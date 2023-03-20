ITV : Notice of Availability

Dear Shareholder
2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ITV plc's (the Company) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/AGM.
AGM
The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 4 May 2023 in the Maynard Theatre, at The King's Fund, No. 11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN.
The Board is looking forward to once again welcoming shareholders to the AGM in person.
For those attending in person there will be the opportunity to raise questions during the meeting, however arrangements have been made to allow shareholders to submit questions in advance.
A guide on how to submit your questions can be found on the AGM
page of our website www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder- information/agm.
Proxy voting
Your vote is important to us. If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, you can vote on the resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting by:
logging on to www.myitvshares.com or www.itvplc.com/investors/ shareholder-information/agm and following the instructions.
You will need your investor code which is detailed above if you have not previously used the ITV share portal; or
downloading a form of proxy from the Company's website (www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm) and sending the completed form to Link, our registrars, at the address shown on the form; or
requesting a hard copy of the form of proxy from Link, by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by telephone on
+44 (0)371 664 0300 and returning the completed form to Link at the address shown on the form.
-
Crest members should utilise the CREST electronic proxy appointment service in accordance with the procedures set out on page 8 of the Notice of Meeting.
-
Proxymity members are invited to use the service in accordance with the procedure set out on page 8 of the Notice of Meeting.
Investor Code:
20 March 2023
Any vote by proxy should be received by Link at least 48 hours before the time of the meeting, by 11.00 a.m. on Tuesday, 2 May 2023 or by 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 28 April 2023 for the Corporate Sponsored Nominee.
All resolutions for consideration at the AGM will be voted on by poll. The voting results will be published on the Company's website and announced via a regulatory announcement to the London Stock Exchange as soon as reasonably practicable after the AGM.
If you are unable to locate any of the documents on the Company's website, need help with voting online or require a hard copy form of proxy,
please contact Link:
by email at enquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by visiting
www.myitvshares.com; or
by telephone during normal business hours on +44 (0)371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographical rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged
at the applicable international rate.
In the future, if you would like to receive this notification by email, select this preference at www.myitvshares.com or contact Link as detailed above.
Yours faithfully
Kyla Mullins
General Counsel and Company Secretary