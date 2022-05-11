Broadcaster ITV reports 'robust' quarter, with revenue up 18%

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - British broadcaster ITV
reported a "robust" first quarter on Wednesday, with total
external revenue rising 18% to 834 million pounds ($1 billion),
driven by growth in its studios productions business and a 16%
rise in advertising revenue.
The company reiterated that its advertising comparatives
would get much tougher in the second and third quarters,
reflecting the Euro Football championships a year ago, and said
it was mindful of "macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty".
($1 = 0.8106 pounds)
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)