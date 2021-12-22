Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  ITV plc
  News
  Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 12/22 05:13:14 am
109.1 GBX   +0.69%
12/21ITV : Week 01 Highlights 2022
PU
12/19ITV : The Voice Kids
PU
12/19BRADLEY AND BARNEY : Breaking Dad at Christmas
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Oti Mabuse confirmed as new judge on Dancing On Ice

12/22/2021 | 05:03am EST
Oti Mabuse confirmed as new judge on Dancing On Ice

Oti Mabuse is to join the Ice Panel when Dancing On Ice returns to ITV and ITV Hub in January 2022. She'll be alongside fellow judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean. Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby will return to present the greatest show on ice.

Commenting on taking on this new role, Oti said: "As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing On Ice. It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch. I'm feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo. I can't wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography. Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they'll be feeling. It's more than an honour and I already can't wait to join the family."

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV said:

"Oti is not only a supremely talented dancer and choreographer but she brings enormous fun and energy to all that she does. It's fantastic to be welcoming her to our Ice Panel."

The celebrities taking to the ice this year are Coronation Street legend Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays dancer Bez, Paralympian Stef Reid, Love Island's Liberty Poole, rugby star Ben Foden, Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt, Paul Gascoigne's son, dancer Regan Gascoigne, pop star Rachel Stevens, professional dancer Brendan Cole, presenter Ria Hebden, BMX Olympic silver medalist Kye Whyte and The Vamps' Connor Ball.

Expertly guiding the celebrity novices from their shaky first steps to spectacular routines are their professional partners. Matt Evers, a part of Dancing On Ice since it launched on ITV in 2006, returns to the show alongside fellow series favourites Alexandra Shauman and husband Łukasz Różycki, Andy Buchanan and wife Robin Johnstone. Mark Hanretty, Brendyn Hatfield, Vanessa Bauer, Karina Manta and Joe Johnson all return. Reigning champion pro Angela Egan who lifted the trophy with Sonny Jay last series is also back. Completing the pro team are three brand-new additions to the 2022 line-up as world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton all make their Dancing on Ice debuts.

In the new year the celebrity contestants and their professional partners will be skating live each week in a bid to impress both the panel and the viewers at home who will ultimately decide who wins the show.

Dancing On Ice is a Lifted Entertainment production for ITV. The series was commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning, ITV and David Smyth, Entertainment Commissioner, ITV. The executive producers are Fiona Clark, Clodagh O'Donoghue and Sam Rees-Jones.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 22 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 December 2021 10:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
Financials
Sales 2021 3 357 M 4 448 M 4 448 M
Net income 2021 398 M 527 M 527 M
Net Debt 2021 445 M 590 M 590 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,8x
Yield 2021 3,18%
Capitalization 4 338 M 5 747 M 5 747 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,42x
EV / Sales 2022 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 108,35 GBX
Average target price 151,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy COO, Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC1.45%5 747
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-16.63%274 557
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.76%223 238
VIACOMCBS INC.-21.23%19 140
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP12.37%16 183
FORMULA ONE GROUP42.32%13 910