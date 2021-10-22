Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
ITV : Alan Carr to Host this Year's Royal Variety Performance 2021

10/22/2021 | 02:14pm EDT
Presenter and one of the UK's best loved comics, Alan Carr is to host The Royal Variety Performance from the magnificent Royal Albert Hall in London, which celebrates its 150th anniversary this very year. The world's longest running entertainment show - 2021 marks the 109th event and this year, the Royal Variety Charity is celebrating 100 years of our reigning Monarch being their Patron, commencing with His Majesty King George V in 1921. Once again, the event will be held in the presence of senior members of the Royal Family

The evening will be a spectacular show featuring exceptional performers, world class theatre, outstanding singers and top notch British comedy.

Stars lined up to appear include multi award-winner Ed Sheeran, international sensation Sir Rod Stewart, the cast of the Royal Shakespeare Company's phenomenal Matilda The Musical who are celebrating an incredible 10 years in the West End, chart topper Anne-Marie and music from Years and Years.

Also returning to the RVP stage with a mesmerizing performance of their latest show 'Luzia' are Cirque du Soleil. Brit Award winner James Blunt will play some of his greatest hits, following its Tony award winning success the sensational Moulin Rouge The Musical joins for an exclusive performance, plus Germany's The Messoudi Brothers will showcase their breathtaking hand to hand act.

The evening will also feature performances from respected musicians and Grammy Award winners Gregory Porter and Elvis Costello. A special collaboration from actress Keala Settle and the Some Voices choir with the amazing, award-winning song 'This is Me' and comedy from Judi Love, Bill Bailey, Chris McCausland and Josh Widdicombe.

Alan Carr said: "It's such an honour to be asked to host this year's Royal Variety Performance, it really is a dream come true. With so many amazing performers it's going to be a night to recollect and if I remember correctly, the last time I appeared I was wearing a skimpy leopard print mini dress so I'm hoping as host this time I'll be wearing something a bit more classy!"

The event is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, whose patron is Her Majesty The Queen. The money raised from the show helps those people from the world of entertainment in need of care and assistance.

The star studded spectacular will be screened on ITV and ITV Hub in December. It will be produced by Lifted Entertainment part of ITV Studios.

The Royal Variety Performance has been commissioned by ITV's Commissioning Editor, Entertainment David Smyth and Executive Producer for ITV is Fiona Clark and Series Producer for ITV is Lawrie Jordan. Executive Producers for the Royal Variety Charity are Laurie Mansfield, Giles Cooper and Phil Dale.

Note to Editors:
The Royal Albert Hall is supporting The Royal Variety Charity through a charity discounted let. This is one of the many ways in which the Hall, which is an independent registered
charity, supports others in the charitable sector. The Royal Variety Performance was last held at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015, with appearances including Sir Elton John, Kylie Minogue and Brandon Flowers.

​​ITV Press Contacts
Justin Jeffreys / justin.jeffreys@itv.com
Britt Allott / britt.allott@itv.com

ITV Pictures
Peter Gray / peter.gray@itv.com

Royal Variety Charity
David@royalvarietycharity.org

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 October 2021 18:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
