ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 11 December preview (video)

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Saturday 11 December preview (video)

All campmates take on the legendary I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Trial - Cyclone

Series overview

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.

This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

The celebrities heading into the Castle for the new series are:

Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host - Louise Minchin

Olympic Gold Medallist - Matty Lee

Radio 1Xtra DJ - Snoochie Shy

TV Presenter and Journalist - Richard Madeley

Choreographer - Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE

Music Producer- Naughty Boy

Paralympic Gold Medallist- Kadeena Cox, MBE

Football Legend - David Ginola

Pop Star and Presenter - Frankie Bridge

Emmerdale Star - Danny Miller

Late entries:

Simon Gregson - Coronation Street icon

Adam Woodyatt - Eastenders icon

