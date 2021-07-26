ITV : New Love Islanders Salma, Mary, Kaila, Harry, Medhy, Matthew.

the information contained in this press pack is strictly embargoed until 21.00 saturday 24th july 2021

Why have you signed up for Love Island?

I've never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It's the perfect atmosphere, you don't have the outside world distractions. It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way - it's like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it's so wishy-washy. With this, it's just, you need to know.

Tell us about your job

I model beauty, hair and fashion.

What do you think you will bring to the Villa?

Definitely a lot of vibrant energy. I'm the bubbliest person in the room.

How would your friends/ family describe you?

Confident would be the top thing that everyone says about me. Chatty, I am chatty once I'm comfortable around you. I can be shy at times if I don't like the energy. I do pick up on energies a lot. I don't like confrontation. I am a very fiery person but I would never start something just because. If I'm confronted then I probably would get fiery. I don't bother people if they don't bother me.