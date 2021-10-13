Charlene White: Empire's Child

In this new documentary commissioned as part of ITV's programming for Black History Month, Charlene White embarks on a deeply personal journey to uncover the roots of her connection to the British Empire in a bid to find out if we can ever truly emerge from its shadow.
Charlene travels across Britain and Jamaica on a genealogy journey to investigate her own heritage and the relationship between the Empire and her family.
By piecing together broken familial records and going back in time to the very start of the British Empire, Charlene makes some surprising discoveries about how the British Empire has shaped her family's lives and asks what it is to be Black and British.
Q&A WITH CHARLENE WHITE:
How did the documentary come about?
My auntie Eleanor had been looking into our family history but had reached a point where she just couldn't get any more information past a William Stanbury, who was her great grandfather. Purely by chance, ITV contacted me to see if I was interested in looking into my family history and it seemed like the perfect project to be involved in. When I called my aunt to say that I was probably going to do this, she just squealed down the phone and burst into tears, because she was just so happy.
We follow your journey of discovering your family history, but how much did you know before filming?
We knew about a William Stanbury. My grandad died when I was pregnant with my son and so I couldn't go over to Jamaica for the funeral. My aunt, my sister, my dad, my brother and my grandad's family from America all went to the funeral. Until then we didn't have any idea that we had a massive contingent in America. That's when I realised we are part of something a lot bigger. It got my aunt thinking, where is it that we come from exactly and how did his family end up with some in America, some in Jamaica and some in the UK? Where did that happen and where did that come from?
The one person who my aunt could have got a lot of information from was my grandad. He was no longer was around to ask those questions of and so the journey began.
Your search took a bit of a surprising turn when your first destination was Devon. Was that just one of many surprises to come? Did you have to prepare yourself for the unknown?
I think I started it very much from a journalistic perspective, because I'm a journalist and have been for 20 years, half my life. I think you can tell in the film the point at which I realise that
actually it's not a journey of a story that I'm telling about someone else. This is the story of me. And this is the story of my brother. And this is a story of my sister. It was midway through filming this that that really started hitting my heart. The family rumors had always been that there were these three brothers that moved from Scotland and that they had decided to start their lives in Jamaica and they were essentially plantation owners and owned slaves. In my head I thought oh my gosh, we are Scottish - imagine if we owned a whiskey distillery and are going to come into money. Then that didn't really come to fruition and yes I was slightly disappointed! These narratives seem to take on a world of their own, because usually there's no way of proving or disproving that. Then realising that the William Stanbury that we thought we'd found in Devon, wasn't there and he actually was born in Jamaica…
We were extremely lucky to have access to records. We worked alongside genealogists here, in America and in Jamaica. They were very surprised just how far back we were able to go. When it came to the Empire, when countries became free and gained their independence, many records were destroyed and a lot of proof in terms of the realities of living within the Empire with them.
To be able to go as far back as we were able to really did surprise a lot of the genealogists and I didn't think they'd be able to go as far back to find out where the Stanbury name came from. That really did hit me and it was very interesting to find out more about those members of my family that were born into slavery. And about the members of my family that became freed slaves and what they chose to do with their life once they became free. There was a point at which all the emotions hit me like a 10 ton truck. I just crumbled at that point which was very unlike me.
Do you feel you became more connected to your family and their past?
I think I was determined not to get hugely connected to it because I just thought it's a massive cliché to get really upset about my own family history. I'm a journalist, we don't do that - and then I did. I would really encourage people to find out as much as they can about their family history from their older generations before they go because they've got a wealth of information in their brains. Once that goes, being able to find that out and the ability to tell that story will be gone.
I would plea for everyone to sit down and have some amazing conversations with their grandparents and great grandparents if they're lucky enough to still have them and jot down notes. At some point in time, when you get a bit older like me and my aunt, you will want to know. You can pretend that it's not important until the cows come home, but at some point in time when we're trying to figure out more about ourselves and who we are the people that can answer those questions will be gone.
Your auntie does get quite emotional meeting Albert Johnson, who helped your family when they first arrived. How did you find it?
