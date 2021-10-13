Charlene White: Empire's Child

OVERVIEW

In this new documentary commissioned as part of ITV's programming for Black History Month, Charlene White embarks on a deeply personal journey to uncover the roots of her connection to the British Empire in a bid to find out if we can ever truly emerge from its shadow.

Charlene travels across Britain and Jamaica on a genealogy journey to investigate her own heritage and the relationship between the Empire and her family.

By piecing together broken familial records and going back in time to the very start of the British Empire, Charlene makes some surprising discoveries about how the British Empire has shaped her family's lives and asks what it is to be Black and British.

Q&A WITH CHARLENE WHITE:

How did the documentary come about?

My auntie Eleanor had been looking into our family history but had reached a point where she just couldn't get any more information past a William Stanbury, who was her great grandfather. Purely by chance, ITV contacted me to see if I was interested in looking into my family history and it seemed like the perfect project to be involved in. When I called my aunt to say that I was probably going to do this, she just squealed down the phone and burst into tears, because she was just so happy.

We follow your journey of discovering your family history, but how much did you know before filming?

We knew about a William Stanbury. My grandad died when I was pregnant with my son and so I couldn't go over to Jamaica for the funeral. My aunt, my sister, my dad, my brother and my grandad's family from America all went to the funeral. Until then we didn't have any idea that we had a massive contingent in America. That's when I realised we are part of something a lot bigger. It got my aunt thinking, where is it that we come from exactly and how did his family end up with some in America, some in Jamaica and some in the UK? Where did that happen and where did that come from?

The one person who my aunt could have got a lot of information from was my grandad. He was no longer was around to ask those questions of and so the journey began.

Your search took a bit of a surprising turn when your first destination was Devon. Was that just one of many surprises to come? Did you have to prepare yourself for the unknown?

I think I started it very much from a journalistic perspective, because I'm a journalist and have been for 20 years, half my life. I think you can tell in the film the point at which I realise that