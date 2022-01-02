Log in
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/31 07:35:11 am
110.55 GBX   -0.81%
ITV : Chandelier unmasked in The Masked Singer 2022 series' 0pener

01/02/2022 | 02:39pm EST
Chandelier unmasked in The Masked Singer 2022 series' 0pener

The Masked Singer is underway for 2022 with six of the 12 brand-new characters making their debut tonight. Viewers met Mushroom, Robobunny, Lionfish, Firework, Chandelier and Doughnuts.

After all had performed, it was Chandelier who was unmasked and revealed to be Heather Small.

Davina McCall, Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan all returned to their detective chairs with Joel Dommett back to preside over television's most bizarre guessing game. The panel found themselves totally in the dark when it came to guessing Chandelier's identity. Hiding her light behind a cleverly disguised voice, Small fooled them all.

The Masked Singer continues tomorrow night, 2 January, at 7.30pm on ITV and ITV Hub where the remaining new characters - Bagpipes, Rockhopper, Poodle, Panda, Snow Leopard and Traffic Cone - will sing for the first time.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 02 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2022 19:38:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 357 M 4 542 M 4 542 M
Net income 2021 398 M 539 M 539 M
Net Debt 2021 445 M 602 M 602 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,1x
Yield 2021 3,12%
Capitalization 4 426 M 5 993 M 5 988 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 110,55 GBX
Average target price 151,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC3.51%5 993
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.51%281 537
COMCAST CORPORATION-3.95%229 954
VIACOMCBS INC.-19.00%19 669
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP16.87%16 808
FORMULA ONE GROUP48.45%14 502