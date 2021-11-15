ITV : I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

Get Me Out Of Here!

I'M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE!

Starts Sunday 21st November at 9pm on ITV and ITV Hub

I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! returns which can mean only one thing… the time has come for a brand-new cast of celebrities to battle it out in TV's toughest entertainment challenge.

This year the show will return to the historic Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales.

Viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling Trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned King or Queen of the Castle.

Our BAFTA award-winning hosts Ant & Dec are back to present all the big stories live every night on ITV and ITV Hub.

Last year's highlights in the Castle included the celebrity abseil in the Welsh countryside, Jess and Shane's iconic drinking Trial, Mo's EastEnders acting and Giovanna Fletcher being crowned Queen of the Castle.

The ten celebrities heading into the Castle for the new series are:

Broadcaster & ex BBC Breakfast Host - Louise Minchin

Olympic Gold Medallist - Matty Lee

Radio 1Xtra DJ - Snoochie Shy

TV Presenter & Journalist - Richard Madeley

Choreographer - Dame Arlene Phillips, DBE

Music Producer- Naughty Boy

Paralympic Gold Medallist- Kadeena Cox, MBE

Football Legend - David Ginola

Pop Star & Presenter - Frankie Bridge

Emmerdale Star - Danny Miller

Who will be crowned this year's King or Queen of the Castle? Find out this Autumn on ITV and ITV Hub.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! is produced by Lifted Entertainment, part of ITV Studios.