney remains determined to push his dad to the absolute limit with more thrill-seeking activities, whilst also immersing themselves in the local culture, sharing cosy dinners in the RV and making memories to last a lifetime. This series Brad and Barney will begin by diving straight in, quite literally, on the beautiful island of Vis in Croatia - where they free dive down to a shipwreck. From catamaran racing in Hungary, to taking in the Blue Danube and attempting escapology stunts, there is never a dull moment, despite Bradley's best attempts to put his feet up. Will Barney succeed in dragging Brad onto Europe's largest roller coaster in Poland and convince him to attempt a Bobsleigh track in the stunning Arctic mountains of Norway? This series promises to be an unforgettable Scandinavian adventure, complete with breathtaking landscapes, heart-warming shared experiences and just a sprinkling of competitive spirit! A Hungry Bear production for ITV.

Press Pack Interview Bradley and Barney Strictly embargoed until Tuesday 11 January 2022. How did you feel about getting back in the RV together for the new series? Barney: It's amazing, being able to go on these trips with Dad and go to new places and have these experiences. And it's a complete bonus that people love the show because it means we get to keep doing more. This is series four, which is awesome. It's been such an adventure once again and it's so unexpected that we are still here able to keep doing it. What do you think is the secret to the show's success? Barney: I think it makes for great telly seeing Dad being pushed so far out of his comfort zone. Seeing his genuine reaction to something and to be saying, 'No, no, I'm not doing it,' but then having to conquer his own self-doubt and having a go at it. It's brilliant to see that. Bradley: I think it's something you can watch with all the family, from grandparents to the kids, which is lovely. We've had some amazing feedback from people who have reconnected with members of their own family after watching the show and it's inspired them to go on their own road trip together. How brilliant is that? It sounds like a journey of extremes? From the sunny Mediterranean to the icy Arctic circle? Barney: For this series we start in Croatia and end up in the Arctic circle, as far up as you can possibly go. We went to Hungary, Poland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark on the way. I think this is the most epic journey we have done so far in terms of the route. Bradley: We got snowed in at one point and couldn't get the RV out. Actually that was one thing for me, Barney hates the cold - it's the one thing he doesn't like. So I got my own back a bit there because I don't mind it. A small victory! Although jumping into a river in Norway - it was honestly colder than the water in Iceland when we filmed the Christmas special. It was so cold it felt like being burnt! Barney, did you continue to keep the high adrenaline activities secret from Bradley this series? Yes! I try to come up with ideas with the producers and we keep pushing it further. It genuinely inspires me to watch Dad rise to the challenge, however much he doesn't want to do something. We try to keep him in the dark about all the activities until we arrive there because we know his reaction is going to be priceless when he realises what's about to happen. And it always is, every single time! What were your favourite moments filming the new series?