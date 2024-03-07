(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:
FTSE 100
JPMorgan raises Melrose Industries target to 650 (620) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises ConvaTec price target to 310 (290) pence - 'buy'
Goldman Sachs raises ConvaTec price target to 320 (300) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan raises ConvaTec price target to 323 (300) pence - 'overweight'
Berenberg raises London Stock Exchange target to 10,600 (10,400) pence - 'buy'
JPMorgan cuts SSE price target to 2,050 (2,125) pence - 'overweight'
Jefferies raises Glencore price target to 470 (430) pence - 'buy'
UBS raises IMI price target to 1,860 (1,555) pence - 'neutral'
Jefferies cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,150 (6,750) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
Goldman Sachs raises ITV to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 71 (60) pence
Berenberg raises LondonMetric Property to 'buy' (hold) - price target 229 (176) pence
Numis raises Man Group to 'buy' - price target 315 pence
UBS cuts Travis Perkins price target to 790 (820) pence - 'neutral'
Berenberg cuts Travis Perkins price target to 800 (880) pence - 'hold'
Peel Hunt raises Domino's Pizza to 'buy' - price target 425 pence
SMALL CAP
JPMorgan cuts Oxford Nanopore price target to 210 (325) pence - 'overweight'
