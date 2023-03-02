|
ITV : 2022 Full Year Results and presentation (Presentation)
STRATEGIC EXECUTION
Full year results for the year ended 31st December 2022
Section 1:
p.03
Introduction and Highlights
Section 2:
p.05
Financial and Operating Review
Section 3:
p.16
Strategic Update
Section 4:
p.47
Appendices
Introduction and
Highlights
Carolyn McCall
A Spy Among Friends
(launched on ITVX in Dec 2022)
INTRODUCTION AND HIGHLIGHTS
Significant strategic progress; successful execution; strong momentum into 2023
ITV made significant progress in 2022 with successful execution of the strategy and enters 2023 with strong momentum
In 2022:
ITV Studios grew faster than the market and increasingly diversified;
M&E delivered the second highest advertising revenue in its history, reflecting the unique role mass reach plays in the advertising mix;
M&E grew digital revenues by 18%, with a significant increase in content, improved user experience; and
the successful launch of ITVX
A robust balance sheet and good cash generation, enables investment to support our strategy and deliver returns to shareholders
The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3p, giving a full year dividend of 5p
Financial and Operating Review
Chris Kennedy
|Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
|Sales 2022
3 610 M
4 339 M
4 339 M
|Net income 2022
409 M
492 M
492 M
|Net Debt 2022
336 M
404 M
404 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,75x
|Yield 2022
|5,66%
|Capitalization
3 545 M
4 262 M
4 262 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,08x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,07x
|Nbr of Employees
|5 987
|Free-Float
|89,8%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|88,48 GBX
|Average target price
|92,18 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|4,18%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ITV PLC
|17.72%
|4 262