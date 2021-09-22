Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. ITV plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ITV   GB0033986497

ITV PLC

(ITV)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/22 08:14:22 am
110.25 GBX   +2.13%
08:12aITV : Riddiculous - the new quiz where for once speaking in riddles might solve the confusion!
PU
09/21ITV : Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek
PU
09/21ITV : Week 39 Highlights 2021
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ITV : Riddiculous - the new quiz where for once speaking in riddles might solve the confusion!

09/22/2021 | 08:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Riddiculous - the new quiz where for once speaking in riddles might solve the confusion!

ITV has commissioned a new daytime quiz show format which will be hosted by Ranvir Singh.

From producers East Media, Riddiculous (20x'60) will see three teams of two go head to head in a series of quick-fire general knowledge questions that will lead the teams to unlock a riddle, set by the show's very own Riddlemaster and star of The Play that Goes Wrong, Henry Lewis. The more questions and riddles they get correct, the more money they'll bank.

With a mixture of verbal and visual riddles, the teams will have to flex their mental brainpower and display the inner workings of their minds to solve them. But will they be able to crack the clues? Or will the fear of being ridiculed stop them thinking straight?

After three rounds, the teams will be whittled down and only one pair will make it through to the finale, to face the iconic endgame - Henry's Riddle Run.

Here, one brave team will go up against the clock to solve a series of unique fast pace riddles. Plus they'll have an important decision to make, with a chance to gamble their money on a double or nothing, final riddle. It's rapid, it's ruthless and it's totally Riddiculous!

Ranvir Singh said: "Hosting Riddiculous for ITV is a dream come true! I cannot wait to meet the contestants and see them try to solve the Riddles from Henry!"

Henry Lewis said: "I am truly honored to be co-hosting this terrific new show alongside the awesome Ranvir Singh. The format is brilliant and the whole team are a delight to work with. I can't wait to get started."

ITV Head of Entertainment, Katie Rawcliffe, said: "I'm delighted that we have secured Ranvir Singh to present this brand new quiz format. With Ranvir hosting and our Riddlemaster setting the riddles, the quiz will be packed with hilarious and unexpected answers, entertaining viewers and encouraging them to play along at home."

Executive Producers for East Media, Nathan Eastwood and Michelle Langer, said: "It's an addictive game thanks to the brain teasing riddles. Whether you know the answers or not, you just want more. We're excited to unite Ranvir's inquisitive warmth with Henry's cheeky charm for the ITV audience."

Riddiculous is an East Media production, part of The Whisper Group, for ITV. The Executive Producers are Nathan Eastwood and Michelle Langer. It was commissioned by Leanne Clarke and Katie Rawcliffe for ITV.

Disclaimer

ITV plc published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 12:11:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ITV PLC
08:12aITV : Riddiculous - the new quiz where for once speaking in riddles might solve the confus..
PU
09/21ITV : Gordon, Gino & Fred Go Greek
PU
09/21ITV : Week 39 Highlights 2021
PU
09/21BT : DAZN in advanced talks to buy BT Sport, FT says
RE
09/21ITV : Lorraine Kelly set to climb Britain's biggest boob
PU
09/16ITV : detective drama, Grace, begins filming in Brighton
PU
09/16ITV : Studios inks co-production deal with Tencent Video for the landmark natural history ..
PU
09/16ITV : EE and ITV unveil latest store opening on the cobbles of Coronation Street, in new p..
PU
09/16ITV : Hollington Drive
PU
09/16ITV : UK Keen on Pursuing Private Investment Deals for Channel 4, Minister Says
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ITV PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 3 226 M 4 398 M 4 398 M
Net income 2021 340 M 463 M 463 M
Net Debt 2021 506 M 690 M 690 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,30%
Capitalization 4 322 M 5 897 M 5 892 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 273
Free-Float 89,3%
Chart ITV PLC
Duration : Period :
ITV plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ITV PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 107,95 GBX
Average target price 138,07 GBX
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Carolyn Julia McCall Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Christopher John Kennedy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Peter Lytton Bazalgette Executive Chairman
Mark Norman Smith Group Chief Technology Officer
Mary Elaine Harris Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ITV PLC1.08%5 897
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-5.52%311 038
COMCAST CORPORATION6.98%257 301
VIACOMCBS INC.3.76%25 153
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP8.30%15 684
FORMULA ONE GROUP15.23%11 262