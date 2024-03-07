(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

JPMorgan raises Melrose Industries target to 650 (620) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises ConvaTec price target to 310 (290) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises ConvaTec price target to 320 (300) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises ConvaTec price target to 323 (300) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Berenberg raises London Stock Exchange target to 10,600 (10,400) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts SSE price target to 2,050 (2,125) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises Glencore price target to 470 (430) pence - 'buy'

----------

UBS raises IMI price target to 1,860 (1,555) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies cuts Ashtead Group price target to 6,150 (6,750) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Goldman Sachs raises ITV to 'neutral' (sell) - price target 71 (60) pence

----------

Berenberg raises LondonMetric Property to 'buy' (hold) - price target 229 (176) pence

----------

Numis raises Man Group to 'buy' - price target 315 pence

----------

UBS cuts Travis Perkins price target to 790 (820) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Berenberg cuts Travis Perkins price target to 800 (880) pence - 'hold'

----------

Peel Hunt raises Domino's Pizza to 'buy' - price target 425 pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

JPMorgan cuts Oxford Nanopore price target to 210 (325) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.