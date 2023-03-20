Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:06:20 2023-03-20 am EDT
78.49 GBX   -0.06%
04:57aItv : Notice of Availability
PU
03/14Itv : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/09Deutsche Bank Upgrades ITV to Buy from Hold, Raises PT
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Notice of Availability

03/20/2023 | 04:57am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Dear Shareholder

2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ITV plc's (the Company) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/AGM.

AGM

The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 4 May 2023 in the Maynard Theatre, at The King's Fund, No. 11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN.

The Board is looking forward to once again welcoming shareholders to the AGM in person.

For those attending in person there will be the opportunity to raise questions during the meeting, however arrangements have been made to allow shareholders to submit questions in advance.

A guide on how to submit your questions can be found on the AGM

page of our website www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder- information/agm.

Proxy voting

Your vote is important to us. If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, you can vote on the resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting by:

logging on to www.myitvshares.com or www.itvplc.com/investors/ shareholder-information/agm and following the instructions.

You will need your investor code which is detailed above if you have not previously used the ITV share portal; or

downloading a form of proxy from the Company's website (www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm) and sending the completed form to Link, our registrars, at the address shown on the form; or

requesting a hard copy of the form of proxy from Link, by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by telephone on

+44 (0)371 664 0300 and returning the completed form to Link at the address shown on the form.

  • Crest members should utilise the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out on page 8 of the Notice of Meeting.
  • Proxymity members are invited to use the service in accordance with the procedure set out on page 8 of the Notice of Meeting.

Investor Code:

20 March 2023

Any vote by proxy should be received by Link at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting, by 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 or by 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 28 April 2023 for the Corporate Sponsored Nominee.

All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on by poll. The voting results will be published on the Company's website and announced via a regulatory announcement to the London Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after the AGM.

If you are unable to locate any of the documents on the Company's website, need help with voting online or require a hard copy form of proxy,

please contact Link:

by email at enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by visiting

www.myitvshares.com; or

by telephone during normal business hours on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographical rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged

at the applicable international rate.

In the future, if you would like to receive this notification by email, select this preference at www.myitvshares.com or contact Link as detailed above.

Yours faithfully

Kyla Mullins

General Counsel and Company Secretary

Registered Office: ITV White City, 201 Wood Lane, London W12 7RU: Registered Number: 04967001 England

NoA_v8.indd 1

13/03/2023 13:55

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 20 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2023 08:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ITV PLC
04:57aItv : Notice of Availability
PU
03/14Itv : Notice of Meeting
PU
03/09Deutsche Bank Upgrades ITV to Buy from Hold, Raises PT
MT
03/09Liberum cuts National Express to 'sell'
AN
03/06DB cuts Reckitt; Jefferies likes Tesco
AN
03/03Fonix Mobile expands existing partnership with ITV to include SMS
AN
03/03ITV to Expand Mobile Services Partnership with Fonix
MT
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
DJ
03/02M&G Faces Questions on Macquarie's Reported Interest at Its 2022 Results
DJ
03/02UK Gilt Yields Edge Lower After Eurozone Feb Inflation Data
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 608 M 4 391 M 4 391 M
Net income 2022 404 M 492 M 492 M
Net Debt 2022 353 M 429 M 429 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,85x
Yield 2022 6,37%
Capitalization 3 150 M 3 834 M 3 834 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 6 677
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 78,54 GBX
Average target price 97,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Cosslett Non-Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Senior Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC4.50%3 834
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)7.27%170 258
FORMULA ONE GROUP19.86%16 581
PARAMOUNT GLOBAL16.71%12 952
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-33.07%8 557
GRUPO TELEVISA, S.A.B.-2.65%2 580