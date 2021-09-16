New ITV drama Hollington Drive is on ITV this month

Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling play sisters in new four-part thriller for ITV, Hollington Drive, from acclaimed screenwriter Sophie Petzal.

Produced by West Road Pictures, the All3Media scripted production label fronted by Managing Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Fisher, Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of sisters, Theresa, (Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland) and her older headteacher sibling, Helen (Rachael Stirling, Wild Bill).

Theresa's partner Fraser will be played by Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice) and Helen's partner, David, by Peter McDonald (Dublin Murders).

The sisters appear close and their families enjoy spending time together. We open on a warm, balmy evening, barbecue sizzling on the patio, the perfect family setting. The atmosphere is chilled, as they lounge in Theresa and Fraser's perfectly manicured garden. Apart from Fraser's brother Eddie (Ken Nwosu, Sticks and Stones) winding everyone up, there's hardly a hint of tension, but this is the calm before the storm.

When Theresa's ten-year-old son, Ben (Fraser Holmes) asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva (Amelie Bea Smith), the adults begin to niggle. Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn't help Theresa's fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety.

As expected the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.