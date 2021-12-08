ITV: A British Success Story Rooted in the Nations and Regions

There could not be a better illustration of the critical role that ITV as a PSB plays than during the COVID-19 crisis where the need for quality, trusted information, as well as an escape through entertainment, was at its most important.

At a time of real worry and social isolation, a free, reliable and universally available PSB system stepped up to serve everyone in Britain in an era of misinformation online. ITV stayed live to the nation for 10 hours a day during the first lockdown, we launched our new mental health campaign, Britain Get Talking, to millions of viewers in primetime, and we kept viewers entertained with programmes like Britain's Got Talent and Quiz, as well as delivering health messaging tailored to where people live.

However, there is a significant risk that the globalisation of TV distribution in particular threatens the national TV ecology and its delivery of TV content that is made across the country and represents all aspects of life in the UK.