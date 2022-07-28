Log in
ITV : 2022 Interim Results (Presentation)

07/28/2022 | 02:08am EDT
DIGITAL ACCELERATION

Phase Two of our More Than TV strategy

Interim results for the six months ended 30th June 2022

28th July 2022

Agenda

01

Introduction and

Highlights

Carolyn McCall

03

Strategic

Progress

Carolyn McCall

02

Financialand Operating Review

Chris Kennedy

04

Q&A

Carolyn McCall

& Chris Kennedy

2

Introduction and Highlights

Carolyn McCall

I N T R O D U C T I O N A N D H I G H L I G H T S

Highlights- delivering PhaseTwoofMoreThanTVstrategy

  • Strong performance: ITV Studios and M&E ahead of expectations
  • ITV Studios growth faster than the market, increasing diversification
  • M&E delivering strong revenue growth and streaming viewing - ITVX on track for launch in Q4
  • Strong balance sheet; focus on investment and delivering returns to shareholders; the Board has declared an interim ordinary dividend of 1.7p

4

I N T R O D U C T I O N A N D H I G H L I G H T S

H1 2022Group Performance:Strong revenue growth

EXTERNAL

TOTAL ITV STUDIOS

TOTAL ADVERTISING

REVENUE

REVENUE

REVENUE (TAR)

up 8% vs. 2021

up 16% vs. 2021

up 5% vs. 2021

£1,679m

£927m

£849m

£866m

£910m

£1,476m

£1,548m

£761m

£798m

£1,218m

£671m

£632m

'19

'20

'21

'22

'19

'20

'21

'22

'19

'20

'21

'22

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