For her it was very emotional because the reason why my grandparents were able to have a home in London, and to be able to have my mum and my uncles come over from Jamaica to join them, was because of Mr. Johnson renting my grandparents that room. Auntie Eleanor had not stepped foot in that house for over 50 years and as soon as Mr Johnson opened that door and auntie Eleanor glimpsed inside, she just said to me, it's exactly the same. Exactly the same, from the carpet, to the wallpaper, to the banister, to her bedroom and she didn't expect that. My aunt is very much like me and panic almost set in with her, where she wasn't quite sure what to do or what to say, she was just in shock. I held her hand as we were walking around upstairs, because she just couldn't believe it.
Immigrants that move here have each other's back. And at a moment in time when the government were encouraging banks not to lend immigrants money, they had to look after themselves. People like Mr Johnson are why that generation were able to thrive. Someone else did it for Mr Johnson, so that he could buy somewhere and help another family, and there would have been someone before them, and someone before them. That's the only reason why so many immigrants were able to thrive and grow and build foundations here - because they looked after themselves, and they looked after each other.
What did you find out about your family from Professor Catherine Hall?
Talking to Catherine Hall, who I can say is just incredible and her knowledge is amazing, is the first indication that we had, in an official document, talking about a family member of mine that has brown skin. So when they spoke about somebody having brown skin in those official documents is essentially talking about them being of mixed heritage. So the first indication with her, is looking at what point within those documents my family started being referred to as being brown. So we knew the brother and sister - I think it was William and Mary - were of brown skin but then we didn't know who their parents were. Was one of their parents White British? At that point we just didn't know. But that was the firsts indication of concrete information regarding when my family started being referred to as brown, as mixed heritage. And back then, it was whether you were mixed in terms of black and white parents, or having one parent that's of mixed heritage, and the other one being black, and it was the first time that we were really able to have a look at that.
And what Dr Catherine Hall was able to put into context, is the detachments that we had here in Britain regarding the slave trade and the work that my family would have been doing as slaves - producing goods that then came over here and were brought into those docks at the docklands - she was able to really put those things into context for me
What was your connection to slavery in your ancestry? Were you surprised and how do you feel about it?
A slave owner is a slave owner, a plantation owner is just that. I do not sign up to the belief that there are good slave owners or there are bad slave owners - they are slave owners. They used people as goods, as products to be used and to be abused and to be treated in the most inhumane manner. Finding out about John Stanbury and finding out his connection to my family - knowing that he is within my family - it's a lot to get your head round. As a result of the John Stanbury's of the world I have no idea where in West Africa my family originate from. I have no idea what villages they come from. I have no idea how many of them didn't survive that journey coming over from West Africa. The most pristine documents in order to be able to find out about slave history comes from stock take forms, an official document that shows how many slaves they've lost over that past year - those that have died, those that have been killed. They had to have a stock take because they were produce. They kept pristine documents of their produce and that's the reason why we know that John Stanbury is where the name comes from - is because he kept pristine plantation stock take documents of the human beings he owned. How do you get your head around that?
Everything was taken away from my family, for all I know, my family could have had these amazing homes somewhere in West Africa where they had a great life, they were self- sufficient, they had their own land - they could have had all these things which were ripped away from them and they had to start again. I think it's difficult for people to understand what impact that can have on a family. Everything was taken away. Even the stuff they built while they were slaves - they took all of that away as well and started from the very bottom. It's made me even prouder of my family than I think I was already.
How do you feel about the whole process and what do you take away from it?
I think it's that finding home within your heart is not as easy as it seems, understanding where home is - especially when you're from an immigrant family - it's not easy to define in any shape or form. And knowing and understanding what's in your heart is not an easy process. I think anyone who comes from somewhere else - which could be from within the UK - you could move from Scotland to London and live in London your whole life and Scotland will probably always be in your heart. You could move from South Africa to London, from New Zealand to London, and live in London for the majority of your life but that's not necessarily what's in your heart. And I think that is what I've learnt above all else is that those things are not easily defined at all. Where you physically are and where your heart is can sometimes be two completely different places.