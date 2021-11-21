Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 21 November preview (video)

11/21/2021 | 10:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 21 November preview (video)

Louise, Naughty Boy, Snoochie and Danny undertake tonight's Bushtucker trial - The Plank

Watch and embed this video on your website. Simply play and click on the embed icon upper right to copy the embed code.

Please credit: I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 21st November at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

***

Series overview

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.

This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. Ant & Dec will host live every night on ITV and ITV Hub from the castle.

***

The ten celebrities heading into the Castle for the new series are:

Broadcaster and ex-BBC Breakfast Host - Louise Minchin
Olympic Gold Medallist - Matty Lee
Radio 1Xtra DJ - Snoochie Shy
TV Presenter and Journalist - Richard Madeley
Choreographer - Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE
Music Producer- Naughty Boy
Paralympic Gold Medallist- Kadeena Cox, MBE
Football Legend - David Ginola
Pop Star and Presenter - Frankie Bridge
Emmerdale Star - Danny Miller

***

Press enquiries to gary.smith@itv.com and emma.daly@itv.com

Daily images available from www.shutterstock.com

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 21 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 15:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
10:34aITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Sunday 21 November preview (video)
PU
11/18ITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures
PU
11/18ITV : Week 47 Highlights 2021
PU
11/18ITV2 : Blood Squad campaign returns to support NHS Blood and Transplant
PU
11/18ITV : David P. Davis to launch new scripted label 5 Acts Productions with ITV Studios
PU
11/17ITV : Angela Jain named ITV Studios first Director of Unscripted in the UK
PU
11/15ITV : I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
PU
11/15ITV : commissions Ghislaine Maxwell documentary
PU
11/15S&P Upgrades ITV To Stable From Negative On Expected Revenue Recovery
MT
11/14ITV : Stellar panel of stars confirmed for debut series of Walk The Line
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 348 M 4 501 M 4 501 M
Net income 2021 389 M 523 M 523 M
Net Debt 2021 450 M 605 M 605 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 2,86%
Capitalization 4 832 M 6 506 M 6 495 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 120,70 GBX
Average target price 149,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC13.02%6 506
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-14.13%279 837
COMCAST CORPORATION0.73%237 173
VIACOMCBS INC.-9.66%21 912
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP19.72%17 299
FORMULA ONE GROUP40.09%13 685