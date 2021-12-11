ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 11 December preview (video)

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 11 December preview (video)
All campmates take on the legendary I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Trial - Cyclone
Watch and embed this video on your website. Simply play and click on the embed icon upper right to copy the embed code.
Please credit: I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 11 December at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub
***
Series overview
I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.
This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.
***
The celebrities heading into the Castle for the new series are:
Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host - Louise Minchin
Olympic Gold Medallist - Matty Lee
Radio 1Xtra DJ - Snoochie Shy
TV Presenter and Journalist - Richard Madeley
Choreographer - Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE
Music Producer- Naughty Boy
Paralympic Gold Medallist- Kadeena Cox, MBE
Football Legend - David Ginola
Pop Star and Presenter - Frankie Bridge
Emmerdale Star - Danny Miller
Late entries:
Simon Gregson - Coronation Street icon
Adam Woodyatt - Eastenders icon
***
Press enquiries to gary.smith@itv.com and emma.daly@itv.com
Daily images available from www.shutterstock.com
Disclaimer
ITV plc published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 December 2021 13:05:07 UTC.