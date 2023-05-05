Advanced search
  ITV plc
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
06:49:06 2023-05-05
78.27 GBX   +1.31%
ITV : Results of Voting Annual General Meeting 2023

05/05/2023
ITV plc

Annual General Meeting - Thursday 4 May 2023

Final Results

Res

For

Discretion

Total For and

% Against1

No:

Description

% For

Against

Total Votes

Total votes

Withheld

Discretion

(incl Discretion)1

validly cast

cast as % of

share capital

1

Report and Accounts

2,834,314,856

35,381

2,834,350,237

99.98%

511,348

0.02%

2,834,826,204

70.27%

15,123,399

2

Remuneration Report

2,467,691,776

36,078

2,467,727,854

88.23%

329,265,772

11.77%

2,796,957,548

69.33%

52,988,620

3

Declare a Final Dividend

2,836,443,262

36,078

2,836,479,340

99.99%

451,826

0.02%

2,836,895,088

70.32%

13,054,515

4

Re-elect Salman Amin

2,727,706,163

41,584

2,727,747,747

98.58%

39,353,351

1.42%

2,767,059,514

68.59%

82,883,528

5

Re-elect Edward Bonham Carter

2,804,086,263

41,584

2,804,127,847

98.94%

30,224,240

1.07%

2,834,310,503

70.25%

15,632,539

6

Re-elect Graham Cooke

2,833,297,868

41,722

2,833,339,590

99.97%

946,290

0.03%

2,834,244,158

70.25%

15,698,884

7

Elect Andrew Cosslett

2,708,871,724

39,635

2,708,911,359

95.58%

125,362,497

4.42%

2,834,234,221

70.25%

15,708,821

8

Re-elect Margaret Ewing

2,525,848,667

39,497

2,525,888,164

89.12%

308,425,705

10.88%

2,834,274,372

70.25%

15,668,670

9

Elect Gidon Katz

2,833,253,712

41,722

2,833,295,434

99.97%

946,578

0.03%

2,834,200,290

70.25%

15,739,740

10

Re-elect Chris Kennedy

2,830,506,833

39,497

2,830,546,330

99.87%

3,754,345

0.13%

2,834,261,178

70.25%

15,676,864

11

Re-elect Anna Manz

2,756,675,045

39,497

2,756,714,542

99.63%

10,370,206

0.37%

2,767,045,251

68.59%

82,897,791

12

Re-elect Carolyn McCall

2,833,190,532

35,858

2,833,226,390

99.96%

1,104,148

0.04%

2,834,294,680

70.25%

15,648,362

13

Re-elect Sharmila Nebhrajani

2,813,995,224

41,584

2,814,036,808

99.29%

20,241,527

0.71%

2,834,236,751

70.25%

15,706,291

14

Re-elect Duncan Painter

2,756,509,463

41,584

2,756,551,047

99.62%

10,528,240

0.38%

2,767,037,703

68.59%

82,905,339

15

Re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

2,768,639,502

41,976

2,768,681,478

97.60%

68,095,746

2.40%

2,836,735,248

70.31%

13,207,794

16

Auditors' remuneration

2,833,485,195

42,843

2,833,528,038

99.97%

822,366

0.03%

2,834,307,561

70.25%

15,635,481

17

Political Donations

2,776,955,285

45,928

2,777,001,213

97.89%

59,867,928

2.11%

2,836,823,213

70.32%

13,122,829

18

Authority to allot shares

2,711,254,413

41,384

2,711,295,797

95.58%

125,498,914

4.42%

2,836,753,327

70.31%

13,189,715

19

Disapplication of pre-emption rights (1)

2,779,891,248

37,745

2,779,928,993

98.23%

50,057,829

1.77%

2,829,949,077

70.15%

19,993,965

20

Disapplication of pre-emption rights (2)

2,704,510,359

38,670

2,704,549,029

95.57%

125,403,855

4.43%

2,829,914,214

70.14%

20,028,828

21

Purchase of own shares

2,758,883,300

37,745

2,758,921,045

97.27%

77,371,653

2.73%

2,836,254,953

70.30%

13,691,089

22

Notice period for general meetings

2,762,427,405

35,658

2,762,463,063

97.38%

74,399,058

2.62%

2,836,826,463

70.32%

13,119,705

23

2023 ITV plc Sharesave Plan

2,834,472,576

47,156

2,834,519,732

99.92%

2,203,878

0.08%

2,836,676,454

70.31%

13,269,714

(1) Votes as a percentage of the total For, Discretion and Against. Votes Withheld are not a vote in law and are not counted in the overall voting figures.

(2) Special Resolution requires at least 75% of votes in favour.

(3) One vote per share

(4) Number of ordinary shares in issue at date of meeting

4,034,409,194

G:Shared DocsITVGeneral MeetingsAnnual General MeetingsAGM 2023VOTINGProxy figures - as at 04.05.2023 - FINAL results

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
ITV PLC2.79%3 902
