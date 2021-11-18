ITV : I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! reconfirms animal welfare procedures

I'M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE!

RECONFIRMS ANIMAL WELFARE PROCEDURES

Ahead of the forthcoming 21st series of ITV's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! ITV today re-confirms the procedures regarding the safeguarding and handling of animals for its production in Wales.

I'm A Celebrity ensures that animal welfare law is complied with on its production and ITV implements rigorous production practices to ensure that animals are handled safely before, during and after the filming period.

The procedures in place on the series include: