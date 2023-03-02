ITV : 2022 Full Year Results and presentation (Press release) 03/02/2023 | 02:14am EST Send by mail :

o Media & Entertainment (M&E) revenue down 1% at £2,249 million driven by 1% decline in total advertising revenue (TAR), as expected. Within this digital advertising revenue was up 17% to £343 million 3

Adjusted group EBITA was down 12% at £717 million (31 December 2021: £813 million) largely reflecting the planned investment in M&E to drive future growth, which was partly funded by £23 million of cost savings. This takes total savings delivered since 2018 to £106 million

Adjusted EPS was down 14% at 13.2p (31 December 2021: 15.3p)

EBITA was £668 million (31 December 2021: £784 million). Statutory operating profit was £519 million (31 December 2021: £519 million) and statutory EPS was 10.7p (31 December 2021: 9.4p)

million) and statutory EPS was 10.7p (31 December 2021: 9.4p)

Profit to cash conversion was 75%, reflecting the growth in Studios and commissions for ITVX

Balance sheet strength with net debt of £623 million (31 December 2021: £414 million) and net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage of 0.8x (31 December 2021: 0.5x).

0.8x (31 December 2021: 0.5x).

In-line with ITV's dividend policy, the Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3p (2021: 3.3p), giving an ordinary dividend of 5.0p per share for the full year 2022 (2021: 3.3p)

Strong revenue growth, ahead of the market, and industry leading adjusted EBITA margin of 12.4% driven by 58% increase in high-end scripted hours produced as we have taken advantage of the global demand for scripted content
o 19 formats sold in three or more countries, as our programmes continue to travel, including My Mom, Your Dad and Make Love Fake Love (2021: 15 formats)

Love Fake Love (2021: 15 formats)

o Percentage of total Studios revenue from streaming platforms grew from 13% to 22% with commissions or development deals with most of the major streamers. Given this success we are increasing our target for 2026 from 25% to 30%

Total ITV Studios revenues in 2022 are 15% higher than 2019 with a record Q4 which was stronger than expected due to the phasing of deliveries Media & Entertainment (M&E): Record digital viewing and revenues; Second highest TAR in ITV's history M&E KPIs demonstrate strong strategic progress with a significant increase in the volume of content available for streaming from 4,000 in 2021 to 19,000 hours; improved user experience; successful launch of ITVX; and further roll out and development of Planet V, ITV's self-service programmatic advertising platform. Planet V is the second largest video ad tech platform in the UK, after Google and underpins our ability to drive digital targeted advertising revenues whilst retaining control of our own sales and avoiding value leakage to adtech intermediaries

o Total digital revenues up 18% to £411 million 3 ; total streaming hours up 9% and within that, total monetisable streaming hours up 18% 6 ; monthly active users up 6%; and UK subscribers up 17% to 1.4 million

o 90% of ITV's digital inventory is now sold through Planet V, which has over 20,000 data targeting options around which advertisers can build campaigns, and helped attract 400 new digital advertisers to ITV in the year

o In its first two months since launch, ITVX has attracted more users, and harder to reach lighter viewers, who are spending longer on ITV's digital content. In the first two months, ITVX attracted 1.5 million new registrations, saw total streaming hours grow 69% and streaming hours of lighter viewers grow 94% compared to the same period in the prior year on ITV's streaming platforms

TAR performance reflects the resilience of linear and the important role of mass reach to build brands and drive performance. ITV maintained its strength in linear with

o 33.8% share of commercial viewing (SOCV) (2021: 33.1%) and

o 93% of top 1,000 commercial broadcast TV programmes (2021: 93%)

M&E adjusted group EBITA was down 22% at £464 million largely reflecting the planned investment in content and ITVX to drive future growth

was down 22% at £464 million largely reflecting the planned investment in content and ITVX to drive future growth BritBox International subscribers are up 25% to 3.0 million See KPI section for further details See APM section for further details See note 5 in Notes to Editors for a breakdown of digital revenue Reconciliation between adjusted and statutory results in provided in the APM section Statutory profit before interest, tax, amortisation and exceptional items See note 4 in Notes to Editors 1 Outlook: entering 2023 with strong momentum ITV Studios With ITV's strong position in a growing market, we expect ITV Studios to deliver at least 5% average revenue growth per annum to 2026, and grow ahead of the market.

