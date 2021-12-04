Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/03 11:35:21 am
110.45 GBX   -0.85%
09:12aFIRST LOOK PROMO : Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
PU
06:52aITV : Week 50 Highlights 2021
PU
06:42aITV : ​I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December preview (video)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

First Look Promo: Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

12/04/2021 | 09:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

First Look Promo: Ant & Dec's Limitless Win

ITV released today the first look promo of Limitless Win, Ant & Dec's first new show in over 10 years.

Watch and embed this video on your website. Simply play and click on the embed icon upper right to copy the embed code.

If used, must credit: Ant & Dec's Limitless Win is due to air on ITV early 2022.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 14:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
09:12aFIRST LOOK PROMO : Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
PU
06:52aITV : Week 50 Highlights 2021
PU
06:42aITV : ​I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December preview (video)
PU
04:32aITV : unveils the looks everyone will be talking about in 2022 as The Masked Singer charac..
PU
12/03ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Friday 3 December preview (video)
PU
12/03ITV : Studios unveils slew of non-scripted sales in Asia Pacific, including multiple Love ..
PU
12/03ITV : Studios secures pre-sales for a number of new dramas in Asia Pacific
PU
12/02FTSE Closes Down Amid Continuing Worries About Omicron
DJ
12/02ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Thursday 2 December preview (video
PU
12/02FTSE Down, Pound Likely to Shrug Off Any Negative Brexit Headlines For Now
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 357 M 4 441 M 4 441 M
Net income 2021 398 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2021 445 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 4 422 M 5 847 M 5 850 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 110,45 GBX
Average target price 151,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC3.42%5 847
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.75%265 778
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.34%236 579
VIACOMCBS INC.-20.29%20 239
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP9.91%15 970
FORMULA ONE GROUP37.58%13 936