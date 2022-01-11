Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson

01/11/2022 | 09:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Street cleaner works outside Downing Street in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Boris Johnson's leadership faced its most serious threat yet on Tuesday after it emerged his private secretary invited over 100 people to a "bring your own booze" party at the British Prime Minister's official residence during a coronavirus lockdown.

Johnson, who won a landslide election victory in 2019, has faced intense scrutiny over the past month after a video emerged showing his staff laughing and joking about a different party also held in Downing Street during a 2020 Christmas lockdown.

Revelations about a series of gatherings that took place in the heart of government have been widely criticised, and prompted opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer to accuse Johnson of lacking the moral authority to lead the country.

The latest, if substantiated by an internal inquiry, would be the most damaging yet for Johnson's future as his own lawmakers show signs of losing patience after a series of scandals, and polls show the party slipping behind Labour.

Johnson and his partner Carrie were among those who gathered with about 40 staff in the garden of Downing Street on May 20, 2020, after the PM's Principal Private Secretary Martin Reynolds sent an invite by email using the pronoun "we", ITV reported.

Johnson's spokesman declined to comment on the report.

At the time, schools were shut to most pupils, and pubs and restaurants were closed, with strict controls on social mixing. Police prosecuted revellers, and people were prevented from bidding farewell in person to dying relatives.

"If the prime minister broke the law, he will resign won't he?" Labour lawmaker Ben Bradshaw asked Paymaster General Michael Ellis who sat alone on the government's front bench in parliament to answer in place of Johnson.

"The prime minister is going nowhere," Ellis said to Labour jeers. Ellis apologised unreservedly for the upset that the allegations had caused.

Only a smattering of Conservative lawmakers attended the debate, and few spoke in support of Johnson.

Labour's Afzal Khan, asking if Johnson would apologise to bereaved families for holding such parties, related how his mother had died alone in hospital in 2020 while he sat in a car outside.

"Even burdened with our grief, my family obeyed the rules," Khan said.

LOCKDOWN PARTIES

A senior government official, Sue Gray, is currently investigating allegations of at least five parties held in government departments last year during lockdown restrictions.

Asked about the claims of Downing Street parties, Johnson told parliament last month that all COVID-19 guidance had been followed, no rules had been broken and that there had been no party in Downing Street.

Opponents said that if Johnson had attended a party during a lockdown, his position would be in danger as such revelry would show disdain for the rules.

"Did the prime minister attend the event in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020?," the opposition Labour Party's deputy leader, Angela Rayner, asked. "If the prime minister was there, surely he knew?"

Over recent months, Johnson, 57, has faced criticism over his handling of a sleaze scandal, the awarding of lucrative COVID-19 contracts, the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat and a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated during the Western withdrawal from Afghanistan in August.

London police, who previously declined to investigate the claims of government officials' lockdown gatherings, said on Monday they were in contact with the Cabinet Office over the alleged breaches of health protection laws in Downing Street.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and William James; Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by William Maclean, Catherine Evans and John Stonestreet)

By Alistair Smout and William James


© Reuters 2022
All news about ITV PLC
09:57a'Bring your own booze' lockdown party heaps pressure on UK PM Johnson
RE
05:18aITV : Adrian Dunbar detective series Ridley starts filming in Lancashire
PU
05:08aITV : Arjan Pomper named Managing Director, Global Entertainment, ITV Studios
PU
01/10BRADLEY AND BARNEY WALSH : Breaking Dad
PU
01/10ITV : Dancing on Ice
PU
01/10ITV : The Cabins Q&A
PU
01/10ITV : Oti Mabuse turns musical matchmaker as host of new ITV dating show Romeo & Duet
PU
01/08ITV : Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer
PU
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
01/07Morgan Stanley Cuts ITV To Equal-weight From Overweight, Trims PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 371 M 4 577 M 4 577 M
Net income 2021 399 M 542 M 542 M
Net Debt 2021 414 M 562 M 562 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 3,21%
Capitalization 4 638 M 6 292 M 6 298 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 115,85 GBX
Average target price 148,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC4.79%6 292
THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY1.90%284 645
COMCAST CORPORATION0.38%230 822
VIACOMCBS INC.15.67%22 761
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.21%16 180
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.87%14 352