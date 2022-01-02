ITV : Chandelier unmasked in The Masked Singer 2022 series' 0pener

Chandelier unmasked in The Masked Singer 2022 series' 0pener

The Masked Singer is underway for 2022 with six of the 12 brand-new characters making their debut tonight. Viewers met Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Chandelier and Doughnuts.

After all had performed, it was Chandelier who was unmasked and revealed to be Heather Small.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan all returned to their detective chairs with Joel Dommett back to preside over television's most bizarre guessing game. The panel found themselves totally in the dark when it came to guessing Chandelier's identity. Hiding her light behind a cleverly disguised voice, Small fooled them all.

The Masked Singer continues tomorrow night, 2 January, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub where the remaining new characters - Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone - will sing for the first time.