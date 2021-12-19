ITV : Nominations announced for The BRIT Awards 2022

Nominations announced for The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard

Adele, Ed Sheeran, Little Simz, Dave up for four BRIT awards - who alongside Sam Fender will battle it out for the inaugural Artist of the Year award

Sam Fender, Central Cee, David Guetta nominated for three

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X each up for two awards and up against Taylor Swift for International Artist of the Year award

Double nominations for Becky Hill, Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Glass Animals, Griff, Joel Corry, Joy Crookes, KSI, Little Mix, Måneskin, Raye, Tom Grennan, Wolf Alice

Nominations for ABBA, AJ Tracey, Anne-Marie, Drake, Elton John, Ghetts,

London Grammar, The Weeknd

Most female artists nominated in over a decade

The 2022 BRIT Awards with Mastercard

Tuesday 8th February 2022 - at The O2 arena, broadcast exclusively on ITV and ITV Hub

The nominations for this year's BRIT Awards with Mastercard were this announced in 'The BRITs Are Coming' one-hour TV special on ITV and ITV Hub and streamed for the first time on The Official BRIT Awards YouTube. Presenters Clara Amfo and Maya Jama took fans and viewers through the shortlists for 13 categories, alongside exclusive performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry & Gracey, Glass Animals and Mimi Webb.

All winners will be revealed at The BRIT Awards on Tuesday 8th February 2022 at The O2 arena, broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, and hosted by Mo Gilligan. 2022 BRITs Rising Star winner Holly Humberstone is the first performer to be announced for the show.

2022 is an immense year for nominations, following the introduction of four brand new genre awards, and a rule change which allows featured artists on tracks eligible for Song of the Year with Mastercard and the new International Song of the Year category to be counted as a nominee in their own right. More female artists than any other previous year in the past decade have been nominated for a 2022 BRIT award.

Out in front with four nominations apiece for the 2022 BRIT Awards are four exceptional artists, who have each had an incredible year. Adele and Ed Sheeran, who both recently released their fourth studio albums, go head-to-head in the categories for Artist of the Year in association with YouTube Shorts, Song of the Year with Mastercard, Mastercard Album of the Year and Pop/RnB Act. Little Simz and Dave join them in the battle for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year (the award Dave won in 2020), and themselves go into battle for Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act. Little Simz is also nominated for Best New Artist - along with Griff, Joy Crookes, Central Cee and Self Esteem, whilst Dave is in the running for Song of the Year.

2019 BRITs Rising Star winner Sam Fender is nominated for three awards, completing the roll-call of artists up for Artist of the Year and Mastercard Album of the Year, with a nod for Rock/Alternative Act completing his trio of nominations. Also up for three BRIT awards, despite his debut mixtape only being released this year, is West London rapper Central Cee, who is shortlisted for Best New Artist, Song of the Year, and Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, and French DJ/producer David Guetta, who has two nominations in Song of the Year and a third in International Song of the Year.

The International Artist of the Year category is a competition between Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo - all of whom earn two 2022 BRIT nominations - and the 2021 BRITs Global Icon Taylor Swift.

Over 15 British and international acts each receive two nominations in total, also including 2020 BRITs Rising Star winner Griff and 2019 Rising Star nominee Joy Crookes, along with previous BRIT nominees, winners and performers such as Coldplay, Dua Lipa, Joel Corry, Little Mix, Raye and Wolf Alice. In this list of double nominees are several acts who receive their first ever BRIT recognition: Becky Hill, Doja Cat, Glass Animals, KSI, Lil Nas X, Måneskin, Tom Grennan.

ABBA, who recently received their first ever Grammy nomination, gain a BRIT nomination for International Group, alongside BTS, Måneskin, Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson.Paak and The War on Drugs. Elton John, a performer at this year's BRITs with Years & Years, receives his first BRIT nomination in 20 years, in Song of the Year, for his collaboration with 5x BRIT winner Dua Lipa, who is also up for Pop/R&B Act this year.

2022 BRITs Chair and Polydor co-president Tom March commented:

"I am delighted to see such a brilliant spread of artists across the categories this year. It is great to see so many of the artists that have defined this past year have been recognised, all exemplifying enormous talent and creativity. It is a true testament to the power and vibrancy of British and international music right now. We look forward to what the public vote for as winners in the four new genre award categories, introduced to create even more opportunities for artists to be recognised, when the voting opens in January. I thank our Voting Academy for providing such inspirational nominees for the 2022 BRITs."

Earlier this month, The BRITs announced the winner of this year's Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1 award as Holly Humberstone, who joins the list of incredible artists who have won the award in previous years including Adele, Florence + The Machine, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sandé, and this year's winner, Griff.

The winners of the four genre categories - Rock/Alternative Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act, Pop/R&B Act - will be determined by a public vote via TikTok, which will open on Friday 21st January.

More show announcements to follow over the coming weeks.

Mastercard return as headline partner for the 24th year having supported The BRITs for over two decades, bringing cardholders closer to music through a range of Priceless BRITs experiences. This year, Mastercard will continue to sponsor the much sought after Mastercard Album award, as well as Song of the Year with Mastercard for the second time and is proud to carry on connecting people to priceless possibilities.

YouTube Music is the Official Digital Music Partner and will bring fans closer to the BRITs than ever before. As the home of the official livestream on YouTube, audiences around the world will be able to watch the whole journey of the BRITs unfold, from the nominations, through the run-up, to the awards themselves and the performances on demand afterwards. In an exciting first, fans will also be able to watch exclusive behind-the-scenes footage on the night on YouTube Shorts, a new short-form video experience right on YouTube, as well as listening to their favourite artists' playlists on YouTube Music. YouTube Shorts sponsors the 2022 Artist of the Year award.

The BRIT Awards 2022 with Mastercard takes place Tuesday 8th February at The O2 arena, exclusively broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub and hosted by Mo Gilligan.

www.brits.co.uk

@BRITs (Twitter, Facebook Instagram, YouTube, TikTok)

