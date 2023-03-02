Advanced search
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
2023-03-01
88.48 GBX   +0.09%
02:19aITV's operating profit falls 12% on investment in streaming
RE
02:14aItv : 2022 Full Year Results and presentation (Press release)
PU
02:14aItv : 2022 Full Year Results and presentation (Presentation)
PU
ITV : 2022 Full Year Results and presentation (Presentation)

03/02/2023
STRATEGIC EXECUTION

Full year results for the year ended 31st December 2022

2nd March 2023

Agenda

Section 1:

p.03

Introduction and Highlights

Section 2:

p.05

Financial and Operating Review

Section 3:

p.16

Strategic Update

Section 4:

p.47

Appendices

2

Introduction and

Highlights

Carolyn McCall

A Spy Among Friends

(launched on ITVX in Dec 2022)

INTRODUCTION AND HIGHLIGHTS

Significant strategic progress; successful execution; strong momentum into 2023

  • ITV made significant progress in 2022 with successful execution of the strategy and enters 2023 with strong momentum
  • In 2022:
    • ITV Studios grew faster than the market and increasingly diversified;
    • M&E delivered the second highest advertising revenue in its history, reflecting the unique role mass reach plays in the advertising mix;
    • M&E grew digital revenues by 18%, with a significant increase in content, improved user experience; and
    • the successful launch of ITVX
  • A robust balance sheet and good cash generation, enables investment to support our strategy and deliver returns to shareholders
  • The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3p, giving a full year dividend of 5p

4

Financial and Operating Review

Chris Kennedy

2022 FIFA World Cup

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 07:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 3 610 M 4 339 M 4 339 M
Net income 2022 409 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 336 M 404 M 404 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,75x
Yield 2022 5,66%
Capitalization 3 545 M 4 262 M 4 262 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
Nbr of Employees 5 987
Free-Float 89,8%
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC17.72%4 262
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)13.42%181 968
FORMULA ONE GROUP13.53%15 699
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL26.90%14 063
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-19.50%10 591
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.4.23%2 820