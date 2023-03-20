ITV : Notice of Availability

Dear Shareholder

2022 Annual Report and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting ITV plc's (the Company) Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of the 2023 Annual General Meeting (AGM) have now been published and are available to view on the Company's website at www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/AGM.

AGM

The AGM will be held at 11.00 a.m. on Thursday 4 May 2023 in the Maynard Theatre, at The King's Fund, No. 11 Cavendish Square, London W1G 0AN.

The Board is looking forward to once again welcoming shareholders to the AGM in person.

For those attending in person there will be the opportunity to raise questions during the meeting, however arrangements have been made to allow shareholders to submit questions in advance.

A guide on how to submit your questions can be found on the AGM

page of our website www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder- information/agm.

Proxy voting

Your vote is important to us. If you are unable to attend the AGM in person, you can vote on the resolutions detailed in the Notice of Meeting by:

logging on to www.myitvshares.com or www.itvplc.com/investors/ shareholder-information/agm and following the instructions.

You will need your investor code which is detailed above if you have not previously used the ITV share portal; or

downloading a form of proxy from the Company's website (www.itvplc.com/investors/shareholder-information/agm) and sending the completed form to Link, our registrars, at the address shown on the form; or

requesting a hard copy of the form of proxy from Link, by email at shareholderenquiries@linkgroup.co.uk or by telephone on

+44 (0)371 664 0300 and returning the completed form to Link at the address shown on the form.