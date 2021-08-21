Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Join ITV Daytime for a new season of programming this September

08/21/2021 | 07:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lighting up our screens this September on ITV

Join ITV Daytime for a new season of programming this September

Watch and embed this video on your website. Simply play and click on the embed icon upper right to copy the embed code.

Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Charlene White, Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams are among the cast of ITV Daytime who return in September for a new season of award winning programming.

The superstar cast have filmed a promo to mark the start of the new season which airs for the first time tonight on ITV.

The specially shot promo features a mix of appearances in studio and on screens, filmed in studio in a style which via screens gives the appearance of the all star lineup from each show appearing together. The promo starts with GMB main presenters who are on air from 6-9am, handing over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am and This Morning at 10am, finishing with Loose Women at 12.30- 1.30pm.

The cast list that took part in the promo is: for GMB: Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh, Dr Hilary Jones and Laura Tobin

For Lorraine: Lorraine Kelly, Ria Hebden, Candice Braithwaite, Ross King, Mark Heyes, Dr Hilary Jones, Dr Amir Khan

For This Morning: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Rochelle Humes.

And for Loose Women: Ruth Langsford, Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

This autumn will see a host of exciting content.

This will include:

GMB continuing to bring all of the daily debate around breaking news and entertainment stories; Lorraine will revisit its award winning Change and Check campaign;

This Morning will see Nigel Havers interviewing celebrity friends over lunch in a brand new series, whilst newly-wed chef Clodagh McKenna will take viewers on a tour of her native Ireland;

and Loose Women welcomes two new resident panellists in Katie Piper and Sunetra Sarker.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 21 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2021 11:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
07:34aITV : Join ITV Daytime for a new season of programming this September
PU
08/20ITV : Studios picks up two further Pernel Media titles as it secures sales for A..
PU
08/19ITV : to show UK premiere of landmark film on Afghanistan
PU
08/19ITV : invests in digital health disruptor Feel
PU
08/19ITV : Stephen
PU
08/19ITV : Grantchester
PU
08/18ITV : Week 34 Highlights 2021
PU
08/17FTSE 100 Rises 0.4% on BHP News
DJ
08/17FTSE 100 Flat as Delta Variant Fears Weigh
DJ
08/17EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING : Stocks Waver on Virus -2-
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 229 M 4 398 M 4 398 M
Net income 2021 334 M 455 M 455 M
Net Debt 2021 540 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
Yield 2021 2,97%
Capitalization 4 610 M 6 278 M 6 279 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 115,15 GBX
Average target price 138,87 GBX
Spread / Average Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC7.82%6 278
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.34%318 215
COMCAST CORPORATION13.38%272 676
VIACOMCBS INC.6.58%25 865
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP10.92%16 035
FORMULA ONE GROUP12.84%11 024