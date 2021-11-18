Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/18 11:35:21 am
124.7 GBX   +0.20%
01:33pITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures
PU
12:23pITV : Week 47 Highlights 2021
PU
09:23aITV2 : Blood Squad campaign returns to support NHS Blood and Transplant
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures

11/18/2021 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

I'M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE!

RECONFIRMS ANIMAL WELFARE PROCEDURES

Ahead of the forthcoming 21st series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ITV today re-confirms the procedures regarding the safeguarding and handling of animals for its production in Wales.

I'm A Celebrity ensures that animal welfare law is complied with on its production and ITV implements rigorous production practices to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after the filming period.

The procedures in place on the series include:

  • ITV Studios uses a specialist licensed animal company that is based on site for the duration of the production. The company has extensive and detailed experience of all animals that are featured and working with animals in film and television. Members of the specialist animal team are present during the recording of every trial and challenge where animals are involved.
  • We ensure that our specialist company holds all required licences including those under the Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) Regulations and the Performing Animals Act as required.
  • We work closely with the relevant national and local authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure that the production has appropriate procedures in place and complies with all animal welfare and conservation laws relating to the use of animals in TV and film production.
  • The Production has comprehensive on-set measures in place to contain animals during filming, including controlled release zones and grate systems to contain insects used during filming and collect them afterwards.
  • Animals are transported and kept in enclosures on set which are temperature controlled to their individual needs and have been signed off by the relevant local authority following a site visit.
  • The Production sources insects that are commercially bred in the UK, and would normally be purchased by zoos and pet stores to feed birds and exotic animals.
  • We donate insects to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming.
  • We regularly review the measures we have in place and develop them in line with any requirements following engagement with the local authority and other regulatory authorities to ensure they are fit for purpose.

An ITV spokesman said: "The team at I'm A Celebrity have many years of experience in producing the show and have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with animal welfare law. Welfare and safety is always our primary priority."

ENDS

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 18 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 November 2021 18:32:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
01:33pITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures
PU
12:23pITV : Week 47 Highlights 2021
PU
09:23aITV2 : Blood Squad campaign returns to support NHS Blood and Transplant
PU
05:52aITV : David P. Davis to launch new scripted label 5 Acts Productions with ITV Studios
PU
11/17ITV : Angela Jain named ITV Studios first Director of Unscripted in the UK
PU
11/15ITV : I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!
PU
11/15ITV : commissions Ghislaine Maxwell documentary
PU
11/15S&P Upgrades ITV To Stable From Negative On Expected Revenue Recovery
MT
11/14ITV : Stellar panel of stars confirmed for debut series of Walk The Line
PU
11/12Kepler Cheuvreux Keeps ITV At Buy, Boosts PT
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 348 M 4 512 M 4 512 M
Net income 2021 389 M 524 M 524 M
Net Debt 2021 450 M 607 M 607 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 2,77%
Capitalization 4 982 M 6 710 M 6 714 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 124,45 GBX
Average target price 149,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC16.53%6 710
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-12.34%285 889
COMCAST CORPORATION2.54%245 488
VIACOMCBS INC.-5.85%22 836
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP27.79%18 423
FORMULA ONE GROUP41.31%13 786