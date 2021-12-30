ITV : The Cabins

ITV2's The Cabins returns for its second series, after its launch in 2021 became ITV Hub's most popular entertainment show.

Produced by 12 Yard, part of ITV Studios, and based on an original Dutch format, Let Love Rule, The Cabins sees a cast of singletons ditch the dating rule book and delete their dating apps in an attempt to find true love face-to- face.

Narrated by comedian Maisie Adam, this year sees three brand spanking new Cabins in Wales for the lovelorn pairings to check into. In the stunning, intimate surroundings, they then have 24 hours to decide whether they would like to spend more time together - or call it a day and walk away.

In a new twist for series two, the three Cabins - Otter's Pocket, Stag's Mount and Beaver's Burrow - are nestled closely together, so the couples will also get a chance to gossip and debrief with their neighbours next door. This will give viewers more insight into how they really feel about their match and whether it's all going quite to plan. Plus, with brand new private areas for dates, there's plenty for the couples to explore together.

Packed with first ever blind dates, awkward silences, cooking disasters, karaoke and heartfelt confessions, the first series saw love blossom between Charlotte and Sarah, the first couple to stay for four days and leave as an official 'Cabins couple'. Elsewhere hot tubs and body painting, axe throwing and tandem bike rides had varied romantic results. Will Cupid's arrow strike right this year as the new singletons embark on their own dating adventures?