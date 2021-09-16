Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
ITV : Hollington Drive

09/16/2021 | 03:42am EDT
ALL CONTENT STRICTLY EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 16th SEPTEMBER 2021

Contents

Press Release

3

Interview with writer Sophie Petzal

6

Interview with Anna Maxwell Martin

10

Interview with Rachael Stirling

13

Interview with Rhashan Stone

17

Interview with Peter McDonald

20

Episode Synopses

25

Character Credits

28

Production Credits

30

Publicity Contacts

31

2

New ITV drama Hollington Drive is on ITV this month

Anna Maxwell Martin and Rachael Stirling play sisters in new four-part thriller for ITV, Hollington Drive, from acclaimed screenwriter Sophie Petzal.

Produced by West Road Pictures, the All3Media scripted production label fronted by Managing Director and Executive Producer Jonathan Fisher, Hollington Drive focuses on the lives of sisters, Theresa, (Anna Maxwell Martin, Motherland) and her older headteacher sibling, Helen (Rachael Stirling, Wild Bill).

Theresa's partner Fraser will be played by Rhashan Stone (Finding Alice) and Helen's partner, David, by Peter McDonald (Dublin Murders).

The sisters appear close and their families enjoy spending time together. We open on a warm, balmy evening, barbecue sizzling on the patio, the perfect family setting. The atmosphere is chilled, as they lounge in Theresa and Fraser's perfectly manicured garden. Apart from Fraser's brother Eddie (Ken Nwosu, Sticks and Stones) winding everyone up, there's hardly a hint of tension, but this is the calm before the storm.

When Theresa's ten-year-old son, Ben (Fraser Holmes) asks to play in the nearby park with his cousin Eva (Amelie Bea Smith), the adults begin to niggle. Fraser is relaxed and is fine for them to go, but this doesn't help Theresa's fears of foreboding and growing feelings of anxiety.

As expected the children don't return on time, and Theresa goes in search. Her suspicions are heightened when she finds the children on the edge of a woodland area and they appear to be fighting. Immediately her instincts tell her something terrible has happened.

3

This is all too realised when later that evening distraught neighbour, Jean (Jodie McNee, Little Boy Blue), calls on the family. Her ten-

year-old son Alex has gone missing...

Hollington Drive was commissioned by ITV's Head of Drama, Polly Hill.

Sophie Petzal has deservedly earned herself the reputation for writing thought provoking and engaging drama with her credits including Blood, The Last Kingdom, Riviera and Wolfblood. Most notably, Sophie recently won a Writers' Guild of Great Britain award for Best Long Form Drama for Blood. The series will be directed by Carolina Giammetta (The Drowning) and produced by Catrin Lewis Defis (The Pact). Executive producers are Sophie Petzal and Jonathan Fisher.

Hollington Drive was filmed in Wales.

The series is produced in association with All3Media International - the show's global partner. All3Media International will distribute the series internationally.

4

Jodie McNee is Jean

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 16 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2021 07:41:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
