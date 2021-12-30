ITV : The Cabins

ITV2's The Cabins returns for its second series, after its launch in 2021 became ITV Hub's most popular entertainment show.
Produced by 12 Yard, part of ITV Studios, and based on an original Dutch format, Let Love Rule, The Cabins sees a cast of singletons ditch the dating rule book and delete their dating apps in an attempt to find true love face-to- face.
Narrated by comedian Maisie Adam, this year sees three brand spanking new Cabins in Wales for the lovelorn pairings to check into. In the stunning, intimate surroundings, they then have 24 hours to decide whether they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.
In a new twist for series two, the three Cabins - Otter's Pocket, Stag's Mount and Beaver's Burrow - are nestled closely together, so the couples will also get a chance to gossip and debrief with their neighbours next door. This will give viewers more insight into how they really feel about their match and whether it's all going quite to plan. Plus, with brand new private areas for dates, there's plenty for the couples to explore together.
Packed with first ever blind dates, awkward silences, cooking disasters, karaoke and heartfelt confessions, the first series saw love blossom between Charlotte and Sarah, the first couple to stay for four days and leave as an official 'Cabins couple'. Elsewhere hot tubs and body painting, axe throwing and tandem bike rides had varied romantic results. Will Cupid's arrow strike right this year as the new singletons embark on their own dating adventures?
WHAT'S NEW FOR SERIES 2?
THE CABINS
This year's singletons will be checking into three brand new Cabins, nestled in Wales. The Cabins' wonderful monikers get a second outing, with the return of Otter's Pocket, Beaver's Burrow and Stag's Mount, with each Cabin decorated to reflect its unique name.
NEIGHBOURLY LOVE
In their new location, the Cabins themselves are situated closer together. This means the couples can catch-up with their neighbours and discuss exactly how their dates are going. This gives viewers a chance to get the inside track on whether the romance is truly building, or whether a checkout is looming.
DATING AREAS
In the stunning grounds around the Cabins, the couples can explore some brand new dating areas. For those who fancy a night under the stars, this includes a romantic and secluded yurt and firepit. There's also 'Lovers Lake'. This tranquil body of water, complete with it's own private pontoon paradise, is the perfect romantic spot to unwind together.
PULL-OUT BED
The Cabins always offer couples the chance to sleep separately. This year, the single pull out bed can be found on the mezzanine outside of the main bedroom, rather than in the living room. What effect will sleeping apart, but in close proximity, have on those who choose to use it?
SURPRISE VISITOR
Series two sees an additional surprise for those checking into the Cabins - as a friend or loved one could possibly drop by to see how the date is going. With an outside opinion added into the mix, will the couples thrive or nosedive?
BUMPER REUNION: OUT OF THE WOODS
The reunion is back and bigger than ever, with weekly Saturday night catchups with the Cabins participants. New host, DJ and presenter Yasmin Evans joins returning favourite David Potts on a road trip around the country to check in with those who've checked out. Has love blossomed beyond the cosy Cabin confines, or fizzled out faster than the Cabins' fire pits?
DENNI
AGE: 20
OCCUPATION: MAKE-UP ARTIST/ OFFICE MANAGER
FROM: HERTFORDSHIRE
What has made you turn to The Cabins to find love?
I can't seem to find it myself. I tried dating apps but they are not really my thing. I go on them and I come straight off within a couple of days. I'm not a big dater. If I go on a date I've already spoken to the person for a while and got to know them. In a dating environment I can get kind of shy. I would much rather date someone face-to-face without a doubt.
What are you looking for?
Well ideally the love of my life, my soul mate.
How would you describe what kind of person you want?
So, looks wise I have a specific type - tanned, dark hair and a bit of facial hair. You know, like a geezer, someone with muscles. So somebody who is a scaffolder, builder, a handy sort of man. Tattoos are a bonus. Personality wise, someone who has the same banter level and I can have a laugh with. I want someone who is going to be my best friend, my 'ride or die'.
