ITV : New Love Islanders Amy, Clarisse, Lillie, Dale, Jack, Sam.

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

I'm clearly not very good at dating myself. I'm looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met.

Tell us about your job

I sing, dance and act. When I work on a cruise ship it's very beautiful costumes, stunning and just feeling glamorous all the time. To be able to perform and make a salary - I've been very lucky. I acted in one episode of Humans. The dream is the West End - or Hollyoaks! On the West End Wicked is a classic - that would be the absolute dream.

Who have you got your eye on in the Villa?

I'm just going to see what the vibe is. So we'll see.

Will you step on toes to get who you want?

I am a girls' girl, massive girls' girl. But obviously I'm here to find love. So I would let them know I am interested and then gauge what they're feeling as well. I will step on toes if needs be, but that's obviously not my aim. But they might also realise what they had was just because that's all they had.

What do you think you will bring to the Villa?

I definitely bring fun. I'm always being stupid. Like Faye playing the egg game - I'd get people up. I'd say let's play this game, I'd be in the pool.