ITV: A British Success Story Rooted in the Nations and Regions
12/08/2021 | 06:12am EST
Introduction
ITV is firmly rooted in the Nations and Regions of the UK. Although we have grown to become an international company with TV production businesses around the globe we are proud of our strong regional identity and role as
a Public Service Broadcaster. We make and broadcast a wide range of great programmes that reflect the UK in all its geographic and social diversity and make a significant economic impact across the UK.
There could not be a better illustration of the critical role that ITV as a PSB plays than during the COVID-19 crisis where the need for quality, trusted information, as well as an escape through entertainment, was at its most important.
At a time of real worry and social isolation, a free, reliable and universally available PSB system stepped up to serve everyone in Britain in an era of misinformation online. ITV stayed live to the nation for 10 hours a day during the first lockdown, we launched our new mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking, to millions of viewers in primetime, and we kept viewers entertained with programmes like Britain's Got Talent and Quiz, as well as delivering health messaging tailored to where people live.
However, there is a significant risk that the globalisation of TV distribution in particular threatens the national TV ecology and its delivery of TV content that is made across the country and represents all aspects of life in the UK.
Without decisive intervention, the future of UK produced, original content made at scale outside of London and the South East will be in jeopardy.
Endeavour, filmed in Oxford
The Bay, filmed in Morecambe
A recent report from industry analysts, Mediatique, highlighted that:
"PSBs have delivered benefits - economic, cultural and democratic - to the UK's nations and regions that could not have been delivered by the market alone".
They have also found that:
In 2019, ITV's financial impact (GVA) in nations and regions totalled £538m (£643m including our spend with regional independent producers too)
For every £1 spent directly on ITV's own staff, another £4.85 was generated elsewhere in the economy
Around 43% of ITV's employees ('full time equivalent') are based in 34 centres outside the M25.
ITV employs 2,116 people outside London and its activities directly and indirectly support a further 2,553 full-time equivalent jobs;
ITV broadcast 3,438 hours of new network programmes on ITV main channel in 2019 of which 48% (1,663) were made out of London. In addition, 3,436 hours of Nations and Regions news was also broadcast on ITV main channel in 2019.
The Voice, parts of which are filmed in MediaCity, Salford
In 2019, ITV's financial impact in nations and regions totalled £643m*
*including our spend with regional independent producers too
Sanditon, filmed in Somerset