What are you not looking for?
I don't like somebody who is too cocky or rude.
What are your plans for a date while in The Cabins?
I'm going to say, why don't we play beer pong but with Rosé not beer? I wouldn't want to do karaoke as the first thing because I'm way too shy or if they said let's sit down and get to know each other. I would rather just ease into it gradually, not do anything too forced.
What's your best or worst dating story?
We went for a drink and some food and they got so drunk they weren't allowed to buy any more alcohol, they got cut off at the bar. I'd only had a small glass of wine. It was embarrassing. He was there two hours before me so he was clearly drinking the whole time. I ended up staying with this girl and her boyfriend who I knew while he got escorted out of the pub. So, it wasn't great.
I had a really nice date with one of my first boyfriends. My favourite place to go is the zoo and he took me to the zoo and he asked me to be his girlfriend. He printed out pictures of us and put them down and then asked me to be his girlfriend. It was very sweet.
Do you have a hidden skill we might see in The Cabins?
I'm really good at sudoku. I was quite good at maths when I was younger. Maths is one of my favourite things.
How would friends describe you?
They'd say I'm quite bubbly, friendly and I'm very loyal.
Why would you say you're single?
As clichéd as it sounds I am very picky, I know exactly what I want and if someone isn't going to give me what I want there is absolutely no need for them in my life.
JESSICA
AGE: 25
OCCUPATION: CRUISE SHIP
ENTERTAINER
FROM: LONDON
Why are you looking for love in The Cabins?
Having given someone all of your criteria of what you want and then they find the perfect match for you, it's my idea of a perfect date. I feel like sometimes other people know better. Hopefully, in the hands of professionals, they will be able to find me my dream guy.
What are you looking for?
I want a guy who is consistent. Consistency in a man is so attractive to me. I love a go-getter type of guy. Someone who wakes up and thinks, 'What's next?' not someone who just says, 'Oh I've got a day off, I'm going to chill at home.' If you're a home person, then stay at home, because you're not for me. I need more of a wild, adventurous type of guy.
What are you not looking for?
I don't want a non-romantic guy. Just doing little things to make you feel special. I'm very touchy, I like romantic gestures.
What are your plans for a date while in The Cabins?
I want them to leave it to me. I want to enter first. I would love our first initial meeting to be with a blank canvas. I want us to sit down and look at one another and then paint our ideas of what we think, by looking at each other, what the dream date would be. It's absolutely random, but I want to see his creative side. I think it would be really fun, see him get stuck into it and what he paints.
What's been your best or worst date?
I went bowling and I forgot the guy's name.
The lady had given me the pen to write our names down. I was writing my name… I wrote my whole name because I was thinking, hopefully I'll remember what his name is… I was going to ask him how to spell it, but I just thought I'll make banter of it and said, 'What's your name again?' He was so insulted. But if I asked him to spell it it would have been even worse as his name was 'Dan'. It would have been worse.
I've had some really spontaneous dates. One first date, for example, we met, had some food and after that we booked to go to Croatia together. It was so random and fun and fast-paced. We went for three days. We weren't compatible but it sped things up! I had thought he could be the one, right up my street! But sadly he wasn't.
Do you have a hidden skill we might see in The Cabins?
I'm very flexible! I do headstands and tricks on my head. I will definitely be showing that off. I'm going to try and teach him.
How would friends describe you?
Wild! They'd definitely say I'm an energiser bunny that never runs out of batteries, always on the move. Today I could be here, tomorrow Cyprus. I'm an adrenaline junkie. They'd say I would swim with sharks... she doesn't think of logic, she thinks of adrenaline.
Why would you say you're single?
I'm very fussy. I always feel like when I meet someone there's something that gives me the ick and I'm like, onto the next! I want this to change, but there's so many options, it's difficult to settle for your one, the one that's for you. If I became less picky, I'd be ok.