We remain committed to our ITV Studios adjusted EBITA margin guidance of 13% to 15% from 2023 onwards. Given the current inflation in the production market and general cost inflation, we expect the margin to be at the lower end of the range in the shorter term, as we previously guided. We continue to drive efficiencies through the digital innovation programme. Media & Entertainment With 18% growth in digital revenues to £411 million 7 in 2022 and our planned continuous enhancements in ITVX's product, content and distribution, we remain confident in delivering at least £750 million of digital revenues by 2026

in 2022 and our planned continuous enhancements in ITVX's product, content and distribution, we remain confident in delivering at least £750 million of digital revenues by 2026 In Q1 we continue to see strong growth in digital advertising with revenues expected to be up around 25%. Nevertheless, the outlook for TAR is challenging given the current macroeconomic environment and TAR is expected to be down around 11% in Q1 compared to 2022 and down around 1% compared to 2019. Early indications are that TAR will be down between 10 and 15% in April Overall, our progress in delivering Phase 2 of the More Than TV Strategy gives us confidence in our ability to achieve our KPI targets for 20268. We are mindful of the current macro and geopolitical uncertainty and continue to manage our costs tightly. We expect to deliver £15 million of cost savings in 2023 as part of our previously announced £50 million cost saving target by 2026. This is in addition to the £106 million saving programme between 2018 and 2022. We continue to look carefully at further mitigation measures to offset the impact of high levels of inflation on our cost base. ITV's balance sheet is robust enabling it to invest behind the strategy and deliver returns to shareholders in line with its capital allocation policy. Virtual Results presentation webcast and Q&A: ITV's virtual results presentation and Q&A session will be held for investors and analysts at 9.30am today via the following link: https://www.investis-live.com/itv/63ca6e6baba36a0c00445512/shate You are now able to pre-register to join. If you would like to ask a question, you will be able to do so via the following Conference Call details: United Kingdom: 0800 640 6441

United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999

All other locations: +44 203 936 2999

Participant access code: 313837 - Participants will be greeted by an operator who will register their details. See note 5 in Notes to Editors for a breakdown of digital revenue See KPI section for further details 2 Notes to editors Unless otherwise stated, all financial figures refer to the 12 months ended 31 December 2022, with the change compared to the same period in 2021. Group financial performance 2022 2021 Change Change 12 months to 31 December £m £m £m % ITV Studios total revenue 1,760 336 19% 2,096 Total advertising revenue (26) (1%) 1,931 1,957 M&E non-advertising revenue (7) (2%) 318 325 M&E total revenue (33) (1%) 2,249 2,282 Total group revenue 303 7% 4,345 4,042 Internal supply (617) (589) (28) (5%) Group external revenue 275 8% 3,728 3,453 ITV Studios adjusted EBITA 46 22% 259 213 M&E adjusted EBITA (134) (22%) 464 598 Adjusted EBITA (88) (11%) 723 811 Unrealised profit in stock adjustment (8) (400%) (6) 2 Group adjusted EBITA (96) (12%) 717 813 Group adjusted EBITA margin 19% 24% Statutory operating profit - - 519 519 Profit before tax (statutory) 21 4% 501 480 Profit before tax (adjusted) 672 774 (102) (13%) Adjusted EPS 13.2p 15.3p (2.1p) (14%) Statutory EPS 10.7p 9.4p 1.3p 14% Net debt as at 31 December (623) (414) (209) (50%) Reported net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage 0.8x 0.5x Profit to cash conversion 75% 80% 3. Total advertising revenue (TAR), which includes ITV Family NAR, digital advertising and sponsorship is forecast to be down around 11% in Q1 with January down 9%, February down 9% and March down around 16% compared to the same period in 2022. Q1 is expected to be down around 1% compared to 2019. Early indications are that total advertising revenue will be down between 10 and 15% in April. Figures for ITV plc are based on ITV estimates and current forecasts. 3 4. Key performance indicators Change 12 months to 31 December 2022 2021 % Group adjusted EPS 13.2p 15.3p (14%) Cost savings £23m £37m - Profit to cash conversion 75% 80% (5% pts) ITV Studios total revenue growth 19% 28% - ITV Studios adjusted EBITA margin % 12.4% 12.1% 0.3% pts Total high-end scripted hours 276 hrs 175 hrs 58% Number of formats sold in 3 or more countries 19 15 27% % of ITV Studios total revenue from streaming platforms 22% 13% 9% pts Total digital revenue £411m £347m 18% Total streaming hours* 1,139m 1,048m 9% Monthly active users** 10.5m 9.9m 6% UK subscribers 1.4m 1.2m 17% Share of top 1,000 commercial broadcast TV programmes 93% 93% - Share of commercial viewing (SOCV) 33.8% 33.1% 0.7% pts Total BritBox International subscribers 3.0m 2.4m 25% Total digital revenue includes digital advertising revenue and subscription revenue as well as linear addressable revenue, digital sponsorship and partnership revenue, ITV Win and any other revenues from digital business ventures. UK subscribers captures total UK subscriptions to ITV streaming platforms and services (including free trials). Total streaming hours measures the total number of hours viewers spent watching ITV across all streaming platforms. This figure includes both ad-funded and subscription streaming Monthly active users captures the average number of registered users throughout the period who accessed our owned and operated on demand platforms each month. The share of top 1,000 commercial broadcast TV programmes KPI includes TV viewing from transmission and seven days post- transmission on catch up, as well as six weeks prior to the transmission window. It excludes programmes with a duration of 12-month rolling average to normalise seasonal scheduling ITV Family share of commercial viewing is the total viewing of audiences over the period achieved by ITV's family of channels as a proportion of all commercial broadcast TV viewing in the UK. ITV Family includes ITV1, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, CITV, ITV Breakfast,

CITV Breakfast and associated "HD" and "+1" channels. % change for performance indicators is calculated on rounded numbers.

