ITV : Beat The Chasers

BEAT THE CHASERS S4 PRESS PACK

Host - Bradley Walsh

What was it like having all six Chasers there for series 4?

Bradley: "These are the best in the business, all six Chasers are at the top of their game and to see them all work together was sensational. Their knowledge is just incredible. But Beat The Chasers means they have to work differently - it's something to behold watching those minds tick over at speed; both to get the answer and not get in the way of a teammate."

And there were huge offers on the table- what was that like?

Bradley: "When the Chasers started offering hundreds of thousands of pounds it was electric. The feeling in the room when there's huge sums like that on offer is something else. Without a doubt this is the biggest series and the biggest challenge but with the chance of the biggest reward!"

Chasers - Paul Sinha

What was it like working as a full set of six Chasers?

Paul: "It was very exciting - not least because Darragh's exceptional science knowledge meant we all stepped up as a team."

Did you agree tactics/ what were the team tactics if so?

Paul: "I'm certainly not going to reveal team tactics! But we certainly had them. Nonetheless, when that clock's ticking down, it was hard to remember them."