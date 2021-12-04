Log in
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
ITV : ​I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December preview (video)

12/04/2021 | 06:42am EST
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December preview (video)

David, Naughty Boy and Adam tackle today's devilish Trial - Cells of Hell

Watch and embed this video on your website. Simply play and click on the embed icon upper right to copy the embed code.

Please credit: I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December at 9.15pm on ITV and ITV Hub

***

Series overview

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.

This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

***

The celebrities heading into the Castle for the new series are:

Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host - Louise Minchin
Olympic Gold Medallist - Matty Lee
Radio 1Xtra DJ - Snoochie Shy
TV Presenter and Journalist - Richard Madeley
Choreographer - Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE
Music Producer- Naughty Boy
Paralympic Gold Medallist- Kadeena Cox, MBE
Football Legend - David Ginola
Pop Star and Presenter - Frankie Bridge
Emmerdale Star - Danny Miller

Late entries:

Simon Gregson - Coronation Street icon
Adam Woodyatt - Eastenders icon

***

Press enquiries to gary.smith@itv.com and emma.daly@itv.com

Daily images available from www.shutterstock.com

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 04 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 December 2021 11:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
