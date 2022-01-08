ITV : Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer

Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer

Tonight viewers watched Firework, Mushroom, Lionfish, Doughnuts and Robobunny perform.

After all had taken to the stage, Lionfish and Firework faced the sing-off.

The panel then made their decision and it was Lionfish who was unmasked and revealed to be Will Young as guessed by Jonathan and Rita.

***

Q&A with Will Young

Had you watched The Masked Singer before? If you've watched before, did you have a favourite previous character?

I'd only actually seen clips of the show before.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!

How hard is it to keep the secret?

Not too hard actually as I didn't want to ruin the surprise for anyone.

How excited are you for the big reveal and who do you think amongst your friends/family will be the most surprised?

I'm excited and weirdly nervous. I think my nephews and nieces will be very surprised.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I thought the costume was so beautiful and I really enjoyed occupying this strange character and looking like I was under water a lot of the time .

How about the clue packages - what kind of input did you have on those and do you have a favourite nugget of information from them?

I was amazed with how much research was done into the clue packages. I think the American taxi clue was an interesting one and quite tricky.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous when I had to take the mask off! It was very interesting to experience.

What did you think of the panel's guesses?

I thought they were very amusing and Jonathan seemed to be nearest to the mark.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

Halloween!

If you could sum up your experience in a song title what would it be?

JOY