Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:36:51 am
114.2 GBX   -0.70%
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
01/07Morgan Stanley Cuts ITV To Equal-weight From Overweight, Trims PT
MT
01/07ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer

01/08/2022 | 03:58pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lionfish is unmasked as Will Young on tonight's The Masked Singer

Tonight viewers watched Firework, Mushroom, Lionfish, Doughnuts and Robobunny perform.

After all had taken to the stage, Lionfish and Firework faced the sing-off.

The panel then made their decision and it was Lionfish who was unmasked and revealed to be Will Young as guessed by Jonathan and Rita.

***

Q&A with Will Young

Had you watched The Masked Singer before? If you've watched before, did you have a favourite previous character?

I'd only actually seen clips of the show before.

What made you decide to take on the challenge?

I thought the challenge of disguising my voice would be fantastic and also I loved the idea of playing a character!

How hard is it to keep the secret?

Not too hard actually as I didn't want to ruin the surprise for anyone.

How excited are you for the big reveal and who do you think amongst your friends/family will be the most surprised?

I'm excited and weirdly nervous. I think my nephews and nieces will be very surprised.

What did you think of your mask, your overall look and the character you got to play?

I thought the costume was so beautiful and I really enjoyed occupying this strange character and looking like I was under water a lot of the time .

How about the clue packages - what kind of input did you have on those and do you have a favourite nugget of information from them?

I was amazed with how much research was done into the clue packages. I think the American taxi clue was an interesting one and quite tricky.

Were there any nerves when you first performed as your character or did being hidden inside the costume make you feel more confident?

Hiding was so easy and made it so enjoyable. I was nervous when I had to take the mask off! It was very interesting to experience.

What did you think of the panel's guesses?

I thought they were very amusing and Jonathan seemed to be nearest to the mark.

If you could wear your mask and costume just one more time what occasion would you choose to wear it to?

Halloween!

If you could sum up your experience in a song title what would it be?

JOY

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 08 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2022 20:57:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ITV PLC
01/07Today on Wall Street: Is it legit?
01/07Morgan Stanley Cuts ITV To Equal-weight From Overweight, Trims PT
MT
01/07ANALYST RECOMMANDATIONS : AT&T, BP Plc, Costco, Lyft, Starbucks...
01/02ITV : Chandelier unmasked in The Masked Singer 2022 series' 0pener
PU
2021ITV : Week 02 Highlights 2022
PU
2021ITV : The Cabins
PU
2021ITV : Torrin wins ITV's The Voice Kids 2021
PU
2021ITV : The Masked Singer
PU
2021ITV : Oti Mabuse confirmed as new judge on Dancing On Ice
PU
2021ITV : Week 01 Highlights 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 371 M 4 580 M 4 580 M
Net income 2021 398 M 541 M 541 M
Net Debt 2021 414 M 563 M 563 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,4x
Yield 2021 3,26%
Capitalization 4 576 M 6 210 M 6 217 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,48x
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 114,30 GBX
Average target price 149,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC3.39%6 210
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.90%286 881
COMCAST CORPORATION-0.56%228 675
VIACOMCBS INC.17.26%23 055
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-3.21%16 273
FORMULA ONE GROUP-0.57%14 392