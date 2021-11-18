ITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures

I'M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE!
RECONFIRMS ANIMAL WELFARE PROCEDURES
Ahead of the forthcoming 21st series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ITV today re-confirms the procedures regarding the safeguarding and handling of animals for its production in Wales.
I'm A Celebrity ensures that animal welfare law is complied with on its production and ITV implements rigorous production practices to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after the filming period.
The procedures in place on the series include:
-
ITV Studios uses a specialist licensed animal company that is based on site for the duration of the production. The company has extensive and detailed experience of all animals that are featured and working with animals in film and television. Members of the specialist animal team are present during the recording of every trial and challenge where animals are involved.
-
We ensure that our specialist company holds all required licences including those under the Animal Welfare (Licensing of Activities Involving Animals) Regulations and the Performing Animals Act as required.
-
We work closely with the relevant national and local authorities and regulatory bodies to ensure that the production has appropriate procedures in place and complies with all animal welfare and conservation laws relating to the use of animals in TV and film production.
-
The Production has comprehensive on-set measures in place to contain animals during filming, including controlled release zones and grate systems to contain insects used during filming and collect them afterwards.
-
Animals are transported and kept in enclosures on set which are temperature controlled to their individual needs and have been signed off by the relevant local authority following a site visit.
-
The Production sources insects that are commercially bred in the UK, and would normally be purchased by zoos and pet stores to feed birds and exotic animals.
-
We donate insects to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming.
-
We regularly review the measures we have in place and develop them in line with any requirements following engagement with the local authority and other regulatory authorities to ensure they are fit for purpose.
An ITV spokesman said: "The team at I'm A Celebrity have many years of experience in producing the show and have rigorous protocols in place to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after filming, in compliance with animal welfare law. Welfare and safety is always our primary priority."
