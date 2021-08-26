ITV : I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! travels to Russia

I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! travels to Russia

August 26, 2021 - ITV Studios' award-winning format I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! keeps on expanding its global roll-out. Just one day after the news of the return of the format in Romania after a seven year break, it's now Russia's turn to send its celebrities on the adventure of their lifetime. They swap their cushy homes for the rough and searing hot jungle of South Africa. Following in the footsteps of multiple other territories such as the UK, Germany and Australia, the very first episode of the hit show will air this fall on TNT. Are the Russian viewers and their celebs ready for the gruesome challenges and terrifying tasks that come with this ever-exciting game show?

Lika Blank, Creative Producer at TL Vision, says 'We put together a gutsy, motivated cast, who really pushed themselves. It was tough getting a contestant to shout 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' Many of them showed us another side of themselves - both the young bloggers, and the long-familiar faces. They really went for it and sank their teeth into every opportunity.'

In I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! a cast of celebrities swap their lavish lifestyle to compete in an iconic, interactive game show in the heart of a remote jungle. The celebs compete for food in terrifying tasks and disgusting challenges. If they fail, they go hungry! In this emotional rollercoaster, full of hilarious moments, we see friendships evolve and rivalries develop. Are you ready to see celebs like you've never seen them before?

In the UK, I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

