  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
Summary

ITV : Brendan Cole confirmed to join Dancing On Ice 2022

10/06/2021 | 08:46am EDT
Dancing On Ice 2022

Series overview:

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year with the all new class of 2022. Twelve celebrities will be taking on the challenge and skating live each week with their professional partners as they try to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

All the drama, the shaky first steps as the blades first hit the ice, glitter, glamour, spectacular lifts and immense achievements - it truly is the greatest show on ice!

***

Brendan Cole confirmed to join Dancing On Ice 2022

Professional dancer Brendan Cole is the latest celebrity confirmed for the 2022 Dancing On Ice line-up.

Appearing on Loose Women today, Brendan said: "I'm so, so excited. It's been a while coming now. I've known I'd be doing the show for quite some time and I want to get started, I'm so excited to be on the show."

On his ice-skating experience to date he said: "I've had one go. I'm a fairly confident person and I like to think I'm going to be good at what I put my hand to or my feet to! I was thinking okay I'm going to be fine, I'm going to be out there and I was terrible. I was a bit wobbly. You can expect to be a bit wobbly on ice but I was hoping I was going to be better than I was. I've got time to learn. I'm just going to embrace the whole experience and I'm very excited to get started."

He went on to say: "To be off the stage for such a long time now. I think March last year I finished my theatre production and all the lockdowns happened. To be back on a big stage - and this is a very big, very cold stage - I cannot tell you how excited I am. It means a lot to us in the entertainment industry to have these opportunities and I'm going to take it with both skates!"

Twelve celebrities will be getting their skates on and taking to the ice for the new series. Brendan joins the previously announced Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paraympian Stef Reid, Love Island's Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Paul Gascoigne's son Regan Gascoigne and pop star Rachel Stevens.

Dancing On Ice returns to ITV in the new year. Each week they will skate live with their professional partners in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 12:45:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