Whilst total streaming hours were up 9%, monetisable streaming hours were up 18% for the full year. ITV has taken the strategic decision to reduce the availability of pre-transmission drama drops and box sets outside of its own streaming services, such as on Sky and Virgin, where we cannot serve and monetise dynamic advertising. Therefore, this decision does not reduce existing revenues. Over time and with the launch of ITVX we anticipate that we will see this viewing move to ITV's streaming services and be more effectively monetised.

pre-transmission drama drops and box sets outside of its own streaming services, such as on Sky and Virgin, where we cannot serve and monetise dynamic advertising. Therefore, this decision does not reduce existing revenues. Over time and with the launch of ITVX we anticipate that we will see this viewing move to ITV's streaming services and be more effectively monetised. 2021 Monthly active users have been restated from 9.6 million to 9.9 million due to a change in methodology 5. Digital revenue breakdown Change Digital Revenue (£m) 2022 2021 % Digital advertising revenue 343 293 17% Subscription revenue 54 42 29% Other 14 12 17% Total digital revenue 411 347 18% 4 6. 2023 full year planning assumptions - based on our current best view but may change depending on how events unfold over the year. Profit and Loss impact: Total content costs are expected to be around £1.3 billion, rather than £1.35 billion as previously guided, largely due to a reduction in 2023 content amortisation to reflect the windowing of content between linear and streaming

Permanent overhead cost savings are expected to be around £15 million in 2023. This is part of the £50 million of permanent cost savings to be delivered by 2026, as previously guided

Adjusted financing costs are expected to be around £30 million

The adjusted effective tax rate is expected to be around 23.5% in 2023, and then move to around 25% over the medium term due to the increase in the UK statutory tax rate to 25% in April 2023.

Exceptional items are expected to be around £40 million, mainly due to costs associated with our digital transformation and London property move Cash impact: Total capex is expected to be around £75 million as we further invest in our digital capabilities

The cash cost of exceptional items is expected to be around £35 million, largely relating to costs associated with our digital transformation and London property move

Profit to cash conversion is expected to be between 70% and 75%, reflecting increases in working capital as we continue to grow ITV Studios and invest in ITVX

Total pension deficit funding contribution for 2023 is £62 million, made up of £43 million relating to the main section of the Scheme, £16 million relating to the SDN PFP arrangement and £3 million relating to the LTVC PFP

The Board has proposed a final dividend of 3.3p, giving a 2022 full year dividend of 5.0p per share. The final dividend will be paid in May 2023. Going forward, the Board intends to pay a full year ordinary dividend of at least 5.0p which it expects to grow over time whilst balancing further investment to support our strategy and our commitment to investment grade metrics over the medium term This announcement contains certain statements that are or may be forward looking statements. Words such as "targets", "expects", "aim", "anticipate", "intend", or the negative of these terms and other similar expressions of future performance or results, and their negatives, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and assumptions regarding anticipated developments and other factors affecting ITV. Although ITV believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. By their nature forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. They are not historical facts, nor are they guarantees of future performance; actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to (i) the general economic, business, political, regulatory and social conditions in the key markets in which the Group operates, (ii) a significant event impacting ITV's liquidity or ability to operate and deliver effectively in any area of our business, (iii) a major change in the UK advertising market or consumer demand, (iv) significant change in regulation or legislation, (v) a significant change in demand for global content, and iv) a material change in the Group strategy to respond to these and other factors. Certain of these factors are discussed in more detail elsewhere in this announcement and in ITV's 2022 Annual Report and Accounts including, without limitation, in ITV's approach to risk management.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except as required by applicable law or regulation, ITV undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Nothing in this statement should be construed as a profit forecast. The financial information set out above does not constitute the Company's statutory accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 but is derived from those accounts. Statutory accounts for 2021 have been delivered to the registrar of companies, and those for 2022 will be delivered in due course. The auditor has reported on those accounts; their reports were (i) unqualified,, (ii) did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying their report and (iii) did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 For further enquiries please contact: Investor Relations Pippa Foulds +44 7778 031097 Sarah Comfort +44 7551 798668 Media Relations Paul Moore +44 7860 794444 Jenny Cummins +44 7595 106670 5 Attachments Original Link

ITV plc published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2023 07:13:03 UTC.

