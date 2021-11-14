ITV : Stellar panel of stars confirmed for debut series of Walk The Line

Stellar panel of stars confirmed for debut series of Walk The Line​

Gary Barlow, Alesha Dixon, Dawn French and Craig David to make up the brand new judging panel

Simon Cowell format to debut later in 2021

Music icon Gary Barlow, award winning performer Alesha Dixon, comedy legend Dawn French, and chart superstar Craig David have been officially announced as the stellar new judging panel for new ITV musical game show, Walk The Line.

The four panellists will head into the studio together for the first time this month, with the high octane show - created by Simon Cowell and produced by his Syco Entertainment and Lifted Entertainment (part of ITV Studios) - debuting on ITV and ITV Hub later this year.

Alesha Dixon said "When Simon first told me about the format, I couldn't wait to see it come to life. Now to add being a part of it alongside Gary, Craig, Dawn and Maya is very exciting. Walk The Line has all the components to make great TV, it's always a joy to find new talent, let the games begin!"

Dawn French said: "I'm far too excited to be part of this show, - I've decided to wear double knickers at all times…"

Craig David added: "Walk The Line is innovative, new and edgy which is why I'm so excited to be working on this show! I'm really vibed by the quality of the contestants I've seen so far and love that they have the chance to bet on themselves every step of the way. Can't wait to get started and see who's gonna take the money or take a leap of faith and walk the line."

Gary Barlow previously commented: "When Simon calls it's usually with something fairly extraordinary. I'm so excited to be involved in a brand new TV show, and of course my favourite part of Walk the Line is discovering new talent. It's also brilliant to be working with the team at ITV again."

Acclaimed broadcaster, Maya Jama, is confirmed to take the presenting helm.

Maya Jama said: "This has been a childhood dream of mine. I remember watching shows created by Simon when I was younger, and to be given the opportunity to host one myself… it has definitely been a pinch me moment. I've been itching to tell everyone about it - expect some first class entertainment and truly incredible singing talent. Walk The Line has been unlike anything I've worked on before and I hope everyone has as much fun watching it as we are making it."

The series sees one music act win a life changing prize pot of £500,000. The musical acts - be they soloists, duos or bands - will take to the stage to perform for the nation, with panellists Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig watching on from their front row seats.

But to win the money, talent alone isn't enough. The contestants will need nerves of steel as they determine whether to cash out or physically Walk The Line and risk it all to stay in the competition.

Katie Rawcliffe, ITV Head of Entertainment Commissioning said: "Gary, Alesha, Dawn and Craig are icons in their fields and together bring a wealth of expertise, credibility and star power to the show. Our Walk The Line acts couldn't ask for a better line up of stars to perform for."

Walk The Line will air on ITV and ITV Hub later in the year.

