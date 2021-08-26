Log in
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! travels to Russia

08/26/2021 | 05:11am EDT
I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! travels to Russia

August 26, 2021 - ITV Studios' award-winning format I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! keeps on expanding its global roll-out. Just one day after the news of the return of the format in Romania after a seven year break, it's now Russia's turn to send its celebrities on the adventure of their lifetime. They swap their cushy homes for the rough and searing hot jungle of South Africa. Following in the footsteps of multiple other territories such as the UK, Germany and Australia, the very first episode of the hit show will air this fall on TNT. Are the Russian viewers and their celebs ready for the gruesome challenges and terrifying tasks that come with this ever-exciting game show?

Lika Blank, Creative Producer at TL Vision, says 'We put together a gutsy, motivated cast, who really pushed themselves. It was tough getting a contestant to shout 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' Many of them showed us another side of themselves - both the young bloggers, and the long-familiar faces. They really went for it and sank their teeth into every opportunity.'

In I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! a cast of celebrities swap their lavish lifestyle to compete in an iconic, interactive game show in the heart of a remote jungle. The celebs compete for food in terrifying tasks and disgusting challenges. If they fail, they go hungry! In this emotional rollercoaster, full of hilarious moments, we see friendships evolve and rivalries develop. Are you ready to see celebs like you've never seen them before?

In the UK, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

[end]

About ITV Studios

ITV Studios is a creator, producer and distributor of world-leading programmes that people can't get enough of. We connect millions of people every day and shape and reflect the world they live in, we are More Than TV. ITV Studios is home to some of the best creative minds, crafting over 8,400 hours of original programming across 55 production labels. Our global footprint spans 13 countries including the UK, US, Australia, France, Germany, The Nordics, Italy and the Netherlands and our global distribution business sells our catalogue of 46,000+ hours to broadcasters and platforms around the world.

ITV Studios is part of ITV PLC, which includes the UK's largest commercial broadcaster.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 26 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2021 09:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
