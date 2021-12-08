Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV: A British Success Story Rooted in the Nations and Regions

12/08/2021 | 06:12am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

A BRITISH SUCCESS STORY ROOTED

IN THE NATIONS AND REGIONS

Introduction

ITV is firmly rooted in the Nations and Regions of the UK. Although we have grown to become an international company with TV production businesses around the globe we are proud of our strong regional identity and role as

a Public Service Broadcaster. We make and broadcast a wide range of great programmes that reflect the UK in all its geographic and social diversity and make a significant economic impact across the UK.

There could not be a better illustration of the critical role that ITV as a PSB plays than during the COVID-19 crisis where the need for quality, trusted information, as well as an escape through entertainment, was at its most important.

At a time of real worry and social isolation, a free, reliable and universally available PSB system stepped up to serve everyone in Britain in an era of misinformation online. ITV stayed live to the nation for 10 hours a day during the first lockdown, we launched our new mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking, to millions of viewers in primetime, and we kept viewers entertained with programmes like Britain's Got Talent and Quiz, as well as delivering health messaging tailored to where people live.

However, there is a significant risk that the globalisation of TV distribution in particular threatens the national TV ecology and its delivery of TV content that is made across the country and represents all aspects of life in the UK.

Without decisive intervention, the future of UK produced, original content made at scale outside of London and the South East will be in jeopardy.

2

Endeavour, filmed in Oxford

We are proud of our strong regional identity and make a broad range of great programmes that reflect the UK in all its geographic and social diversity.

3

The Bay, filmed in Morecambe

A recent report from industry analysts, Mediatique, highlighted that:

"PSBs have delivered benefits - economic, cultural and democratic - to the UK's nations and regions that could not have been delivered by the market alone".

They have also found that:

In 2019, ITV's financial impact (GVA) in nations and regions totalled £538m (£643m including our spend with regional independent producers too)

  • For every £1 spent directly on ITV's own staff, another £4.85 was generated elsewhere in the economy
  • Around 43% of ITV's employees ('full time equivalent') are based in 34 centres outside the M25.
  • ITV employs 2,116 people outside London and its activities directly and indirectly support a further 2,553 full-time equivalent jobs;
  • ITV broadcast 3,438 hours of new network programmes on ITV main channel in 2019 of which 48% (1,663) were made out of London. In addition, 3,436 hours of Nations and Regions news was also broadcast on ITV main channel in 2019.

4

The Voice, parts of which are filmed in MediaCity, Salford

In 2019, ITV's financial impact in nations and regions totalled £643m*

*including our spend with regional independent producers too

5

Sanditon, filmed in Somerset

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2021 11:11:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
06:32aITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Wednesday 8 December preview (video)
PU
06:12aITV : A British Success Story Rooted in the Nations and Regions
PU
12/07ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Tuesday 7 December preview (video)
PU
12/07ITV : Thierry Lachkar named CEO, ITV Studios France
PU
12/07STARRY NIGHT- ITV UNVEILS FESTIVE LI : Together At Christmas
PU
12/06ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Monday 6 December preview (video)
PU
12/05ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 5 December preview (video)
PU
12/04FIRST LOOK PROMO : Ant & Dec's Limitless Win
PU
12/04ITV : Week 50 Highlights 2021
PU
12/04ITV : ​I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 4 December preview (video)
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 357 M 4 444 M 4 444 M
Net income 2021 398 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2021 445 M 589 M 589 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,04%
Capitalization 4 546 M 6 011 M 6 018 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,49x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 113,55 GBX
Average target price 151,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 33,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC6.32%6 011
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-17.01%274 121
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.38%226 527
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.78%20 466
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP14.20%16 125
FORMULA ONE GROUP44.91%14 138