ITV : Join ITV Daytime for a new season of programming this September

Susanna Reid, Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Dermot O'Leary, Alison Hammond, Charlene White, Ruth Langsford, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams are among the cast of ITV Daytime who return in September for a new season of award winning programming.

The superstar cast have filmed a promo to mark the start of the new season which airs for the first time tonight on ITV.

The specially shot promo features a mix of appearances in studio and on screens, filmed in studio in a style which via screens gives the appearance of the all star lineup from each show appearing together. The promo starts with GMB main presenters who are on air from 6-9am, handing over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am and This Morning at 10am, finishing with Loose Women at 12.30- 1.30pm.

The cast list that took part in the promo is: for GMB: Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard, Kate Garraway, Charlotte Hawkins, Ranvir Singh, Dr Hilary Jones and Laura Tobin

For Lorraine: Lorraine Kelly, Ria Hebden, Candice Braithwaite, Ross King, Mark Heyes, Dr Hilary Jones, Dr Amir Khan

For This Morning: Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Eamonn Holmes, Ruth Langsford, Alison Hammond, Dermot O'Leary and Rochelle Humes.

And for Loose Women: Ruth Langsford, Charlene White, Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

This autumn will see a host of exciting content.

This will include:

GMB continuing to bring all of the daily debate around breaking news and entertainment stories; Lorraine will revisit its award winning Change and Check campaign;

This Morning will see Nigel Havers interviewing celebrity friends over lunch in a brand new series, whilst newly-wed chef Clodagh McKenna will take viewers on a tour of her native Ireland;

and Loose Women welcomes two new resident panellists in Katie Piper and Sunetra Sarker.