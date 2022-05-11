Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/10 11:35:19 am EDT
67.06 GBX   -1.27%
02:14aBroadcaster ITV reports 'robust' quarter, with revenue up 18%
RE
02:03aEarnings Flash (ITV.L) ITV Reports Q1 Revenue GBP1B
MT
05/05UK's Channel 4 reveals plan to tap capital as alternative to a sale
RE
Broadcaster ITV reports 'robust' quarter, with revenue up 18%

05/11/2022 | 02:14am EDT
LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV reported a "robust" first quarter on Wednesday, with total external revenue rising 18% to 834 million pounds ($1 billion), driven by growth in its studios productions business and a 16% rise in advertising revenue.

The company reiterated that its advertising comparatives would get much tougher in the second and third quarters, reflecting the Euro Football championships a year ago, and said it was mindful of "macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty".

($1 = 0.8106 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.39% 0.66086 Delayed Quote.3.08%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.12% 1.17011 Delayed Quote.-1.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.729533 Delayed Quote.4.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.18% 0.012275 Delayed Quote.3.82%
ITV PLC -1.27% 67.06 Delayed Quote.-39.34%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.20% 0.948137 Delayed Quote.7.64%
Financials
Sales 2022 3 576 M 4 399 M 4 399 M
Net income 2022 462 M 568 M 568 M
Net Debt 2022 193 M 238 M 238 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,97x
Yield 2022 8,26%
Capitalization 2 687 M 3 305 M 3 305 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,81x
EV / Sales 2023 0,76x
Nbr of Employees 5 987
Free-Float 89,2%
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC-39.34%3 305
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-30.48%196 046
COMCAST CORPORATION-19.93%180 545
VIACOMCBS INC.-9.15%17 893
FORMULA ONE GROUP-10.61%13 016
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-24.37%12 946