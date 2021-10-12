ITV : All Star Musicals returns for two show- stopping specials this winter on ITV

All Star Musicals returns for two show- stopping specials this winter on ITV

All Star Musicals is back with two show-stopping, special episodes, starting this winter on ITV and ITV Hub.

Six celebrities per episode will take centre stage as they embark on the ultimate musical theatre masterclass, each hoping to steal the show with their spectacular performance and be voted All Star Musicals Champion.

Equipped with world-class mentoring from the returning panel, musical theatre powerhouses; Elaine Paige OBE, Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Miserables) and Trevor Dion Nicholas (Hamilton, Aladdin), the celebrities will be supported by a full West End ensemble and, in the lead up to their big performance, also receive training from esteemed West End choreographers and vocal coaches. The musical numbers performed will be from a range of famous musicals, both contemporary and traditional.

Returning to host the show is John Barrowman, who will also team up with Elaine, Samantha and Trevor for the opening performances, creating an evening of musicals magic!

The first special episode 'All Star Musicals at Christmas' is due to air this festive season on ITV and ITV Hub, with the second episode expected in 2022.

All Star Musicals is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning and Peter Tierney, Entertainment Commissioner. Executive Producer for Multistory Media is Simone Haywood, with Lewis Thurlow as Series Editor and Rory Dalziel as Series Producer.

John Barrowman said: "We're back with not one, but two helpings of this feel-good and fabulous musical affair and I can't wait to show audiences what we have in store this time around."

Elaine Paige said: "I can't wait to be reunited with my fellow panellists as we get treated to front row seats to a night of festive entertainment. Expect higher stakes as more celebrities take to the stage to battle it out for the title of All Star Musicals Champion. Not to mention, there's a few surprise performances along the way..."

Samantha Barks said: "I'm thrilled to be back on the panel for two fun-filled nights of first-class entertainment that will have audiences up and out of their seats dancing the night away. There's a stellar line up of new celebrity performers we can't wait to reveal, so watch this space.

Trevor Dion Nicholas said "Musical theatre is back with a boom, and so are we. We're returning to the stage, with more celebrities, more musical numbers and more epic entertainment to celebrate the joy of musicals."

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV's Head of Entertainment Commissioning said "This Christmas we're bringing people together through the gift of musical hits, laughter and entertainment - all from the comfort of their living rooms! With a varied array of famous faces taking to the stage, there's something for everyone. You're in for a real treat."