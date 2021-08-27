Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 08/27 11:35:13 am
117.6 GBX   -0.63%
02:42pITV : Getting Filthy Rich
PU
08/26ITV : Peckham's finest
PU
08/26ITV : Rogo Productions brings Bad Boy Chiller Crew to ITV2 and ITV Hub
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Getting Filthy Rich

08/27/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Getting Filthy Rich [w/t]

Olivia Attwood explores the new and unchartered world of 'selling sex' online in 2021 for ITV2 and ITV Hub

Immersing herself in the rapidly expanding new world of selling sexual content online, Olivia Attwood presents a new ITV2 documentary series in which she sets out to discover the reality of this phenomenon for the increasing number of people making their living this way.

Produced by Optomen TV, new series Getting Filthy Rich [WT], for ITV2 and ITV Hub, led by former Love Island star Olivia, explores this new, apparently emancipated sex industry, which, over the past 18 months of lockdowns has exploded into the mainstream.

Women from comfortable, respectable homes have discovered that seemingly easy money can be made, without the need to make physical contact, by connecting with men on social media, who pay to exchange messages, look at sexy images and watch clips. And as sites like OnlyFans become billion dollar industries the numbers are set to keep on rising...

Believing the internet to be a safe space to pose nude, one- in-five UK students now consider using their bodies online to earn extra cash. Young mums are reportedly making £1000 a day as Camgirls. 20 year old 'Sugar Babies' are being given expensive gifts, cash and even international luxury holidays for free and former nurses are supposedly making as much as an astonishing £30k a month on OnlyFans.

Getting Filthy Rich [WT], Olivia takes viewers into various areas, such as 'Sugar Babies', 'Cam Girls', amateur porn stars and OnlyFans Creators who can make thousands every month from their loyal subscribers.

Drawn by the promise of quick cash without having to physically interact with their 'clients' and with no middle man forcing anyone to do anything they don't want to, these new self- empowered, self- employed women often start off looking for little more than a side hustle, but can get hooked on the wealth and fame that follows. This series will discover whether the promise of easy money is real, asking if the new sex trade is as innocuous as it seems, or if there are consequences to becoming an online sex symbol.

Olivia said: 'A few years ago, the idea that many regular women would soon be making their living by selling sexual content online might have seemed a bit extraordinary. Now it's becoming mainstream and some of the money being made is reportedly huge. I'm absolutely fascinated to discover what it's like for those involved and to get inside this world to reveal all.'

The series is commissioned for ITV2 and ITV Hub by Kate Teckman, Head Of Factual Entertainment Development and Factual Entertainment Commissioner for ITV.

Kate said: 'With exciting new talent Olivia Attwood, this series aims to deliver an insight into the reality behind the phenomenon of selling sexual content online that has burst into the lives of huge numbers of people who would previously have never considered making money this way. We've all seen the headlines about the amount of money being made, but with Olivia immersing herself into different areas within this fast-moving, rapidly-expanding industry, this series will offer a vivid picture of the experience of making a living in this world.'

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 18:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
02:42pITV : Getting Filthy Rich
PU
08/26ITV : Peckham's finest
PU
08/26ITV : Rogo Productions brings Bad Boy Chiller Crew to ITV2 and ITV Hub
PU
08/26ITV : Getting filthy rich (w/t)
PU
08/26FTSE 100 Closes Down as Markets Await Fed Chair's Keynote Speech
DJ
08/26ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! travels to Russia
PU
08/25ITV : I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! returns to Romania after seve..
PU
08/25Just Eat Takeaway.com to Lose Place in FTSE 100 Index in Latest Reshuffle
DJ
08/24ITV : Week 35 Highlights 2021
PU
08/24ITV : Lorraine Kelly returns this September
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 229 M 4 444 M 4 444 M
Net income 2021 334 M 460 M 460 M
Net Debt 2021 540 M 744 M 744 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 2,89%
Capitalization 4 738 M 6 513 M 6 521 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 118,35 GBX
Average target price 138,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC10.81%6 502
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.55%320 832
COMCAST CORPORATION12.60%270 794
VIACOMCBS INC.7.25%26 021
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP11.58%16 186
FORMULA ONE GROUP15.56%11 284