|
ITV : Results of Voting Annual General Meeting 2023
|
ITV plc
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Annual General Meeting - Thursday 4 May 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Res
|
|
|
For
|
|
Discretion
|
|
Total For and
|
|
|
% Against1
|
|
|
|
|
No:
|
Description
|
|
|
|
% For
|
Against
|
Total Votes
|
Total votes
|
Withheld
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Discretion
|
(incl Discretion)1
|
|
|
validly cast
|
cast as % of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share capital
|
|
|
1
|
Report and Accounts
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2,834,314,856
|
|
35,381
|
|
2,834,350,237
|
99.98%
|
511,348
|
0.02%
|
2,834,826,204
|
70.27%
|
15,123,399
|
|
2
|
Remuneration Report
|
|
2,467,691,776
|
36,078
|
|
2,467,727,854
|
88.23%
|
329,265,772
|
11.77%
|
2,796,957,548
|
69.33%
|
52,988,620
|
|
3
|
Declare a Final Dividend
|
|
2,836,443,262
|
36,078
|
|
2,836,479,340
|
99.99%
|
451,826
|
0.02%
|
2,836,895,088
|
70.32%
|
13,054,515
|
|
4
|
Re-elect Salman Amin
|
|
2,727,706,163
|
41,584
|
|
2,727,747,747
|
98.58%
|
39,353,351
|
1.42%
|
2,767,059,514
|
68.59%
|
82,883,528
|
|
5
|
Re-elect Edward Bonham Carter
|
|
2,804,086,263
|
41,584
|
|
2,804,127,847
|
98.94%
|
30,224,240
|
1.07%
|
2,834,310,503
|
70.25%
|
15,632,539
|
|
6
|
Re-elect Graham Cooke
|
|
2,833,297,868
|
41,722
|
|
2,833,339,590
|
99.97%
|
946,290
|
0.03%
|
2,834,244,158
|
70.25%
|
15,698,884
|
|
7
|
Elect Andrew Cosslett
|
|
2,708,871,724
|
39,635
|
|
2,708,911,359
|
95.58%
|
125,362,497
|
4.42%
|
2,834,234,221
|
70.25%
|
15,708,821
|
|
8
|
Re-elect Margaret Ewing
|
|
2,525,848,667
|
39,497
|
|
2,525,888,164
|
89.12%
|
308,425,705
|
10.88%
|
2,834,274,372
|
70.25%
|
15,668,670
|
|
9
|
Elect Gidon Katz
|
|
2,833,253,712
|
41,722
|
|
2,833,295,434
|
99.97%
|
946,578
|
0.03%
|
2,834,200,290
|
70.25%
|
15,739,740
|
|
10
|
Re-elect Chris Kennedy
|
|
2,830,506,833
|
39,497
|
|
2,830,546,330
|
99.87%
|
3,754,345
|
0.13%
|
2,834,261,178
|
70.25%
|
15,676,864
|
|
11
|
Re-elect Anna Manz
|
|
2,756,675,045
|
39,497
|
|
2,756,714,542
|
99.63%
|
10,370,206
|
0.37%
|
2,767,045,251
|
68.59%
|
82,897,791
|
|
12
|
Re-elect Carolyn McCall
|
|
2,833,190,532
|
35,858
|
|
2,833,226,390
|
99.96%
|
1,104,148
|
0.04%
|
2,834,294,680
|
70.25%
|
15,648,362
|
|
13
|
Re-elect Sharmila Nebhrajani
|
|
2,813,995,224
|
41,584
|
|
2,814,036,808
|
99.29%
|
20,241,527
|
0.71%
|
2,834,236,751
|
70.25%
|
15,706,291
|
|
14
|
Re-elect Duncan Painter
|
|
2,756,509,463
|
41,584
|
|
2,756,551,047
|
99.62%
|
10,528,240
|
0.38%
|
2,767,037,703
|
68.59%
|
82,905,339
|
|
15
|
Re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
|
2,768,639,502
|
41,976
|
|
2,768,681,478
|
97.60%
|
68,095,746
|
2.40%
|
2,836,735,248
|
70.31%
|
13,207,794
|
|
16
|
Auditors' remuneration
|
|
2,833,485,195
|
42,843
|
|
2,833,528,038
|
99.97%
|
822,366
|
0.03%
|
2,834,307,561
|
70.25%
|
15,635,481
|
|
17
|
Political Donations
|
|
2,776,955,285
|
45,928
|
|
2,777,001,213
|
97.89%
|
59,867,928
|
2.11%
|
2,836,823,213
|
70.32%
|
13,122,829
|
|
18
|
Authority to allot shares
|
|
2,711,254,413
|
41,384
|
|
2,711,295,797
|
95.58%
|
125,498,914
|
4.42%
|
2,836,753,327
|
70.31%
|
13,189,715
|
|
19
|
Disapplication of pre-emption rights (1)
|
|
2,779,891,248
|
37,745
|
|
2,779,928,993
|
98.23%
|
50,057,829
|
1.77%
|
2,829,949,077
|
70.15%
|
19,993,965
|
|
20
|
Disapplication of pre-emption rights (2)
|
|
2,704,510,359
|
38,670
|
|
2,704,549,029
|
95.57%
|
125,403,855
|
4.43%
|
2,829,914,214
|
70.14%
|
20,028,828
|
|
21
|
Purchase of own shares
|
|
2,758,883,300
|
37,745
|
|
2,758,921,045
|
97.27%
|
77,371,653
|
2.73%
|
2,836,254,953
|
70.30%
|
13,691,089
|
|
22
|
Notice period for general meetings
|
|
2,762,427,405
|
35,658
|
|
2,762,463,063
|
97.38%
|
74,399,058
|
2.62%
|
2,836,826,463
|
70.32%
|
13,119,705
|
|
23
|
2023 ITV plc Sharesave Plan
|
|
2,834,472,576
|
47,156
|
|
2,834,519,732
|
99.92%
|
2,203,878
|
0.08%
|
2,836,676,454
|
70.31%
|
13,269,714
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Votes as a percentage of the total For, Discretion and Against. Votes Withheld are not a vote in law and are not counted in the overall voting figures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Special Resolution requires at least 75% of votes in favour.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3) One vote per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) Number of ordinary shares in issue at date of meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4,034,409,194
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
G:Shared DocsITVGeneral MeetingsAnnual General MeetingsAGM 2023VOTINGProxy figures - as at 04.05.2023 - FINAL results
Disclaimer
ITV plc published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:30:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 704 M
4 654 M
4 654 M
|Net income 2023
|
262 M
329 M
329 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
563 M
707 M
707 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,9x
|Yield 2023
|6,22%
|
|Capitalization
|
3 106 M
3 902 M
3 902 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,99x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,94x
|Nbr of Employees
|7 272
|Free-Float
|89,6%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|12
|Last Close Price
|77,26 GBX
|Average target price
|96,18 GBX
|Spread / Average Target
|24,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|ITV PLC
|2.79%
|3 902