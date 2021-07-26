Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : New Love Islanders Amy, Clarisse, Lillie, Dale, Jack, Sam.

07/26/2021 | 05:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

love island

the information contained in this press pack is strictly embargoed until 21.00 sunday 25th july 2021

casa amor

amy day

25 from surrey performer

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

I'm clearly not very good at dating myself. I'm looking forward to the experience and the potential of finding someone I might not have met.

Tell us about your job

I sing, dance and act. When I work on a cruise ship it's very beautiful costumes, stunning and just feeling glamorous all the time. To be able to perform and make a salary - I've been very lucky. I acted in one episode of Humans. The dream is the West End - or Hollyoaks! On the West End Wicked is a classic - that would be the absolute dream.

Who have you got your eye on in the Villa?

I'm just going to see what the vibe is. So we'll see.

Will you step on toes to get who you want?

I am a girls' girl, massive girls' girl. But obviously I'm here to find love. So I would let them know I am interested and then gauge what they're feeling as well. I will step on toes if needs be, but that's obviously not my aim. But they might also realise what they had was just because that's all they had.

What do you think you will bring to the Villa?

I definitely bring fun. I'm always being stupid. Like Faye playing the egg game - I'd get people up. I'd say let's play this game, I'd be in the pool.

How would your friends/ family describe you?

Fun, don't take anything seriously. I don't get knocked back easily, I'm always like this is what was meant to happen. I'm positive and also a really good friend.

What's an interesting fact about you/ something people should know?

My parents are both performers in the West End. I'm just used to it. I've come from a very, very performing family. I've kind of been surrounded by that my whole life.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 09:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
05:08aITV : New Love Islanders Amy, Clarisse, Lillie, Dale, Jack, Sam.
PU
05:08aITV : New Love Islanders Salma, Mary, Kaila, Harry, Medhy, Matthew.
PU
07/22Server Outage Paralyzes Several British Companies' Websites
MT
07/22ITV : Black History Month on ITV
PU
07/22ITV : unveils bumper line-up of new programming for autumn
PU
07/21ITV : Iain Stirling's Buffering on ITV2
PU
07/21ITV : New Love Islanders Georgia, Tyler and Abigail
PU
07/21ITV : Iain Stirling's Sitcom ‘Buffering' Premieres on 5th August on ITV2 a..
PU
07/21ITV, Sky Expand Commercial Partnership
DJ
07/21ITV : and Sky agree new and improved long-term commercial partnership
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 148 M 4 326 M 4 326 M
Net income 2021 331 M 456 M 456 M
Net Debt 2021 509 M 699 M 699 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,56%
Capitalization 4 844 M 6 664 M 6 657 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 121,00 GBX
Average target price 131,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 8,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia Dame McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC13.30%7 111
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-2.78%324 050
COMCAST CORPORATION11.37%259 210
VIACOMCBS INC.10.01%28 512
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP5.10%15 816
FORMULA ONE GROUP12.32%11 186